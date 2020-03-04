MORE: POWER RANKINGS | TRADE TRACKER | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

At GMs meetings, Oilers’ Holland likes where he’s at

Associated PressMar 4, 2020, 11:30 AM EST
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Ken Holland appeared to be in an exceptional mood when he walked out of Day 2 of the NHL general managers’ meetings Tuesday afternoon, and it had nothing to do with the balmy weather in South Florida.

The conversation he was about to have was centered around the Edmonton’s unplanned ”problem”: Having two legitimate Hart Trophy candidates on the same team, with former Hart winner Connor McDavid and NHL scoring leader Leon Draisaitl probably the two frontrunners for the league’s MVP award.

Clearly, it’s a nice problem to have.

”I’m glad I don’t have to vote,” Holland said.

Entering Tuesday, Draisaitl has 107 points, well ahead of his nearest challenger for the points title – that being McDavid, who has 94. A year ago, they became the first Edmonton teammates to have simultaneous 100-point seasons since Jari Kurri and Jimmy Carson in 1989-90. This year, assuming McDavid gets there as he should, they’ll be the first Oilers to reach 100 points in consecutive seasons since Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier in 1986-87 and 1987-88.

That’s some serious company for Draisaitl and McDavid to be keeping.

”They’re both great players and, you know, they’re both having great seasons on an every night basis,” Holland said. ”They’re obviously the two guys that are going to impact our team the most because they have a large factor in us providing offense.”

The Oilers – currently a playoff team, though one that can hardly afford a late-season swoon – might also play themselves into the role of being Canada’s next great hope of bringing the Stanley Cup back north of the border.

No one needs to explain to any Canadian team in the NHL about the nation’s title drought or how the team that ends that drought would be revered. There hasn’t been a Stanley Cup final game played in Canada since 2011. No Canadian team has won the Cup since Montreal in 1993. The non-traditional hockey states of Florida and California have more Cup-winning teams over the last 32 years than the nation where the game is like a religion.

Holland took over in Edmonton last May. He indicated this year’s success might be a bit ahead of his intended schedule.

”I said at the opening press conference, my hope was when the calendar turned to March 1st that we could be legitimately in the race,” Holland said. ”You know, that was a sort of short-term goal. … So we’ve put ourselves in a position where we control our own fate. But we’ve got to win some games.”

TORNADO IN MIND

After more than 20 people were killed early Tuesday in tornadoes that hit the Nashville area early Tuesday, and Predators general manager David Poile said the team would do what it can to help those affected.

The Predators’ arena was not affected by the tornadoes. The team will play at home on Thursday, and was planning to raise awareness to the call for help on the broadcast of its game in Minnesota on Tuesday night.

”We will do all we can to help our community,” Poile said.

MEETINGS UPDATES

General managers were briefed on player safety issues Tuesday, with more discussion about offsides – the skate-in-the-air debate – and reviews and were provided with an update on puck and player tracking technology.

Many games have already been played with the new puck that will be fully deployed in this year’s postseason and league wide next season, and NHL officials have not gotten any negative feedback. Most arenas already have the technology installed, and it will be available when the playoffs begin next month.

Pucks that go into the stands next season will still be able to be kept by fans; the league will simply deactivate the tracking electronics once the puck leaves play. But, mindful of the additional cost, the league plans to do a better job keeping track of leftover pucks after games end.

NHL keeping close eye on coronavirus, limiting employee travel

Associated PressMar 4, 2020, 1:49 PM EST
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — The NHL is not allowing its employees to make work-related trips outside of North America in response to the global fears over the coronavirus, and if any of those employees go on their own to a country where the virus has been found they will be quarantined before being able to return to work.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday the league has told its 31 teams they were free to adopt a similar policy, though he stopped short of saying it would be a mandate as concerns of the virus continue to grow.

”We barred all travel outside of North America for business purposes,” Bettman said on the final day of general managers’ meetings. ”People at a personal level or people in their households are still free to do what they want to do. If you go to a place that’s on the list of countries that have an issue or while you’re there the country comes on the list, then when you come back we want you quarantined, out of the office for two weeks until we can see if symptoms develop.”

That even applies to those who work for the NHL’s central scouting service: Scouts who are in Europe are staying in Europe, and if they return to North America they will be quarantined. Bettman said the NHL is in regular communication with the other three major North American sports leagues, as well as health experts in both the U.S. and Canada.

Through Wednesday, there have been more than 94,000 confirmed cases of people contracting the virus worldwide, with more than 3,200 deaths.

”We’re constantly updating the clubs based on what we’re hearing from our experts and the CDC and Canada’s equivalent,” Bettman said. ”It’s day by day. We’re going to continue to monitor things. It’s business as usual. We’re going to keep everybody completely informed.”

The NHL hasn’t gone as far as the NBA did earlier this week. The NBA sent a memo to teams on Sunday suggesting that players limit high-fives with fans and be hesitant to touch markers and items in autograph-seeking situations. Some NBA players have said they are stopping autographs altogether for the time being, and others are carrying their own markers to group-signing scrums.

”When it comes to that level of detail, leagues will do what they think are appropriate and necessary under the circumstances,” Bettman said ”Our clubs at the medical level, the training level and the player level are pretty informed as to what is wise and prudent conduct under the circumstances.”

The International Ice Hockey Federation said this weekit has canceled six different tournaments – events that were to take place in March and April in Estonia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Luxembourg, Poland and Spain. Pro leagues in Switzerland and China have also been affected, some games called off, others played without fans.

The NHL isn’t at that point yet with the playoffs coming up next month.

”We’re aware of and focused on all possibilities,” Bettman said. ”But at this point it would be premature to pick any one of the possibilities, especially because it may or may not become necessary in North America.”

DAVID AYRES

Bettman said he found it ”intriguing” when David Ayres, a 42-year-old Zamboni driver, took the ice as the emergency backup goaltender for the Carolina Hurricanes when they faced the Toronto Maple Leafs last month.

Ayres shook off a shaky start, allowing goals on his first two shots, and became the first emergency goalie in NHL history to be credited with a victory.

”What was, to me, more remarkable was how he settled down and how Carolina played the third period. … For those of you old enough to remember, it was a real Walter Mitty moment,” Bettman said.

PUCK AND PLAYER TRACKING

Bettman insisted that the new puck to be used in the NHL’s new player and puck tracking plans is not going to change the way the game is played, and that the puck will perform exactly as the current puck does.

”The puck has been extensively tested, it’s been extensively used and anybody suggesting that somehow that could be an issue, it’s pure speculation, misguided speculation,” Bettman said.

NHL salary cap ceiling projected to increase for 2020-21 season

By Sean LeahyMar 4, 2020, 1:44 PM EST
There was good news for NHL general managers on Wednesday. According to Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, the projected salary cap ceiling for next season is between $84 million and $88.2 million.

The current ceiling is $81.5 million.

What’s to be decided is if the NHLPA chooses to use the 5% inflator, which is where the $88.2M figure comes in. The $84 million number is without the inflator.

The final salary cap limits will be finalized in June. The percentage of escrow — currently 14% — going forward could play a role in whether the players use the inflator.

Using that potential range for next season, contenders like the Bruins, Avalanche, and the Stars are sitting good.

As the league and NHLPA continue Collective Bargaining Agreement talks, Daly said the hope is to get the cap information to teams earlier. There are also discussions about trying to come up with a multi-year cap for better planning purposes.

“Typically over the last several years, probably since we initiated the CBA, we haven’t been able to give them a cap number until late June, in and around the time of the draft,” Daly said. “Hopefully at some point in the future we’ll have a mechinism that allows them to have that information sooner.”

————

Johnny Boychuk needed 90 stitches after skate to face

Islanders
Getty
By Adam GretzMar 4, 2020, 12:59 PM EST
New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk was injured on Tuesday night when he was hit in the face by the skate blade of Montreal Canadiens forward Artturi Lehkonen in the third period of their game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

It was a terrifying scene as it happened, especially as Boychuk frantically scrambled off the ice holding his face.

On Wednesday, general manager Lou Lamoriello issued an update on Boychuk’s status.

The official word is that while Boychuk needed 90 stitches to repair the cut, there is no damage to his eye and, according to Lamoriello, he should be “fine.”

“Johnny Boychuk is okay,” said Lamoriello when addressing the media on Wednesday. “There has been no damage to his eye. He had quite a night. He felt the skate blade get his eye, but fortunately it just got the eyelid. It took 90 stitches to fix, a plastic surgeon took care of it. I don’t want to exaggerate with the stitches because they do use very small stitches, but there were 90 of them. He will be fine. It’s just a matter of time with the eye opening up and him feeling good.”

It goes without saying that 90 stitches to your eye-lid area is major deal, but given the circumstances Boychuk is very fortunate this situation did not turn out far worse.

This is the third significant injury the Islanders have had to deal with this season due to a skate blade cut.

Cal Clutterbuck missed more than two months after he suffered a cut to his wrist from Patrice Bergeron‘s skate back in December.

Casey Cizikas has also been sidelined for the past 10 games after a cut to the leg.

Lamoriello also issued an update on Cizikas on Wednesday.

“Casey is coming along as quickly as he can,” said Lamoriello. “He is walking, he is doing all of the things he should be doing. Hopefully we will get him back on the ice in the next week or so. Then it’s a process of him just getting his strength back. I would say he is at least another couple of weeks away.”

Our Line Starts podcast: Hart Trophy is Draisaitl’s to lose; Can Penguins get on track?

By Sean LeahyMar 4, 2020, 12:38 PM EST
Liam McHugh, Keith Jones, and Eddie Olczyk discuss Leon Draisaitl‘s incredible run and debate whether he is the Hart Trophy front-runner. Olczyk explains why he’s so high on the Golden Knights after their deadline moves. Liam, Jones and Olczyk dive into the NHL’s decision to keep the EBUG, and go in depth on the proposed changes to the offside rule. Plus, Pierre McGuire has a wide-ranging conversation with Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman.

0:00-1:32 Intros
1:32-7:35 Draisaitl the MVP frontrunner
7:35-14:34 Tampa, Vegas standing out after trade deadline
14:34-25:40 Reaction to GMs meeting
25:40-30:13 What’s wrong with the Penguins?
30:13-49:34 Pierre interviews Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman
49:34-End Who will grab the Wild Card spots in the West?

Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ growing roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The new weekly podcast, which will publish Wednesdays, will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.

