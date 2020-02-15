Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

NBC’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Saturday’s Stadium Series matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings from Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

1 – Number of outdoor game appearances for the Avalanche. They took part in the 2016 NHL Stadium Series at Coors Field in Denver, losing to the Red Wings 5-3. Game-time temperature that night was 65 degrees F, the warmest ever for an NHL outdoor regular season game.

2 – The 2020 Stadium Series will be the second outdoor game held at a service academy. In March 2018, the Capitals defeated the Maple Leafs 5-2 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, MD. Three current Avs were part of that game: Andre Burakovsky and Philipp Grubauer on Washington and Nazem Kadri on Toronto.

3 – This will be the third outdoor game for the Kings. They previously participated in the 2014 Stadium Series at Dodger Stadium, which saw them lose to the Ducks 3-0. They also took part in the 2015 Stadium Series at Levi’s Stadium against a Sharks and won 2-1.

3 – In each of the past three seasons a team participating in an NHL regular-season outdoor game has advanced to the Stanley Cup Final later that season.

3 – This is the third and final outdoor game of the 2019-20 NHL season. This season’s outdoor slate started with the Jets’ 2-1 (OT) win over the Flames in the Heritage Classic at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan on Oct. 26. The Stars topped the Predators 4-2 in the Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Day. Saturday’s game will mark the 30th NHL regular-season outdoor game overall.

4 – Total number of penalty shots in NHL outdoor games. Anze Kopitar had an unsuccessful attempt during the 2014 Stadium Series against Jonas Hiller of the Ducks.

4 – Number of head coaches in the history of the Air Force hockey program. Current coach Frank Serratore has been in the position since the 1997-98 season and is the longest tenured coach in the program’s history.

7 – Four F35 Lightening II jets and three F-16 Fighting Falcon jets will take part in pre-game celebrations of the armed forces.

7 – Most goals by one team in an NHL outdoor game, set by the Rangers during the 2015 Stadium Series vs. the Devils at Yankee Stadium.

7 – Of the previous 29 NHL outdoor games, seven have gone past regulations. Two have needed a shootout to decide a winner.

8 – Members of the eight gold-medal U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Sled hockey teams spanning 60 years will be taking part in a special salute to the national governing body during the second intermission. Bill Cleary (1960 Men’s), Guy Gosselin (2018 Paralympic Sled), Nicole Hensley (2018 Women’s), Taylor Lipsett (2010 & 2014 Paralympic Sled), A.J. Mleczko Griswold (1998 Women’s), Buzz Schneider (1980 Men’s), Kip St. Germaine (2002 Paralympic Sled) and Andy Yohe (2010 Paralympic Sled) will be joined by more than 30 local youth hockey players for the tribute, followed by a performance of “America the Beautiful” by USAFA’s “In the Stairwell.”

16 – Win by road teams all-time in outdoor games (16-9-4). Though, the last three outdoor games have been won by the home team.

18 – Players on the Avalanche (10) and Kings (8) who have played in at least one NHL outdoor game.

19 – The game will be the 19th to take place at a football stadium.

27 – Number of men’s and women’s Division I NCAA teams at Air Force (17 men’s / 10 women’s).

30 – The 2020 NHL Stadium Series between the Avalanche and Kings will mark the league’s 30th regular-season outdoor game: 12 Winter Classics, 11 Stadium Series, five Heritage Classics, one Centennial Classic and one NHL100 Classic.

811 – A total of 811 players and head coaches have participated in the NHL’s 29 regular-season outdoor games to date.

1,000 – Number of cadets that will be inside Falcon Stadium, with 846 of them seated in chairs on the field, making this the first-ever NHL outdoor game to have spectators on the field.

1958 – Year that Air Force’s hockey program began as a club team, four years after the Academy opened. Hall of Fame coach Vic Heyliger came to the Academy in 1966 and guided the program through its infancy, including their first varsity season in 1968-69.

6,621 – Number of feet above sea level the game at Falcon Stadium will take place, a record for an NHL regular-season outdoor game. The number tops the 5,200-foot elevation of Coors Field in Denver, host of the 2016 Stadium Series.

20,000 – Gallons of water needed to create a two-inch ice surface at Falcon Stadium.

46,692 – Total seating capacity of Falcon Stadium.

Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, and Brian Boucher will call the matchup. On-site studio coverage at Air Force Academy will feature Kathryn Tappen hosting alongside analyst Patrick Sharp and reporter Rutledge Wood.