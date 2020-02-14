MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Maple Leafs lose Andreas Johnsson for eight weeks knee surgery
Limping Maple Leafs lose Andreas Johnsson for two months

By James O'BrienFeb 14, 2020, 12:54 PM EST
Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe announced that Andreas Johnsson will need knee surgery. Johnsson is expected to miss at least two months, canceling him out for the Leafs’ playoff push. That recovery window would bleed into at least a part of the postseason, too.

Johnsson the latest to leave Leafs limping

It’s jarring news for a Maple Leafs team that’s in tough to defend its spot in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and has already dealt with significant injuries this season.

TSN’s Kristen Shilton ranked among those passing along the bad news, also noting that Morgan Rielly is targeting late March for a possible return. Between those two, John Tavares, Mitch Marner, Frederik Andersen, and others, it’s already been a trying season for Toronto.

Johnsson hasn’t enjoyed the same bounces in 2019-20 as he did last season. After managing 20 goals and 43 points on a 15.4 shooting percentage, Johnsson settled down to eight goals and 21 points (43 GP) on a 10.3 shooting percentage. Bill Comeau’s nifty-looking SKATR charts provide a snapshot of some of the areas where things slipped.

Maple Leafs Johnsson 2018-19 vs. 2019-20

The Maple Leafs currently sit in playoff position. More and more, it looks like it might come down to either the Panthers or Maple Leafs grabbing the Atlantic third seed, while Metro teams seem most likely to nab both East wild-card spots.

Maple Leafs Johnsson Atlantic standings

(The Blue Jackets and Flyers both have 71 points in the same 58 games played as Toronto. Carolina poses a similar threat with 67 points in 56 GP.)

Potential (small) silver lining for Leafs without Johnsson

There’s only so much sugar-coating one can provide for this situation. That said, at least Toronto lost Johnsson now, instead of after the Feb. 24 trade deadline. Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston explains that the Maple Leafs would get $3.4M in cap space to work with if Johnsson goes on LTIR, while Rielly likely wouldn’t provide the same breathing room because he may return before the season ends.

In other words, the Maple Leafs have more room to trade for talent — whether that means finding a replacement for Johnsson, or addressing other needs, such as defense.

So, if the Maple Leafs do hold off the Panthers (or carve out a wild-card spot), they could have [insert hypothetical replacement] and Johnsson for the playoffs. Of course, that’s assuming Johnsson heals up somewhere in that eight-week-window.

Sabres put injury-plagued D-man Zach Bogosian on waivers

Associated PressFeb 14, 2020, 1:23 PM EST
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres placed Zach Bogosian on waivers Friday in a move that could give the injury-plagued defenseman a new home and open a spot on Buffalo’s crowded blue line.

Bogosian goes on waivers just over a week before the NHL trade deadline. He asked for a trade earlier this season.

The 29-year-old has been in and out of the lineup with hip injuries and has also sat as a healthy scratch. Bogosian counts $5.14 million against the salary cap in the final year of his contract.

He would be assigned to Rochester of the American Hockey League if he clears waivers and would still count $4.07 million against Buffalo’s cap.

Bogosian joined the Sabres in 2015 in a multiplayer trade with Winnipeg that was then-general manager Tim Murray’s attempt to rebuild the roster. The deal hasn’t panned out for Buffalo, which is now on its third coach and second GM and is in jeopardy of extending the NHL’s longest active playoff drought to nine years.

Hip injuries have bothered Bogosian during his tenure in Buffalo. He has a goal and four assists in 19 games this season and 53 goals and 141 assists in 636 regular-season games with the Atlanta Thrashers, Winnipeg Jets and Sabres.

Waiving Bogosian opens a spot on Buffalo’s blue line for young players like Lawrence Pilut.

Blues’ Bouwmeester has implant to help regulate heart rhythm

Jay Bouwmeester update
Associated PressFeb 14, 2020, 1:20 PM EST
Jay Bouwmeester had surgery Friday to insert a defibrillator to restore his heart’s normal rhythm after the St. Louis Blues defenseman collapsed on the bench during a game in Anaheim this week.

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said the procedure was performed at the UC Irvine Medical Center. The 36-year-old Bouwmeester will be monitored by a team of specialists at the hospital until he is cleared to return to St. Louis.

Then Bouwmeester will be monitored by doctors at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University.

Bouwmeester had just completed a shift against the Ducks on Tuesday night when he collapsed on the bench. The veteran defenseman was unresponsive and doctors quickly used a defibrillator to restore his heart beat. Bouwmeester also regained consciousness before he was taken by ambulance to an Anaheim hospital.

Blues leaning on dads during annual father’s trip

Associated PressFeb 14, 2020, 12:15 PM EST
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jay Bouwmeester‘s cardiac episode was a scary experience for the St. Louis Blues.

Even for a bunch of tough hockey players, having dad around certainly helps.

St. Louis is on its annual father’s trip, and the dads are providing some valuable counseling after the 36-year-old Bouwmeester collapsed in the first period of Tuesday’s game at Anaheim. A defibrillator was used to revive the veteran defenseman before he was taken to a hospital.

The Blues and their fathers stayed overnight in Southern California before taking a chartered flight to Las Vegas for Thursday night’s game against the Golden Knights.

Brian O’Reilly, the father of center Ryan O'Reilly and a high-performance coach, shared a private conversation with his son and was also asked to speak to the team.

”Just being a dad, I had the same kind of conversation that I had with (Ryan),” the senior O’Reilly said. ”It was an important aspect of ‘You’re facing a situation of trauma and there’s vicarious trauma for people in it.’ Bringing up people’s awareness about what happens to performance and how you process and the need to process it and process it in your own way. That was kind of the theme of our conversation.”

St. Louis’ three captains – Alexander Steen, Alex Pietrangelo and O’Reilly – all spoke after morning skate. They shared the same viewpoint; it was nice having their fathers to lean on after what happened Tuesday.

”It’s a different vibe with the dads around and you can really see how guys are gelling together more now than ever,” Pietrangelo said. ”We were already a close group, but to have the dads here too watching the sons lean on their dads, and dads leaning on each other. Bow’s our teammate but a lot of the dads know (Bouwmeester’s father) Dan really well. We’ve played together for a while too. So it’s just good for our locker room to stick together too.”

St. Louis’ 6-5 overtime loss to Vegas was the first game for the reigning Stanley Cup champions since Tuesday’s game against the Ducks was postponed. Bouwmeester remains in the hospital.

”It’s very nice to have our dads here, kind of help cope with everything that’s happening,” the younger O’Reilly said. ”Obviously everyone’s still very concerned. Guys I think are still shook up. Just to get back into the routine of hockey, things we’re comfortable in doing, it’s a nice distraction to get back in the hockey mindset.”

Bruce Boudreau fired, Wild names Evason interim coach

Boudreau hot seat
By Sean LeahyFeb 14, 2020, 11:11 AM EST
Bruce Boudreau has been fired by the Minnesota Wild with 25 games remaining and the team sitting three points out of a wild card spot.

“I would like to thank Bruce for his hard work and commitment to the Minnesota Wild during his tenure with the organization and wish him and his family the best in the future,” said Wild GM Bill Guerin in a statement.

Dean Evason, who was named an assistant in June 2018, has been named interim head coach.

Guerin made the decision Friday morning, a day after a 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers. Despite a sluggish start to the season, they had been playing well of late going 7-3-1 in their previous 10 games. Still Boudreau being firing felt inevitable as he coached the final year of his deal.

In parts of four seasons under Boudreau, the Wild compiled a 158-110-35 record and the 12th-best points percentage since his hiring in 2016. He led the team to two playoff appearances, which both ended in five games in Round 1.

You can also point the finger at one area that ends up costing head coaches their jobs: goaltending. Since Boudreau was hired, the team’s even strength save percentage has gone from .926 and .927 in his first two years to .912 in each of the past two seasons.

Boudreau, who marks the eighth NHL coaching change this season, is an interesting free agent on the market at the moment. The Devils, Flames, Sharks, Stars all currently employ interim head coaches, while teams like the Red Wings and Sabres could potentially be seeking new bench bosses in the near future. Any one of them could benefit from hiring Boudreau, who has a track record of improving teams after coming on board.

There’s also the possible interest by the Seattle expansion franchise who will begin play with the 2021-22 NHL season. But given Boudreau’s work history, he’s not out of a coaching gig for very long. It should be interesting to see if any teams move quick to lock up his services.

