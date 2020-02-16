NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This game is the second of a back-to-back home-and-home between these clubs, with the Predators winning 4-3 on Saturday afternoon in St. Louis. Nashville led 2-0 after the first period and 3-1 in the second before the Blues came back to tie the game at 3-3. Mikael Granlund then scored the game- winner on the power play in the third period. Jake Allen started in goal for the Blues (23 saves on 27 shots).

The defending Stanley Cup champion Blues have hit their first major slump of the season, having lost four straight games and nine of their last 11 games (2-6-3). The Predators, on the other hand, have weathered a slow start to the season and are now very much in the playoff mix, just one point outside a Wild Card spot.

The Predators have won two straight games, beating the Islanders 5-0 on Thursday and the Blues 4-3 on Saturday. They have only won three straight games once this season with a four-game winning streak in October.

Despite leading Nashville to the playoffs in each of his first five seasons, the sluggish start to the 2019-20 season was enough for the Predators to move on from Peter Laviolette, their second-ever head coach, and bring in John Hynes, whose head coaching experience consisted of leading the Devils for four-plus seasons (2015-16 to 2019-20) before being fired on December third after New Jersey lost 17 of its first 26 games.

The Blues have been one of the league’s best home teams this season but have lost more than half of their road games (14-10-5). They have lost eight of their last nine road games, including each of the last three.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLUES

Jaden Schwartz – Brayden Schenn – Tyler Bozak

Zach Sanford – Ryan O'Reilly – David Perron

Alex Steen – Robert Thomas – Jordan Kyrou

Mackenzie MacEachern – Ivan Barbashev – Sammy Blais

Carl Gunnarsson – Alex Pietrangelo

Colton Parayko – Justin Faulk

Vince Dunn – Robert Bortuzzo

Starting goalie: Jake Allen

PREDATORS

Mikael Granlund – Ryan Johansen – Viktor Arvidsson

Filip Forsberg – Matt Duchene – Kyle Turris

Rocco Grimaldi – Nick Bonino – Craig Smith

Calle Jarnkrok – Colton Sissons – Austin Watson

Roman Josi – Yannick Weber

Jarred Tinordi – Mattias Ekholm

Dan Hamhuis – Dante Fabbro

Starting goalie: Pekka Rinne

Host Liam McHugh and analysts Keith Jones, Anson Carter, and Brian Boucher will anchor pre-game, intermission, and post-game coverage throughout the day. Chris Cuthbert will call the action from Bridgestone Arena alongside Darren Pang.