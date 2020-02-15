NBC’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Saturday’s Stadium Series matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings from Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
This is the third and final outdoor game of the 2019-20 NHL season. This season’s outdoor slate started with the Jets’ 2-1 (OT) win over the Flames in the Heritage Classic at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan on Oct. 26. The Stars topped the Predators 4-2 in the Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Day. Saturday’s game will mark the 30th NHL regular-season outdoor game overall.
The Avalanche have made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons and came into this campaign as a contender in the Western Conference. After losing in Game 7 of the second round to SJ last season, the Avs are hoping they can take another step forward as they appear on their way to a third playoff appearance in 4 seasons under Jared Bednar. Colorado’s star-studded top line of Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen have led one of the top offenses in the NHL this season, but will it be enough to reach the Western Conference Final for the first time since the 2001-02 season?
The Kings have struggled in their first season under Todd McLellan. After finishing with the fewest points in the Western Conference last season, Los Angeles sits in the same spot at this point in the 2019-20 season. Still led by Anze Kopitar and other veterans that helped LA to its first two Stanley Cup titles last decade, the Kings are in a rebuild as they hope to see signs of improvement from their younger players in the home stretch of the season.
This is the second NHL outdoor game at a U.S. Service Academy. In March 2018, the Capitals defeated the Maple Leafs 5-2 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, MD. Three current Avs were part of that game: Andre Burakovsky and Philipp Grubauer on Washington and Nazem Kadri on Toronto.
What: Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche
Where: Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy
When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live stream: You can watch the Kings-Avalanche stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
KINGS
Alex Iafallo – Anze Kopitar – Tyler Toffoli
Adrian Kempe – Jeff Carter – Martin Frk
Trevor Moore – Blake Lizotte – Dustin Brown
Austin Wagner – Mike Amadio – Trevor Lewis
Derek Forbort – Drew Doughty
Alec Martinez – Sean Walker
Kurtis MacDermid – Matt Roy
Starting goalie: Jonathan Quick
AVALANCHE
Andre Burakovsky – Nathan MacKinnon – Mikko Rantanen
Gabriel Landeskog – J.T. Compher – Joonas Donskoi
Matt Calvert – Pierre-Edouard Bellemare – Valeri Nichushkin
Matt Nieto – Tyson Jost – Vladislav Kamenev
Ryan Graves – Cale Makar
Samuel Girard – Erik Johnson
Ian Cole – Nikita Zadorov
Starting goalie: Philipp Grubauer
Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, and Brian Boucher will call the matchup. On-site studio coverage at Air Force Academy will feature Kathryn Tappen hosting alongside analyst Patrick Sharp and reporter Rutledge Wood.