NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights. Coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Golden Knights have won 8 straight – tying a franchise record and the longest active winning streak in the league – as they lead their division and look to be headed towards their third postseason appearance in as many years in the league. The Kings, on the other hand, are at the other end of the division and almost assuredly will miss the playoffs for the second straight season.
In a season which has now seen eight coaching changes (MIN, NSH, NJ, VGK, SJ, CGY, DAL, TOR), the Golden Knights are looking to do what the Blues did last season and win the Cup after a midseason coaching change. Vegas fired Gerard Gallant, who led VGK to the Stanley Cup Final in the franchise’s inaugural season two years ago, and replaced him on Jan. 15 with Peter DeBoer, who had been let go by San Jose on Dec. 11. Vegas is 12-3-2 in 17 games under DeBoer.
After finishing last season with the second-worst record in the entire league and worst record in the Western Conference, the Kings have continued to struggle this season. They once again sit with the second-worst record in the league and last in the West as they look set to miss the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time in more than a decade.
LA is scoring 2.46 goals/game this season (second-fewest in NHL) and have scored two or fewer goals in each of their last four games. That number is slightly up from last season, when they scored just 2.43 goals per game, also second-fewest in the league.
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 10:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]
WHAT: Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights
WHERE: T-Mobile Arena
WHEN: Sunday, March 1, 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Kings-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
KINGS
Alex Iafallo – Anze Kopitar – Dustin Brown
Trevor Moore – Blake Lizotte – Trevor Lewis
Adrian Kempe – Gabriel Vilardi – Martin Frk
Nikolai Prokhorkin – Mike Amadio – Austin Wagner
Ben Hutton – Drew Doughty
Mikey Anderson – Matt Roy
Kurtis MacDermid – Sean Walker
Starting goalie: Cal Petersen
GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Jonathan Marchessault – Paul Stastny – Reilly Smith
Max Pacioretty – William Karlsson – Chandler Stephenson
Brandon Pirri – Nick Cousins – Nicolas Roy
Will Carrier – Tomas Nosek – Ryan Reaves
Brayden McNabb – Nate Schmidt
Alec Martinez – Shea Theodore
Nick Holden – Zach Whitecloud
Starting goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury
Alex Faust and Shane Hnidy will call the action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Kathryn Tappen will host Sunday night’s studio coverage alongside analysts Anson Carter and Mike Johnson.