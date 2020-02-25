NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The defending Stanley Cup champion Blues have won four straight games after Sunday’s 4-1 win at Minnesota and are outscoring their opponents 13-2 during this winning streak. St. Louis returns home where they boast one of the best records in the league (20-6-5, 45 points) and Jordan Binnington has pitched shutouts in the last two games at Enterprise (Feb. 18 vs. New Jersey, 3-0 and Feb. 20 vs. Arizona, 1-0).
The Blues host the Blackhawks for the second and final time this season (third of four meetings overall this season), after winning 4-3 on Dec. 14 in the last matchup between these clubs. St. Louis won 4-0 at Chicago on Dec. 2 in the first meeting of the season.
In mid-January, the Blues hit their first major slump of the season, going through a stretch in which they lost 10 of 12 games (2-7-3), before getting back on the winning track with its current streak, which began immediately following a five-game losing streak.
Though the Blues are on top of the West, both the Avalanche and Stars are right on St. Louis’ heels. For the second straight season, it appears the Central will come down to the wire (last season, the top three teams – Nashville, Winnipeg, St. Louis – finished the season separated by one point).
Chicago is coming off a 2-1 loss at Dallas on Sunday to start its four-game road trip, the Blackhawks eighth loss in their last 10 games (2-6-2). The Hawks had won six of seven after a victory at Arizona on Feb. 1 and were just three points back of a postseason spot but this current stretch has made the playoff deficit likely insurmountable.
WHAT: Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues
WHERE: Enterprise Center
WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blackhawks-Blues stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
BLACKHAWKS
Dominik Kubalik – Jonathan Toews – Drake Caggiula
Brandon Saad – Ryan Carpenter – Patrick Kane
Alex DeBrincat – Kirby Dach – Dylan Strome
Matthew Highmore – David Kampf – Alex Nylander
Duncan Keith – Slater Koekkoek
Olli Maatta – Adam Boqvist
Nick Seeler – Connor Murphy
Starting goalie: Corey Crawford
BLUES
Jaden Schwartz – Ryan O'Reilly – Brayden Schenn
Zach Sanford – Robert Thomas – David Perron
Alexander Steen – Tyler Bozak – Jordan Kyrou
Ivan Barbashev – Oskar Sundqvist – Sammy Blais
Carl Gunnarsson – Alex Pietrangelo
Marco Scandella – Colton Parayko
Vince Dunn – Justin Faulk
Starting goalie: Jordan Binnington
Gord Miller and Pierre McGuire will call the action at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Tonight’s studio coverage will be hosted by Liam McHugh with Scott Hartnell and Mike Johnson.