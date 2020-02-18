MORE: POWER RANKINGS | TRADE TRACKER | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
AP Images

Bouwmeester back in St. Louis, ‘on the road to recovery’

Associated PressFeb 18, 2020, 1:34 PM EST
2 Comments

ST. LOUIS — Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester is back in St. Louis after collapsing on the bench during a game in Anaheim last week and said in a statement Tuesday that he is “on the road to recovery.”

Bouwmeester, 36, collapsed during the first period of the Feb. 11 game after going into cardiac arrest. He had a cardioverter defibrillator implanted into his chest at UCI Medical Center in Orange County, California, where he had been hospitalized until returning to St. Louis on Sunday.

In a statement issued by the Blues, Bouwmeester thanked team trainers for both the Blues and Ducks, along with first responders and the medical staff at UCI Medical Center.

“Our family has felt the support of the entire National Hockey League family and the city of St. Louis during this time,” Bouwmeester said in the statement. “We have all been greatly comforted by your genuine concern. On Sunday evening, I returned to St. Louis and I am on the road to recovery. My wife and daughters are forever grateful for everyone’s support and we will continue to have a positive outlook for our future.“

The game was postponed and will be played March 11. It will begin with a 1-1 score, as it was at the time of the postponement, but still follow a full 60-minute format.

Trade: Capitals get Brenden Dillon from Sharks to beef up defense

Getty Images
By James O'BrienFeb 18, 2020, 4:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

If the war for the Metro title ends up being a battle of attrition, then the Capitals just added a tank named Brenden Dillon. The Capitals landed Dillon in a trade that sends draft picks to the San Jose Sharks.

The official release confirms that the Sharks retained half of Dillon’s cap hit/salary ($3.27M) in the trade.

Capitals receive: Dillon (29, 50-percent of $3.27M AAV retained by Sharks)

Sharks get: Colorado’s 2020 second-round pick, a conditional 2021 third-rounder

Pierre LeBrun reports that these are the conditions for that third-rounder:

Dillon adds beef to Capitals’ defense

Washington already boasted decent size on the blueline with John Carlson and Jonas Siegenthaler, but Dillon becomes the biggest blueliner. (Dillon is listed as 6-foot-4, 225 lbs.) Dillon scored one goal and 14 points in 59 games with the Sharks. He’s had a feisty season with 83 penalty minutes, only three short of his career-high already.

“Brenden is an experienced defenseman who plays a solid defensive game with a high compete level and physicality,” Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said. “We felt it was important for us to add a player of his caliber to our defensive group.”

MacLellan is right: Dillon stands out most as being a physical, pure defenseman. Hockey Viz and other metrics spotlight a player who brings a lot of defense, without much offense:

Capitals Dillon Hockey Viz

Considering the Capitals’ scoring capabilities, that seems like a smart addition. Ideally, he’ll make Washington more versatile for another postseason run.

This continues a run of the Capitals adding defensive help around deadline time.

  • Last deadline, the Capitals landed Nick Jensen, who they swiftly extended.
  • Heading into their Stanley Cup run, Washington unearthed a hidden gem in Michal Kempny. The Capitals also kept Kempny around beyond the initial trade.
  • The Kevin Shattenkirk trade from the 2017 trade deadline didn’t work out as hoped, but it remains part of the pattern of spending on defense.

Will Dillon be another Jensen/Kempny-style addition who becomes more than a rental? That’s unclear, but either way, the Capitals added a big body. Meanwhile, the Sharks got some solid picks for their trouble.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Canucks say Boeser could miss rest of regular season, view Toffoli as replacement

Boeser out eight weeks, injury helps explain Toffoli trade
Getty Images
By James O'BrienFeb 18, 2020, 3:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Canucks provided a troubling Brock Boeser update, and in doing so, helps explain the steep fee in they paid for Tyler Toffoli.

It turns out that the Boeser injury news is worse than thought. GM Jim Benning said that they view it as an eight-week injury. If that holds true, Boeser would miss the rest of the regular season and playoff time if Vancouver makes it.

(The Canucks also ruled out Josh Leivo for at least the rest of the regular season.)

[PHT’s 2020 NHL Trade Deadline Tracker]

Boeser injury and how it relates to Toffoli trade

Benning explained that, yes, Boeser’s injury partially prompted the Toffoli trade. The Canucks GM believes that Toffoli does a lot of the same things as Boeser.

On one hand, Boeser may seem like a bigger name. Boeser also produced bigger point totals than Toffoli recently.

Despite playing in 69 or fewer games during the previous two seasons, Boeser generated 26 and 29 goals, along with 55 and 56 points. Toffoli’s recent numbers are far more modest, although he managed 31 goals and 58 points in 2015-16.

Those numbers stem from the days of “That ’70s Line.” Fittingly, Benning asked current Canuck Tanner Pearson about Toffoli before the trade.

Could Toffoli catch fire after leaving the Kings much like Ilya Kovalchuk with Montreal? It’s fair to ask when you compare Toffoli to Boeser with certain metrics. Take, for instance, Toffoli’s strong showings in Evolving Hockey’s RAPM charts:

Was Toffoli trade smart by Canucks?

I’ve personally argued that Toffoli was a player worth targeting because he’s better than the simplest stats might imply. If you’re looking purely at replacing Boeser, Benning indeed seems to have a point.

Of course, the other side of the argument is that the Canucks might have been risking things by adding Toffoli to a mix that included Boeser.

After all, to get Toffoli the Canucks gave up a second-round pick, conditional pick, and Tyler Madden (whom The Athletic’s Corey Pronman ranks [sub required] as Pronman’s 40th best prospect). Benning told reporters that, while he spoke to Toffoli’s agent, the team is going to see how he fits before making any sort of extension decision. This seems like a hefty price for a Canucks team with an unclear outlook.

Clearly, Vancouver remains resolute in going for it in 2019-20.

To Benning’s credit, it’s not outrageous to look at the standings (particularly in the Pacific) and conclude that it’s a decent time to roll the dice:

You can get dizzy pondering the range of possibilities, from winning the division to outright missing the playoffs.

By placing Boeser and Leivo on LTIR, the Canucks also hold significant cap space, even after adding Toffoli at his full $4.6M AAV. In other words, the Canucks could throw even more caution to the wind.

(I don’t think they’ll trade for Jeff Carter to fully reunite him with Pearson or Toffoli, though. Aw, shucks.)

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Beating Penguins would help Maple Leafs as they try to hold off Panthers

Maple Leafs Penguins preview, Panthers Atlantic third playoff spot
Getty Images
By James O'BrienFeb 18, 2020, 1:26 PM EST
1 Comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Both the Penguins and the Maple Leafs have serious incentive to win Tuesday’s game.

When you zoom out to the big picture, it’s also clear that the Penguins are in a race with the Capitals for the Metropolitan Division title. This post breaks down many facets of that battle.

Things are a little more muddled when you try to summarize the big picture for the Maple Leafs.

Granted, the path becomes clear for them if they simple wrestle the Atlantic’s third spot from the Florida Panthers. That battle will be the main focus of this post, but we’ll also acknowledge recent shifts that make a wild-card spot more plausible.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers for third in the Atlantic

Both teams experienced recent ups and downs that made it seem like someone would pull away, only for them to remain neck-and-neck:

Maple Leafs Panthers Atlantic three

As you can see, the Maple Leafs hold a two-point edge, but the Panthers have a game in hand. Toronto losing to Pittsburgh, particularly in regulation, would really sting.

Consider a few other things about the Panthers’ and Maple Leafs’ remaining schedules:

  • Maple Leafs are 15-8-7 at home and 16-13-1 away, leaving them with 11 road and 11 home games remaining.

  • The Panthers are 16-12-2 at home and 15-10-4 on the road. They’ll play 11 more games in Florida and 12 more on the road. Each team looks certain to start on the road in the playoffs, if they make it, so these balanced records are reasonably promising for them.

Maple Leafs’ opportunities, challenges

  • The Maple Leafs face the Penguins in a home-and-home series this week. Following that, it’s games against the Hurricanes, Lightning, and then that head-to-head skirmish vs. the Panthers on Feb. 27. Not an easy stretch. That Feb. 25 meeting trip to Tampa Bay begins a stretch of five of six games on the road. The Maple Leafs also face a four-game road trip from March 23-31 featuring games against the Lightning, Hurricanes, and Capitals.

  • The Buds’ best opportunity to load up comes during a stretch of six of seven at home from March 10-23. Could the Canadiens have a chance to spoil things during Toronto’s season-closer on April 4?

Tough stretches for Panthers, and some home-cooking

  • The Panthers began a five-game West road trip by beating the Sharks on Monday. They’ll face four of five (March 9-17) and eight of 11 (March 9-28) on the road during a rigorous stretch.

  • The Panthers enjoy a five-game homestand (Feb. 27 – March 7) after this current West trip. They close the season with three straight home games. If the Capitals don’t have much to play for on April 4, that could be a fruitful stay, as the Panthers also host the Rangers (March 30) and Senators (April 2).

Panthers won both meetings against Maple Leafs so far; two left

The Panthers clubbed the Maple Leafs in Florida, beating them 8-4 on Jan. 12. The Panthers also handled their Feb. 3 meeting in Toronto 5-3.

The two teams meet next in Florida on Feb. 27, then battle in Toronto on March 23. Neither of those games are involved in back-to-back sets, so fatigue shouldn’t be a huge factor.

Other wild-card considerations

For quite some time, the Maple Leafs – Panthers jousting for third in the Atlantic seemed make-or-break. Things have gotten wobbly enough for several Metro wild-card contenders that Florida/Toronto might also have a shot at one of two wild-card spots:

Maple Leafs Panthers other EC wild card teams

It’s easier to imagine it still coming down to Panthers or Maple Leafs for a playoff spot, but that assertion has become less certain.

The Islanders have lost three in a row and have been on a mild downward trajectory lately. The Blue Jackets have had to scratch and claw for everything, and could be fading with five straight losses and agonizing injuries. The Hurricanes aren’t quite as scary without Dougie Hamilton. The Flyers hold edges over the Leafs and Panthers, and seem steady … but who knows?

Ultimately, the Maple Leafs and Panthers don’t want to leave things to chance. One of them will have to, though, so games like Tuesday’s between Toronto and Pittsburgh loom large.

Kenny Albert and Pierre McGuire will call the action at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.

An hour-long special on Connor McDavid, titled Connor McDavid: Whatever It Takes will premiere following the game at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The feature provides an inside look at McDavid’s comeback from a knee injury in last season’s final game. Click here for a trailer.

The Miracle on Ice – 40th Anniversary, featuring Al Michaels, who called the momentous matchup in 1980, and Mike Tirico, will premiere on Wednesday night at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. 40 years to the month, this 30-minute special will feature Tirico’s wide-ranging conversation with Michaels about the buildup to the game, his iconic call, as well as the legacy of the moment that became bigger than sports and still resonates today.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

NHL on NBCSN: Penguins face Maple Leafs, eye Metro title race with Capitals

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs, battle with Capitals for Metro
Getty Images
By James O'BrienFeb 18, 2020, 11:33 AM EST
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

You don’t need to strain to hype up a game between the Penguins and Maple Leafs in 2020.

If anything, you may need to fight the urge to drool at the sheer wattage of star power on the ice. Beyond Sidney Crosby vs. Auston Matthews, you also have Evgeni Malkin, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and other ultra-talented players to watch.

Delightfully – for viewers, at least – the two teams both face serious stakes. Big picture, the Penguins’ biggest fight is with the Capitals for the Metro crown, while the Maple Leafs and Panthers seem primed to battle for a playoff spot.

PHT will break down both races on Tuesday. This post focuses on the Metro battle between Pittsburgh and Washington. Click here for a look at Toronto vs. Florida.

(Don’t be surprised if you see Capitals fans openly rooting for Toronto on Tuesday, in other words.)

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

Do schedules give either Penguins or Capitals an edge in Metro race?

Penguins Capitals Metro race Feb 18

As you can see, the Capitals lead the Metro by one point, but the Penguins hold two games in hand. Leafing through projections gives you another glimpse of how fascinating that race could be. The Athletic’s Dom Luszczyszyn gives the Penguins a 64-percent chance to finish first (sub required), while Money Puck puts the Capitals at … 64.6 percent.

Rummaging through the numbers, here are a few observations:

  • If you place weight in home/away records, then you’d think Washington needs home-ice far less than Pittsburgh does. The Capitals are 21-8-1 on the road (vs. 16-9-4 at home). The Penguins, meanwhile are 21-5-4 at home and 15-10-2 on the road.
  • Pittsburgh has more games remaining, but the Capitals actually have one more home game remaining (12) than Pittsburgh does (11). The Penguins play 14 of their final 25 games on the road.
  • Capitals’ challenging stretch: Washington plays five of six on the road from Feb. 27 – March 9.
  • Two noteworthy Penguins runs: Penguins face a four-game road trip Feb. 23-29. They also play four of five on road from March 10-18.

[Catch Alex Ovechkin’s next chance at 700 goals on NBCSN on Thursday]

Three more head-to-head matchups between Pens and Caps

The Penguins and Capitals faced off once so far this season, with Pittsburgh winning in Washington 4-3 on Feb. 2.

That lack of early-season games sets the stage for potentially high-stakes matches, as they face off three more times this season.

Feb. 23 in Washington: Both the Capitals (in New Jersey) and Penguins (home vs. Sabres) will be closing up back-to-back sets. That game is currently scheduled to air on NBC this weekend. Interesting that it comes the day before the 2020 NHL Trade deadline, huh?

March 7 in Pittsburgh: Neither team faces games on March 6, so they should both be as fresh as you can this deep in a season.

March 22 in Pittsburgh: Once again, neither team would be closing off back-to-back sets. This could be a big one on NBC.

Kenny Albert and Pierre McGuire will call the action at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.

An hour-long special on Connor McDavid, titled Connor McDavid: Whatever It Takes will premiere following the game at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The feature provides an inside look at McDavid’s comeback from a knee injury in last season’s final game. Click here for a trailer.

The Miracle on Ice – 40th Anniversary, featuring Al Michaels, who called the momentous matchup in 1980, and Mike Tirico, will premiere on Wednesday night at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. 40 years to the month, this 30-minute special will feature Tirico’s wide-ranging conversation with Michaels about the buildup to the game, his iconic call, as well as the legacy of the moment that became bigger than sports and still resonates today.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.