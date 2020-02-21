MORE: POWER RANKINGS | TRADE TRACKER | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Bobby Ryan
Senators’ Ryan ‘doing well’ while recovering from alcohol problem

By Adam GretzFeb 21, 2020, 3:37 PM EST
Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan met with the media on Friday for the first time since November when it was announced that he had entered the NHL/NHLPA assistance program.

Ryan revealed on Friday that he has been dealing with an alcohol problem and is “doing very, very well” on his road to recovery.

“It’s been trying at times, but everyone’s been very supportive,” said Ryan. “My recovery has been a process and a learning thing for me for sure, but I’ve come a long way and just continuing to get better with it each day.”

Ryan has been back with the team in some capacity since early December, gradually increasing his involvement. He returned to the ice in early February.

He admitted this is something he has been dealing with for a while and had attempted to fight it on his own before getting help.

“I was trying the white knuckle thing and do things the wrong way,” said Ryan. “I’d have 20 days of nothing and one real bad one and you just can’t get better without it. There’s such a stigma around asking for help and, I was trying to do it. I guess for me, I guess you could call it a panic attack, but it was more a realization that the route that I was going had no good end in sight. That’s not just professionally, that’s personally. I didn’t want to continue to do that. I had a lot of times where I woke up in the morning and was just overridden with guilt and shame, and saying I would do it. It had no good end.”

Ryan spoke for nearly 10 minutes on Friday.

You can see his entire press conference here.

It is not yet known when Ryan will return to the lineup, but he said the goal is to return soon and hopefully within the next two weeks.

In 16 games this season he has one goal and three assists for the Senators.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Avalanche sign goalie Pavel Francouz to 2-year extension

Avalanche
By Adam GretzFeb 21, 2020, 4:34 PM EST
The Colorado Avalanche announced on Friday afternoon that they have signed goalie Pavel Francouz to a two-year contract extension that runs through the end of the 2021-22 season.

Financial terms of the deal were not released by the team, but it is reportedly worth an annual salary cap hit of $2 million.

“We are excited to have Pavel under contract for another two seasons,” said Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic in a statement released by the team. “He has been an important part of our team this year and has performed really well, especially when we needed it most. He is a hard-working professional, a great teammate and has earned his opportunity in the NHL.”

After spending eight years playing professionally in Europe, Francouz made the jump to North America for the 2018-19 season when he signed a one-year deal with the Avalanche. After a promising year in the AHL, he won the backup job at the start of this season behind Philipp Grubauer. He has ended up playing a bigger role than the Avalanche probably expected, having already appeared in 24 games this season. He has been outstanding in those games, posting a .924 save percentage to go with a 14-5-3 record.

Francouz would have been eligible for unrestricted free agency after this summer without a new contract.

With his deal completed, the Avalanche now have their two goalies signed for a combined salary cap hit of just $5.3 million next season. Based on what they have done this season that would make them an absolute steal against the salary cap, something that the entire Avalanche roster currently looks like.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Trade: Bruins get Kase from Ducks for Backes, prospect, and draft pick

By Adam GretzFeb 21, 2020, 1:06 PM EST
It’s been assumed for weeks now that the Boston Bruins were in the market for a winger before the NHL trade deadline.

On Friday, they made it happen. It just wasn’t the winger most people were expecting.

The Bruins acquired forward Ondrej Kase from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for David Backes, the Bruins’ 2020 first-round draft pick, and defense prospect Axel Andersson.

The Bruins had previously been connected to wingers like New York’s Chris Kreider and New Jersey’s Kyle Palmieri.

Kase obviously takes them in a very different direction.

He is still only 24 years old, signed through next season at a salary cap hit of just $2.4 million, and will still only be a restricted free agent once that contract expires. In other words, he is not a rental, and is instead a player that could be a significant part of the Bruins’ lineup for the foreseeable future.

Now the question shifts to what he can provide them. The big question mark with Kase has always been health. Injuries have severely limited him throughout the first four years of his career (including this season) as he has managed to play in just 198 games (out of a potential 306) since the start of the 2016-17 season.

When he is healthy, though, he has shown the ability to be a top-six winger with 20-25 goal ability while also being an excellent possession driver. He has done all of that while playing on one of the most inept offensive teams in the league. He seems like the type of young player that could be on the verge of a breakout if you put him on a good team with good players around him. That opportunity will be there for him in Boston.

The other key to the deal for Boston is shedding the rest of Backes’ contract. He still has one more year remaining on a deal that pays him $6 million per season. The Bruins are retaining 25 percent of that salary. That also creates some additional salary cap space this season for another potential trade before Monday. The Bruins already have the league’s best record with 88 points as of Friday, holding a three-point lead over the surging Tampa Bay Lightning.

Whether or not Backes has any real long-term role in Anaheim remains to be seen. They could do what Carolina did with Patrick Marleau over the summer and buy him out, while netting a first-round pick and a prospect. It is still a risky trade from the Ducks’ perspective because they did not need to trade Kase, while he still has the potential to blossom into the player they originally thought he could be. If that happens in Boston, they are going to have to hope they hit on that first-round pick and that Andersson is an NHL player to make it worth it.

Andersson was selected by the Bruins in the second-round (No. 57 overall) of the 2018 NHL draft. He is currently playing for the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL where he has two goals and 20 assists in 41 games played this season.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blue Jackets’ nightmare season of injuries continues with Bjorkstrand news

By Adam GretzFeb 21, 2020, 1:00 PM EST
You could not possibly blame the Columbus Blue Jackets and their fans if they thought there was some kind of supernatural force aligning against them this season.

It is obviously just a lot of bad luck, but the ongoing injury situation is really starting to become absurd.

It continued on Friday with the news that Oliver Bjorkstrand, currently the team’s leading goal scorer this season with 21 goals in only 49 games, is going to be sidelined for the next 8-10 weeks due to an ankle sprain and fracture.

The injury happened in the Blue Jackets’ loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

Columbus managed to overcome a free agency exodus this offseason to remain in the playoff race far longer than most expected, but the injuries are starting to add up into something that might be too much to overcome.

Bjorkstrand’s injury comes at a time where the team is already playing without Cam Atkinson, Seth Jones, Joonas Korpisalo, Josh Anderson, Ryan Murray, Alexandre Texier, Alexander Wennberg, Brandon Dubinsky, and Dean Kukan.

That list includes two of their top forwards (Atkinson and Bjorkstrand), their top defenseman (Jones), their starting goalie (Korpisalo), and a couple of young players they were counting on to take big steps forward this season (Texier, Wennberg).

For the season the Blue Jackets have lost a league-leading 345 man games due to injury.

Despite all of that they went on a 19-2-5 run for the two-month stretch between Dec. 7 and Feb. 7 to climb to within striking distance of the second playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division.

Since then, though, they have managed just an 0-3-4 record in the seven games since.

As of Friday they occupy the top Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference with 73 points, just one point ahead of the New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes. They are also just two points behind the Flyers for the third spot in the Metropolitan Division. The problem is all three of those teams have games in hand on the Blue Jackets and are on pace for more points this season.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Sabres waive Bogosian, plan to terminate contract

By Adam GretzFeb 21, 2020, 12:36 PM EST
Zach Bogosian’s time with the Buffalo Sabres seems to be over.

After suspending him this week for failing to report to the American Hockey League, the team announced on Friday that the veteran defenseman has been placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.

Assuming he clears waivers (it seems likely that he will) he will become an unrestricted free agent. The key, though, is that he will have to sign with a team by Monday’s NHL trade deadline (3 p.m. ET) in order to be eligible to play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 29-year-old Bogosian has played in just 19 games this season for the Sabres due to injuries and a significantly decreased role with the team.

He had requested a trade earlier this season.

While he may not be an attractive option at his current salary cap number (over $5 million) he could find a home as a free agent for a potential playoff team looking to add some depth to its blue line. Calgary, Vegas, Edmonton, and maybe even Toronto could be potential landing spots. If nothing else it can not possibly hurt to have another NHL caliber defenseman on the roster for a playoff team. It remains to be seen how much he has left to offer, but it’s also kind of hard to judge based on the way things unfolded for him in Buffalo this season.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.