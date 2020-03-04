Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2019-20 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

The expectations around the Columbus Blue Jackets heading into this season weren’t too high. After all, they had lost Artemi Panarin, Sergei Bobrovsky, Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel in free agency. But thanks to their team depth and the emergence of certain young players, they’ve found a way to put themselves in the mix for a playoff spot.

Heading into tonight’s game against the Calgary Flames, the Jackets find themselves in the final Wild Card spot, with 78 points. The Carolina Hurricanes are three points behind them, but they have three games in hand. This should be a tight finish.

The bad news for Columbus, is that they’ve been hit pretty hard by the injury bug this week. Not only did they find out that Josh Anderson, who has been out since mid-December, won’t be returning this year, they also lost Oliver Bjorkstrand for eight-to-10 weeks.

Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins has also missed the last three games due to a concussion. Seth Jones has been sidelined with a right ankle injury and Cam Atkinson is also out with an ankle injury.

They caught a break on Sunday, as they welcomed back Ryan Murray back from a prolonged lower-body injury. He played 20:28 in the victory over the Canucks.

They’re about to hit the road for a three-game road trip through Western Canada.

“Yeah, we have a good trip planned,” head coach John Tortorella said, per The Athletic. “We’re going to take off to go to an area up there to practice. I think it’s a good time for our team to get off and get away … quite honestly and just concentrate on each and every game. We’re looking forward to it.”

IF PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets

Capitals vs. Islanders

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs

Flyers vs. Penguins

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Blues vs. Jets

Golden Knights vs. Canucks

Avalanche vs. Stars

Oilers vs. Flames

TODAY’S GAME WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS

Flyers at Capitals, 7 p.m. ET (watch live on NBCSN)

Blue Jackets at Flames, 8:30 p.m. ET

Ducks vs. Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. ET (watch live on NBCSN)

Coyotes vs. Canucks, 10:30 p.m. ET

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey-Reference)

Bruins – 100 percent

Lightning – 100 percent

Capitals – 99.9 percent

Flyers – 98.6 percent

Penguins – 96.9 percent

Maple Leafs – 84.6 percent

Islanders – 71.9 percent

Hurricanes 62.9 percent

Blue Jackets – 38.2 percent

Panthers – 23.3 percent

Rangers – 22.4 percent

Canadiens – 1.1 percent

Sabres – 0.2 percent

Senators – 0 percent

Devils – 0 percent

Red Wings – Out

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES

Avalanche – 100 percent

Blues – 100 percent

Stars – 99.6 percent

Oilers – 97 percent

Golden Knights – 96.2 percent

Canucks – 77 percent

Flames – 62.9 percent

Wild – 54.5 percent

Jets – 37 percent

Coyotes – 32.5 percent

Predators – 30.4 percent

Blackhawks 12.7 percent

Sharks – 0.2 percent

Ducks – 0 percent

Kings – 0 percent

THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE

Red Wings – 18.5 percent

Kings – 13.5 percent

Senators – 11. 5 percent

Ducks – 9.5 percent

Senators – 8.5 percent*

Devils – 7.5 percent

Sabres – 6.5 percent

Blackhawks – 6 percent

Canadiens – 5 percent

Devils – 3.5 percent**

Jets – 3 percent

Predators – 2.5 percent

Panthers – 2 percent

Rangers – 1.5 percent

Blue Jackets – 1 percent

(* SJ’s 2020 first-round pick owned by OTT)

(** ARZ’s lottery-protected 2020 first-round pick owned by NJ. If top three, moves to 2021)

ART ROSS RACE

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 108 points

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 95 points

David Pastrnak, Bruins – 92 points

Artemi Panarin, Blue Jackets – 90 points

Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche – 86 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

David Pastrnak, Bruins – 47 goals

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs – 46 goals

Alex Ovechkin, Capitals – 45 goals

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 43 goals

Sebastian Aho, Hurricanes – 36 goals

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.