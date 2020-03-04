NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The top two teams in the Metropolitan Division face off as the streaking Flyers head south to take on the Capitals, who return home from a two-game road trip. The Capitals have been on top of the division for nearly the entire season, leading the Metro for 134 out of a possible 154 days this season. The Flyers on the other hand have only led the Metro Division for two days since division re-alignment in 2013 (most recently the morning of Feb. 27, 2018).
Philadelphia heads down I-95 after sweeping a home-and-home with the Rangers on Friday and Sunday to extend their win streak to a season-long six games. It’s their longest win streak since winning eight straight from mid-Jan. to early Feb. last season. The Flyers have scored 4+ goals in each game during their current win streak.
Since Jan. 8, the Flyers are 16-5-1. Their 33 points are tied for the most in the NHL over that span and their 3.73 goals/game over the same period lead the NHL.
Washington returns home following a 4-3 win in Minnesota on Sunday to push their Metro lead back to three points over the Flyers. Since their season-worst four-game losing streak a couple weeks ago, the Caps have won three of their last four.
Alex Ovechkin now has five goals in his last six games, including two goals in the first period of Sunday night’s win. He’s six goals shy of passing Mike Gartner for seventh all-time.
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]
WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals
WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: Wednesday, March 4, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
CAPITALS
Alex Ovechkin – Evgeny Kuznetsov – Tom Wilson
Jakub Vrana – Nicklas Backstrom – T.J. Oshie
Carl Hagelin – Lars Eller – Ilya Kovalchuk
Richard Panik – Nic Dowd – Garnet Hathaway
Brenden Dillon – John Carlson
Dmitry Orlov – Nick Jensen
Jonas Siegenthaler – Radko Gudas
Starting goalie: Braden Holtby
FLYERS
Claude Giroux – Sean Couturier – Jakub Voracek
Scott Laughton – Kevin Hayes – Travis Konecny
James van Riemsdyk – Derek Grant – Tyler Pitlick
Michael Raffl – Nate Thompson – Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Ivan Provorov – Matt Niskanen
Travis Sanheim – Philippe Myers
Robert Hagg – Justin Braun
Starting goalie: Brian Elliott
Liam McHugh will host Wednesday’s coverage on NHL Live alongside analysts Keith Jones and Anson Carter and NHL insider Bob McKenzie. Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk and Brian Boucher will have the call from Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
