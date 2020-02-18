THREE STARS

1. Andrew Mangiapane, Flames

The Flames’ 6-4 win over the Ducks was powered by Mangiapane’s first career hat trick. Two of his three goals came during a third period where Calgary entered it trailing 3-1 and scored five times en route to the win. He would register an assist on Matthew Tkachuk‘s 20th of the season to add to a career-best four-point night. The hat trick is also the first by a Flames player this season.

2. Antti Raanta, Coyotes

Arizona won for the second straight game behind Conor Garland‘s 20th goal of the season and 28 saves from Raanta. The 2-1 win over the Islanders gives the Coyotes a winning streak for the first time since Dec. 31-Jan. 7 and also puts them into a tie for the final Western Conference wild card spot. Raanta’s been in net for both wins and has stopped 64 of his last 66 shots faced.

3. Nikita Kucherov, Lightning

The Lightning set a franchise record with their 11th consecutive win by topping the Avalanche, 4-3, in overtime. During the extra period, it was Kucherov beating Pavel Francouz five-hold to keep Tampa red-hot. How hot? They are 23-2-1 since Dec. 21.

AVS LOSE RANTANEN

Adding to the bad night against Tampa, the Avalanche lost Mikko Rantanen to an upper-body injury in the second period. He’ll be out for “weeks.”

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NIGHT

• Here’s Alex Ovechkin catching up with old teammate Nate Schmidt:

• They don’t see each other often, but the temperature certainly rose when the Avs and Lightning met:

STATS OF THE NIGHT

Among players to debut with the @ArizonaCoyotes franchise, @ClaytonKeller37 (229 GP) required the second-fewest games to score 50 career goals. Daniel Briere (181 GP w/PHX) is the only player to do so in fewer games since the club relocated to Arizona. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/j5wMQ07feW — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 17, 2020

• Jonathan Huberdeau picked up his 50th assist of the season in the win over the Sharks. He now joins Aleksander Barkov as the only two players in Panthers franchise history to record multiple 50-assists seasons.

• Via the NHL, Matthew Tkachuk is now the fourth player in Flames history to record three 20-goal seasons before his 23rd birthday. Sean Monahan (4 times), Robert Reichel (3 times) and Jarome Iginla (3 times) are the only others on the list.

Only four different defensemen in the last 30 years have required fewer games than @JohnCarlson74 to collect their 70th point of a season. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/WeQHyKrEfk — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 18, 2020

SCORES

Coyotes 2, Islanders 1

Panthers 5, Sharks 3

Flames 6, Ducks 4

Golden Knights 3, Capitals 2

Lightning 4, Avalanche 3 (OT)

————

