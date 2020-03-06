MORE: POWER RANKINGS | TRADE TRACKER | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Canadiens legend Henri Richard dies at age 84

By Adam GretzMar 6, 2020, 11:25 AM EST
2 Comments

The Montreal Canadiens announced on Friday morning that Hall of Famer Henri Richard died at 84.

Richard played 20 years for the Canadiens between 1955 and 1975 and was one of the organization’s brightest stars and most successful players.

Along with scoring 358 goals and tallying more than 1,000 career points, Richard was simply one of the NHL’s greatest winners. During his two decades with the team the Canadiens won 11 Stanley Cups (and appeared in a 12th Stanley Cup Final).

In two of those championship series, Richard ended up scoring the Stanley Cup clinching goal. The first of those goals came during the 1966 series against the Detroit Red Wings when he scored in overtime of the team’s Game 6 Cup-clinching win.

In Game 7 of the 1971 series against the Chicago Blackhawks, he scored the game-tying goal in Game 7 and then later scored the winning goal.

He also appeared in 10 All-Star games during his career and was MVP of the 1967 game.

Richard retired from the league in 1975 and had his No. 16 immediately retired by the Canadiens.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame four years later, and in 2017 was named by the league as one of its 100 all-time greatest players.

Richard ‘a true giant’

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman released the following statement on Friday:

“Henri Richard was one of the true giants of the game. The entire National Hockey League family mourns the passing of this incomparable winner, leader, gentleman and ambassador for our sport and the Montreal Canadiens.

“Beloved by teammates as much for his determination and character as for his brilliant playmaking, he won more Stanley Cups (11) as a player than anyone in NHL history – including five straight while skating on a line with his older brother, Maurice ‘Rocket’ Richard. A 10-time NHL All-Star, the gifted centerman who came to be known as the ‘Pocket Rocket’ ranks third on the Canadiens’ all-time scoring list, won the Bill Masterton Trophy in 1974 and was voted one of the NHL’s Top 100 Players in 2017.

“When his 20-year playing career came to an end in 1975, Richard devoted himself to representing his beloved Canadiens and the game of hockey with the same tirelessness and class that he brought to the ice. We will miss him terribly and our sincere condolences go out to his wife Lise, their children Michèle, Gilles, Denis, Marie-France and Nathalie, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and his countless friends and fans.”

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Islanders, Hurricanes slide leaves playoff door open for Rangers

NHL Playoffs
Getty
By Adam GretzMar 6, 2020, 2:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

Thanks to Mike Zibanejad’s five-goal performance on Thursday night, the New York Rangers were able to pick up a huge win against the Washington Capitals to snap what had been a three-game losing streak.

Combined with regulation losses by the Carolina Hurricanes (against Philadelphia) and the New York Islanders (against Ottawa) on Thursday, the results helped the Rangers inch a little bit closer to a potential playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The odds are still stacked against them, but the fact they are even in the race at this point is a remarkable accomplishment and a minor hockey miracle.

As of Friday the Rangers are two points back of the Islanders for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, one point ahead of the Hurricanes, and two points ahead of the Florida Panthers.

Here is how the current Wild Card race shakes out, including every team’s current pace.

Given their current paces you can see the Rangers still have some work to do to catch either the Columbus Blue Jackets or Islanders and stay ahead of the Hurricanes, but this is still a dramatic change from what we saw as recently as one month ago.

Go back to the start of February and the Rangers were 10 points back of the Islanders and seven points back of both the Hurricanes and Panthers. Today, they have pretty much drawn even with the Hurricanes, moved ahead of the Panthers, and climbed to within striking distance of the Islanders. Those are significant gaps to close in that period of time. It is remarkably rare for teams to make up even a four-or five-point gap at the halfway point of the season, and the Rangers are currently in the process of closing 7-10 point gaps in just a little more than a month.

It’s been the perfect storm of the Rangers getting white hot and quite literally every team in direct competition with them starting to crumble for a variety of reasons.

Columbus, a team that has been completely devastated by injuries this season, has lost 11 out of its past 13 games (six of those losses have come in overtime or shootout, though).

The Islanders still have a decent hold on a Wild Card spot, but have been one of the league’s worst teams (no exaggeration) since that early-season point streak came to an end in late November. In 45 games since Nov. 25 the Islanders own only a .489 points percentage, 24th in the league during that stretch. Most recently, they have won just two of their past 11 games and take a five-game losing streak into Saturday’s game with the Hurricanes.

Speaking of the Hurricanes, their current injury situation is really starting to catch up with them.

They are still playing without both of their regular goalies (Petr Mrazek and James Reimer) and have lost four in a row since they exited the lineup. The most recent Hurricanes goalie to record a win was David Ayres. Even more concerning the goalie situation is the fact they are now without Dougie Hamilton and Brett Pesce. That puts an absolutely massive dent in their blue line, and for as good as trade deadline acquisitions Brady Skjei and Sam Vatanen are, neither one is an upgrade over the two injured players and Vatanen has still yet to appear in a game due to his own injury. They are just 8-7-1 since Hamilton went out of the lineup, and remain winless since Pesce went out.

That’s not to say the Rangers don’t have their own concerns right now.

Igor Shesterkin, who had overtaken both Alexandar Georgiev and Henrik Lundqvist as the team’s no No. 1 goalie, remains out of the lineup due to injuries sustained in a car accident just before the NHL trade deadline. Chris Kreider, meanwhile, is going to miss most — if not all — of the remaining games in the regular season due to an ankle injury. In the meantime, they are going to need to keep leaning on the duo of Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin to keep carrying the offense, and hope that the Islanders, Hurricanes and Blue Jackets continue the recent slides that have helped close the gap.

It’s asking a lot, and any extended slump by the Rangers or any winning streak by the Islanders, Blue Jackets or Hurricanes could render all of this meaningless. But the Rangers have at least given themselves a chance down the stretch and a reason for their fans to pay close attention to the stretch run of the regular season.

Related: Push for the Playoffs, where Western Conference Wild Card race is still not clear

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Kovalchuk finds home with Capitals after whirlwind journey

Associated PressMar 6, 2020, 11:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

ARLINGTON, Va. — Ilya Kovalchuk and Brenden Dillon broke bread in a Northern Virginia restaurant, leaving their temporary home away from home hotel and swapping stories.

The Washington Capitals’ two newcomers bonded over their shared experience of playing in the NHL and adjusting to a new life. That’s just about where the similarities end because Kovalchuk’s journey has taken him to the ends of the earth and back.

Kovalchuk’s trade to the Capitals marked another twist in a career ranging from national hero to aging reclamation project. A gold medal winner and Olympic MVP in 2018, the once-feared Russian sniper was a disappointment in Los Angeles, a revelation in Montreal and is now just one of the guys with the Capitals in his pursuit of the Stanley Cup.

”It’s no more trade deadlines,” the 36-year-old winger said with a wry smile. ”It’s always new. You come, you meet the new people. For me it was easier because I knew the coach, I knew a lot of guys on the team. But still to learn the system and get used to the way the guys play and all the routine, it’s a lot. But it’s OK. I love it.”

Kovalchuk is loving the sport again on a team with good friend Alex Ovechkin and their fellow countrymen, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov and Ilya Samsonov. He also knows coach Todd Reirden because the two played together with the Atlanta Thrashers in 2001-02 and became fast friends.

A homesick Kovalchuk left the NHL in 2013 and played five seasons back home in the Kontinental Hockey League. Once he decided to return, the road back wasn’t smooth.

Kovalchuk didn’t play up to the expectations of an $18.75 million, three-year contract signed with L.A in the summer of 2018; he put up just 43 points in 81 games while struggling under two coaches. He agreed to mutually terminate his contract in December after it was clear the fit with the Kings wasn’t a good one.

”It just didn’t work,” Kings general manager Rob Blake said. ”You’ve got to be able to cut a tie and move on.”

Kovalchuk signed with the Canadiens for a pro-rated league minimum $700,000 salary and thrived. He saw more ice time, scored three game-winning goals and recouped his reputation in NHL circles.

Montreal coach Claude Julien called Kovalchuk ”the ultimate pro” and ”an easy guy to like.” A pre-trade deadline game at Washington gave Capitals brass a chance to see what Kovalchuk could do and ponder what he might bring to a title contender.

It was clear this wasn’t the same Kovalchuk who languished in a limited role in L.A.

”To completely turn it around the way he did, to be as productive and to have as much impact as he had on the Montreal team both on and off the ice, their manager (Marc) Bergevin, he couldn’t say enough good things about the character of the guy and the way he handled himself,” Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said. ”So many good things have been said about him on and off the ice in Montreal that we basically thought it was a no-brainer to add him.”

Kovalchuk also had to make a decision. Montreal had deals worked out to trade him to Boston or Washington, and he chose the Capitals over the NHL-leading Bruins.

Kovalchuk said he liked the way the Capitals played. It also didn’t hurt that he’d be the team’s fifth Russian player and has talked with Ovechkin about being teammates from the time they were teenagers.

”You never know what’s gonna happen, but yeah sometime in the summer (we said) it would be nice like if you’re gonna be one day on Washington Capitals team,” said Ovechkin, who MacLellan consulted before trading a third-round pick for Kovalchuk. ”I said: ‘Yeah, let’s do it. If we can take him, why not?”’

Reirden, who learned all his Russian from Kovalchuk (and helped teach his friend English), has already experimented with a line of Ovechkin, Kuznetsov and Kovalchuk at times, and the trio combined to produce a goal in a win at Minnesota.

What better way to make Kovalchuk comfortable?

”He may be old for hockey player, but inside it doesn’t seem like he’s much older than us,” said Kuznetsov, who is nine years younger than Kovalchuk. ”We feel like we’re same age and that’s always easy to find a way and it’s always translate on the ice. If you can find out how to communicate with a guy off the ice, then it will be much easier on the ice.”

Kovalchuk is trying to blend in and stay out of the way. He has connected with Dillon in large part because his Russian friends already have established lives in the D.C. area. Kovalchuk doesn’t want to interfere with that and is biding time until his family, still living in California, visits over spring break.

Playing mostly on the third line with Carl Hagelin and Lars Eller, Kovalchuk is making a bigger impact that he perhaps realizes.The Caps’ 23-year-old rookie goaltender, Samsonov, needs to only observe Kovalchuk to learn more about how he conducts himself.

”It’s important for me because I see how he get practice or warmup, how he’s ready in the game,” Samsonov said. ”He’s very good for our team.”

Only 22 active players have played more regular-season games than Kovalchuk without winning the Cup, and that’s a hunger Reirden sees in his former teammate. That experience is something Capitals players remember before winning it all two years ago.

”He’s experienced, so it make us better, make us deeper and stronger,” Orlov said. ”It’s only gonna help us.”

Push for the Playoffs: Western Conference Wild Card picture still not clear

By Joey AlfieriMar 6, 2020, 9:45 AM EST
Leave a comment

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2019-20 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

If you’re one of the top three teams in either Western Conference division, you have a little bit of breathing room between yourself and those chasing you down. But if you’re in the Wild Card race, you have no such luxury.

The battle for the final playoff spots in the Western Conference are going to go down to the wire. Heading into tonight’s action, the Minnesota Wild (75 points) and Vancouver Canucks (74 points) are the final two playoff teams. But when they look in the rear-view mirror, they notice that three other teams are breathing down their neck.

The Nashville Predators, Winnipeg Jets and Arizona Coyotes all have 74 points. In Nashville’s case, they have the same amount of regulation wins as Vancouver, but they have one fewer regulation/overtime win. For Winnipeg, they have one more regulation win than the Canucks, but they’ve played two more games. And for Arizona, they have the same number of regulation wins as Vancouver, but they have three fewer regulation/overtime victories.

There really isn’t much separating these five teams. The reality is, three of them will be watching the postseason from home.

The Wild are playing well. They’ve made a late charge up the standings and they’ve won seven of their last 10 contests. The rest of those teams are going through some ups and downs right now.

Vancouver, Nashville, Winnipeg and Arizona all four or five wins over their last 10 contests. That’s relatively mediocre considering their playoff dreams are still alive.

Who will come out on top? We’ll find out in one month!

IF PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Bruins vs. Islanders
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs
Flyers vs. Penguins

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Blues vs. Canucks
Golden Knights vs. Wild
Avalanche vs. Stars
Oilers vs. Flames

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS 
Blues vs. Devils, 7 p.m. ET
Blackhawks vs. Red Wings, 7:30 p.m. ET
Golden Knights vs. Jets, 8 p.m. ET
Coyotes vs. Flames, 9 p.m. ET
Avalanche vs. Canucks, 10 p.m. ET
Maple Leafs vs. Ducks, 10 p.m. ET

EASTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)
Bruins – 100 percent
Lightning – 100
Capitals – 99.9
Flyers – 99.8
Penguins – 98.7
Maple Leafs – 85.9
Islanders – 67.8
Hurricanes 57.5
Blue Jackets – 36.7
Rangers – 33.7
Panthers – 23.9
Canadiens – 1.1
Sabres – 0
Senators – 0
Devils – 0
Red Wings – OUT

WESTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)
Blues – 100 percent
Avalanche – 100
Stars – 99.3
Golden Knights – 96.6
Oilers – 94.4
Flames – 69.2
Canucks – 65.9
Wild – 58.2
Coyotes – 50.1
Predators – 34.8
Jets – 28.9
Blackhawks 12.6
Ducks – 0
Sharks – 0
Kings – 0

THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE
Red Wings – 18.5 percent
Kings – 13.5 percent
Senators – 11. 5 percent
Ducks – 9.5 percent
Senators – 8.5 percent*
Devils – 7.5 percent
Sabres – 6.5 percent
Canadiens – 6 percent
Blackhawks – 5 percent
Devils – 3.5 percent**
Jets – 3 percent
Predators – 2.5 percent
Panthers – 2 percent
Rangers – 1.5 percent
Hurricanes – 1 percent

(* SJ’s 2020 first-round pick owned by OTT)
(** ARZ’s lottery-protected 2020 first-round pick owned by NJ. If top three, moves to 2021)

ART ROSS RACE
Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 110 points
Connor McDavid, Oilers – 95 points
David Pastrnak, Bruins – 93 points
Artemi Panarin, Rangers – 93 points
Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche – 88 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE
David Pastrnak, Bruins – 47 goals
Alex Ovechkin, Capitals – 47 goals
Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs – 46 goals
Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 43 goals
Mika Zibanejad, Rangers – 38 goals

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Hurricanes D Pesce out 4-6 months after shoulder surgery

Associated PressMar 6, 2020, 8:57 AM EST
Leave a comment

RALEIGH, N.C. — Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce is recovering from shoulder surgery that is expected to keep him out the rest of the season.

The team announced Thursday that Pesce had surgery on his right shoulder with a recovery time estimated at 4-6 months.

The 25-year-old Pesce had four goals and 14 assists in 61 games this season. He was hurt in the second period of a win at Toronto on Feb. 22, one of three significant injuries in a game that featured 42-year-old emergency backup goaltender David Ayres being pressed into duty and earning the win.