The Blues have been selected to face off against the Wild in the 2021 Winter Classic.

The NHL announced on Sunday night that the defending Stanley Cup champions will play in their second outdoor game on Jan. 1, 2021 when the two teams meet at Target Field, home of baseball’s Minnesota Twins.

During the 2020 Winter Classic between the Predators and Stars the league revealed that the Wild would play host.

The 2021 Winter Classic, which will be broadcast on NBC, will be the NHL’s 31st outdoor game and second for the Wild. In 2016 they hosted a Stadium Series matchup against the Blackhawks at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. This will also be the second time the Blues play outdoors after their 2017 Winter Classic win over the Blackhawks at Busch Stadium.

The Blues-Wild game will be the first of two outdoor games during the 2020-21 NHL season. Earlier this month the league announced that the Hurricanes will host a Stadium Series game at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., home of the North Carolina State Wolfpack’s football team. An opponent has yet to be selected.

