Courtesy of the Groom family

Supporting mom, cancer research one save at a time

By Sean LeahyFeb 15, 2020, 8:30 AM EST
NBC Sports celebrates Hockey Day in America this Sunday with an NHL tripleheader on NBC and NBCSN, as well as a collection of stories and features which explore hockey’s impact and influence across the U.S.

The news came when Keegan Groom was 11 years old. His mother, Kelly, informed her family that she’d been diagnosed with breast cancer. Learning of his mother’s upcoming fight took time to process for the then-seventh grader.

“At first I don’t really remember comprehending it, and then it took about a week to sink in,” said Keegan. “Then I was like, you know what, I can’t really do anything about it right now. I’m young, I don’t really have that much authority, so I’m just going to see what happens and try and do my best to balance out what she has to do at home, so I can do everything for myself.”

It was a few months later that Keegan’s father, Rick, came across October Saves, a charity fundraising initiative that sees goaltenders of all ages take part to support breast and pediatric cancer research. Donations come via pledges or flat dollar amounts per save made by the participant in games during the month of October.

Immediately, Keegan, who plays for the Wantagh/Seaford/Plainedge, New York junior varsity and varsity teams and travel hockey for Brooklyn’s Aviator Hockey Club, wanted to take part. He wanted to do more than just put pink tape on his stick.

“I knew what other people had been going through having breast cancer because I had seen my mom go through it,” he said. “I just wanted to do something more to help people that go through the same thing.”

Two days after Kelly had surgery, Keegan revealed his plans. He showed her his October Saves page, which had already been active with donations. She couldn’t believe it. Here was her young son doing what he could to help others fight cancer and she was the inspiration. Along with tears, there was an overwhelming sense of proudness.

“We talk about how the things that he’s done now set him up for a lifetime of giving,” said Kelly. “Becoming second nature that, yeah, we give back.”

Playing for his middle school team at the time, Keegan had a high number of games that first October. Word continued to spread about what he was doing, and in the end he would raise $10,000.

Courtesy of the Groom family

Maintaining normalcy

Like many others battling a disease like breast cancer, Kelly wanted keep life the same as it was. Even while going through treatment, that meant still attending as many of her children’s activities that she could.

With Keegan traveling around the northeast for hockey games, she would come along to support her son, even in the coldest of rinks. Kelly had watched her own mother battle breast cancer and saw how she balanced treatments with raising a family and the importance of not allowing the disease to slow her down.

“I wanted to make everything as normal as possible,” she said. “I had two children. I had to go to everything.”

As the Grooms have learned over the years, hockey is family. Kelly was the third mother diagnosed with breast cancer on Keegan’s middle school team that season. The families helped one another, whether it was taking each other’s kids to games and practices to cooking meals so there was one less thing to worry about.

Again, it was all about keeping life as normal as possible.

“I got up every morning and got the kids out the door and went back to bed,” said Kelly. “You have to, and everyone would say, ‘Oh you’re so strong.’ You’d do the same thing. You don’t want the kids to be afraid. You get up and you do it. There’s no choice. There’s only the one mom.”

Committing himself to October Saves helped Keegan on the ice. With each save he knew he was helping people like his mom who were battling cancer. Rick would keep track of his son’s saves via an app and sometimes let him know his total in-between periods.

“It was a good amount of motivation that was going into it,” said Keegan, whose favorite goalie is Jonathan Quick of the Los Angeles Kings. “Even if I was bored in a game we were winning 10-0 I was still focused on it because I knew I was doing it for not just the team, I had an actual reason besides just wanting to win.”

Kelly is now two years cancer-free and Keegan participated in October Saves for third straight season this past fall. He finished 10th in the country after raising nearly $5,100, which topped his $4,000 total from 2018. 

Keegan has been influential in getting a number of other goalies from around the Tri-State area involved. His success led to him being named New York state captain in 2019 to help expand the program’s reach.

Continuing to make a difference

Keegan’s giving spirit didn’t end with October Saves. Inspired by his mom, an avid reader, he headed up a book drive last April as part of the Henrik Lundqvist Foundation. He set up a donation box on the front porch of their home and spread the word through an Instagram flier. When the drive ended, he had collected 2,014 books in total to benefit The Book Fairies, a Long Island, New York non-profit organization that helps schools in underprivileged areas.

If a future in hockey doesn’t pan out, Keegan wants to explore the world of biochemistry. After Kelly’s diagnosis, she bought him the book, “What If?: Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions,” by Randall Munroe. In it there’s a small section that touches on chemotherapy, which piqued his curiosity about not only what his mother was about to go through but also that part of the science world.

Down the line, it could be another area where the young goaltender makes an impact in the lives of others.

“I’ve always liked biochemistry since I started doing it in school,” he said. “I want to be able to sit in the lab and come up with cures for random things that no one knows how to pronounce.

“Even if it doesn’t make a big difference on the massive public it’s still a difference.”

NBC Hockey Day in America schedule
Red Wings at Penguins – NBC – 12 p.m. ET (Watch live) – John Forslund will call the matchup with Joe Micheletti from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Bruins at Rangers – NBC – 3 p.m. ET (Watch live) – Mike Tirico will call the matchup at Madison Square Garden alongside Pierre McGuire and Mike Milbury.

Blues at Predators – NBCSN –  6 p.m. ET (Watch live) – Chris Cuthbert will call the action from Bridgestone Arena alongside Darren Pang.

Hockey Day in America pre-game coverage on Sunday begins at noon ET on NBC from the plaza outside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Host Liam McHugh and analysts Keith Jones, Anson Carter, and Brian Boucher will anchor pre-game, intermission, and post-game coverage throughout the day.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Amid virus outbreak, concerns about a hockey stick shortage

Associated PressFeb 15, 2020, 12:18 PM EST
Jack Eichel snapped his stick over the crossbar in frustration after an empty-net goal sealed a Buffalo Sabres loss, splintering it across the ice. He and other NHL players might want to think twice about sacrificing their sticks in a situation like that for now.

The coronavirus outbreak that began in China is affecting the production of hockey sticks used by the world’s top players, raising concerns about a potential shortage. Two major manufacturers, Bauer and CCM, have factories in China that have closed.

Players are beginning to make preparations in case stick supplies dry up.

“We’ll see how long it lasts,” Eichel said. “Hopefully not too long. Obviously, I go through sticks pretty quickly.”

Eichel estimates he goes through 100 sticks a season, and he’s not alone. Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin changes sticks each game and was worried enough about running out that he stopped at his mom’s house outside Toronto before a game against the Maple Leafs to pick up two more, just in case.

“That’s all that was left in the garage,” Seguin said. “I’ll just manage.”

Bauer and CCM officials say they are monitoring the situation so clients like Eichel, Seguin and Toronto’s Auston Matthews don’t have to dig up old sticks in the garage. Warrior, the other major supplier of custom sticks for top hockey players, has not been affected because its production is based in Tijuana, Mexico.

Beer leagues can go on without worry. Bauer and CCM each independently said there has been no impact on the production of sticks for amateur players.

CCM said in a statement government approvals could slow the reopening of factories and expects to have a better picture of capacity and deliveries in coming weeks. Bauer CEO Ed Kinnaly said the situation remains fluid and hopes the company can re-start operations in China soon.

“We have backup stock in the U.S. and Canada to meet these needs, and we are working closely with equipment managers to understand their inventory levels and ensure players have what they need throughout this situation,” Kinnaly said.

NHL equipment managers, players and their representatives are trying to navigate the situation as best as possible. Detroit Red Wings equipment manager Paul Boyer said he has enough inventory for the next couple of weeks but isn’t sure what might happen after that given a two-week lag time for sticks to be delivered.

“I do have good sales guys and we came up with a plan to stock up ahead of Chinese New Year, but then the virus hit and there has been an even longer gap without producing sticks,” Boyer said. “Am I concerned? Yes, but I’m not panicking.”

Just how many sticks are used each season in the NHL is not known, but it’s a lot. Boyer figures Red Wings players go through 70 to 120 each year, which would translate to about 1,600 for a full team – and more than 50,000 across the 31-team league.

Among players, the level of concern varies widely. Some, like Maple Leafs captain John Tavares, don’t go through sticks as quickly, and teammate Jason Spezza thinks it will be fine as long as the production drought doesn’t last three or four months.

Across the locker room, there are some different sentiments.

“I’ve got to go take stock of what I’ve got back there,” Toronto defenseman Tyson Barrie said. “I hope I’m not running low.”

Barrie uses CCM and wasn’t in love with the idea of switching manufacturers.

“I mean, if I had to, I guess,” he said. “But if you ask anybody it would be tough to switch. You’re used to using it every day – your flex, your curve, the whole thing. It would be an adjustment to switch to something else.”

American Hockey League teams have not been affected by the shortage, and the league office remains in contact with CCM. The National Women’s Hockey League has also not seen an impact because it gets sticks from Warrior, which makes them six days a week in Mexico.

“We are ready and committed to help the NHL and its players meet hockey stick demand if the need arises,” Warrior said in a statement. “Our thoughts remain with those whose health is being impacted by this health crisis.”

NHL players understand they’re far from being the most impacted by the coronavirus outbreak blamed for more than 1,300 deaths among tens of thousands of cases since December. Many were aware of the Chinese New Year and ordered extra sticks knowing fewer are made at that time.

“Any guy, pick a stick, you have it for a while, you like that stick, and that’s your stick, that’s what you use,” Detroit’s Dylan Larkin said. “Other than skates, it’s one of the most important part of hockey and how you feel.”

Avalanche vs. Kings: 2020 NHL Stadium Series by the numbers

By Sean LeahyFeb 15, 2020, 10:00 AM EST
NBC's coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Saturday's Stadium Series matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings from Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

1 – Number of outdoor game appearances for the Avalanche. They took part in the 2016 NHL Stadium Series at Coors Field in Denver, losing to the Red Wings 5-3. Game-time temperature that night was 65 degrees F, the warmest ever for an NHL outdoor regular season game.

2 – The 2020 Stadium Series will be the second outdoor game held at a service academy. In March 2018, the Capitals defeated the Maple Leafs 5-2 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, MD. Three current Avs were part of that game: Andre Burakovsky and Philipp Grubauer on Washington and Nazem Kadri on Toronto.

3 – This will be the third outdoor game for the Kings. They previously participated in the 2014 Stadium Series at Dodger Stadium, which saw them lose to the Ducks 3-0. They also took part in the 2015 Stadium Series at Levi’s Stadium against a Sharks and won 2-1.

3 – In each of the past three seasons a team participating in an NHL regular-season outdoor game has advanced to the Stanley Cup Final later that season.

3 – This is the third and final outdoor game of the 2019-20 NHL season. This season’s outdoor slate started with the Jets’ 2-1 (OT) win over the Flames in the Heritage Classic at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan on Oct. 26. The Stars topped the Predators 4-2 in the Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Day. Saturday’s game will mark the 30th NHL regular-season outdoor game overall.

4 – Total number of penalty shots in NHL outdoor games. Anze Kopitar had an unsuccessful attempt during the 2014 Stadium Series against Jonas Hiller of the Ducks.

4 – Number of head coaches in the history of the Air Force hockey program. Current coach Frank Serratore has been in the position since the 1997-98 season and is the longest tenured coach in the program’s history.

7 – Four F35 Lightening II jets and three F-16 Fighting Falcon jets will take part in pre-game celebrations of the armed forces.

7 – Most goals by one team in an NHL outdoor game, set by the Rangers during the 2015 Stadium Series vs. the Devils at Yankee Stadium.

7 – Of the previous 29 NHL outdoor games, seven have gone past regulations. Two have needed a shootout to decide a winner.

8 – Members of the eight gold-medal U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Sled hockey teams spanning 60 years will be taking part in a special salute to the national governing body during the second intermission. Bill Cleary (1960 Men’s), Guy Gosselin (2018 Paralympic Sled), Nicole Hensley (2018 Women’s), Taylor Lipsett (2010 & 2014 Paralympic Sled), A.J. Mleczko Griswold  (1998 Women’s), Buzz Schneider (1980 Men’s), Kip St. Germaine (2002 Paralympic Sled) and Andy Yohe (2010 Paralympic Sled) will be joined by more than 30 local youth hockey players for the tribute, followed by a performance of “America the Beautiful” by USAFA’s “In the Stairwell.”

16 – Win by road teams all-time in outdoor games (16-9-4). Though, the last three outdoor games have been won by the home team.

18 – Players on the Avalanche (10) and Kings (8) who have played in at least one NHL outdoor game.

19 – The game will be the 19th to take place at a football stadium.

27 – Number of men’s and women’s Division I NCAA teams at Air Force (17 men’s / 10 women’s).

30 – The 2020 NHL Stadium Series between the Avalanche and Kings will mark the league’s 30th regular-season outdoor game: 12 Winter Classics, 11 Stadium Series, five Heritage Classics, one Centennial Classic and one NHL100 Classic.

811 – A total of 811 players and head coaches have participated in the NHL’s 29 regular-season outdoor games to date.

1,000 – Number of cadets that will be inside Falcon Stadium, with 846 of them seated in chairs on the field, making this the first-ever NHL outdoor game to have spectators on the field.

1958 – Year that Air Force’s hockey program began as a club team, four years after the Academy opened. Hall of Fame coach Vic Heyliger came to the Academy in 1966 and guided the program through its infancy, including their first varsity season in 1968-69.

6,621 – Number of feet above sea level the game at Falcon Stadium will take place, a record for an NHL regular-season outdoor game. The number tops the 5,200-foot elevation of Coors Field in Denver, host of the 2016 Stadium Series.

20,000 – Gallons of water needed to create a two-inch ice surface at Falcon Stadium.

46,692 – Total seating capacity of Falcon Stadium.

Improved depth makes Avalanche Stanley Cup contender
L.A. Kings approach key stages of rebuild

Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, and Brian Boucher will call the matchup. On-site studio coverage at Air Force Academy will feature Kathryn Tappen hosting alongside analyst Patrick Sharp and reporter Rutledge Wood.

Q&A: Luc Robitaille on Kings’ season, Ovechkin chasing Gretzky

By Sean LeahyFeb 15, 2020, 8:45 AM EST
NBC's coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Saturday's Stadium Series matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings from Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

As the NHL brings the Stadium Series to Colorado Saturday night, it’s time to check what the conditions will be like at Falcon Stadium. It’s expected to be in the 20s F without any threat of rain or snow, which bodes well for the ice conditions, something that not just fans and media are checking.

“We’re more checking the weather for what we’re going to wear,” Kings president Luc Robitaille told NBC Sports this week. “My theory on the ice is it’s the same for both teams, so you can’t use that as an excuse. We’re checking. I’m pretty confident at the time of the game we’re going to be fine. It might be a little bit colder. The whole thing of playing outdoors is what makes it so special.”

Robitaille is no stranger to outdoor games. He played in the 1991 preseason game between the Kings and Rangers outside of Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and was in a management role with LA when they played Stadium Series games in 2014 and 2015 at Dodger Stadium and Levi’s Stadium.

We spoke with Robitaille this week ahead of Saturday’s Stadium Series game about where the Kings are in their rebuild, Alex Ovechkin‘s pursuit of 895 goals and more.

Enjoy.

PHT: For as difficult as this season has been and the last few weeks, how much can a game like this help morale. It’s still two points but it’s also a memorable experience for everyone involved.

ROBITAILLE: “Obviously we’d love to be at a different position, but it’s a great experience for our players. It’s a great opportunity to showcase our franchise. Mr. Anschutz, he’s from Denver, he’s done a lot with the Air Force Academy over the years. For us, to have an opportunity to showcase our franchise to be part of an outdoor game, we don’t take it for granted. We think it’s very, very special.”

PHT: Where is your dream outdoor game location?

ROBITAILLE: “Right on the beach. That would be something special. Right in Santa Monica where you see the [ferris wheel] right in the back, right by the pier.”

PHT: Where would you say the organization is in this phase of turning things around? Close to where you and [GM] Rob Blake want it to be?

ROBITAILLE: “Obviously, what people write is what people write. The proof is in the pudding. In 2017-18 we said we weren’t going to trade any draft picks moving forward until we had a chance to reload knowing we had a lot of contracts expiring at the end of this season. We haven’t traded anybody, but we really started to recreate the way our organization is last year. We find ourselves today with a lot of different [media outlets] naming our organization the No. 1 prospect pool.

“I like what our guys are doing. It does take time to build it right. We’re not trying to build our team to compete, we’re trying to build our team to give us a chance to win the Cup. To do that you’ve got to be patient and there’s going to be some growing pains. But if we do it right and we’re patient and do the right job in developing our players… we’re sitting in a good spot right now.”

PHT: How do you balance that patience and with the pressures of quickly trying to build a contender?

ROBITAILLE: “We’re lucky that we have guys like Drew [Doughty] and [Anze Kopitar] and [Jonathan Quick] that are very high character, they know how to win, they know what it takes, and they can really teach these kids what it takes to win. A lot of times when you start that, take Toronto, they didn’t have any of those guys. And we’re starting with those guys, so that gives us a huge jump on everyone.

“We’re pretty comfortable that once these kids starts coming, we already had a few this year, our team should be performing better. Now there’s going to be some growing pains, they’re going to make mistakes and you’re going to lose some tough games. This year there’s many games we thought we deserved a better fate. It didn’t happen and now we find ourselves where we are. At the same time we had to change our entire system, the way we play, and that’s a hard thing to do. Last time around I think it took us three years to learn the system we ended up winning the Cup with and we’re at Year One right now.”

PHT: Who’s one of the younger players that might be off the radar that you’re high on going forward?

ROBITAILLE: “When you want to build a team it’s always about character, and when you watch Blake Lizotte, the way he approaches every practice, everything he does, every game, is the way we want to be as a team. To me, if we have everybody coming in, regardless of their height, their skating ability, their skill, if everybody plays as hard as him we’re going to be really, really tough to beat.”

PHT. You’re almost three years into the job as president. What have you learned about that role that maybe you didn’t know when you were in business ops?

ROBITAILLE: “I kind of knew it, but it’s reiterated everyday, you’ve got to really trust your people. You’ve got to make sure you stick to what you believe and what the plan is. It’s so important to reiterate and to stick to what our beliefs are as an organization. It’s hard because sports is hard. Every game is hard and we get emotional. But at the same time it’s very important that we stick to something that we believe is going to get us to the right place. It’s hard to do everyday because no one likes to lose and no one likes to underperform.”

PHT. You were one of the number of NHL greats who Alex Ovechkin passed in goals this season (Ed. note: Robitaille finished with 668). Are you surprised that he’s been able to be so consistent at scoring goals for this long?

ROBITAILLE: “If you look at the player and watch him play, no. But to say 10 years ago is this guy going to keep doing it every year, I would be lying to say that he’s the one guy. I never, ever thought we would ever be able to say I think this guy has a chance to catch Wayne Gretzky. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that. And now, we’ve got a player that, if everything goes the right way, has the opportunity to do something absolutely incredible and it would be the greatest thing for our game if he could get anywhere near it.”

PHT: It’s quite amazing with his style that he’s been able to stay incredibly healthy throughout his career.

ROBITAILLE: “Yeah, I think it’s amazing. I’m going to knock on wood for him because I think it’s incredible. It does take luck. All it takes sometimes is you get hit by one slapshot and you can be out for six weeks. It’s pretty amazing that he’s been able to last for so long and be resilient because he plays really hard.”

PHT: Do you think he can break Wayne’s record?

ROBITAILLE: “I think so. I’m not sure we’ll ever see it again. It’s hard to figure out someone that would do it. I’m going to enjoy this ride because it’s special. It’s very special and this is something that’s really good for our game. I’m rooting for him that he does it because it’s going to be absolutely incredible.”

Improved depth makes Avalanche Stanley Cup contender
L.A. Kings approach key stages of rebuild

Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, and Brian Boucher will call the matchup. On-site studio coverage at Air Force Academy will feature Kathryn Tappen hosting alongside analyst Patrick Sharp and reporter Rutledge Wood.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Zucker finding rhythm with Penguins; Kreider’s trade value soaring

Jason Zucker #16 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates his second goal
Getty Images
By Scott CharlesFeb 14, 2020, 10:17 PM EST
Three Stars

1) Jason Zucker, Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby has always excelled when one of his wingers could skate like the wind. General manager Jim Rutherford tried to capitalize on this strategy and acquired Jason Zucker to fill the void. The winger cashed in twice in the Penguins’ 4-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens, while Crosby assisted on both tallies. If Zucker thrives on Crosby’s wing, his contract will start to look like a bargain for the next couple of years. The Penguins have survived an extraordinary amount of injuries this season, but Zucker’s emergence would provide a necessary boost.

2) Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

On one hand, Jeff Gorton has to be pleased that Kreider is acting as his own salesman ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. However, the thought of trading a premium talent instead of re-signing the forward is dangerous for any general manager. Kreider picked up a goal and an assist in the Rangers’ 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets and New York collected its fourth consecutive win. The Blueshirts are not ready to take the next step but the upcoming decision about Kreider could shape the next few years in a positive or negative way.

3) Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

The Jets came up one goal short against the San Jose Sharks Friday, but Connor’s second-period tally was a thing of beauty. The 23-year-old received a pass to the left of the Shark’s goaltender then slid the puck and his stick between his legs to even the game at 1-1. Connor is one goal shy of scoring 30 for the third consecutive season and continues to be one of the more underrated forwards in the NHL. The Jets will continue to rely on their high-powered offense as they look to keep pace in the Western Conference playoff race.

Highlights of the Night

Described above, Connor stole the show with this impressive maneuver.

Nikita Gusev stepped around Jaccob Slavin and Travis Zajac set up Mirco Mueller for the easy tap-in.

Kreider scored the go-ahead goal when he hammered a one-timer from the slot.

Stats of the Night

Scores

New York Rangers 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 1
San Jose Sharks 3, Winnipeg Jets 2
Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Montreal Canadiens 1
Carolina Hurricanes 5, New Jersey Devils 2


Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.