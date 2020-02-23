NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Ducks have lost six of their last eight games (2-4-2), and are far off playoff pace in the Western Conference. They’ve scored only 19 goals in their last eight games and their power play is also tied-second worst in the league at 14.7%, only better than the Chicago Blackhawks at 14.1%.

Ducks head coach Dallas Eakins after the 1-0 loss vs. Colorado on Friday night: “We’ve got to keep trying to get pucks to the net. It doesn’t have to be a clean shot on the net. If you watch the highlights every night, there’s a whole lot of dirty goals being scored everywhere. I think we all remember the highlight one from the day, but if you watch all the highlights there’s a lot of dirty goals.”

The Ducks are 12-13-3 at home, earning only 27 points at the Honda Center this season. Anaheim’s 27 home points are tied for the second least in the NHL this season, with only the Detroit Red Wings having less (22).

Vegas acquired Alec Martinez from the Kings on Wednesday, giving up two second round picks (one in 2020, and one in 2021) for the veteran defenseman.

Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer on Martinez: “You can see how smart he is, how composed he is…He made a couple reads in that game where you can tell he’s a veteran presence back there. A young defenseman might have run out of position to chase a situation and he held and recognized and waited.”

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 10 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks

WHERE: Honda Center

WHEN: Sunday, Feb. 23, 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Golden Knights-Ducks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Max Pacioretty – William Karlsson – Mark Stone

Jonathan Marchessault – Paul Stastny – Reilly Smith

Will Carrier – Chandler Stephenson – Nicolas Roy

Tomas Nosek – Gage Quinney – Ryan Reaves

Brayden McNabb – Nate Schmidt

Nick Holden – Shea Theodore

Alec Martinez – Zach Whitecloud

Starting goalie: Malcolm Subban

DUCKS

Max Jones – Ryan Getzlaf – Rickard Rakell

Nick Ritchie – Adam Henrique – Troy Terry

Devin Shore – Sam Steel – Jakob Silfverberg

Nicolas Deslauriers – Derek Grant – Carter Rowney

Hampus Lindholm – Josh Manson

Brendan Guhle – Michael Del Zotto

Jacob Larsson – Korbinian Holzer

Starting goalie: John Gibson

John Forslund and Brian Hayward will call the action at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. Sunday’s studio coverage on NBCSN will be hosted by Liam McHugh with analysts Keith Jones and Mike Milbury.