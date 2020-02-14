MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Edmonton Oilers right wing Zack Kassian
Getty Images

Oilers’ Kassian suspended seven games

By Scott CharlesFeb 14, 2020, 8:16 PM EST
Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian has been suspended seven games for his kicking actions against Erik Cernak of the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday.

Kassian is considered a repeat offender under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, will forfeit $166,463.43 according to the press release.

Here’s the Department of Player Safety’s explanation for the seven-game suspension:

The NHL has suspended Kassian four times in his NHL career including an incident a few weeks ago against the Calgary Flames. The power forward was sidelined for two games at the time due to violating rule 46.2 which states, “The aggressor in an altercation shall be the player who continues to throw punches in an attempt to inflict punishment on his opponent who is in a defenseless position or who is an unwilling combatant.”

Edmonton signed Kassian to a four-year extension following that incident in January. The contract is worth $12.8 million with an average annual value of $3.2 million but does not have any no-trade protection.

Kassian has recorded 14 goals and 16 assists in 52 games this season, surpassing his previous career high of 29 points set in 2013-14.

The Buzzer: Zucker finding rhythm with Penguins; Kreider’s trade value soaring

Jason Zucker #16 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates his second goal
Getty Images
By Scott CharlesFeb 14, 2020, 10:17 PM EST
Three Stars

1) Jason Zucker, Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby has always excelled when one of his wingers could skate like the wind. General manager Jim Rutherford tried to capitalize on this strategy and acquired Jason Zucker to fill the void. The winger cashed in twice in the Penguins’ 4-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens, while Crosby assisted on both tallies. If Zucker thrives on Crosby’s wing, his contract will start to look like a bargain for the next couple of years. The Penguins have survived an extraordinary amount of injuries this season, but Zucker’s emergence would provide a necessary boost.

2) Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

On one hand, Jeff Gorton has to be pleased that Kreider is acting as his own salesman ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. However, the thought of trading a premium talent instead of re-signing the forward is dangerous for any general manager. Kreider picked up a goal and an assist in the Rangers’ 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets and New York collected its fourth consecutive win. The Blueshirts are not ready to take the next step but the upcoming decision about Kreider could shape the next few years in a positive or negative way.

3) Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

The Jets came up one goal short against the San Jose Sharks Friday, but Connor’s second-period tally was a thing of beauty. The 23-year-old received a pass to the left of the Shark’s goaltender then slid the puck and his stick between his legs to even the game at 1-1. Connor is one goal shy of scoring 30 for the third consecutive season and continues to be one of the more underrated forwards in the NHL. The Jets will continue to rely on their high-powered offense as they look to keep pace in the Western Conference playoff race.

Highlights of the Night

Described above, Connor stole the show with this impressive maneuver.

Nikita Gusev stepped around Jaccob Slavin and Travis Zajac set up Mirco Mueller for the easy tap-in.

Kreider scored the go-ahead goal when he hammered a one-timer from the slot.

Stats of the Night

Scores

New York Rangers 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 1

San Jose Sharks 3, Winnipeg Jets 2

Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Montreal Canadiens 1

Carolina Hurricanes 5, New Jersey Devils 2


Connor follows Tkachuk with between-the-legs beauty

Kyle Connor scores terrific goal
NHL.TV
By Scott CharlesFeb 14, 2020, 9:18 PM EST
The lacrosse goal was a fad for a short period this season and now scoring with your stick between your legs is picking up steam.

Kyle Connor is the second NHL player this week to score in an unconventional fashion.

Midway through the second period, the Winnipeg Jets were trailing the San Jose Sharks when Connor completed the daring attempt. The forward received a pass from Laine to the left of the goalie than performed his magic trick to even the game at 1-1.

Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk completed a similar deke Monday, also against the Sharks. San Jose’s defenseman backed off Tkachuk and gave him the time and space needed to score in this creative way.

Tkachuk has utilized the stylish deke two other times in recent memory. In October, he pulled it off against the Nashville Predators, and last season he completed it against the New York Islanders. Blue Jackets forward Sonny Milano and Islanders center Mathew Barzal also did it this season.

The move has only been completed successfully a number of times since Marek Malik stunned the NHL when the offensively challenged defenseman converted the move in a 15-round shootout against the Washington Capitals.

After Andrei Svechnikov (twice) and Filip Forsberg converted the “Michigan,” several players attempted the move in the following days. Will shooting with your stick between your legs be tried with regularity in the coming weeks? Time will tell …

Ex-Blue Jackets GM Scott Howson picked as next AHL president

Associated PressFeb 14, 2020, 6:44 PM EST
Former Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Scott Howson will be the American Hockey League’s next president and CEO.

The AHL’s board of governors Friday unanimously elected Howson as Dave Andrews’ successor. Andrews served in that role for the past 26 years.

“It’s a completely different challenge for me,” Howson said by phone. “I’ve seen the league just grow in reputation and stature and presence over the last 20, 25 years. Dave’s been a tremendous leader. I care about it. I want it to continue.”

The 59-year-old, who has a law degree from Canada’s York University, takes over effective July 1. He is currently the Edmonton Oilers’ director of player development and previously spent six seasons as GM for Columbus.

Howson’s first management job came in the AHL, and he’s familiar with the history and tradition. After falling out of touch with the AHL while running the Blue Jackets, the Toronto native reconnected in recent years and was intrigued by the possibility of succeeding Andrews.

“There’s a unique purpose to this: You’re serving others as opposed to trying to win every game,” Howson said. “You’re acting in the best interest of the whole league, and I find that quite appealing.”

Howson said making sure every franchise is healthy and continuing to build the AHL’s brand are among his biggest tasks. It helps that he has a rapport with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, deputy commissioner Bill Daly and many GMs.

“We know what we are,” Howson said. “We’re a development league. You’ve got to make sure that the relationship with the NHL head office and the NHL general managers and the teams, we’re serving their needs. You’ve got to take care of the product first and make sure that we’re serving the (NHL’s) needs.”

Andrews is retiring but will remain chairman of the AHL’s board of governors.

“The American Hockey League from where he took over to where it is today as a business has progressed enormously,” Daly said of Andrews. “I think his legacy will be as an innovator and somebody who’s really helped grow the American Hockey League.”

Howson assumes control of a 31-team league that now extends to California. Andrews during his tenure oversaw the merger of the AHL and International Hockey League and expansion across North America.

“All very significant moves forward,” said Daly, who has worked closely with Andrews for more than a decade. “He’s also been very innovative and worked closely with our general managers in terms of testing rules and helping us understand the pros and cons of those rules.”

The AHL tested versions of 3-on-3 overtime and hybrid icing rules before they were implemented by the NHL.

NHL Trade Deadline primer: Brenden Dillon, San Jose Sharks

NHL Trade Deadline
Getty
By Adam GretzFeb 14, 2020, 4:11 PM EST
With the NHL trade deadline getting close (February 24, 3 p.m. ET) the Pro Hockey Talk crew will be taking a closer look at some individual players that could be on the move. Today we focus on San Jose Sharks defensemen Brenden Dillon.

Player: Brenden Dillon
Current team: San Jose Sharks
Position: Defense
Contract: Unrestricted free agent after this season with a $3.270 million salary cap number.

Why the Sharks might trade him. Because everything has been a mess for the Sharks this season. Everything began with Stanley Cup expectations and has instead resulted in one of the worst teams in the league that has almost no chance of making the playoffs as the trade deadline approaches. General manager Doug Wilson is not going to completely tear things down, but he is definitely going to reset some things and get rid of some potential unrestricted free agents. Dillon is at the top of that list.

Teams that could/should be interested. Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights, Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets, Carolina Hurricanes, Nashville Predators

What he provides. Do not expect much — if any — offense from him. He has scored more than two goals in a season just three times, and only topped the three-goal mark two times. He is, however, a durable and steady defensive player that has been one of the most reliable defensive players in San Jose — and the entire league — over the past few years.

Since the start of the 2017-18 season there have been 280 defensemen to log at least 500 minutes of 5-on-5 ice-time. Dillon ranks among the top-50 in that group in total shot attempts against per 60 minutes, expected goals against, and scoring chances against.

So while he is not a player that is really going to do much to drive his team’s offense, he does a great job helping to make sure the other team’s offense is not generating much, either.

Carolina and Columbus have immediate needs on defense due to the recent injuries to Dougie Hamilton and Seth Jones. Those teams however might be in the market for more offensively driven players than defensive-minded player. Pittsburgh is in a similar situation with the injuries to John Marino and Brian Dumoulin, but both should be back before the playoffs. At the very least Marino will definitely be. Florida, Vegas, Nashville, and maybe even the Edmonton Oilers would seem to have a need for a player that brings Dillon’s skillset.

Predicted destination. I want to say Vegas makes sense, especially with Peter DeBoer now behind the bench there, but I don’t know that the Sharks and Golden Knights will want to willingly help each other out. Florida has a ton invested in this season and has a playoff berth within reach. They have one of the highest scoring teams in the league and a defense that can not stop anybody even though they have a ton of options and big contracts. He would be a pretty big upgrade. So let’s say the Panthers add another blue liner to the mix for a couple of draft picks in an effort to improve their play in front of Sergei Bobrovsky.

