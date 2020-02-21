Three Stars
1) Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets
Scheifele picked up his third NHL hat trick in the Jets’ 5-1 win against the Ottawa Senators. The overlooked centerman completed the milestone with 1:33 remaining in the third period. Nick Paul kicked off the scoring to give the Senators an early advantage, but the Jets stormed back with five unanswered. Scheifele scored his first two goals late in the first period to help Winnipeg gain control of the game. He collected a loose puck near the top of the crease and buried a wrister to even the game, 1:11 after the equalizer, Scheifele redirected Neal Pionk’s shot from the point to give the Jets a lead they would never relinquish. With the win, Winnipeg claimed the top wild card spot in the Western Conference for the time being.
2) Ben Chiarot, Montreal Canadiens
Chiarot recorded his second two-goal game of the season in the Canadiens’ 4-3 overtime victory against the Washington Capitals. The defenseman had two pretty goals, including the overtime winner when his blistering one-timer sped through the legs of Braden Holtby to help the Canadiens end a five-game losing streak. Early in the third period, Chiarot fired a wrist shot from the high slot to give the Canadiens a one-goal advantage. With two more years after this season remaining on his contract at an average annual value of $3.5 million, Chiarot is unlikely to be moved in the coming days even though the playoffs are a long shot for the Canadiens.
3) Frederik Andersen, Toronto Maple Leafs and Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues
Andersen rebounded from a tough performance against the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier this week and posted his second shutout of the season in Toronto’s 4-0 victory. It was Andersen’s first win in four starts since returning from a neck injury that sidelined him for four games. Binnington has not been tested frequently in the past two games, but two consecutive shutouts is an accomplishment despite the limited save totals. Mackenzie Blackwood’s 36 saves and Antti Raanta‘s 45 stops also deserve recognition on a solid night from a few goaltenders in the NHL.
Highlights of the Night
The between-the-legs craze continued when Nick Foligno fooled Brian Elliott with this beauty.
Chiarot is not known for his offense but hammered this one-time feed from Max Domi.
It didn’t take long for Gabriel Vilardi to score his first NHL goal.
Raanta was nearly unbeatable, but Ryan O'Reilly finished a precise pass from Brayden Schenn to lead the Blues past the Coyotes.
Kevin Hayes‘ game-winning goal wasn’t anything special, but his celebration following was something to see.
Pavel Zacha threaded a perfect stretch pass and then Jesper Bratt mesmerized Martin Jones with a series of dekes.
Stats of the Night
Jordan Binnington of the @StLouisBlues is the 10th goaltender in NHL history to reach 50 career regular-season wins in 77 appearances or fewer. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/kjcIF8V4Ti
Mackenzie Blackwood is the second rookie goaltender in @NJDevils / Rockies / Scouts franchise history to record a win in 5+ consecutive appearances, joining Sean Burke from March 20 – April 3, 1988 (7-0-0). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/D6Ja3HG373
Scores
Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Pittsburgh Penguins 0
New Jersey Devils 2, San Jose Sharks 1
Montreal Canadiens 4, Washington Capitals 3 (OT)
Philadelphia Flyers 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 3 (OT)
Winnipeg Jets 5, Ottawa Senators 1
St. Louis Blues 1, Arizona Coyotes 0
Vegas Golden Knights 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 3
Los Angeles Kings 5. Florida Panthers 4
