Blackhawks Blues third period rally
Getty Images

WATCH LIVE: Blackhawks visit Blues on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyFeb 25, 2020, 7:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Blues have won four straight games after Sunday’s 4-1 win at Minnesota and are outscoring their opponents 13-2 during this winning streak. St. Louis returns home where they boast one of the best records in the league (20-6-5, 45 points) and Jordan Binnington has pitched shutouts in the last two games at Enterprise (Feb. 18 vs. New Jersey, 3-0 and Feb. 20 vs. Arizona, 1-0).

The Blues host the Blackhawks for the second and final time this season (third of four meetings overall this season), after winning 4-3 on Dec. 14 in the last matchup between these clubs. St. Louis won 4-0 at Chicago on Dec. 2 in the first meeting of the season.

In mid-January, the Blues hit their first major slump of the season, going through a stretch in which they lost 10 of 12 games (2-7-3), before getting back on the winning track with its current streak, which began immediately following a five-game losing streak.

Though the Blues are on top of the West, both the Avalanche and Stars are right on St. Louis’ heels. For the second straight season, it appears the Central will come down to the wire (last season, the top three teams – Nashville, Winnipeg, St. Louis – finished the season separated by one point).

Chicago is coming off a 2-1 loss at Dallas on Sunday to start its four-game road trip, the Blackhawks eighth loss in their last 10 games (2-6-2). The Hawks had won six of seven after a victory at Arizona on Feb. 1 and were just three points back of a postseason spot but this current stretch has made the playoff deficit likely insurmountable.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues
WHERE: Enterprise Center
WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blackhawks-Blues stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLACKHAWKS
Dominik KubalikJonathan ToewsDrake Caggiula
Brandon SaadRyan CarpenterPatrick Kane
Alex DeBrincatKirby DachDylan Strome
Matthew HighmoreDavid KampfAlex Nylander

Duncan KeithSlater Koekkoek
Olli MaattaAdam Boqvist
Nick SeelerConnor Murphy

Starting goalie: Corey Crawford

BLUES
Jaden SchwartzRyan O'ReillyBrayden Schenn
Zach SanfordRobert ThomasDavid Perron
Alexander SteenTyler BozakJordan Kyrou
Ivan BarbashevOskar SundqvistSammy Blais

Carl GunnarssonAlex Pietrangelo
Marco ScandellaColton Parayko
Vince DunnJustin Faulk

Starting goalie: Jordan Binnington

Gord Miller and Pierre McGuire will call the action at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Tonight’s studio coverage will be hosted by Liam McHugh with Scott Hartnell and Mike Johnson.

Ayres enjoys new fame after earning win as emergency goalie

AP Images
Associated PressFeb 25, 2020, 7:14 PM EST
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — David Ayres is still adjusting to new-found stardom after winning a game as the emergency goaltender for the Carolina Hurricanes.

The 42-year-old Zamboni driver and kidney-transplant recipient has been making the rounds on TV shows and radio interviews since earning Saturday’s unlikely win at Toronto following injuries to the Hurricanes’ top two goalies. Now he’s here to provide Carolina with another boost by cranking the pregame siren to fire up fans before Tuesday’s visit from Dallas, part of a day that included being honored by the Raleigh mayor and North Carolina governor.

”It hasn’t stopped since I got off the ice,” Ayres said Tuesday at a news conference alongside his wife, Sarah. ”It’s a good time for sure.”

Ayres said he would watch videos of people sounding the siren to prepare.

”Everyone has said this siren thing, it’s really huge and really loud and everyone gets crazy, so I can’t wait,” Ayres said. ”This is going to be so much fun. I just hope I’m doing it right.”

Well, in the eyes of Hurricanes fans, he probably can do no wrong, anyway. Not after he skated into the net Saturday night for a team jostling for playoff position in the Eastern Conference as the local on-call goaltender, then finished with eight saves in the 6-3 win against the Maple Leafs.

That made him the oldest goalie in NHL history to win his regular-season debut, while Ayres’ stick was sent to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

In the days since, Ayres has been featured on the ”Today” morning show as well as Stephen Colbert’s late-night show, which included a joke of Ayres running on to relieve Colbert after the host injured his hamstring.

By Tuesday morning, Gov. Roy Cooper had issued a proclamation declaring Ayres as an ”honorary North Carolinian” while the City of Raleigh had its own proclamation that it was ”David Ayres Day” in the state’s capital city.

”Good for him,” Hurricanes veteran Justin Williams said Monday of Ayres’ sudden fame. ”I’m proud, and I hope everything that comes his way is positive. He gets a great story out of this because it is one.”

There were also plenty of fans stopping at the PNC Arena store to buy shirts featuring Ayres’ name and No. 90 jersey number on the back. The team has said Ayres is set to receive royalties from the shirt, while a portion of proceeds will go to the National Kidney Foundation’s Carolinas Division.

Ayres also has received some paid sponsorship opportunities and could even receive a playoff share if the Hurricanes reach the postseason, though that hasn’t been discussed by the team in detail.

Ayres said he’s ”definitely going to be a lifetime fan” of the Hurricanes, even as he plans to be back in Canada as the emergency goaltender for Saturday’s Vancouver-Toronto game. He’s also eager to settle back into a normal routine.

”We kind of live our lives just low key and go about it with family and friends and stuff like that,” Ayres said, adding: ”I didn’t ever think it would be like this. I’m not really complaining about it, but it’s not something I would want to do” daily.

”Like the A-listers, I don’t know how the celebrities and even the hockey players that have people following them all over the place – it can’t be easy, that’s for sure.”

Trying to make sense of Panthers’ plan after Trocheck trade

Panthers trade
Getty
By Adam GretzFeb 25, 2020, 5:22 PM EST
It was only about a month ago that things were really starting to look up for the Florida Panthers.

They were in the middle of a six-game winning streak, had the highest scoring offense in the league, and at least looked like a solid bet to make the playoffs for just the sixth time in franchise history. Given the moves they made over the summer the playoffs should have been a very realistic goal, if not an expectation.

They can still get there, but they are probably only a 50-50 shot (at best) entering the stretch run as they compete with the Toronto Maple Leafs for the third playoff spot in the Atlantic Division.

On Monday they made one of the most curious decisions at the NHL trade deadline when they dealt forward Vincent Trocheck to the Carolina Hurricanes for Erik Haula, Lucas Wallmark, and two prospects.

It is a strange trade for the Panthers on pretty much every level.

For one, Trocheck is the best player changing teams here and is still signed for a couple of more years at a reasonable salary cap hit.

There’s nothing wrong with Haula and Wallmark as players. They’re legit NHLers and have a place on a good team. But neither one is an upgrade over Trocheck or has the upside that he does when he’s at his best. Haula is also an unrestricted free agent after this season. If he doesn’t re-sign, the trade comes down to Wallmark and the development of two solid-but-not-great prospects.

Even more curious was general manager Dale Tallon’s explanation for the trade. Basically, he just wanted to shake something up for a team that has struggled since the All-Star break.

Via The Athletic’s George Richards:

“Since the All-Star break, our team has really struggled and we wanted to find a way to shake things up and see what would work,” Tallon said on Monday afternoon, an hour after the NHL’s trade deadline for the 2019-20 season had passed.

“The more we got into discussions over the past 10 days or so, teams starting making offers. Some of them were pretty fair, some better than others. We just decided this was the right path to add more depth throughout the organization, for the big club and the minor-league team, and it was conscious from all of us that this was a fair deal and something we should do not only for the present but for the future.”

Something about this just seems flawed. Do you really weigh a couple of weeks so highly that you trade a player that, as recently as the beginning of this season, was considered one of your core players to “add more depth throughout the organization?” Especially when that player’s trade value is probably at a low-point, and without even addressing the team’s biggest current need? And in the middle of a push to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in a year where you’ve invested millions of dollars and a ton of assets?

If anything the justification at the time could have been that it created enough salary cap space to add a defenseman in another move before the trade deadline, but that did not even happen.

It just seems like less than ideal asset management, something that has been a reoccurring — and significant — problem for the Tallon-led Panthers.

The expansion draft fiasco that saw them give away Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith to the Vegas Golden Knights three years ago has been well documented. Last year they dealt Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann for a collection of spare parts and mid-round draft picks to help clear salary for a free agency splurge. They ultimately landed their prized free agent — goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky — on a massive contract, and then followed that up by putting him behind a porous defensive team that can not stop anyone. Now this trade happens.

In the end it is probably not a trade that is going to ruin the season, and they very well could still end up making the playoffs even after sending Trocheck away. But it is not necessarily the result that is concerning here. It is the process that seemingly went into the decision that is most concerning (panic move when things are going bad, selling key player at low value, questionable asset management). It is the sort of process that has repeatedly burned the Panthers in recent years.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

New Seattle NHL team to subsidize public transit for fans

AP Images
Associated PressFeb 25, 2020, 4:25 PM EST
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s expansion NHL franchise is trying to make it easier for fans to get to its games in the traffic-clogged city.

NHL Seattle announced Tuesday that it will fully subsidize public transit costs for fans with season tickets or single-game tickets.

Additionally, the team is entering into a partnership with the Seattle Center Monorail to upgrade the current system connecting downtown Seattle with the Seattle Center, where the team’s arena is under construction. The team will invest $7 million for upgrades at the downtown station for the monorail system, which was originally built for the 1962 World’s Fair.

The public transit subsidy makes Seattle the third franchise in the U.S. to offer that benefit to fans, according to the team. Rob Johnson, the team’s vice president for transportation, said the franchise expects 25% of fans to use public transit to attend games in the inaugural 2021-22 season.

“We respect the history of the Monorail and want to remind people of its original intent. I couldn’t be prouder to align with a company that shares our values and ambitions.” team CEO and President Tod Leiweke said. “By offering embedded public transit we are making the right decision for our fans and for the city.”

Joe Thornton’s Stanley Cup dreams dashed for another season

Joe Thornton
Getty
By Adam GretzFeb 25, 2020, 3:20 PM EST
Just before Monday’s NHL trade deadline the San Jose Sharks were able to find a match to help one of their franchise legends continue his quest for a Stanley Cup when they sent Patrick Marleau to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a conditional third-round draft pick.

They were not able to find a similar match for their other legend, Joe Thornton.

That development, and the realization that his Stanley Cup dreams will again be put on hold, was at least a little disappointing for the future Hall of Famer.

“Yeah, obviously I was willing to go somewhere, and try to win my first Stanley Cup,” Thornton said, via the Athletic’s Kevin Kurz. “I’ve been dreaming about that ever since I can remember and it just didn’t come to fruition, for whatever reason.”

“I wanted a shot, believe it or not,” added Thornton. “I’ve been hunting this thing down for 22 years. I wanted another shot at it. I wanted to get something in return (for the Sharks), but it just didn’t work out. Back to the grind. That’s how it is.”

The biggest problem in finding him that shot seemed to be a lack of interest from the top Stanley Cup contenders.

In the days and weeks leading up to the trade deadline it was speculated that Boston (Thornton’s original team) and Tampa Bay had kicked the tires on a possible trade, while Dallas emerged as a potential landing spot on Monday. Nothing ever came of it, with Pierre LeBrun reporting on Tuesday that a formal trade offer was never made by the Stars.

LeBrun also reported that of the handful of teams that did show interest in Thornton, none of them matched with what Thornton considered to be teams that would have given him the best chance to get him a championship.

So for now, he remains in San Jose to wrap up what has been a brutally disappointing season for the Sharks.

This was supposed to be an all-in kind of year for the Sharks, one that would get them — and the two greatest players to ever wear the team’s jersey — their first ever Stanley Cup. They were in the Western Conference Final a year ago, and even though they lost Joe Pavelski and Joonas Donskoi from last year’s team, they still had what seemed to be a great core in place.

But injuries have added up, some players have regressed or declined, and the status quo situation in net with one of the league’s worst goaltending duos all combined to produce one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history.

It has also left Thornton still in pursuit of the one hockey prize he has yet to claim.

Thornton may not be the MVP caliber player he was during his peak (or as recently as the 2015-16 season), but he still has value as a player. His playmaking and passing ability is still there, and he still has a positive impact in his ability to drive possession and play defensively. He could still be a great third-or fourth-line center on a contender.

Now it is a matter of how many more chances he will get at it, and where he will get those remaining chances.

It is worth noting that he is once again an unrestricted free agent after this season. If he was willing to leave San Jose as a trade deadline rental this season to get his shot at a cup it at least stands to reason that he might pursue his options in free agency this summer. That does not seem to be his preference, but the possibility can not entirely be ignored. Especially if there is reason to believe the Sharks may not bounce back next season. But for as bad as this season has been, there is reason to believe that could happen.

As Thornton pointed out on Tuesday, the last time the Sharks missed the playoffs (2014-15 season) they came back the next year and won the Western Conference before losing the Stanley Cup Final in six games to the Penguins. It is not a stretch to believe that with better health, a little better luck, and finally doing something to address the goaltending situation could again make the Sharks a contender as soon as next season.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.