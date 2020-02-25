MORE: POWER RANKINGS | TRADE TRACKER | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Blues beat Blackhawks in a 6-5 barn burner

By James O'BrienFeb 25, 2020, 10:55 PM EST
What’s the best way to summarize the Blues finding a way to beat the Blackhawks 6-5 on Tuesday? Maybe we should just make the “fanning self” hand motion and call it a night?

This was a wild one from the start, with Brayden Schenn scoring 33 seconds in. Maybe that opening goal implied that this would be an easy one for the Blues, but that was far from the truth. Regardless, St. Louis has won all three of its games against Chicago this season. This marks five straight wins for the Blues overall.

The mark of a good — and versatile — team is to win in multiple ways. Even so, Craig Berube’s facial expression in the moment captured by Getty Images probably captured his mood for much of the night:

The Blackhawks roared back after falling behind early, flipping a 1-0 deficit to a 3-1 lead. Jonathan Toews found ways to make subtle picks during those first goals, setting the stage for Duncan Keith to break a 40-game goalless streak, and reach 100 for his career.

Wild get games wildest during the third period

Chicago scored two power-play goals during that stretch, and three overall on Tuesday.

Maybe it was just that kind of night, really, as the Blackhawks went 3-for-4 while St. Louis managed two on four power-play chances.

The seesaw really wobbled during the third period, in particular. Ryan O’Reilly made it 3-3, then Zach Sanford continued his blazing streak to make it 4-3 16 seconds later. That Blues lead only lasted for 1:13 before Matthew Highmore tied it up.

Brandon Saad regained Chicago’s lead three minutes later only for (catches breath for a moment) Justin Faulk to tie it up again 1:12 later.

The above two paragraphs describe a span of five goals during less than six minutes of game time.

A bit more than four minutes after Faulk tied it up, Sanford scored the game-winner for St. Louis on the power play. Phew.

The end result is that the Blues strengthened their Central Division lead, while the Blackhawks saw their playoff hopes fade even more with a regulation loss. Many likely expected the two teams to reach this sort of destination on Tuesday, but the journey was quite unexpected.

Jordan Binnington, Corey Crawford, and Berube certainly don’t want to navigate such a bumpy road most nights, that’s for sure.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Muzzin injury puts damper on Maple Leafs avenging loss to ‘Zamboni driver’

Nylander scores Maple Leafs win Muzzin injury
By James O'BrienFeb 25, 2020, 10:31 PM EST
The Maple Leafs heard about it endlessly: they lost to David Ayers, their AHL Zamboni driver. Ayers received celebrity treatment, even appearing on “The Today Show,” while Maple Leafs fans gritted their teeth. (Then the Maple Leafs grimaced about Jake Muzzin.)

Tuesday set the stage for a trying situation following all of that. With desperation and overreactions in the air, Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas decided to stand pat during the trade deadline. If all of that wasn’t enough, Toronto traveled to Tampa Bay to face a Lightning team that might just be rounding back into shape as the scariest team in the NHL.

Yeah, it sure seemed like things were going to get uglier.

One thing that adds to the soap opera drama of the Maple Leafs is that they often surprise you, though. Instead of folding following that agonizing loss to Carolina, the Buds persevered, beating the Lightning 4-3 on the road.

Go-to scapegoat William Nylander continues to quietly have a strong season, and this goal was nicer than his summer hair was loud:

John Tavares ended up with two goals, while not-traded Tyson Barrie collected two assists. Auston Matthews set a new career-high with his 74th point of 2019-20.

“We did a lot of good things tonight, in terms of the way we want to play the game, to our identity,” Tavares said, via TSN’s Kristen Shilton. “Just staying with it and understanding that it’s not always pretty but just digging in, playing hard, playing as a group, sticking with it.”

Muzzin injury puts damper on Maple Leafs win

Pretty impressive all around, right?

Well, maybe … but we’re talking about the Maple Leafs, here. It can never be totally easy.

While the Maple Leafs grabbed a highly valuable win, there was some troubling news. Recently extended defenseman Jake Muzzin left the game and didn’t return after blocking a shot. Sheldon Keefe couldn’t provide a detailed update about how long this might sideline Muzzin:

Sounds ominous.

But, hey, the Maple Leafs won. They can carry something from that, even if the roller coaster readies more dramatic highs and lows.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Pageau makes quite the Islanders debut with fight, goal

By James O'BrienFeb 25, 2020, 9:36 PM EST
Time will tell if the Islanders will be glad that they invested so much in Jean-Gabriel Pageau. If nothing else, Pageau made quite the first impression in his Islanders debut on Tuesday.

Pageau didn’t just score a goal against the hated Rangers. The feisty forward also responded to a questionable Jacob Trouba hit on Michael Dal Colle by fighting the much larger Rangers defenseman. A fight and a fluky goal? That’s quite the way to endear yourself to new fans.

Check out the goal below, and watch the hit and fight in the video above this post’s headline.

Pageau collected his 25th goal of 2019-20, which again was his first with the Isles.

It’s surprising that Trouba didn’t get whistled for a penalty on this hit. Credit Pageau for sticking up for his new Islanders teammate, though:

Again, the Islanders gave up a lot for Pageau, and then doubled-down by handing him a hefty extension. That said, Pageau strikes as very much both a Lou Lamoriello guy and a Barry Trotz guy, and that showed right off the bat.

Pageau ended up getting tossed from the game following the fight and instigator penalty.

The Rangers won 4-3, but the Islanders rallied to get a point in a memorable Pageau debut by forcing the game to overtime.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Ayres enjoys new fame after earning win as emergency goalie

Associated PressFeb 25, 2020, 7:14 PM EST
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — David Ayres is still adjusting to new-found stardom after winning a game as the emergency goaltender for the Carolina Hurricanes.

The 42-year-old Zamboni driver and kidney-transplant recipient has been making the rounds on TV shows and radio interviews since earning Saturday’s unlikely win at Toronto following injuries to the Hurricanes’ top two goalies. Now he’s here to provide Carolina with another boost by cranking the pregame siren to fire up fans before Tuesday’s visit from Dallas, part of a day that included being honored by the Raleigh mayor and North Carolina governor.

”It hasn’t stopped since I got off the ice,” Ayres said Tuesday at a news conference alongside his wife, Sarah. ”It’s a good time for sure.”

Ayres said he would watch videos of people sounding the siren to prepare.

”Everyone has said this siren thing, it’s really huge and really loud and everyone gets crazy, so I can’t wait,” Ayres said. ”This is going to be so much fun. I just hope I’m doing it right.”

Well, in the eyes of Hurricanes fans, he probably can do no wrong, anyway. Not after he skated into the net Saturday night for a team jostling for playoff position in the Eastern Conference as the local on-call goaltender, then finished with eight saves in the 6-3 win against the Maple Leafs.

That made him the oldest goalie in NHL history to win his regular-season debut, while Ayres’ stick was sent to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

In the days since, Ayres has been featured on the ”Today” morning show as well as Stephen Colbert’s late-night show, which included a joke of Ayres running on to relieve Colbert after the host injured his hamstring.

By Tuesday morning, Gov. Roy Cooper had issued a proclamation declaring Ayres as an ”honorary North Carolinian” while the City of Raleigh had its own proclamation that it was ”David Ayres Day” in the state’s capital city.

”Good for him,” Hurricanes veteran Justin Williams said Monday of Ayres’ sudden fame. ”I’m proud, and I hope everything that comes his way is positive. He gets a great story out of this because it is one.”

There were also plenty of fans stopping at the PNC Arena store to buy shirts featuring Ayres’ name and No. 90 jersey number on the back. The team has said Ayres is set to receive royalties from the shirt, while a portion of proceeds will go to the National Kidney Foundation’s Carolinas Division.

Ayres also has received some paid sponsorship opportunities and could even receive a playoff share if the Hurricanes reach the postseason, though that hasn’t been discussed by the team in detail.

Ayres said he’s ”definitely going to be a lifetime fan” of the Hurricanes, even as he plans to be back in Canada as the emergency goaltender for Saturday’s Vancouver-Toronto game. He’s also eager to settle back into a normal routine.

”We kind of live our lives just low key and go about it with family and friends and stuff like that,” Ayres said, adding: ”I didn’t ever think it would be like this. I’m not really complaining about it, but it’s not something I would want to do” daily.

”Like the A-listers, I don’t know how the celebrities and even the hockey players that have people following them all over the place – it can’t be easy, that’s for sure.”

WATCH LIVE: Blackhawks visit Blues on NBCSN

Blackhawks Blues third period rally
By Sean LeahyFeb 25, 2020, 7:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Blues have won four straight games after Sunday’s 4-1 win at Minnesota and are outscoring their opponents 13-2 during this winning streak. St. Louis returns home where they boast one of the best records in the league (20-6-5, 45 points) and Jordan Binnington has pitched shutouts in the last two games at Enterprise (Feb. 18 vs. New Jersey, 3-0 and Feb. 20 vs. Arizona, 1-0).

The Blues host the Blackhawks for the second and final time this season (third of four meetings overall this season), after winning 4-3 on Dec. 14 in the last matchup between these clubs. St. Louis won 4-0 at Chicago on Dec. 2 in the first meeting of the season.

In mid-January, the Blues hit their first major slump of the season, going through a stretch in which they lost 10 of 12 games (2-7-3), before getting back on the winning track with its current streak, which began immediately following a five-game losing streak.

Though the Blues are on top of the West, both the Avalanche and Stars are right on St. Louis’ heels. For the second straight season, it appears the Central will come down to the wire (last season, the top three teams – Nashville, Winnipeg, St. Louis – finished the season separated by one point).

Chicago is coming off a 2-1 loss at Dallas on Sunday to start its four-game road trip, the Blackhawks eighth loss in their last 10 games (2-6-2). The Hawks had won six of seven after a victory at Arizona on Feb. 1 and were just three points back of a postseason spot but this current stretch has made the playoff deficit likely insurmountable.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues
WHERE: Enterprise Center
WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blackhawks-Blues stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLACKHAWKS
Dominik KubalikJonathan ToewsDrake Caggiula
Brandon SaadRyan CarpenterPatrick Kane
Alex DeBrincatKirby DachDylan Strome
Matthew HighmoreDavid KampfAlex Nylander

Duncan KeithSlater Koekkoek
Olli MaattaAdam Boqvist
Nick SeelerConnor Murphy

Starting goalie: Corey Crawford

BLUES
Jaden SchwartzRyan O'ReillyBrayden Schenn
Zach SanfordRobert ThomasDavid Perron
Alexander SteenTyler BozakJordan Kyrou
Ivan BarbashevOskar SundqvistSammy Blais

Carl GunnarssonAlex Pietrangelo
Marco ScandellaColton Parayko
Vince DunnJustin Faulk

Starting goalie: Jordan Binnington

Gord Miller and Pierre McGuire will call the action at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Tonight’s studio coverage will be hosted by Liam McHugh with Scott Hartnell and Mike Johnson.