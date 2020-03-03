NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Bruins and Lightning will likely occupy the top two spots in the Atlantic Division at the end of the season for the third straight year. The B’s currently own the best record in the NHL, while the Lightning have the third best record in the league.
Tampa got back in the win column on Saturday night, defeating Calgary 4-3 at home. The win snapped a season-long four-game losing streak, which included the Bolts being outscored 21-11, and ended a tough stretch of regulation losses for the Bolts. The four-game skid came on the heels of a franchise record 11-game win streak.
It was announced on Saturday just before the game that Lightning captain Steven Stamkos would miss the next 6-8 weeks with a core muscle injury. The forward is scheduled to have surgery on Monday and will likely be out through the First Round of the playoffs.
After suffering back-to-back blowout losses to Vancouver (9-3) and Calgary (5-2), the Bruins got back to their winning ways last Thursday. Boston defeated the Stars 4-3 at TD Garden, and then took down the Islanders 4-0 on the road on Saturday.
Bruins d-man Charlie McAvoy began the season going 51 straight games without a goal but turned things around in the month of February. The New York native grew up roughly 25 minutes from Nassau Coliseum in Long Beach, NY. Charlie picked up a season-high three points (1G-2A) in Saturday’s win over the Isles, while also extending his point streak to three games.
The Bruins currently have a seven-point lead in the Atlantic but have a tough schedule ahead. Five of Boston’s next seven games are against teams currently in a playoff spot, while five of those games are within their division.
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]
WHAT: Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Amalie Arena
WHEN: Tuesday, March 3, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Lightning-Bruins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
BRUINS
Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak
Nick Ritchie – David Krejci – Ondrej Kase
Jake DeBrusk – Charlie Coyle – Chris Wagner
Sean Kuraly – Par Lindholm – Joakim Nordstrom
Zdeno Chara – Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug – Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk – Jeremy Lauzon
Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask
LIGHTNING
Ondrej Palat – Brayden Point – Nikita Kucherov
Blake Coleman – Anthony Cirelli – Alex Killorn
Barclay Goodrow – Tyler Johnson – Yanni Gourde
Patrick Maroon – Mitchell Stephens – Cedric Paquette
Victor Hedman – Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev – Kevin Shattenkirk
Braydon Coburn – Zach Bogosian
Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tonight’s studio coverage will be hosted by Liam McHugh with Keith Jones and Scott Hartnell. John Forslund, Pierre McGuire and Mike Milbury will call the action at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
