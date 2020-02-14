The lacrosse goal was a fad for a short period this season and now scoring with your stick between your legs is picking up steam.

Kyle Connor is the second NHL player this week to score in an unconventional fashion.

Midway through the second period, the Winnipeg Jets were trailing the San Jose Sharks when Connor completed the daring attempt. The forward received a pass from Laine to the left of the goalie than performed his magic trick to even the game at 1-1.

Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk completed a similar deke Monday, also against the Sharks. San Jose’s defenseman backed off Tkachuk and gave him the time and space needed to score in this creative way.

Tkachuk has utilized the stylish deke two other times in recent memory. In October, he pulled it off against the Nashville Predators, and last season he completed it against the New York Islanders. Blue Jackets forward Sonny Milano and Islanders center Mathew Barzal also did it this season.

The move has only been completed successfully a number of times since Marek Malik stunned the NHL when the offensively challenged defenseman converted the move in a 15-round shootout against the Washington Capitals.

After Andrei Svechnikov (twice) and Filip Forsberg converted the “Michigan,” several players attempted the move in the following days. Will shooting with your stick between your legs be tried with regularity in the coming weeks? Time will tell …

Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.