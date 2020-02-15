MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Avalanche vs. Kings: 2020 NHL Stadium Series by the numbers

By Sean LeahyFeb 15, 2020, 10:00 AM EST
1 Comment

NBC’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Saturday’s Stadium Series matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings from Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

1 – Number of outdoor game appearances for the Avalanche. They took part in the 2016 NHL Stadium Series at Coors Field in Denver, losing to the Red Wings 5-3. Game-time temperature that night was 65 degrees F, the warmest ever for an NHL outdoor regular season game.

2 – The 2020 Stadium Series will be the second outdoor game held at a service academy. In March 2018, the Capitals defeated the Maple Leafs 5-2 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, MD. Three current Avs were part of that game: Andre Burakovsky and Philipp Grubauer on Washington and Nazem Kadri on Toronto.

3 – This will be the third outdoor game for the Kings. They previously participated in the 2014 Stadium Series at Dodger Stadium, which saw them lose to the Ducks 3-0. They also took part in the 2015 Stadium Series at Levi’s Stadium against a Sharks and won 2-1.

3 – In each of the past three seasons a team participating in an NHL regular-season outdoor game has advanced to the Stanley Cup Final later that season.

3 – This is the third and final outdoor game of the 2019-20 NHL season. This season’s outdoor slate started with the Jets’ 2-1 (OT) win over the Flames in the Heritage Classic at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan on Oct. 26. The Stars topped the Predators 4-2 in the Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Day. Saturday’s game will mark the 30th NHL regular-season outdoor game overall.

4 – Total number of penalty shots in NHL outdoor games. Anze Kopitar had an unsuccessful attempt during the 2014 Stadium Series against Jonas Hiller of the Ducks.

4 – Number of head coaches in the history of the Air Force hockey program. Current coach Frank Serratore has been in the position since the 1997-98 season and is the longest tenured coach in the program’s history.

7 – Four F35 Lightening II jets and three F-16 Fighting Falcon jets will take part in pre-game celebrations of the armed forces.

7 – Most goals by one team in an NHL outdoor game, set by the Rangers during the 2015 Stadium Series vs. the Devils at Yankee Stadium.

7 – Of the previous 29 NHL outdoor games, seven have gone past regulations. Two have needed a shootout to decide a winner.

8 – Members of the eight gold-medal U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Sled hockey teams spanning 60 years will be taking part in a special salute to the national governing body during the second intermission. Bill Cleary (1960 Men’s), Guy Gosselin (2018 Paralympic Sled), Nicole Hensley (2018 Women’s), Taylor Lipsett (2010 & 2014 Paralympic Sled), A.J. Mleczko Griswold  (1998 Women’s), Buzz Schneider (1980 Men’s), Kip St. Germaine (2002 Paralympic Sled) and Andy Yohe (2010 Paralympic Sled) will be joined by more than 30 local youth hockey players for the tribute, followed by a performance of “America the Beautiful” by USAFA’s “In the Stairwell.”

16 – Win by road teams all-time in outdoor games (16-9-4). Though, the last three outdoor games have been won by the home team.

18 – Players on the Avalanche (10) and Kings (8) who have played in at least one NHL outdoor game.

19 – The game will be the 19th to take place at a football stadium.

27 – Number of men’s and women’s Division I NCAA teams at Air Force (17 men’s / 10 women’s).

30 – The 2020 NHL Stadium Series between the Avalanche and Kings will mark the league’s 30th regular-season outdoor game: 12 Winter Classics, 11 Stadium Series, five Heritage Classics, one Centennial Classic and one NHL100 Classic.

811 – A total of 811 players and head coaches have participated in the NHL’s 29 regular-season outdoor games to date.

1,000 – Number of cadets that will be inside Falcon Stadium, with 846 of them seated in chairs on the field, making this the first-ever NHL outdoor game to have spectators on the field.

1958 – Year that Air Force’s hockey program began as a club team, four years after the Academy opened. Hall of Fame coach Vic Heyliger came to the Academy in 1966 and guided the program through its infancy, including their first varsity season in 1968-69.

6,621 – Number of feet above sea level the game at Falcon Stadium will take place, a record for an NHL regular-season outdoor game. The number tops the 5,200-foot elevation of Coors Field in Denver, host of the 2016 Stadium Series.

20,000 – Gallons of water needed to create a two-inch ice surface at Falcon Stadium.

46,692 – Total seating capacity of Falcon Stadium.

Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, and Brian Boucher will call the matchup. On-site studio coverage at Air Force Academy will feature Kathryn Tappen hosting alongside analyst Patrick Sharp and reporter Rutledge Wood.

By Scott CharlesFeb 14, 2020, 10:17 PM EST
Leave a comment

Three Stars

1) Jason Zucker, Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby has always excelled when one of his wingers could skate like the wind. General manager Jim Rutherford tried to capitalize on this strategy and acquired Jason Zucker to fill the void. The winger cashed in twice in the Penguins’ 4-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens, while Crosby assisted on both tallies. If Zucker thrives on Crosby’s wing, his contract will start to look like a bargain for the next couple of years. The Penguins have survived an extraordinary amount of injuries this season, but Zucker’s emergence would provide a necessary boost.

2) Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

On one hand, Jeff Gorton has to be pleased that Kreider is acting as his own salesman ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. However, the thought of trading a premium talent instead of re-signing the forward is dangerous for any general manager. Kreider picked up a goal and an assist in the Rangers’ 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets and New York collected its fourth consecutive win. The Blueshirts are not ready to take the next step but the upcoming decision about Kreider could shape the next few years in a positive or negative way.

3) Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

The Jets came up one goal short against the San Jose Sharks Friday, but Connor’s second-period tally was a thing of beauty. The 23-year-old received a pass to the left of the Shark’s goaltender then slid the puck and his stick between his legs to even the game at 1-1. Connor is one goal shy of scoring 30 for the third consecutive season and continues to be one of the more underrated forwards in the NHL. The Jets will continue to rely on their high-powered offense as they look to keep pace in the Western Conference playoff race.

Highlights of the Night

Described above, Connor stole the show with this impressive maneuver.

Nikita Gusev stepped around Jaccob Slavin and Travis Zajac set up Mirco Mueller for the easy tap-in.

Kreider scored the go-ahead goal when he hammered a one-timer from the slot.

Stats of the Night

Scores

New York Rangers 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 1
San Jose Sharks 3, Winnipeg Jets 2
Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Montreal Canadiens 1
Carolina Hurricanes 5, New Jersey Devils 2


Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottMCharles.

By Scott CharlesFeb 14, 2020, 9:18 PM EST
Leave a comment

The lacrosse goal was a fad for a short period this season and now scoring with your stick between your legs is picking up steam.

Kyle Connor is the second NHL player this week to score in an unconventional fashion.

Midway through the second period, the Winnipeg Jets were trailing the San Jose Sharks when Connor completed the daring attempt. The forward received a pass from Laine to the left of the goalie than performed his magic trick to even the game at 1-1.

Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk completed a similar deke Monday, also against the Sharks. San Jose’s defenseman backed off Tkachuk and gave him the time and space needed to score in this creative way.

Tkachuk has utilized the stylish deke two other times in recent memory. In October, he pulled it off against the Nashville Predators, and last season he completed it against the New York Islanders. Blue Jackets forward Sonny Milano and Islanders center Mathew Barzal also did it this season.

The move has only been completed successfully a number of times since Marek Malik stunned the NHL when the offensively challenged defenseman converted the move in a 15-round shootout against the Washington Capitals.

After Andrei Svechnikov (twice) and Filip Forsberg converted the “Michigan,” several players attempted the move in the following days. Will shooting with your stick between your legs be tried with regularity in the coming weeks? Time will tell …

Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottMCharles.

Oilers’ Kassian suspended seven games

Edmonton Oilers right wing Zack Kassian
Getty Images
By Scott CharlesFeb 14, 2020, 8:16 PM EST
2 Comments

Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian has been suspended seven games for his kicking actions against Erik Cernak of the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday.

Kassian is considered a repeat offender under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, will forfeit $166,463.43 according to the press release.

Here’s the Department of Player Safety’s explanation for the seven-game suspension:

The NHL has suspended Kassian four times in his NHL career including an incident a few weeks ago against the Calgary Flames. The power forward was sidelined for two games at the time due to violating rule 46.2 which states, “The aggressor in an altercation shall be the player who continues to throw punches in an attempt to inflict punishment on his opponent who is in a defenseless position or who is an unwilling combatant.”

Edmonton signed Kassian to a four-year extension following that incident in January. The contract is worth $12.8 million with an average annual value of $3.2 million but does not have any no-trade protection.

Kassian has recorded 14 goals and 16 assists in 52 games this season, surpassing his previous career high of 29 points set in 2013-14.

Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottMCharles.

Ex-Blue Jackets GM Scott Howson picked as next AHL president

Associated PressFeb 14, 2020, 6:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

Former Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Scott Howson will be the American Hockey League’s next president and CEO.

The AHL’s board of governors Friday unanimously elected Howson as Dave Andrews’ successor. Andrews served in that role for the past 26 years.

“It’s a completely different challenge for me,” Howson said by phone. “I’ve seen the league just grow in reputation and stature and presence over the last 20, 25 years. Dave’s been a tremendous leader. I care about it. I want it to continue.”

The 59-year-old, who has a law degree from Canada’s York University, takes over effective July 1. He is currently the Edmonton Oilers’ director of player development and previously spent six seasons as GM for Columbus.

Howson’s first management job came in the AHL, and he’s familiar with the history and tradition. After falling out of touch with the AHL while running the Blue Jackets, the Toronto native reconnected in recent years and was intrigued by the possibility of succeeding Andrews.

“There’s a unique purpose to this: You’re serving others as opposed to trying to win every game,” Howson said. “You’re acting in the best interest of the whole league, and I find that quite appealing.”

Howson said making sure every franchise is healthy and continuing to build the AHL’s brand are among his biggest tasks. It helps that he has a rapport with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, deputy commissioner Bill Daly and many GMs.

“We know what we are,” Howson said. “We’re a development league. You’ve got to make sure that the relationship with the NHL head office and the NHL general managers and the teams, we’re serving their needs. You’ve got to take care of the product first and make sure that we’re serving the (NHL’s) needs.”

Andrews is retiring but will remain chairman of the AHL’s board of governors.

“The American Hockey League from where he took over to where it is today as a business has progressed enormously,” Daly said of Andrews. “I think his legacy will be as an innovator and somebody who’s really helped grow the American Hockey League.”

Howson assumes control of a 31-team league that now extends to California. Andrews during his tenure oversaw the merger of the AHL and International Hockey League and expansion across North America.

“All very significant moves forward,” said Daly, who has worked closely with Andrews for more than a decade. “He’s also been very innovative and worked closely with our general managers in terms of testing rules and helping us understand the pros and cons of those rules.”

The AHL tested versions of 3-on-3 overtime and hybrid icing rules before they were implemented by the NHL.