Alex Ovechkin 700 goals attempt Monday on NBCSN
Ovechkin gets next chance at 700 goals: Monday on NBCSN

By James O'BrienFeb 16, 2020, 1:05 AM EST
Alex Ovechkin couldn’t reach 700 goals on Saturday in Arizona, where he scored the goal. Ovechkin gets his next chance at 700 against another memorable opponent — the Vegas Golden Knights — and you can watch it on NBCSN on Monday. (Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET.)

Ovechkin falls short against Coyotes, gets next shot at 700 on Monday

Ovechkin continues to swing hard at goals 699 and 700, but to no avail. Antti Raanta made 35 out of 36 saves to lead the Coyotes to a 3-1 win against the Capitals on Saturday. Ovechkin fired eight shots on goal against Raanta, and couldn’t beat him once.

(Raanta admitted during an on-ice postgame interview that he didn’t want to be part of that looming highlight package.)

After generating a hat trick to reach 698 goals on Feb. 4, Ovechkin hit a wall. This marks four straight goalless and pointless games for Ovechkin. Again, it’s not for a lack of trying.

As mentioned, Ovechkin fired eight SOG against the Coyotes. Before that, Ovechkin fired seven unsuccessful SOG against Colorado (Feb. 13), couldn’t find the net on six SOG while suffering a -4 rating against the Islanders (Feb. 10), and couldn’t connect despite two SOG vs. the Flyers (Feb. 8).

Monday sets the stage for an interesting opportunity, though. Ovechkin and the Capitals won their first-ever Stanley Cup against Vegas, and he can reach the 700 milestone with two goals. Ovechkin can torment Marc-Andre Fleury at times, so don’t be shocked if he hits 700 on Monday.

Ovechkin’s quest for 700:

The Buzzer: Saturday of surprises, including a Martin Jones shutout

Martin Jones shutout The Buzzer 3 stars highlights
By James O'BrienFeb 16, 2020, 2:27 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Martin Jones, San Jose Sharks

Saturday ended up being an oasis in the desert for struggling California goalies. Both Jones and Jonathan Quick earned their first wins of 2020.

Jones managed his win most impressively, pitching a 39-save shutout, his first goose egg of the season. Minnesota fired quantity over quality at Jones, but it was quite the volume nonetheless. This marks quite the turnaround, as Jones allowed 13 goals over his last three appearances.

Despite this performance, Martin Jones sits under 90 percent on the season with an .894 save percentage. Yes, the Sharks defense can be porous, but Jones’ freefall remains a huge disappointment for a franchise that carried lofty aspirations.

2. Tyler Toffoli, Los Angeles Kings

Consider this a dual prize for Toffoli and Quick, who helped the Kings steal the Stadium Series skirmish from Colorado.

Toffoli scored all three of the Kings’ goals, including the late game-winner and an empty-netter. The latter tally pushed Toffoli to the first hat trick in an outdoor game. Toffoli already ranked as one of the bigger trade target fish in a shallow pond, but a hot streak could puff him up, and he now has four goals in his last two contests.

Quick faced the busier evening overall, though, and was almost perfect. He made 32 out of 33 saves, only allowing a goal when he made the wrong choice to grab his stick during a scrambly sequence for L.A.

3. Kyle Turris, Nashville Predators

If people can resist thinking of Turris as a $6M player — or at least maybe contain it to the occasional reference — they might be heartened by his OK play. It’s easier after outputs like Saturday when Turris scored a goal and two assists as Nashville gutted out a win against St. Louis. Turris has more goals (8 to 7) and points (27 to 23) than last season. It’s easy to forget that he was limited to 55 games played in 2018-19, but either way, it’s reasonable to see that he exceeded those totals in 50 games this season.

Still, there’s novelty to choosing Turris over, say, Patrick Kane (who also scored a goal and two assists). Other honorable mentions include Semyon Varlamov (42 saves, but in a 1-0 loss) and Antti Raanta (36 of 37 saves, kept Alex Ovechkin snakebitten).

Speaking of Ovechkin, his next shot at 700 goals comes on Monday. NBCSN will carry that game against the Golden Knights, with coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

Highlights of the Night

Tyler Seguin won it for Dallas in overtime with a mind-melter:

Brad Marchand just going to keep doing this, isn’t he?

Factoids

  • The Flames are becoming masters of bad starts. They’ve allowed a goal on the first shot they faced nine times this season, the most of any team in the NHL. (Sportsnet Stats)
  • Fear the Fin’s Sheng Peng points out that Martin Jones has been a menace to Minnesota. Jones generated three of his four shutouts from the past to seasons against the Wild.
  • Marc-Andre Fleury became the 18th goalie to reach 60 career shutouts. (Sportsnet Stats)
  • Auston Matthews reached 42 goals and 71 points on Saturday. Matthews became the first Leaf to score 70+ points by 59 games played since Mats Sundin, who got there in 57 back in 1996-97. (NHL PR)
  • The Lightning set a new franchise record with their longest home winning streak at 11 games and counting. (NHL PR)

Scores

BOS 4 – DET 1
NSH 4 – STL 3
TBL 5 – PHI 3
EDM 4 – FLA 1
SJS 2 – MIN 0
DAL 4 – MTL 3 (OT)
TOR 4 – OTT 2
LAK 3 – COL 1
CHI 8 – CGY 4
ARI 3 – WSH 1
VGK 1 – NYI 0

Sharks’ Erik Karlsson out for season with broken thumb

Associated PressFeb 16, 2020, 12:39 AM EST
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson will miss the rest of the season after breaking the thumb on his left hand in Friday’s game at Winnipeg.

The team made the announcement Saturday before San Jose was set to play at Minnesota, a 2-0 win. The Sharks also lost forward Evander Kane to a three-game suspension for elbowing Jets defenseman Neal Pionk in Friday’s game.

Karlsson, 29, had six goals and led the team with 34 assists and 40 points after signing an eight-year, $92 million extension last June. He played 56 games in his second season with San Jose. The two-time Norris Trophy winner also missed 27 of the Sharks’ final 33 games last season.

The team announced Karlsson will have surgery and is expected to be recovered in time for training camp in September. San Jose recalled defenseman Jake Middleton from the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.

“Tough news,” Sharks interim coach Bob Boughner said before Saturday’s game. “Obviously we’re dealing with many injuries already, and it’s just another one that piles up. Our leading scorer, with our other two leading scorers already out. It’s a tough injury, it’s more adversity for our club. We’ve done a decent job of battling through that adversity, competing and sticking together as a team, and it’s going to have to be the same way tonight.”

Kane’s suspension was announced by the league’s department of player safety. He will forfeit $112,900 that will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. He tweeted his frustrations over the ban Saturday.

“The fact the NHL Department of Player Safety headed by George Parros continue to pick and choose, who and what they suspend is ridiculous!” Kane tweeted, in part. “There have been countless incidents of the same nature through this season and past seasons that have gone unsuspended or fined. No one person can tell you what is or isn’t a suspension in today’s game, it’s become a complete guess.”

San Jose already has lost Tomas Hertl for the season with a knee injury and Logan Couture missed his 13th game on Saturday due to a broken left ankle.

Toffoli, Quick lead Kings to upset vs. Avs, who lost Grubauer to injury

By James O'BrienFeb 15, 2020, 11:07 PM EST
Much was made of the teams not being used to the altitude at the 2020 Stadium Series. The 2019-20 Kings haven’t exactly been used to winning, and certainly not building winning streaks, yet that’s what they did on Saturday. Not only did the Avs lose, they also lost Philipp Grubauer to injury.

Tyler Toffoli scored all three of the Kings’ goals to complete the first hat trick during an outdoor game. Jonathan Quick might have been the bigger star, though, as helped the Kings beat the Avalanche 3-1 by making 33 saves.

Here are all three goals:

The Avs weren’t guilty of a poor effort in this one, really, but it was pretty much a disaster. Here’s why.

Avs lose game and Grubauer

Ian Cole bumped his own goalie Philipp Grubauer during an unfortunate sequence for the Avs. At first, it was tough to tell if Grubauer was hurt on the play, or just making a save. While he did get the stop, things clearly weren’t right for Grubauer:

If Grubauer misses time, that’s a substantial issue for the Avs. Much like last season, Grubauer had been heating up lately. The German-born goalie carried a .939 February save percentage (4-2-0 in six games) into Saturday, and his save percentage hadn’t dipped below .910 in any month since December.

On the bright side, Pavel Francouz gets another chance to prove himself.

Francouz quietly put together a strong 13-4-2 record and .925 save percentage in 21 games this season, just 23 contests into his NHL career. While that serves as a small sample size, Francouz put up great numbers at other levels. For all the Avs know, he might represent an almost-as-good (maybe better?) option than Grubauer.

(Goalies: they’re unpredictable.)

The Avalanche lost a chance to move into a lead in the Central, and thus the Western Conference. Instead, they fell in regulation, and slipped to third in a tightly packed top of division:

1. Blues: 74 points in 58 games played (32-16-10)
2. Stars: 73 in 58 GP (34-19-5)
3. Avs: 72 in 57 GP (33-18-6).

Ouch. If Avalanche (or Stars … or Blues) fans want an opportunity to grumble about the playoff setup now, that seems fair. (As of this writing, no Pacific Division team is in 70-point range.)

Either way, the Avalanche will be leaving Falcon Stadium grumbling on Saturday.

Kings, Quick showing potential as spoilers

For much of this season, the Kings have been better than their record indicated. That doesn’t mean they’re a juggernaut in waiting, but it attaches a flashing sign to their potential as spoilers.

Los Angeles made that potential more obvious during the past two games. First, they dealt a painful blow to the Flames, beating them 5-3. Now they’ve managed a rare winning streak by following that up with Saturday’s win. Beating two playoff-positioned teams, including a potential contender in Colorado, makes it that much more impressive.

This had to be an especially big relief for Quick. The two-time Stanley Cup winner got his first win since Dec. 31. It’s been a disastrous couple of seasons for the veteran, but a turnaround could improve the timeline of the Kings’ rebuild.

Hurricanes to host their first outdoor game for 2021 Stadium Series

By James O'BrienFeb 15, 2020, 9:09 PM EST
Are you ready to watch a bunch of jerks … outdoors? The Carolina Hurricanes will host their first outdoor game during the 2021 Stadium Series on Feb. 20, 2021. The venue will be Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., home of the NC State Wolfpack’s football team.

The league has not yet announced the Hurricanes’ opponent for that game. Who do you think would be a good fit?

That Hurricanes-hosted game will serve as the 12th installment of the Stadium Series, and 32nd NHL regular-season outdoor game overall.

Carter-Finley Stadium hosted its first college football game in 1966. Will Halpern of Stadium Journey shared in-depth details about the venue, including this incredible bit about NC State’s mascots:

” … the Wolfpack have a cheerleading squad, as well as not one but two mascots, Mr. and Mrs. Wuff, who are actually married and have been for nearly four decades – the mascots were wed by Wake Forest University’s own Demon Deacon back in 1981 at halftime of a basketball game at Reynolds Coliseum.”

2021 Stadium Series Wuffs
Pictured: The Wuffs (Photo by Michael Berg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Before reading that, I was merely going to demand the presence of Philip Rivers at the 2021 Stadium Series. Now I demand not just Rivers, but also Mr. and Mrs. Wuff. (I guess Rivers is optional, really.)

