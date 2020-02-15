MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Evander Kane rips Player Safety for ‘ridiculous’ three-game suspension

By James O'BrienFeb 15, 2020, 7:57 PM EST
The NHL’s Department of Player Safety’s decisions have come under fire lately — even more than usual. Following his three-game suspension for elbowing Neal Pionk, Evander Kane absolutely unloaded on George Parros and other decision-makers.

In particular, Kane claimed that “bias transpires in this department.” The Sharks winger claims that they pick and choose who gets “the book” and who gets a pass.

” … No one person can tell you what is or isn’t a suspension in today’s game, it’s become a complete guess,” Kane wrote as part of his statement. “There is a major lack of consistency with NHL Department of Player Safety. A completely FLAWED system in so many ways.”

Kane shares examples of inconsistencies he sees from Player Safety

Kane pointed to Zdeno Chara being fined (instead of suspended) for cross-checking Brendan Gallagher in the face:

Kane also wondered why he was suspended while Lawson Crouse avoided discipline for what Kane believes was a similar hit:

Full statement from Kane on Player Safety

Kane tweeted out his statement:

Read Kane’s statement in text form, if that’s easier:

The fact the NHL Department of Player Safety headed by George Parros continue to pick and choose, who and what they suspend is ridiculous! There have been countless incidents of the same nature through this season and past seasons that have gone unsuspended or fined. No one person can tell you what is or isn’t a suspension in today’s game, it’s become a complete guess. There is a major lack of consistency with NHL Department of Player Safety. A completely FLAWED system in so many ways. From the suspensions to appeal rights, it’s baffling to me how we as players agreed to this. You can’t continue to give some players a pass and throw the book at others. There has to be a outside third party making these decisions to remove the bias that transpires in this department headed by George Parros. None of it makes any sense.

Explanation for suspension

It’s wise to consider the specific suspension for a moment.

The league did thoroughly explain Kane’s suspension. The video describes it as a “dangerous extension of the elbow outward and upward.” It also cited Kane’s suspension history, and history of delivering over-the-line elbows.

Kane’s statement doesn’t really go into much detail about the hit on Pionk itself. Instead, Kane focused on a perceived double-standard, or a lack of clarity. Merely traipse around Hockey Twitter for a bit and you’ll realize Kane is not alone.

Many believe that Zack Kassian should have been suspended for more than seven games for recklessly kicking at Erik Cernak with his skate blade. That Chara fine instead of suspension also ranks up among the more polarizing recent decisions. In general, plenty argue that the league needs to do a better job protecting stars; it’s all too common for Elias Pettersson and others to be targeted.

However you feel about Kane’s statement, it’s clear that this process has a lot of room to improve.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Toffoli, Quick lead Kings to upset vs. Avs, who lost Grubauer to injury

Avs lose Grubauer to injury Kings win Toffoli hat trick
Getty Images
By James O'BrienFeb 15, 2020, 11:07 PM EST
Much was made of the teams not being used to the altitude at the 2020 Stadium Series. The 2019-20 Kings haven’t exactly been used to winning, and certainly not building winning streaks, yet that’s what they did on Saturday. Not only did the Avs lose, they also lost Philipp Grubauer to injury.

Tyler Toffoli scored all three of the Kings’ goals to complete the first hat trick during an outdoor game. Jonathan Quick might have been the bigger star, though, as helped the Kings beat the Avalanche 3-1 by making 33 saves.

The Avs weren’t guilty of a poor effort in this one, really, but it was pretty much a disaster. Here’s why.

Avs lose game and Grubauer

Ian Cole bumped his own goalie Philipp Grubauer during an unfortunate sequence for the Avs. At first, it was tough to tell if Grubauer was hurt on the play, or just making a save. While he did get the stop, things clearly weren’t right for Grubauer:

If Grubauer misses time, that’s a substantial issue for the Avs. Much like last season, Grubauer had been heating up lately. The German-born goalie carried a .939 February save percentage (4-2-0 in six games) into Saturday, and his save percentage hadn’t dipped below .910 in any month since December.

On the bright side, Pavel Francouz gets another chance to prove himself.

Francouz quietly put together a strong 13-4-2 record and .925 save percentage in 21 games this season, just 23 contests into his NHL career. While that serves as a small sample size, Francouz put up great numbers at other levels. For all the Avs know, he might represent an almost-as-good (maybe better?) option than Grubauer.

(Goalies: they’re unpredictable.)

The Avalanche lost a chance to move into a lead in the Central, and thus the Western Conference. Instead, they fell in regulation, and slipped to third in a tightly packed top of division:

1. Blues: 74 points in 58 games played (32-16-10)
2. Stars: 73 in 58 GP (34-19-5)
3. Avs: 72 in 57 GP (33-18-6).

Ouch. If Avalanche (or Stars … or Blues) fans want an opportunity to grumble about the playoff setup now, that seems fair. (As of this writing, no Pacific Division team is in 70-point range.)

Either way, the Avalanche will be leaving Falcon Stadium grumbling on Saturday.

Kings, Quick showing potential as spoilers

For much of this season, the Kings have been better than their record indicated. That doesn’t mean they’re a juggernaut in waiting, but it attaches a flashing sign to their potential as spoilers.

Los Angeles made that potential more obvious during the past two games. First, they dealt a painful blow to the Flames, beating them 5-3. Now they’ve managed a rare winning streak by following that up with Saturday’s win. Beating two playoff-positioned teams, including a potential contender in Colorado, makes it that much more impressive.

This had to be an especially big relief for Quick. The two-time Stanley Cup winner got his first win since Dec. 31. It’s been a disastrous couple of seasons for the veteran, but a turnaround could improve the timeline of the Kings’ rebuild.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Hurricanes to host their first outdoor game for 2021 Stadium Series

Getty Images
By James O'BrienFeb 15, 2020, 9:09 PM EST
Are you ready to watch a bunch of jerks … outdoors? The Carolina Hurricanes will host their first outdoor game during the 2021 Stadium Series on Feb. 20, 2021. The venue will be Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., home of the NC State Wolfpack’s football team.

The league has not yet announced the Hurricanes’ opponent for that game. Who do you think would be a good fit?

That Hurricanes-hosted game will serve as the 12th installment of the Stadium Series, and 32nd NHL regular-season outdoor game overall.

Carter-Finley Stadium hosted its first college football game in 1966. Will Halpern of Stadium Journey shared in-depth details about the venue, including this incredible bit about NC State’s mascots:

” … the Wolfpack have a cheerleading squad, as well as not one but two mascots, Mr. and Mrs. Wuff, who are actually married and have been for nearly four decades – the mascots were wed by Wake Forest University’s own Demon Deacon back in 1981 at halftime of a basketball game at Reynolds Coliseum.”

2021 Stadium Series Wuffs
Pictured: The Wuffs (Photo by Michael Berg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Before reading that, I was merely going to demand the presence of Philip Rivers at the 2021 Stadium Series. Now I demand not just Rivers, but also Mr. and Mrs. Wuff. (I guess Rivers is optional, really.)

Anyway, the 2021 Stadium Series was announced during Saturday’s 2020 edition between the Kings and Avalanche. You can watch that outdoor contest on NBC, and stream it live here.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: 2020 NHL Stadium Series – Avalanche vs. Kings

By Sean LeahyFeb 15, 2020, 7:15 PM EST
NBC’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Saturday’s Stadium Series matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings from Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This is the third and final outdoor game of the 2019-20 NHL season. This season’s outdoor slate started with the Jets’ 2-1 (OT) win over the Flames in the Heritage Classic at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan on Oct. 26. The Stars topped the Predators 4-2 in the Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Day. Saturday’s game will mark the 30th NHL regular-season outdoor game overall.

The Avalanche have made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons and came into this campaign as a contender in the Western Conference. After losing in Game 7 of the second round to SJ last season, the Avs are hoping they can take another step forward as they appear on their way to a third playoff appearance in 4 seasons under Jared Bednar. Colorado’s star-studded top line of Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen have led one of the top offenses in the NHL this season, but will it be enough to reach the Western Conference Final for the first time since the 2001-02 season?

The Kings have struggled in their first season under Todd McLellan. After finishing with the fewest points in the Western Conference last season, Los Angeles sits in the same spot at this point in the 2019-20 season. Still led by Anze Kopitar and other veterans that helped LA to its first two Stanley Cup titles last decade, the Kings are in a rebuild as they hope to see signs of improvement from their younger players in the home stretch of the season.

This is the second NHL outdoor game at a U.S. Service Academy. In March 2018, the Capitals defeated the Maple Leafs 5-2 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, MD. Three current Avs were part of that game: Andre Burakovsky and Philipp Grubauer on Washington and Nazem Kadri on Toronto.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 8 P.M. ET – NBC]

What: Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche
Where: Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy
When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live stream: You can watch the Kings-Avalanche stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

KINGS
Alex Iafallo – Anze Kopitar – Tyler Toffoli
Adrian KempeJeff CarterMartin Frk
Trevor MooreBlake LizotteDustin Brown
Austin Wagner – Mike Amadio – Trevor Lewis

Derek ForbortDrew Doughty
Alec MartinezSean Walker
Kurtis MacDermidMatt Roy

Starting goalie: Jonathan Quick

AVALANCHE
Andre Burakovsky – Nathan MacKinnon – Mikko Rantanen
Gabriel Landeskog – J.T. CompherJoonas Donskoi
Matt CalvertPierre-Edouard BellemareValeri Nichushkin
Matt NietoTyson JostVladislav Kamenev

Ryan GravesCale Makar
Samuel GirardErik Johnson
Ian ColeNikita Zadorov

Starting goalie: Philipp Grubauer

MORE STADIUM SERIES:
Improved depth makes Avalanche Stanley Cup contender
L.A. Kings approach key stages of rebuild
Luc Robitaille Q&A

Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, and Brian Boucher will call the matchup. On-site studio coverage at Air Force Academy will feature Kathryn Tappen hosting alongside analyst Patrick Sharp and reporter Rutledge Wood.

Amid virus outbreak, concerns about a hockey stick shortage

Associated PressFeb 15, 2020, 12:18 PM EST
Jack Eichel snapped his stick over the crossbar in frustration after an empty-net goal sealed a Buffalo Sabres loss, splintering it across the ice. He and other NHL players might want to think twice about sacrificing their sticks in a situation like that for now.

The coronavirus outbreak that began in China is affecting the production of hockey sticks used by the world’s top players, raising concerns about a potential shortage. Two major manufacturers, Bauer and CCM, have factories in China that have closed.

Players are beginning to make preparations in case stick supplies dry up.

“We’ll see how long it lasts,” Eichel said. “Hopefully not too long. Obviously, I go through sticks pretty quickly.”

Eichel estimates he goes through 100 sticks a season, and he’s not alone. Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin changes sticks each game and was worried enough about running out that he stopped at his mom’s house outside Toronto before a game against the Maple Leafs to pick up two more, just in case.

“That’s all that was left in the garage,” Seguin said. “I’ll just manage.”

Bauer and CCM officials say they are monitoring the situation so clients like Eichel, Seguin and Toronto’s Auston Matthews don’t have to dig up old sticks in the garage. Warrior, the other major supplier of custom sticks for top hockey players, has not been affected because its production is based in Tijuana, Mexico.

Beer leagues can go on without worry. Bauer and CCM each independently said there has been no impact on the production of sticks for amateur players.

CCM said in a statement government approvals could slow the reopening of factories and expects to have a better picture of capacity and deliveries in coming weeks. Bauer CEO Ed Kinnaly said the situation remains fluid and hopes the company can re-start operations in China soon.

“We have backup stock in the U.S. and Canada to meet these needs, and we are working closely with equipment managers to understand their inventory levels and ensure players have what they need throughout this situation,” Kinnaly said.

NHL equipment managers, players and their representatives are trying to navigate the situation as best as possible. Detroit Red Wings equipment manager Paul Boyer said he has enough inventory for the next couple of weeks but isn’t sure what might happen after that given a two-week lag time for sticks to be delivered.

“I do have good sales guys and we came up with a plan to stock up ahead of Chinese New Year, but then the virus hit and there has been an even longer gap without producing sticks,” Boyer said. “Am I concerned? Yes, but I’m not panicking.”

Just how many sticks are used each season in the NHL is not known, but it’s a lot. Boyer figures Red Wings players go through 70 to 120 each year, which would translate to about 1,600 for a full team – and more than 50,000 across the 31-team league.

Among players, the level of concern varies widely. Some, like Maple Leafs captain John Tavares, don’t go through sticks as quickly, and teammate Jason Spezza thinks it will be fine as long as the production drought doesn’t last three or four months.

Across the locker room, there are some different sentiments.

“I’ve got to go take stock of what I’ve got back there,” Toronto defenseman Tyson Barrie said. “I hope I’m not running low.”

Barrie uses CCM and wasn’t in love with the idea of switching manufacturers.

“I mean, if I had to, I guess,” he said. “But if you ask anybody it would be tough to switch. You’re used to using it every day – your flex, your curve, the whole thing. It would be an adjustment to switch to something else.”

American Hockey League teams have not been affected by the shortage, and the league office remains in contact with CCM. The National Women’s Hockey League has also not seen an impact because it gets sticks from Warrior, which makes them six days a week in Mexico.

“We are ready and committed to help the NHL and its players meet hockey stick demand if the need arises,” Warrior said in a statement. “Our thoughts remain with those whose health is being impacted by this health crisis.”

NHL players understand they’re far from being the most impacted by the coronavirus outbreak blamed for more than 1,300 deaths among tens of thousands of cases since December. Many were aware of the Chinese New Year and ordered extra sticks knowing fewer are made at that time.

“Any guy, pick a stick, you have it for a while, you like that stick, and that’s your stick, that’s what you use,” Detroit’s Dylan Larkin said. “Other than skates, it’s one of the most important part of hockey and how you feel.”