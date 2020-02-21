MORE: POWER RANKINGS | TRADE TRACKER | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Golden Knights trade
Trade: Golden Knights dump salary, send Eakin to Jets

By Adam GretzFeb 21, 2020, 5:47 PM EST
The Vegas Golden Knights might be positioning themselves for another big move before Monday’s NHL trade deadline.

They created some additional salary cap space on Friday evening by sending forward Cody Eakin to the Winnipeg Jets for a conditional fourth-round draft pick. That pick will become a third-round pick in 2021 if the Jets make the Stanley Cup Playoffs or if Eakin re-signs with the Jets this offseason.

He will be eligible for unrestricted free agency after this season.

Eakin, 28, has struggled through a down year in Vegas with just four goals and 10 total points in 41 games. It has been a bit of a disappointment after he scored a career-high 22 goals a year ago for the Golden Knights. He has been with the Golden Knights since they selected him away from the Dallas Stars in the expansion draft.

The real intrigue here is what this might mean for Vegas over the next couple of days.

By sending Eakin to the Jets and retaining no salary they shed the remainder of his $3.85 million salary cap hit for this season and give themselves a little more cushion to work with. They already added Alec Martinez from the Los Angeles Kings for two second-round draft picks this week and could still be in the market for another defenseman before the 3 p.m. ET trade deadline on Monday.

The Golden Knights enter the weekend with a slim lead in the Pacific Division race with 72 points.

MORE: PHT’s 2020 NHL Trade Deadline Tracker

NHL Trade Deadline primer: Erik Gustafsson, Chicago Blackhawks

Blackhawks
By Adam GretzFeb 21, 2020, 6:46 PM EST
With the NHL trade deadline getting close (February 24, 3 p.m. ET) the Pro Hockey Talk crew will be taking a closer look at some individual players that could be on the move. Today we focus on Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Erik Gustafsson.

Player: Erik Gustafsson
Current Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Position: Defense
Contract Status: Unrestricted free agent this season with a $1.2 million salary cap number.

Why the Blackhawks might trade him. Because the season is a mess, the dynasty is over, and sustained mediocrity has set in to become the new normal in Chicago. Barring some kind of insane miracle over the next 22 games, the Blackhawks are well on their way to a third consecutive non-playoff season. Time to start trading people and looking toward the future.

Gustafsson is an unrestricted free agent this summer and because of his offensive production should be in line for a significant raise over the $1.2 million per season his current contract has paid him. Is he worth what he will command to the Blackhawks?  As is the case with starting goalie Robin Lehner, if the Blackhawks think there is even a 50-50 chance he leaves in free agency, they are doing themselves a disservice if they do not trade him. Even if they think they can re-sign him it still might be for the best to move him before Monday. He is one of the players on the team that does not have a no-trade clause, would not require them to retain salary to move, and could bring back a good return.

Teams that could/should be interested. Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks

What he provides. You are not going to get a traditional top-pairing defenseman that will give you a shutdown role or the type of player you want playing 25 minutes a night against the other team’s best forwards. He will, however, give you a lot of offense from the blue line, especially if you put him into situations where he can focus on the offensive side of the puck. He will probably never duplicate the 17-goal, 60-point performance from the 2018-19 season, but he is still a productive player that should be good for around 10 goals and 30-35 points over an 82-game season with good possession numbers from the blue line. Not a superstar by any means, but a darn good second-pairing option for a playoff team.

The Hurricanes could use some more offense from their blue line with the injury to Dougie Hamilton, while the Golden Knights are apparently still in the market for more help on the blue line even after trading for Alec Martinez from the Los Angeles Kings.

They also cleared some salary cap space on Friday by sending Cody Eakin to the Winnipeg Jets.

Predicted destination. Only winning two out of their past 10 games to all but fall out of the Western Conference playoff race might finally convince Stan Bowman he has to sell, and I think someone is going to offer the first-round pick he will almost certainly want for Gustafsson, and I think that team is Vegas to add more offense to its blue line and try to make a run through a watered down Pacific Division in the playoffs.

Avalanche sign goalie Pavel Francouz to 2-year extension

Avalanche
By Adam GretzFeb 21, 2020, 4:34 PM EST
The Colorado Avalanche announced on Friday afternoon that they have signed goalie Pavel Francouz to a two-year contract extension that runs through the end of the 2021-22 season.

Financial terms of the deal were not released by the team, but it is reportedly worth an annual salary cap hit of $2 million.

“We are excited to have Pavel under contract for another two seasons,” said Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic in a statement released by the team. “He has been an important part of our team this year and has performed really well, especially when we needed it most. He is a hard-working professional, a great teammate and has earned his opportunity in the NHL.”

After spending eight years playing professionally in Europe, Francouz made the jump to North America for the 2018-19 season when he signed a one-year deal with the Avalanche. After a promising year in the AHL, he won the backup job at the start of this season behind Philipp Grubauer. He has ended up playing a bigger role than the Avalanche probably expected, having already appeared in 24 games this season. He has been outstanding in those games, posting a .924 save percentage to go with a 14-5-3 record.

Francouz would have been eligible for unrestricted free agency after this summer without a new contract.

With his deal completed, the Avalanche now have their two goalies signed for a combined salary cap hit of just $5.3 million next season. Based on what they have done this season that would make them an absolute steal against the salary cap, something that the entire Avalanche roster currently looks like.

MORE: PHT's 2020 NHL Trade Deadline Tracker

Senators’ Ryan ‘doing well’ while recovering from alcohol problem

Bobby Ryan
By Adam GretzFeb 21, 2020, 3:37 PM EST
Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan met with the media on Friday for the first time since November when it was announced that he had entered the NHL/NHLPA assistance program.

Ryan revealed on Friday that he has been dealing with an alcohol problem and is “doing very, very well” on his road to recovery.

“It’s been trying at times, but everyone’s been very supportive,” said Ryan. “My recovery has been a process and a learning thing for me for sure, but I’ve come a long way and just continuing to get better with it each day.”

Ryan has been back with the team in some capacity since early December, gradually increasing his involvement. He returned to the ice in early February.

He admitted this is something he has been dealing with for a while and had attempted to fight it on his own before getting help.

“I was trying the white knuckle thing and do things the wrong way,” said Ryan. “I’d have 20 days of nothing and one real bad one and you just can’t get better without it. There’s such a stigma around asking for help and, I was trying to do it. I guess for me, I guess you could call it a panic attack, but it was more a realization that the route that I was going had no good end in sight. That’s not just professionally, that’s personally. I didn’t want to continue to do that. I had a lot of times where I woke up in the morning and was just overridden with guilt and shame, and saying I would do it. It had no good end.”

Ryan spoke for nearly 10 minutes on Friday.

You can see his entire press conference here.

It is not yet known when Ryan will return to the lineup, but he said the goal is to return soon and hopefully within the next two weeks.

In 16 games this season he has one goal and three assists for the Senators.

Trade: Bruins get Kase from Ducks for Backes, prospect, and draft pick

By Adam GretzFeb 21, 2020, 1:06 PM EST
5 Comments

It’s been assumed for weeks now that the Boston Bruins were in the market for a winger before the NHL trade deadline.

On Friday, they made it happen. It just wasn’t the winger most people were expecting.

The Bruins acquired forward Ondrej Kase from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for David Backes, the Bruins’ 2020 first-round draft pick, and defense prospect Axel Andersson.

The Bruins had previously been connected to wingers like New York’s Chris Kreider and New Jersey’s Kyle Palmieri.

Kase obviously takes them in a very different direction.

He is still only 24 years old, signed through next season at a salary cap hit of just $2.4 million, and will still only be a restricted free agent once that contract expires. In other words, he is not a rental, and is instead a player that could be a significant part of the Bruins’ lineup for the foreseeable future.

Now the question shifts to what he can provide them. The big question mark with Kase has always been health. Injuries have severely limited him throughout the first four years of his career (including this season) as he has managed to play in just 198 games (out of a potential 306) since the start of the 2016-17 season.

When he is healthy, though, he has shown the ability to be a top-six winger with 20-25 goal ability while also being an excellent possession driver. He has done all of that while playing on one of the most inept offensive teams in the league. He seems like the type of young player that could be on the verge of a breakout if you put him on a good team with good players around him. That opportunity will be there for him in Boston.

The other key to the deal for Boston is shedding the rest of Backes’ contract. He still has one more year remaining on a deal that pays him $6 million per season. The Bruins are retaining 25 percent of that salary. That also creates some additional salary cap space this season for another potential trade before Monday. The Bruins already have the league’s best record with 88 points as of Friday, holding a three-point lead over the surging Tampa Bay Lightning.

Whether or not Backes has any real long-term role in Anaheim remains to be seen. They could do what Carolina did with Patrick Marleau over the summer and buy him out, while netting a first-round pick and a prospect. It is still a risky trade from the Ducks’ perspective because they did not need to trade Kase, while he still has the potential to blossom into the player they originally thought he could be. If that happens in Boston, they are going to have to hope they hit on that first-round pick and that Andersson is an NHL player to make it worth it.

Andersson was selected by the Bruins in the second-round (No. 57 overall) of the 2018 NHL draft. He is currently playing for the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL where he has two goals and 20 assists in 41 games played this season.

MORE: PHT's 2020 NHL Trade Deadline Tracker

