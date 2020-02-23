Hurricanes recall two goaltenders after losing Reimer, Mrazek

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have recalled goaltenders Anton Forsberg and Alex Nedeljkovic from their American Hockey League affiliate after losing two goaltenders to injury and relying on an on-call emergency netminder Saturday night in a victory at Toronto.

The Hurricanes announced the move Sunday. That came after they lost James Reimer and Petr Mrazek to injuries the night before, forcing them to use 42-year-old David Ayres in net to finish the 6-3 win.

The 27-year-old Forsberg has posted a 15-9-2 record with a 2.95 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage in 27 appearances with the Charlotte Checkers this year. The Hurricanes acquired Forsberg in a trade last June.

The 24-year-old Nedeljkovic has posted a 15-10-2 record, 2.51 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage with four shutouts in 28 appearances with the Checkers this year. The Hurricanes selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft.

Ayres will attend Carolina’s home game Tuesday night against the Dallas Stars.

”See you Tuesday, Davey!” the club said on its Twitter account. ”Ayres will be in the building on Tuesday and will be our (at)VectorSecurity Siren Sounder!”

”They’re flying me down to Carolina for their game on Tuesday so I’ll get to spend more time with the guys, which is good,” Ayres said Toronto on Sunday at the Leafs’ practice facility. ”They’re a great team, great organization.”

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin also announced Tuesday will be ”David Ayres Day” in the city.

The Hurricanes started selling shirts with Ayres’ name and No. 90 after the game. The team says Ayres will get royalties and a portion of the proceeds will go to a kidney foundation in honor of the goaltender, who underwent a kidney transplant in 2004.