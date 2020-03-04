NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and Colorado Avalanche. Coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Avalanche edged the Red Wings 2-1 on Monday night in Detroit to extend their winning streak to a season-best seven games. That win streak is tied with the Blues for the longest active streak in the NHL. Monday’s win also marked Colorado’s ninth straight road win, extending a franchise record. It also matched the longest road win streak by any team this season (Rangers recently won nine straight). The longest road win streak in NHL history is 12 games, done by Minnesota in 2014-15 and Detroit in 2005-06. The Avs need four more road wins to set the new mark.

Since Jan. 16, the Avalanche have been the best team in the NHL and have become contenders to take the top spot in the Western Conference. In that span, Colorado has won 15 of 19 games (15-3-1) and has had two win streaks of five-plus games.

The Ducks most recently played Sunday night, falling 3-0 to the Devils on home ice, the final game of a six-game homestand. Anaheim had won two straight coming into that matchup, taking victories over the Oilers and Penguins before losing to New Jersey. A win would have given the Ducks their first 3-game win streak since they began this season 3-0-0.

Sunday’s loss marked the fifth time the Ducks have been shut out this season. It was a snap back to reality for Anaheim, who had scored 12 goals over their three games prior to Sunday. They’ve now been shut out in three of their last 10 games. It doesn’t get easier, considering the Avalanche have been the league’s best defensive team for nearly two months.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

AVALANCHE

Gabriel Landeskog – Nathan MacKinnon – Vladislav Namestnikov

Matt Nieto – J.T. Compher – Joonas Donskoi

Valeri Nichushkin – Tyson Jost – Martin Kaut

Vladislav Kamenev – Pierre-Edouard Bellemare – Logan O’Connor

Ryan Graves – Samuel Girard

Ian Cole – Erik Johnson

Nikita Zadorov – Mark Barberio

Starting goalie: Pavel Francouz

DUCKS

Sonny Milano – Ryan Getzlaf – Danton Heinen

Rickard Rakell – Adam Henrique – Jakob Silfverberg

Max Jones – Sam Steel – Kiefer Sherwood

Nicolas Deslauriers – David Backes – Carter Rowney

Brendan Guhle – Josh Manson

Jacob Larsson – Michael Del Zotto

Christian Djoos – Matt Irwin

Starting goalie: John Gibson

