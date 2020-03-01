NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Washington Capitals and Minnesota Wild. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This is the first of two meetings between these teams this season, facing each other again in Washington on April 2. The Wild won their last meeting against the Caps in March of last season, having lost eight straight games against Washington prior to that win.

Washington is coming off a 3-0 loss at Winnipeg on Thursday, just the second time the Caps have been shut out in this season (3-0 loss at CBJ on Dec 16). Minnesota has won five of their last six games and are currently riding a three-game winning streak. They have scored five-plus goals in each of their last three wins (17 goals total) and are coming off a 5-0 win at Columbus on Friday night. Their 17 goals scored are tied most in a three-game span in franchise history (April 2009).

While the Capitals have 21 road wins this season (second most in NHL) they have lost four straight on the road, being outscored 12-5 in that span. After starting the season 10-1-1 in their first 12 road games, the Caps have fallen back down to earth, now 11-9-0 in their last 20 on the road.

Kevin Fiala leads the Wild with 47 points this season and has had three straight multi-point games. After scoring just nine goals in his first 46 games this season, Fiala now has 10 goals in his last 13. With 19 goals on the year, Fiala is set to hit the 20-goal mark for just the second time in his career (23 goals for Nashville in 2017-18)

After facing Washington, the Wild host the Predators on Tuesday, who currently sit one point above Minnesota in the West. They then go on a three-game California road trip against the three worst teams in the Western Conference.

WHAT: Washington Capitals at Minnesota Wild

WHERE: Xcel Energy Center

WHEN: Sunday, March 1, 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

PROJECTED LINEUPS

CAPITALS

Alex Ovechkin – Evgeny Kuznetsov – Tom Wilson

Jakub Vrana – Nicklas Backstrom – T.J. Oshie

Carl Hagelin – Lars Eller – Ilya Kovalchuk

Richard Panik – Nic Dowd – Garnet Hathaway

Brenden Dillon – John Carlson

Dmitry Orlov – Michal Kempny

Jonas Siegenthaler – Nick Jensen

Starting goalie: Braden Holtby

WILD

Gerald Mayhew – Eric Staal – Kevin Fiala

Zach Parise – Joel Eriksson Ek – Jordan Greenway

Marcus Foligno – Alex Galchenyuk – Mats Zuccarello

Ryan Donato – Mikko Koivu – Ryan Hartman

Ryan Suter – Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin – Matt Dumba

Brad Hunt – Greg Pateryn

Starting goalie: Alex Stalock

Gord Miller and Pierre McGuire will call the action from Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. Kathryn Tappen will host Sunday night’s studio coverage alongside analysts Anson Carter and Mike Johnson.