Kevin Fiala #22 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates after scoring a goal
Getty Images

The Buzzer: Fiala stays hot in crucial Wild win; Rust’s hat trick gets Pens back on track

By Scott CharlesMar 4, 2020, 1:09 AM EST
Three Stars

1) Bryan Rust, Pittsburgh Penguins

His third NHL hat trick helped the Penguins end a six-game slide as they defeated the Ottawa Senators, 7-3. Rust broke a 1-1 tie late in the opening period with a perfectly placed wrist shot from the high slot. He netted his second at 13:29 of the third when he buried a loose puck in front after crashing the net. No. 17 would complete his hat trick late in the third after forcing a turnover near the blue line then firing a wrist shot between the goaltenders’ pads. Evgeni Malkin had four assists and Sidney Crosby recorded his 800th career helper as the Penguins restored order in Pittsburgh with an important victory.

2) Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

When you think of elite goal scorers, Connor does not immediately jump to the top of the list for many. However, the 23-year old is tied for sixth in the NHL scoring race and is closing in on his first career 40-goal season. Connor scored twice and added an assist in the Jets’ 3-1 win against the Sabres at Bell MTS Place. He has scored in four consecutive games and registered his sixth multi-goal game of the season as the Jets picked up their second win in the previous two games. Connor netted his first of the evening when he buried a perfect feed from Blake Wheeler at 13:59 of the first period. He notched his second of the game in the middle frame when he quickly pounced on a loose puck in front and buried the rebound.

The Jets remain in a heated wild-card race in the Western Conference, but Connor’s consistent offensive production should help Winnipeg reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

3) Kevin Fiala, Minnesota Wild

Fiala scored in his fifth straight game to lead the Wild to a crucial 3-1 victory against the Nashville Predators. The Swiss forward has five goals and six assists in the previous five games. Minnesota is only one point from both Western Conference Wild Card spots and has played two less games than the Jets who occupy the position currently. Fiala’s 23 points since February 4 are second most in the NHL, trailing the scorching-hot Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers.

Highlights of the Night

Jake DeBrusk won a foot race and converted a breakaway to break a 10-game scoring drought as the Bruins topped the Lightning, 2-1.

Mitch Marner put the puck between his legs then slid a backhanded shot past Martin Jones to even the score at 2-2.

Fiala maneuvered around Ryan Ellis with a patient toe drag and then evened the score at 1-1 with a nifty wrist shot.

Charles Hudon’s wicked wrist shot helped the Montreal Canadiens cruise past the New York Islanders, 6-2.

Patrick Kane helped Dylan Strome notch his second goal with a perfect cross-ice pass in the Blackhawks’ 6-2 win.

Craig Smith snagged a puck with his glove then rifled a bouncing puck into the back of the net.

Push for the Playoffs

Scores

Montreal Canadiens 6, New York Islanders 2

St. Louis Blues 3, New York Rangers 1

Pittsburgh Penguins 7, Ottawa Senators 3

Boston Bruins 2, Tampa Bay Lightning 1

Minnesota Wild 3, Nashville Predators 1

Winnipeg Jets 3, Buffalo Sabres 1

Chicago Blackhawks 6, Anaheim Ducks 2

Edmonton Oilers 2, Dallas Stars 1 (OT)

Vegas Golden Knights 3, New Jersey Devils 0

San Jose Sharks 5, Toronto Maple Leafs 2

Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottMCharles.

Marino, Dumoulin make instant impact as Penguins snap losing streak

Penguins
Getty
By Adam GretzMar 3, 2020, 10:45 PM EST
PITTSBURGH — They may not be their biggest stars, but the Pittsburgh Penguins got two of their most important players back on Tuesday night with the returns of defensemen Brian Dumoulin and John Marino.

It is not a coincidence that their presence helped spark one of the Penguins’ best overall games in weeks to help them snap what had been a six-game losing streak with a 7-3 win over the Ottawa Senators.

It did not take them very long to make an impact, either.

Marino opened the scoring for the Penguins with a goal just 48 seconds into the first period.

That was followed by Dumoulin making a smooth play in the offensive zone to set up Conor Sheary less than a minute later to give the Penguins a two-goal lead they would never come close to surrendering.

Bryan Rust also recorded a hat trick in the win, while Evgeni Malkin had four assists.

Sidney Crosby also recorded the 800th assist of his career.

But the big picture news here for the Penguins is what the return of two of their top blue-liners could mean.

Their absence put a significant dent in the lineup (Dumoulin had been sidelined since the end of November, while Marino had missed about a month) the past few weeks. It not only took away two of their best defensive players, but it also put them into a situation where the remaining blue-liners had to take on bigger roles than they’re accustomed to playing. Jack Johnson had to move up to the top pairing alongside Kris Letang, Justin Schultz had to play on the second pairing, and their third-pairing was a revolving door of extra defensemen.

On Tuesday, everything was back to the way they intended it to be: Letang with Dumoulin, Marino with Marcus Petterson, and Schultz and Johnson on the third pairing.

The other underrated part of their presence is what they can do for the offense due to their ability to get the puck out of the defensive zones and feed the Penguins transition game. That element had also been lacking in recent games.

“They’re such good players on both side of the puck,” said Penguins coach Mike Sullivan of Marino and Dumoulin. “They defend so well, they have puck poise and good breakouts, and they help us create some balance throughout our pairs. It just makes us a better team when they’re in the lineup.”

Marino, one of the league’s top rookies this season, now has six goals and 26 points in 52 games this season thanks to his early tally on Tuesday.

“Honestly just tried to get it to the net,” said Marino when asked about his goal. “I saw [Rust] had a good screen in front and luckily it went in.”

Along with the goal he also broke up a 3-on-1 rush in the second period, nearly scored a second goal later in the period, and was at times a one-man breakout coming out of the defensive zone. The Penguins acquired him fro the Edmonton Oilers for a sixth-round draft pick over the summer and it has helped completely transform their defense.

Even with their recent slide the Penguins are still in a pretty good spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Their win on Tuesday gives them a seven-point cushion over the non-playoff teams, while they are also four points ahead of the Wild Card teams. They are also just one point back of the Philadelphia Flyers for the second spot in the Metropolitan Division. They still sit four points back of the Capitals for the top spot, which could be difficult to make up, but they do have two head-to-head meetings (both in Pittsburgh) remaining.

“Honestly, every team goes through this,” said Marino of the team’s recent slump. “We happen to be going through right now, but other teams go through it. There’s a lot of veteran players here that know to stay calm. We have the right guys in the room to do what we want. As long as we just stick to our game we will be fine.”

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Bruins stymie Bolts to increase Atlantic Division edge

By Scott CharlesMar 3, 2020, 10:33 PM EST
The Boston Bruins expanded their lead in the Atlantic Division with a 2-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday night.

Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk scored as Boston extended its winning streak to three games. Tuukka Rask made 20 saves and picked up his 25th win of the season.

“Good teams find ways to win and that’s what this year has been all about,” DeBrusk told Pierre McGuire after snapping a 10-game goalless drought.

Mitchell Stephens scored Tampa Bay’s lone goal as the Lightning fell to 1-5 in the six games following a franchise-record 11-game winning streak.

Marchand was a game-time decision and did not participate in the morning skate due to an illness. However, the Bruins alternate captain opened the scoring late in the first period. Defenseman Torey Krug saw Marchand racing to the back post and sent a puck in that direction.

DeBrusk, the likely candidate to replace Marchand on the Bruins’ top line if Marchand couldn’t go, doubled Boston’s advantage midway through the second period. DeBrusk finished a breakaway after beating Carter Verhaeghe in a foot race which led to the scoring opportunity.

The Bruins have a nine-point advantage on the Lightning in the division and are on pace to have home ice advantage through the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

 

Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottMCharles.

Islanders’ Boychuk injured by skate against Canadiens

By Scott CharlesMar 3, 2020, 9:58 PM EST
It was not a scene for the faint of heart.

Johnny Boychuk covered his face and bolted for the locker room after a skate caught him up high. The Islanders defenseman was escorting Artturi Lehkonen away from the net when the Canadiens forward fell, and clipped Boychuk with his skate.

No update has been provided on Boychuk’s status yet.

“It’s a scary situation,” captain Anders Lee said after the 6-2 loss. “You hate to see that happen.”

This is the second time this season the Islanders have lost a player due to a skate blade. Alternate captain Cal Clutterbuck suffered a gash on his wrist against the Boston Bruins on December 19th and returned to the lineup this past Saturday.

 

Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottMCharles.

WATCH LIVE: Bruins visit Lightning on NBCSN

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMar 3, 2020, 6:30 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Bruins and Lightning will likely occupy the top two spots in the Atlantic Division at the end of the season for the third straight year. The B’s currently own the best record in the NHL, while the Lightning have the third best record in the league.

Tampa got back in the win column on Saturday night, defeating Calgary 4-3 at home. The win snapped a season-long four-game losing streak, which included the Bolts being outscored 21-11, and ended a tough stretch of regulation losses for the Bolts. The four-game skid came on the heels of a franchise record 11-game win streak.

It was announced on Saturday just before the game that Lightning captain Steven Stamkos would miss the next 6-8 weeks with a core muscle injury. The forward is scheduled to have surgery on Monday and will likely be out through the First Round of the playoffs.

After suffering back-to-back blowout losses to Vancouver (9-3) and Calgary (5-2), the Bruins got back to their winning ways last Thursday. Boston defeated the Stars 4-3 at TD Garden, and then took down the Islanders 4-0 on the road on Saturday.

Bruins d-man Charlie McAvoy began the season going 51 straight games without a goal but turned things around in the month of February. The New York native grew up roughly 25 minutes from Nassau Coliseum in Long Beach, NY. Charlie picked up a season-high three points (1G-2A) in Saturday’s win over the Isles, while also extending his point streak to three games.

The Bruins currently have a seven-point lead in the Atlantic but have a tough schedule ahead. Five of Boston’s next seven games are against teams currently in a playoff spot, while five of those games are within their division.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Amalie Arena
WHEN: Tuesday, March 3, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Lightning-Bruins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BRUINS
Brad MarchandPatrice BergeronDavid Pastrnak
Nick RitchieDavid KrejciOndrej Kase
Jake DeBruskCharlie CoyleChris Wagner
Sean KuralyPar LindholmJoakim Nordstrom

Zdeno Chara – Charlie McAvoy
Torey KrugBrandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk – Jeremy Lauzon

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

LIGHTNING
Ondrej PalatBrayden PointNikita Kucherov
Blake ColemanAnthony CirelliAlex Killorn
Barclay GoodrowTyler JohnsonYanni Gourde
Patrick MaroonMitchell StephensCedric Paquette

Victor HedmanErik Cernak
Mikhail SergachevKevin Shattenkirk
Braydon Coburn – Zach Bogosian

Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy

Tonight’s studio coverage will be hosted by Liam McHugh with Keith Jones and Scott Hartnell. John Forslund, Pierre McGuire and Mike Milbury will call the action at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

NBC Sports will take fans inside the sounds and passion of hockey with a one-hour special – “Wired: Stadium Series – Kings vs. Avalanche” – this Wednesday at 12 a.m. ET on NBCSN, immediately following coverage of Ducks-Avalanche on Wednesday Night Hockey.

Following Wednesday’s premiere, the show will be available on demand on the NBC Sports app. The special will also encore on NBCSN on Thursday, March 5, at 10:30 p.m. ET following NHL Overtime, and on Wednesday, March 11, at 6 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports will utilize an all-female crew to broadcast and produce game coverage of Sunday’s Blues vs. Blackhawks game, coinciding with International Women’s Day and marking the first NHL game broadcast and produced solely by women in the U.S.

Kate Scott will call the action alongside U.S. Olympic gold medalists Kendall Coyne-Schofield and AJ Mleczko from United Center in Chicago, Ill. Game production will be led by producer Rene Hatlelid and director Lisa Seltzer.