Kings put an end to Golden Knights’ winning streak

By Adam GretzMar 2, 2020, 1:23 AM EST
The NHL’s longest winning streak came to an emphatic end on Sunday night when the Los Angeles went into Vegas and stunned the Golden Knights with a 4-1 win.

The Kings’ win snaps what had been an eight-game winning streak for the Golden Knights and continues their recent run of playing spoiler in the Stanley Cup Playoff race.

They may have one of the league’s worst records, but they are now 6-2-1 in their past nine games with five of those wins coming against teams that are either in a playoff spot right now, or are fighting for a playoff spot. Those wins have been against Calgary, Colorado, Florida, Pittsburgh, and now Vegas.

A few things that stood out from Sunday’s game.

Cal Petersen was great again for the Kings

After stopping 35 out of 36 shots against the Penguins on Wednesday night, Petersen was even better against the Golden Knights by turning aside 42 of 43 shots to pick up his third win of the season.

When the Kings traded Jack Campbell to the Toronto Maple Leafs before the trade deadline it gave Petersen an opportunity to get a look at the NHL level as Jonathan Quick‘s backup. He has done nothing but impress in his limited action so far.

His performance on Sunday improved his save percentage to .926 for the season in his first six appearances.

Anze Kopitar set the tone early in this game

One player you can not blame for the Kings’ overall performance this season is Kopitar.

His offense has bounced back a little this season and he continued that on Sunday with a pair of goals to open the scoring in the first period.

That performance gives him the 11th 20-goal season of his career.

After scoring just 22 goals and 60 points in 81 games a year ago, he is now on pace for 25 goals and 75 points in 82 games this season.

The goal of the game came from an unlikely source

Trevor Lewis busted out the spin-o-rama move to extend the Kings’ lead to 3-0 in the second period. This was pretty much the exact moment the Golden Knights had to know it was not going to be their night. This goal gives Lewis five goals in 52 games this season, and is only his eighth since the start of the 2018-19 season (a span of 96 games).

Golden Knights miss chance to gain more ground in Pacific Division race

At the end of the day you can not be too disappointed when your team has an eight-game winning streak come to an end.

That is a lot of wins, it extremely difficult to do, and at some point you are going to run into a game where the result doesn’t go your way.

That happened for Vegas on Sunday, even if it wasn’t a bad overall performance. The Golden Knights ended up owning a 43-17 edge on the shot chart (including 38-7 over the second and third periods), a territorial advantage that will a lot of times result in a win.

But Petersen was outstanding in the Kings’ crease while the Kings made the most of their limited opportunities.

Even if the overall process was mostly fine, this was still a missed opportunity for the Golden Knights to gain some ground in the Pacific Division race.

Vegas still sits in first place with a four-point lead over the Edmonton Oilers, but the Oilers still have two games in hand. The loss combined with Calgary’s shutout win over the Florida Panthers also helped the Flames close their gap to five points.

The Buzzer: Werenski, Gaudreau, and Ovechkin all shine in big wins

NHL Scores
Getty
By Adam GretzMar 2, 2020, 2:00 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals. He recorded his league-leading 12th multi-goal game of the season in the Capitals’ 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild, scoring two goals from his signature spot on the ice. He is now at 45 goals for the season and is just two back of Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak for the league lead. You can read more about Ovechkin’s big game and the Capitals’ big win right here.

2. Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames. Gaudreau found out on Saturday that his grandfather passed away before their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He came back on Sunday with a huge performance for one of his biggest supporters. Gaudreau was dominant for the Flames in a 3-0 win over the Florida Panthers, scoring a goal, recording an assist, and even drawing a penalty shot in the first period. After a slow start to the season offensively Gaudreau’s production has really started to pick up in recent weeks, averaging a point per game (25 points in 25 games) since the start of January.

3. Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets. Werenski was a beast for the Blue Jackets in their come-from-behind win against the Vancouver Canucks, playing 25 minutes, scoring the game-tying goal (his 20th of the season) in the third period, picking up an assist, and finishing the night as a plus-two. The Blue Jackets desperately needed this win and it is not a stretch to call it a potential season saver. With Seth Jones sidelined due to injury a lot of the Blue Jackets’ workload on defense is going to fall on Werenski, and he has been brilliant this season. You can read more about their big win on Sunday night here.

More Standout Performances From Sunday

  • Cory Schneider recorded his first shutout in more than a year for the New Jersey Devils in a 3-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks.
  • Anze Kopitar scored two goals and Cal Petersen was a wall for the Los Angeles Kings by stopping 42 out of 43 shots to help them put a stop to the Vegas Golden Knights’ winning streak. Read more about the Kings’ win here.

Highlights of the Night

Trevor Lewis helped the Kings pull the upset over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night with this beautiful spin-o-rama goal to beat Marc-Andre Fleury.

Derek Grant had a huge game for the Philadelphia Flyers with an assist on Michael Raffl‘s shorthanded goal, and this beautiful goal for himself. Read more about the Flyers’ big win here.

Ovechkin’s second goal of the night came on this beautiful passing play between him, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and Ilya Kovalchuk.

Blooper of the Night

Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson absolutely levels Devils forward Kevin Rooney behind the net and earns himself a two-minute minor for interference.

Factoids

  • Werenski is the first Blue Jackets defensemen to ever score 20 goals in a single season. [NHL PR]
  • Artemi Panarin extended his point streak for the New York Rangers. [NHL PR]
  • Ovechkin now has 144 multi-goal games in his career, putting him into fifth place in NHL history. [NHL PR]

Scores

Philadelphia Flyers 5, New York Rangers 2
Calgary Flames 3, Florida Panthers 0
New Jersey Devils 3, Anaheim Ducks 0
Columbus Blue Jackets 5, Vancouver Canucks 3
Washington Capitals 4, Minnesota Wild 3
Los Angeles Kings 4, Vegas Golden Knights 1

Capitals hold on for win, put an end to Wild’s winning streak

By Adam GretzMar 1, 2020, 11:31 PM EST
Thanks to another two-goal effort from Alex Ovechkin the Washington Capitals were able to gain some extra breathing room in the Metropolitan Division race on Sunday night with a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Washington’s win also puts an end to the Wild’s three-game winning streak as they attempted to climb back into a playoff spot in the Western Conference Wild Card race.

Tom Wilson scored the game-winning goal for the Capitals early in the third period, while Braden Holtby stopped 37 out of 40 shots.

A few things that stood out from this one.

It was oddly physical and intense

For two teams that only play twice per season and had yet to play this season there was a lot of anger in this game. Maybe it’s just the time of year as the playoff races heat up, but this game had a ton of chippy play that reached its boiling point with this first period fight between Brenden Dillon and Ryan Hartman.

Ovechkin gains ground in goal scoring race.

With two goals on Sunday Ovechkin hit the 45-goal mark for the season and pulled himself to within two goals of Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak for the league lead.

He opened the scoring for the Capitals with a power play goal to tie the game at one early in the first period, and then added another goal just three minutes later to extend the Capitals’ lead to 3-1. That goal came right after Richard Panik had scored to give the Capitals the lead.

It is already his 12th multi-goal game of the season, the most in the NHL. Auston Matthews (10) is the only other player in the NHL to have at least 10 such games this season.

We saw the Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Kovalchuk line

The Russian line ended up playing around four minutes of 5-on-5 ice-time together and ended up scoring one of the Capitals’ goals when Kovalchuk and Ovechkin teamed up for an NHL goal for the first time in their careers.

It was Ovechkin’s second goal of the game.

Kevin Fiala stayed hot for the Wild

The one bright spot for the Wild on Sunday was the continued great play of forward Kevin Fiala.

He scored his 20th goal of the season and added an assist in the win to give him his fourth consecutive multi-point game.

Acquired at the trade deadline a year ago for Mikael Granlund, Fiala is putting together a career year for the Wild and has been especially hot since the start of February.

The Wild had a chance to move into a playoff spot with a win. They remain one point back of a Wild Card spot.

Blue Jackets rally for potential season saving win

Blue Jackets
Getty
By Adam GretzMar 1, 2020, 10:29 PM EST
1 Comment

Thanks to an offensive outburst in the final seven minutes of regulation on Sunday night, the Columbus Blue Jackets were able to pick up a massive win against the Vancouver Canucks that they absolutely needed to have.

Columbus scored four goals in the final seven minutes of regulation to erase a two-goal deficit and storm back for a 5-3 win.

Zach Werenski scored his 20th goal of the season to tie the game with less than five minutes to play in regulation, while Emil Bemstrom scored the game-winner just three minutes later. Gustav Nyquist added an empty-net goal with 10 seconds to play.

It may not be much of a stretch to say the could be a season saving victory in Columbus.

Even though Columbus entered the game in a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference (and improved that standing with Sunday’s win) they had a couple of hurdles standing in their way.

For one, they had been mired in a massive slump that had seen them lose 10 out of 11 games.

They are also about to face an absolute gauntlet of a schedule that will see them play their next seven games against Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Boston, Washington and Toronto. Every one of those teams currently occupies a playoff spot.

But perhaps their biggest issue is the fact every team they are in competition with for a playoff spot has two or three games in hand on them.

That matters quite a bit, and when you dig into the projected point paces and possible points that are still remaining the Blue Jackets were starting to get themselves in trouble.

Just look at the current Metropolitan Division/Wild Card standings for the teams after Washington (The Capitals still hold the top spot in the Metropolitan Division) as of Sunday night.

The Blue Jackets are clinging to one of those wild card spots based on current points, but with only 15 games remaining there are only so many points left for them to collect. Based on their current pace and the games they still have remaining, the Carolina Hurricanes (currently outside the playoff picture based on total points) are still on pace to finish with more points than Columbus this season.

Now, these are just projects and current paces and games in hand do not necessarily mean “wins” in hand. A lot can still happen when the games actually get played. But it does at least give a sense of how big of a swing Columbus’ win on Sunday was and how much work still needs to be done to get one of those spots. A loss on Sunday would have put them at a 92-93 point pace.

No matter what happens this has been an incredible effort by the Blue Jackets this season given all of the free agency departures over the summer and the absurd injury list they have dealt with all season (and are still dealing with now).

As for the Canucks, this one has to hurt. This looked to be a game they had completely wrapped up and it all disappeared in a matter of minutes. For the time being they fall out of the top-three in the Pacific Division but still hold one of the Wild Card spots. They still have games in hand on a lot of the teams around them, but the current injury situation that has them without Brock Boeser and starting goalie Jacob Markstrom is going to make things a little uncomfortable down the stretch.

WATCH LIVE: Golden Knights host Kings on NBCSN

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMar 1, 2020, 10:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights. Coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Golden Knights have won 8 straight – tying a franchise record and the longest active winning streak in the league – as they lead their division and look to be headed towards their third postseason appearance in as many years in the league. The Kings, on the other hand, are at the other end of the division and almost assuredly will miss the playoffs for the second straight season.

In a season which has now seen eight coaching changes (MIN, NSH, NJ, VGK, SJ, CGY, DAL, TOR), the Golden Knights are looking to do what the Blues did last season and win the Cup after a midseason coaching change. Vegas fired Gerard Gallant, who led VGK to the Stanley Cup Final in the franchise’s inaugural season two years ago, and replaced him on Jan. 15 with Peter DeBoer, who had been let go by San Jose on Dec. 11. Vegas is 12-3-2 in 17 games under DeBoer.

After finishing last season with the second-worst record in the entire league and worst record in the Western Conference, the Kings have continued to struggle this season. They once again sit with the second-worst record in the league and last in the West as they look set to miss the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time in more than a decade.

LA is scoring 2.46 goals/game this season (second-fewest in NHL) and have scored two or fewer goals in each of their last four games. That number is slightly up from last season, when they scored just 2.43 goals per game, also second-fewest in the league.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 10:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights
WHERE: T-Mobile Arena
WHEN: Sunday, March 1, 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Kings-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

KINGS
Alex IafalloAnze KopitarDustin Brown
Trevor MooreBlake LizotteTrevor Lewis
Adrian Kempe – Gabriel Vilardi – Martin Frk
Nikolai Prokhorkin – Mike Amadio – Austin Wagner

Ben HuttonDrew Doughty
Mikey Anderson – Matt Roy
Kurtis MacDermidSean Walker

Starting goalie: Cal Petersen

GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Jonathan MarchessaultPaul StastnyReilly Smith
Max PaciorettyWilliam KarlssonChandler Stephenson
Brandon Pirri – Nick CousinsNicolas Roy
Will CarrierTomas NosekRyan Reaves

Brayden McNabbNate Schmidt
Alec MartinezShea Theodore
Nick HoldenZach Whitecloud

Starting goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury

Alex Faust and Shane Hnidy will call the action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Kathryn Tappen will host Sunday night’s studio coverage alongside analysts Anson Carter and Mike Johnson.