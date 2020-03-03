MORE: POWER RANKINGS | TRADE TRACKER | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Penguins
Getty

Marino, Dumoulin make instant impact as Penguins snap losing streak

By Adam GretzMar 3, 2020, 10:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

PITTSBURGH — They may not be their biggest stars, but the Pittsburgh Penguins got two of their most important players back on Tuesday night with the returns of defensemen Brian Dumoulin and John Marino.

It is not a coincidence that their presence helped spark one of the Penguins’ best overall games in weeks to help them snap what had been a six-game losing streak with a 7-3 win over the Ottawa Senators.

It did not take them very long to make an impact, either.

Marino opened the scoring for the Penguins with a goal just 48 seconds into the first period.

That was followed by Dumoulin making a smooth play in the offensive zone to set up Conor Sheary less than a minute later to give the Penguins a two-goal lead they would never come close to surrendering.

Bryan Rust also recorded a hat trick in the win, while Evgeni Malkin had four assists.

Sidney Crosby also recorded the 800th assist of his career.

But the big picture news here for the Penguins is what the return of two of their top blue-liners could mean.

Their absence put a significant dent in the lineup (Dumoulin had been sidelined since the end of November, while Marino had missed about a month) the past few weeks. It not only took away two of their best defensive players, but it also put them into a situation where the remaining blue-liners had to take on bigger roles than they’re accustomed to playing. Jack Johnson had to move up to the top pairing alongside Kris Letang, Justin Schultz had to play on the second pairing, and their third-pairing was a revolving door of extra defensemen.

On Tuesday, everything was back to the way they intended it to be: Letang with Dumoulin, Marino with Marcus Petterson, and Schultz and Johnson on the third pairing.

The other underrated part of their presence is what they can do for the offense due to their ability to get the puck out of the defensive zones and feed the Penguins transition game. That element had also been lacking in recent games.

“They’re such good players on both side of the puck,” said Penguins coach Mike Sullivan of Marino and Dumoulin. “They defend so well, they have puck poise and good breakouts, and they help us create some balance throughout our pairs. It just makes us a better team when they’re in the lineup.”

Marino, one of the league’s top rookies this season, now has six goals and 26 points in 52 games this season thanks to his early tally on Tuesday.

“Honestly just tried to get it to the net,” said Marino when asked about his goal. “I saw [Rust] had a good screen in front and luckily it went in.”

Along with the goal he also broke up a 3-on-1 rush in the second period, nearly scored a second goal later in the period, and was at times a one-man breakout coming out of the defensive zone. The Penguins acquired him fro the Edmonton Oilers for a sixth-round draft pick over the summer and it has helped completely transform their defense.

Even with their recent slide the Penguins are still in a pretty good spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Their win on Tuesday gives them a seven-point cushion over the non-playoff teams, while they are also four points ahead of the Wild Card teams. They are also just one point back of the Philadelphia Flyers for the second spot in the Metropolitan Division. They still sit four points back of the Capitals for the top spot, which could be difficult to make up, but they do have two head-to-head meetings (both in Pittsburgh) remaining.

“Honestly, every team goes through this,” said Marino of the team’s recent slump. “We happen to be going through right now, but other teams go through it. There’s a lot of veteran players here that know to stay calm. We have the right guys in the room to do what we want. As long as we just stick to our game we will be fine.”

Related: Penguins get two important players back with John Marino, Brian Dumoulin

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Bruins stymie Bolts to increase Atlantic Division edge

By Scott CharlesMar 3, 2020, 10:33 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Boston Bruins expanded their lead in the Atlantic Division with a 2-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday night.

Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk scored as Boston extended its winning streak to three games. Tuukka Rask made 20 saves and picked up his 25th win of the season.

“Good teams find ways to win and that’s what this year has been all about,” DeBrusk told Pierre McGuire after snapping a 10-game goalless drought.

Mitchell Stephens scored Tampa Bay’s lone goal as the Lightning fell to 1-5 in the six games following a franchise-record 11-game winning streak.

Marchand was a game-time decision and did not participate in the morning skate due to an illness. However, the Bruins alternate captain opened the scoring late in the first period. Defenseman Torey Krug saw Marchand racing to the back post and sent a puck in that direction.

DeBrusk, the likely candidate to replace Marchand on the Bruins’ top line if Marchand couldn’t go, doubled Boston’s advantage midway through the second period. DeBrusk finished a breakaway after beating Carter Verhaeghe in a foot race which led to the scoring opportunity.

The Bruins have a nine-point advantage on the Lightning in the division and are on pace to have home ice advantage through the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

 

Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottMCharles.

Islanders’ Boychuk injured by skate against Canadiens

By Scott CharlesMar 3, 2020, 9:58 PM EST
Leave a comment

It was not a scene for the faint of heart.

Johnny Boychuk covered his face and bolted for the locker room after a skate caught him up high. The Islanders defenseman was escorting Artturi Lehkonen away from the net when the Canadiens forward fell, and clipped Boychuk with his skate.

No update has been provided on Boychuk’s status yet.

“It’s a scary situation,” captain Anders Lee said after the 6-2 loss. “You hate to see that happen.”

This is the second time this season the Islanders have lost a player due to a skate blade. Alternate captain Cal Clutterbuck suffered a gash on his wrist against the Boston Bruins on December 19th and returned to the lineup this past Saturday.

 

Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottMCharles.

WATCH LIVE: Bruins visit Lightning on NBCSN

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMar 3, 2020, 6:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Bruins and Lightning will likely occupy the top two spots in the Atlantic Division at the end of the season for the third straight year. The B’s currently own the best record in the NHL, while the Lightning have the third best record in the league.

Tampa got back in the win column on Saturday night, defeating Calgary 4-3 at home. The win snapped a season-long four-game losing streak, which included the Bolts being outscored 21-11, and ended a tough stretch of regulation losses for the Bolts. The four-game skid came on the heels of a franchise record 11-game win streak.

It was announced on Saturday just before the game that Lightning captain Steven Stamkos would miss the next 6-8 weeks with a core muscle injury. The forward is scheduled to have surgery on Monday and will likely be out through the First Round of the playoffs.

After suffering back-to-back blowout losses to Vancouver (9-3) and Calgary (5-2), the Bruins got back to their winning ways last Thursday. Boston defeated the Stars 4-3 at TD Garden, and then took down the Islanders 4-0 on the road on Saturday.

Bruins d-man Charlie McAvoy began the season going 51 straight games without a goal but turned things around in the month of February. The New York native grew up roughly 25 minutes from Nassau Coliseum in Long Beach, NY. Charlie picked up a season-high three points (1G-2A) in Saturday’s win over the Isles, while also extending his point streak to three games.

The Bruins currently have a seven-point lead in the Atlantic but have a tough schedule ahead. Five of Boston’s next seven games are against teams currently in a playoff spot, while five of those games are within their division.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Amalie Arena
WHEN: Tuesday, March 3, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Lightning-Bruins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BRUINS
Brad MarchandPatrice BergeronDavid Pastrnak
Nick RitchieDavid KrejciOndrej Kase
Jake DeBruskCharlie CoyleChris Wagner
Sean KuralyPar LindholmJoakim Nordstrom

Zdeno Chara – Charlie McAvoy
Torey KrugBrandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk – Jeremy Lauzon

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

LIGHTNING
Ondrej PalatBrayden PointNikita Kucherov
Blake ColemanAnthony CirelliAlex Killorn
Barclay GoodrowTyler JohnsonYanni Gourde
Patrick MaroonMitchell StephensCedric Paquette

Victor HedmanErik Cernak
Mikhail SergachevKevin Shattenkirk
Braydon Coburn – Zach Bogosian

Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy

Tonight’s studio coverage will be hosted by Liam McHugh with Keith Jones and Scott Hartnell. John Forslund, Pierre McGuire and Mike Milbury will call the action at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

***

NBC Sports will take fans inside the sounds and passion of hockey with a one-hour special – “Wired: Stadium Series – Kings vs. Avalanche” – this Wednesday at 12 a.m. ET on NBCSN, immediately following coverage of Ducks-Avalanche on Wednesday Night Hockey.

Following Wednesday’s premiere, the show will be available on demand on the NBC Sports app. The special will also encore on NBCSN on Thursday, March 5, at 10:30 p.m. ET following NHL Overtime, and on Wednesday, March 11, at 6 p.m. ET.

***

NBC Sports will utilize an all-female crew to broadcast and produce game coverage of Sunday’s Blues vs. Blackhawks game, coinciding with International Women’s Day and marking the first NHL game broadcast and produced solely by women in the U.S.

Kate Scott will call the action alongside U.S. Olympic gold medalists Kendall Coyne-Schofield and AJ Mleczko from United Center in Chicago, Ill. Game production will be led by producer Rene Hatlelid and director Lisa Seltzer.

NHL GMs propose small change to offside rule that could save big headaches

By James O'BrienMar 3, 2020, 2:51 PM EST
3 Comments

The NHL’s GMs reportedly proposed a subtle but potentially headache-preventing change to the offside rule during recent meetings.

The amended rule would parallel “breaking the plane” in football.

NHL Network’s EJ Hradek summarizes the minor-yet-potentially-helpful tweek pretty well:

Note that this proposal needs to go through a few layers before the change is complete. It needs to be approved by the NHL’s Board of Governors and Competition Committee for this tweak to happen.

“When we met with our breakout group [Monday], the group thought that it was tough watching a game, especially with our skilled players, when we see a nice goal being scored and there’s a delay and there’s a challenge and we’re taking down good hockey goals because the guy’s toe is slightly off the ice or he’s in a crossing over motion where the majority of his body is still in the neutral zone but his skate is not touching the ice,” NHL senior vice president of hockey operations Kris King said via NHL.com. “They felt a lot of times the guy that is offside isn’t even involved in the rush. They just felt the skate in the air really didn’t have a lot of bearing on any of these goals.”

NHL.com’s Dan Rosen shared some interesting numbers:

The NHL reported that 18 coach’s challenges through 1,015 games played this season have been for skate in the air plays, and of those 14 led to goals being removed. There were 26 skate in the air challenges through 1,015 games last season leading to 16 goals removed.

Chances are, there will still be plenty of instances of eye-roll-worthy reviews, as offside vs. onside could still be up to plenty of debate. Even so, any tweak that might not force officials and telecasts to study small differences with Zapruder-film rewinds would be good for our collective mental health.

Er, although, fans griping about how goals A-Z should have counted (and so on) might destroy any would-be regained mental health so … *sigh* what can you do?

NHL GMs discussed a tweak like this in late March 2017, but it didn’t get off the ground/break the plane.

That point is a reminder that, much like offside reviews, these processes can often feel a little marginal. Giving a little more leeway for players to avoid going offside feels like it would be more in the “spirit of the rule,” but baby steps are better than no steps at all.

We’ll see if this small change to the offside rule makes it to fruition, and that the NHL continues to find ways to simplify its rules.

Some controversies over the years, whether this will address them all, or not:

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.