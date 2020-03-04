MORE: POWER RANKINGS | TRADE TRACKER | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon still has strong MVP argument

By Adam GretzMar 4, 2020, 12:35 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and Colorado Avalanche. Coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

We are in the stretch run of the 2019-20 NHL regular season and that means two things: The Stanley Cup playoff races are heating up, and it’s time to start yelling about who should win the Hart Trophy as the league MVP.

When it comes to the latter, almost all of the recent focus has shifted to Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl given his runaway lead in the league scoring race.

But he is far from a slam-dunk winner, and there is still a pretty convincing argument to be made for Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon.

MacKinnon and the Avalanche are back in action on Wednesday night when they host the Anaheim Ducks (9:30 p.m. ET) and will be looking to extend their current winning streak to eight games. They will also have chance to gain ground on the St. Louis Blues for the top spot in the Western Conference.

A win would bring them within just a single point of the Blues while still having a game in hand.

But let’s get back to MacKinnon for a second here, because it seems like he’s starting to take a back seat in the MVP race even though there is still a pretty convincing case to be made for him.

The thing about the MVP argument is everybody has a different definition for what value is and what should matter most. Is it simply the best player? The player that brings the most “value” to a team (which is a completely subjective argument)? The player that does the most for a playoff team?

No matter what your definition or criteria might be, MacKinnon’s season probably fits it.

While he may not win the scoring title this season, he is still one of the league’s top-five scorers entering play on Wednesday and is on pace for more than 40 goals and close 110 points. He is leading the league in shots on goal for the second year in a row and is the focal point of the offense for one of the NHL’s best teams.

During even-strength play, he is tied for the league lead in primary assists, has scored 23 of his 33 goals, and is a possession driver.

When it comes to more subjective things like “value” and the ability to carry his team, he has a direct hand (scoring or assisting) in 39 percent of the Avalanche’s goals this season. That is actually slightly higher than his contribution the past two seasons, while he 39 more points offensively than any other player on the Avalanche roster. Almost every other MVP candidate this season (with the exception of New York’s Artemi Panarin) has another top-tier scorer on their roster this season.

His offensive production and overall contributions have not slowed down even though his two regular linemates (Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog) have both missed at least 15 games this season due to injury. And that is to say nothing of the other injury issues they have had recently to impact their depth, including Nazem Kadri, Andre Burakovsky, Matt Calvert, and starting goalie Philipp Grubauer. When the Avalanche have needed him to carry the load offensively, he has.

And if you’re one of the people that think an MVP has to be on a playoff team, well, the Avalanche have that covered, too.

MacKinnon has finished in the top-six of the MVP voting in each of the past two seasons (including finishing as the runner-up two years ago) and is almost certain to be there again this season.

Draisaitl might be stealing the headlines right now because of his point totals, but the argument for MacKinnon is still as strong as ever.

Liam McHugh will host Wednesday’s coverage on NHL Live alongside analysts Keith Jones and Anson Carter and NHL insider Bob McKenzie. Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk and Brian Boucher will have the call from Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

NBC Sports will take fans inside the sounds and passion of hockey with a one-hour special “Wired: Stadium Series – Kings vs. Avalanche” immediately following coverage of Ducks-Avalanche on NBCSN

NBC Sports will utilize an all-female crew to broadcast and produce game coverage of Sunday’s Blues-Blackhawks game, coinciding with International Women’s Day and marking the first NHL game broadcast and produced solely by women in the U.S.

Kate Scott (play-by-play) will call the action alongside U.S. Olympic gold medalists Kendall Coyne-Schofield (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) and AJ Mleczko (analyst) from United Center in Chicago, Ill. Game production will be led by producer Rene Hatlelid and director Lisa Seltzer.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL keeping close eye on coronavirus, limiting employee travel

Associated PressMar 4, 2020, 1:49 PM EST
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — The NHL is not allowing its employees to make work-related trips outside of North America in response to the global fears over the coronavirus, and if any of those employees go on their own to a country where the virus has been found they will be quarantined before being able to return to work.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday the league has told its 31 teams they were free to adopt a similar policy, though he stopped short of saying it would be a mandate as concerns of the virus continue to grow.

”We barred all travel outside of North America for business purposes,” Bettman said on the final day of general managers’ meetings. ”People at a personal level or people in their households are still free to do what they want to do. If you go to a place that’s on the list of countries that have an issue or while you’re there the country comes on the list, then when you come back we want you quarantined, out of the office for two weeks until we can see if symptoms develop.”

That even applies to those who work for the NHL’s central scouting service: Scouts who are in Europe are staying in Europe, and if they return to North America they will be quarantined. Bettman said the NHL is in regular communication with the other three major North American sports leagues, as well as health experts in both the U.S. and Canada.

Through Wednesday, there have been more than 94,000 confirmed cases of people contracting the virus worldwide, with more than 3,200 deaths.

”We’re constantly updating the clubs based on what we’re hearing from our experts and the CDC and Canada’s equivalent,” Bettman said. ”It’s day by day. We’re going to continue to monitor things. It’s business as usual. We’re going to keep everybody completely informed.”

The NHL hasn’t gone as far as the NBA did earlier this week. The NBA sent a memo to teams on Sunday suggesting that players limit high-fives with fans and be hesitant to touch markers and items in autograph-seeking situations. Some NBA players have said they are stopping autographs altogether for the time being, and others are carrying their own markers to group-signing scrums.

”When it comes to that level of detail, leagues will do what they think are appropriate and necessary under the circumstances,” Bettman said ”Our clubs at the medical level, the training level and the player level are pretty informed as to what is wise and prudent conduct under the circumstances.”

The International Ice Hockey Federation said this weekit has canceled six different tournaments – events that were to take place in March and April in Estonia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Luxembourg, Poland and Spain. Pro leagues in Switzerland and China have also been affected, some games called off, others played without fans.

The NHL isn’t at that point yet with the playoffs coming up next month.

”We’re aware of and focused on all possibilities,” Bettman said. ”But at this point it would be premature to pick any one of the possibilities, especially because it may or may not become necessary in North America.”

DAVID AYRES

Bettman said he found it ”intriguing” when David Ayres, a 42-year-old Zamboni driver, took the ice as the emergency backup goaltender for the Carolina Hurricanes when they faced the Toronto Maple Leafs last month.

Ayres shook off a shaky start, allowing goals on his first two shots, and became the first emergency goalie in NHL history to be credited with a victory.

”What was, to me, more remarkable was how he settled down and how Carolina played the third period. … For those of you old enough to remember, it was a real Walter Mitty moment,” Bettman said.

PUCK AND PLAYER TRACKING

Bettman insisted that the new puck to be used in the NHL’s new player and puck tracking plans is not going to change the way the game is played, and that the puck will perform exactly as the current puck does.

”The puck has been extensively tested, it’s been extensively used and anybody suggesting that somehow that could be an issue, it’s pure speculation, misguided speculation,” Bettman said.

NHL salary cap ceiling projected to increase for 2020-21 season

By Sean LeahyMar 4, 2020, 1:44 PM EST
There was good news for NHL general managers on Wednesday. According to Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, the projected salary cap ceiling for next season is between $84 million and $88.2 million.

The current ceiling is $81.5 million.

What’s to be decided is if the NHLPA chooses to use the 5% inflator, which is where the $88.2M figure comes in. The $84 million number is without the inflator.

The final salary cap limits will be finalized in June. The percentage of escrow — currently 14% — going forward could play a role in whether the players use the inflator.

Using that potential range for next season, contenders like the Bruins, Avalanche, and the Stars are sitting good.

As the league and NHLPA continue Collective Bargaining Agreement talks, Daly said the hope is to get the cap information to teams earlier. There are also discussions about trying to come up with a multi-year cap for better planning purposes.

“Typically over the last several years, probably since we initiated the CBA, we haven’t been able to give them a cap number until late June, in and around the time of the draft,” Daly said. “Hopefully at some point in the future we’ll have a mechinism that allows them to have that information sooner.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Johnny Boychuk needed 90 stitches after skate to face

Islanders
Getty
By Adam GretzMar 4, 2020, 12:59 PM EST
New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk was injured on Tuesday night when he was hit in the face by the skate blade of Montreal Canadiens forward Artturi Lehkonen in the third period of their game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

It was a terrifying scene as it happened, especially as Boychuk frantically scrambled off the ice holding his face.

On Wednesday, general manager Lou Lamoriello issued an update on Boychuk’s status.

The official word is that while Boychuk needed 90 stitches to repair the cut, there is no damage to his eye and, according to Lamoriello, he should be “fine.”

“Johnny Boychuk is okay,” said Lamoriello when addressing the media on Wednesday. “There has been no damage to his eye. He had quite a night. He felt the skate blade get his eye, but fortunately it just got the eyelid. It took 90 stitches to fix, a plastic surgeon took care of it. I don’t want to exaggerate with the stitches because they do use very small stitches, but there were 90 of them. He will be fine. It’s just a matter of time with the eye opening up and him feeling good.”

It goes without saying that 90 stitches to your eye-lid area is major deal, but given the circumstances Boychuk is very fortunate this situation did not turn out far worse.

This is the third significant injury the Islanders have had to deal with this season due to a skate blade cut.

Cal Clutterbuck missed more than two months after he suffered a cut to his wrist from Patrice Bergeron‘s skate back in December.

Casey Cizikas has also been sidelined for the past 10 games after a cut to the leg.

Lamoriello also issued an update on Cizikas on Wednesday.

“Casey is coming along as quickly as he can,” said Lamoriello. “He is walking, he is doing all of the things he should be doing. Hopefully we will get him back on the ice in the next week or so. Then it’s a process of him just getting his strength back. I would say he is at least another couple of weeks away.”

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Our Line Starts podcast: Hart Trophy is Draisaitl’s to lose; Can Penguins get on track?

By Sean LeahyMar 4, 2020, 12:38 PM EST
Liam McHugh, Keith Jones, and Eddie Olczyk discuss Leon Draisaitl‘s incredible run and debate whether he is the Hart Trophy front-runner. Olczyk explains why he’s so high on the Golden Knights after their deadline moves. Liam, Jones and Olczyk dive into the NHL’s decision to keep the EBUG, and go in depth on the proposed changes to the offside rule. Plus, Pierre McGuire has a wide-ranging conversation with Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman.

0:00-1:32 Intros
1:32-7:35 Draisaitl the MVP frontrunner
7:35-14:34 Tampa, Vegas standing out after trade deadline
14:34-25:40 Reaction to GMs meeting
25:40-30:13 What’s wrong with the Penguins?
30:13-49:34 Pierre interviews Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman
49:34-End Who will grab the Wild Card spots in the West?

Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ growing roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The new weekly podcast, which will publish Wednesdays, will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.

