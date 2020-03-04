MORE: POWER RANKINGS | TRADE TRACKER | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Canucks
Markstrom’s absence shows his importance to Canucks

By Adam GretzMar 4, 2020, 3:34 PM EST
The Vancouver Canucks have a massive game on Wednesday night when they host the Arizona Coyotes.

Not only are they looking to snap a three-game losing streak and break out of a funk that has seen them lose nine out of their past 13, but they are just two points ahead of the Coyotes in the Western Conference playoff race. They have quickly gone from first place in the Pacific Division, to bubble team just trying to get in the playoffs. Wednesday is your classic four-point game that could either see the Canucks take a major step toward distancing themselves from the Coyotes in the standings, or leave the door wide open for the Coyotes to eventually catch them and move ahead of them.

Probably the biggest issue facing the Canucks at the moment is the injury situation.

Brock Boeser, one of their top overall players, remains out of the lineup, while two of their top defensemen — rookie of the year candidate Quinn Hughes and veteran Tyler Myers — are both game-time decisions for Wednesday.

The biggest injury, though, is the one that has currently sidelined starting goalie Jacob Markstrom.

He is been out of the lineup for more than a week now (and is still at least one week away from returning, and maybe more), a stretch that has seen the Canucks go 0-3-0 and surrender 14 totals goals. Since the start of February the Canucks are just 1-4-1 in the six games Markstrom has not started, while their two backups (Thatcher Demko and Louis Domingue) have a combined .882 save percentage during that stretch.

That is a problem.

Their struggles without him are a testament to how much of an impact Markstrom has made for the Canucks this season when healthy.

For as much progress as they have made this season, and for as good as Hughes has been on their back-end, this still is not a particularly strong team defensively. Entering play on Wednesday, the Canucks rank among the bottom-six teams in the NHL in several defensive metrics, including total shot attempts against per 60 minutes, shots on goal against, scoring chances against, and expected goals against. That is a problem. The one thing that has consistently bailed them out this season and helped mask those flaws has been the play of Markstrom in net. For the season, he sits among the top-eight goalies in both overall save percentage and even-strength save percentage.

Given the number of shots and chances the Canucks give up on a nightly basis, Markstrom is easily one of the two or three most impactful players on the entire roster right up there with Hughes and Elias Pettersson. And given the position he plays and how dependent the Canucks’ defense is on his play, there is an argument to be made he is the most impactful player on the team.

This has been a huge season for Markstrom, not only for what it’s meant for the team, but also for what it’s meant for him personally. He is eligible for unrestricted free agency after this season, and he has made a pretty convincing case that he has a ton of value to the Canucks.

They have seen it when he is in the lineup with the way he’s helped get them back into a playoff position. And they are seeing it now when he’s not there to help stabilize their defense.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Flyers vs. Capitals: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

By Sean LeahyMar 4, 2020, 6:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The top two teams in the Metropolitan Division face off as the streaking Flyers head south to take on the Capitals, who return home from a two-game road trip. The Capitals have been on top of the division for nearly the entire season, leading the Metro for 134 out of a possible 154 days this season. The Flyers on the other hand have only led the Metro Division for two days since division re-alignment in 2013 (most recently the morning of Feb. 27, 2018).

Philadelphia heads down I-95 after sweeping a home-and-home with the Rangers on Friday and Sunday to extend their win streak to a season-long six games. It’s their longest win streak since winning eight straight from mid-Jan. to early Feb. last season. The Flyers have scored 4+ goals in each game during their current win streak.

Since Jan. 8, the Flyers are 16-5-1. Their 33 points are tied for the most in the NHL over that span and their 3.73 goals/game over the same period lead the NHL.

Washington returns home following a 4-3 win in Minnesota on Sunday to push their Metro lead back to three points over the Flyers. Since their season-worst four-game losing streak a couple weeks ago, the Caps have won three of their last four.

Alex Ovechkin now has five goals in his last six games, including two goals in the first period of Sunday night’s win. He’s six goals shy of passing Mike Gartner for seventh all-time.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals
WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: Wednesday, March 4, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

CAPITALS
Alex Ovechkin – Evgeny KuznetsovTom Wilson
Jakub VranaNicklas BackstromT.J. Oshie
Carl HagelinLars EllerIlya Kovalchuk
Richard PanikNic DowdGarnet Hathaway

Brenden DillonJohn Carlson
Dmitry OrlovNick Jensen
Jonas SiegenthalerRadko Gudas

Starting goalie: Braden Holtby

FLYERS
Claude GirouxSean CouturierJakub Voracek
Scott LaughtonKevin HayesTravis Konecny
James van RiemsdykDerek GrantTyler Pitlick
Michael RafflNate ThompsonNicolas Aube-Kubel

Ivan ProvorovMatt Niskanen
Travis SanheimPhilippe Myers
Robert HaggJustin Braun

Starting goalie: Brian Elliott

Liam McHugh will host Wednesday’s coverage on NHL Live alongside analysts Keith Jones and Anson Carter and NHL insider Bob McKenzie. Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk and Brian Boucher will have the call from Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

NBC Sports will take fans inside the sounds and passion of hockey with a one-hour special “Wired: Stadium Series – Kings vs. Avalanche” immediately following coverage of Ducks-Avalanche on NBCSN

NBC Sports will utilize an all-female crew to broadcast and produce game coverage of Sunday’s Blues-Blackhawks game, coinciding with International Women’s Day and marking the first NHL game broadcast and produced solely by women in the U.S.

Kate Scott (play-by-play) will call the action alongside U.S. Olympic gold medalists Kendall Coyne-Schofield (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) and AJ Mleczko (analyst) from United Center in Chicago, Ill. Game production will be led by producer Rene Hatlelid and director Lisa Seltzer.

NHL keeping close eye on coronavirus, limiting employee travel

Associated PressMar 4, 2020, 1:49 PM EST
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The NHL is not allowing its employees to make work-related trips outside of North America in response to the global fears over the coronavirus, and if any of those employees go on their own to a country where the virus has been found they will be quarantined before being able to return to work.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday the league has told its 31 teams they were free to adopt a similar policy, though he stopped short of saying it would be a mandate as concerns of the virus continue to grow.

”We barred all travel outside of North America for business purposes,” Bettman said on the final day of general managers’ meetings. ”People at a personal level or people in their households are still free to do what they want to do. If you go to a place that’s on the list of countries that have an issue or while you’re there the country comes on the list, then when you come back we want you quarantined, out of the office for two weeks until we can see if symptoms develop.”

That even applies to those who work for the NHL’s central scouting service: Scouts who are in Europe are staying in Europe, and if they return to North America they will be quarantined. Bettman said the NHL is in regular communication with the other three major North American sports leagues, as well as health experts in both the U.S. and Canada.

Through Wednesday, there have been more than 94,000 confirmed cases of people contracting the virus worldwide, with more than 3,200 deaths.

”We’re constantly updating the clubs based on what we’re hearing from our experts and the CDC and Canada’s equivalent,” Bettman said. ”It’s day by day. We’re going to continue to monitor things. It’s business as usual. We’re going to keep everybody completely informed.”

The NHL hasn’t gone as far as the NBA did earlier this week. The NBA sent a memo to teams on Sunday suggesting that players limit high-fives with fans and be hesitant to touch markers and items in autograph-seeking situations. Some NBA players have said they are stopping autographs altogether for the time being, and others are carrying their own markers to group-signing scrums.

”When it comes to that level of detail, leagues will do what they think are appropriate and necessary under the circumstances,” Bettman said ”Our clubs at the medical level, the training level and the player level are pretty informed as to what is wise and prudent conduct under the circumstances.”

The International Ice Hockey Federation said this weekit has canceled six different tournaments – events that were to take place in March and April in Estonia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Luxembourg, Poland and Spain. Pro leagues in Switzerland and China have also been affected, some games called off, others played without fans.

The NHL isn’t at that point yet with the playoffs coming up next month.

”We’re aware of and focused on all possibilities,” Bettman said. ”But at this point it would be premature to pick any one of the possibilities, especially because it may or may not become necessary in North America.”

DAVID AYRES

Bettman said he found it ”intriguing” when David Ayres, a 42-year-old Zamboni driver, took the ice as the emergency backup goaltender for the Carolina Hurricanes when they faced the Toronto Maple Leafs last month.

Ayres shook off a shaky start, allowing goals on his first two shots, and became the first emergency goalie in NHL history to be credited with a victory.

”What was, to me, more remarkable was how he settled down and how Carolina played the third period. … For those of you old enough to remember, it was a real Walter Mitty moment,” Bettman said.

PUCK AND PLAYER TRACKING

Bettman insisted that the new puck to be used in the NHL’s new player and puck tracking plans is not going to change the way the game is played, and that the puck will perform exactly as the current puck does.

”The puck has been extensively tested, it’s been extensively used and anybody suggesting that somehow that could be an issue, it’s pure speculation, misguided speculation,” Bettman said.

NHL salary cap ceiling projected to increase for 2020-21 season

By Sean LeahyMar 4, 2020, 1:44 PM EST
There was good news for NHL general managers on Wednesday. According to Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, the projected salary cap ceiling for next season is between $84 million and $88.2 million.

The current ceiling is $81.5 million.

What’s to be decided is if the NHLPA chooses to use the 5% inflator, which is where the $88.2M figure comes in. The $84 million number is without the inflator.

The final salary cap limits will be finalized in June. The percentage of escrow — currently 14% — going forward could play a role in whether the players use the inflator.

Using that potential range for next season, contenders like the Bruins, Avalanche, and the Stars are sitting good.

As the league and NHLPA continue Collective Bargaining Agreement talks, Daly said the hope is to get the cap information to teams earlier. There are also discussions about trying to come up with a multi-year cap for better planning purposes.

“Typically over the last several years, probably since we initiated the CBA, we haven’t been able to give them a cap number until late June, in and around the time of the draft,” Daly said. “Hopefully at some point in the future we’ll have a mechinism that allows them to have that information sooner.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Johnny Boychuk needs 90 stitches after skate to face

Islanders
By Adam GretzMar 4, 2020, 12:59 PM EST
New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk was injured on Tuesday night when he was hit in the face by the skate blade of Montreal Canadiens forward Artturi Lehkonen in the third period of their game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

It was a terrifying scene as it happened, especially as Boychuk frantically scrambled off the ice holding his face.

On Wednesday, general manager Lou Lamoriello issued an update on Boychuk’s status.

The official word is that while Boychuk needed 90 stitches to repair the cut, there is no damage to his eye and, according to Lamoriello, he should be “fine.”

“Johnny Boychuk is okay,” said Lamoriello when addressing the media on Wednesday. “There has been no damage to his eye. He had quite a night. He felt the skate blade get his eye, but fortunately it just got the eyelid. It took 90 stitches to fix, a plastic surgeon took care of it. I don’t want to exaggerate with the stitches because they do use very small stitches, but there were 90 of them. He will be fine. It’s just a matter of time with the eye opening up and him feeling good.”

It goes without saying that 90 stitches to your eye-lid area is major deal, but given the circumstances Boychuk is very fortunate this situation did not turn out far worse.

This is the third significant injury the Islanders have had to deal with this season due to a skate blade cut.

Cal Clutterbuck missed more than two months after he suffered a cut to his wrist from Patrice Bergeron‘s skate back in December.

Casey Cizikas has also been sidelined for the past 10 games after a cut to the leg.

Lamoriello also issued an update on Cizikas on Wednesday.

“Casey is coming along as quickly as he can,” said Lamoriello. “He is walking, he is doing all of the things he should be doing. Hopefully we will get him back on the ice in the next week or so. Then it’s a process of him just getting his strength back. I would say he is at least another couple of weeks away.”

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.