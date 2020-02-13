MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

WATCH LIVE: Flyers visit Panthers on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyFeb 13, 2020, 6:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Thursday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and Florida Panthers. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

In their game on Monday night, MacKenzie Weegar put the Panthers ahead 1-0 just over three minutes into the first period. The Flyers then scored four straight goals to win 4-1. James van Riemsdyk had a goal and assist in the win.

Philadelphia currently sits in the second Wild Card spot in the East and are three points behind the Islanders, who sit in third place in the Metro. Florida sits two points behind Toronto for third place in the Atlantic, while the Panthers have a game in hand on the Maple Leafs. They are three points behind the Flyers for the second Wild Card in the East.

After a quick trip to Florida, the Flyers have a home-and-home against the Blue Jackets, who currently sit just one point above Philadelphia in the Metropolitan Division. This is the second of a three-game road trip for the Flyers. The Flyers have earned points in five of their last six on the road (3-1-2), but are coming off a loss in Brooklyn against the Islanders.

Playing with eight defensemen at New Jersey on Tuesday, the Panthers fourth line consisted of center Noel Acciari and two defensemen, Mark Pysyk and Mike Matheson. The makeshift line combined for nine points in the win, as all three players put up three-point nights (1G-2A each). Matheson, who is in the second year of an eight-year contract, played forward for the first time this season after being a healthy scratch in Florida’s previous game (4-1 loss at Philadelphia on Monday).

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers at Florida Panthers
WHERE: BB&T Center
WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 13, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Panthers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

FLYERS
Claude GirouxSean CouturierJakub Voracek
Joel FarabeeKevin HayesTravis Konecny
James van Riemsdyk – Scott LaughtonTyler Pitlick
Michael RafflConnor BunnamanNicolas Aube-Kubel

Ivan ProvorovMatt Niskanen
Travis SanheimPhilippe Myers
Robert HaggJustin Braun

Starting goalie: Carter Hart

PANTHERS
Jonathan HuberdeauAleksander BarkovEvgenii Dadonov
Mike HoffmanVincent TrocheckBrett Connolly
Frank VatranoDominic ToninatoColton Sceviour
Mike Matheson – Noel Acciari – Mark Pysyk

MacKenzie Weegar – Aaron Ekblad
Riley StillmanAnton Stralman
Keith YandleJosh Brown

Starting goalie: Sergei Bobrovsky

John Forslund will call the action from BB&T Center alongside Pierre McGuire. Paul Burmeister hosts studio coverage alongside analysts Patrick Sharp and Mike Johnson.

Thursday night’s coverage of Capitals-Avalanche will be the second half of an NHL doubleheader on NBCSN, immediately following originally-scheduled coverage of Flyers-Panthers, which begins at 7 p.m. ET. Pre-game coverage at 6 p.m. ET with NHL Live.

NHL Trade Deadline primer: Robin Lehner, Chicago Blackhawks

NHL Trade Deadline
Getty
By Adam GretzFeb 13, 2020, 2:27 PM EST
With the NHL trade deadline getting close (February 24, 3 p.m. ET) the Pro Hockey Talk crew will be taking a closer look at some individual players that could be on the move. Today we focus on Chicago Blackhawks goalie Robin Lehner.

Player: Robin Lehner
Current team: Chicago Blackhawks
Position: Goalie
Contract: Unrestricted free agent after this season with a $5 million salary cap number

Why the Blackhawks might trade him. This is complicated because I do not think the Blackhawks are going to trade him. I am not sure they want to even consider the possibility of trading him. Even with their current spot in the standings, even with the deficit they are facing when it comes to catching the the playoff teams, and even with all of their flaws as a team I don’t think the front office has it in them to punt on a season as long as Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, and Duncan Keith are on the roster.

On some level, I can respect that. I can respect that a lot, actually. You do not get players of that caliber very often, and when you are fortunate enough to get them, you do not get them for very long. You do not want to waste any season with them and you owe it to them to try and win.

The problem, however, is that this (*gestures wildly at the entire Blackhawks roster as currently constructed*) is not working. They tried to keep their window for contention open, they tried to fix the problems and complement the offense they still have, but a third consecutive non-playoff season seems to be the inevitable result here. That means any potential free agent should be available to the highest bidder, especially if there is a better than 50-50 chance that free agent might leave for nothing in return this summer.

That brings us to Lehner.

He is an unrestricted free agent this summer and does not seem to be willing to take a discounted contract, wanting to get his fair market value. It is something he has absolutely earned and should try to capitalize on while he can. Given that Stan Bowman seems completely unwilling and unable to permanently part with a player he has won with, it seems likely that Corey Crawford (also an unrestricted free agent this summer) will have a spot in Chicago as long as he wants one. I just do not know that the Blackhawks have the salary cap space to pay Lehner what he wants and what he has earned.

Given all of that the question now has to become, why wouldn’t the Blackhawks try to trade him?

Teams that could/should be interested: Carolina Hurricanes, Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators

What he provides. He has been one of the best and most productive goalies in the league over the past five years. His .920 all situations save percentage since the start of the 2015-16 season is tied for the third highest in the league (out of 54 goalies that have appeared in 100 games). Only nine goalies in the league have a better even-strength save percentage than his .924 mark. He has been a game-changer. He helped carry the New York Islanders to one of the league’s best records a year ago. The split in the Blackhawks’ record in games he starts versus games he does not start is drastic.

Any potential playoff team in need of a starting goalie or a 1B platoon goalie should be on the phone with Bowman right now. Carolina could still use an upgrade in net. He would be a huge upgrade for an Edmonton team that might actually have a chance to make some real noise in the playoffs with a true No. 1 goalie. Even Nashville where Pekka Rinne and Jusse Saros have been the Achilles heel of an otherwise still good team. He could make a huge impact for all of these teams.

Predicted destination. Even though the playoffs seem like a long shot at this point, and even though re-signing him is far from a guarantee he ultimately stays in Chicago, continues to play well for a mediocre team and boosts his value, then signs somewhere else in free agency. An opportunity to bring something back is missed.

Bruins’ Chara fined $5,000 for cross-checking Gallagher

By Adam GretzFeb 13, 2020, 1:15 PM EST
The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Thursday that Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara has been fined $5,000 — the maximum allowable fine under the CBA — for cross-checking Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher on Wednesday night.

He will not be suspended.

The incident happened early in the second period and resulted in both players being penalized. Gallagher received two minutes for roughing, while Chara was given a two-minute minor for cross-checking.

You can see the entire sequence in the video above.

The Bruins won the game 4-1 thanks to another hat trick from NHL goal scoring leader David Pastrnak.

This is the third consecutive day the DoPS has issued a fine for a stick infraction, previously fining Vancouver’s Antoine Roussel for slashing Yannick Weber on Monday, and then issuing a fine to Minnesota’s Mathew Dumba for slashing Ryan Reaves during their game on Tuesday.

It probably shouldn’t be a surprise that Chara managed to get away with only a fine instead of a suspension. Going back to the 2015-16 season only 10 of the 25 cross-checking incidents that rose to the level of player discipline resulted in an actual suspension.

Of the 20 cross-checking incidents over the past three seasons, only six of them resulted in a suspension.

Conor Garland establishing himself as key piece of Coyotes’ future

By Adam GretzFeb 13, 2020, 12:30 PM EST
Conor Garland knew he had to make the most of his first opportunity in the NHL.

Players that fit his profile (not only a fifth-round draft pick, but also one that has always had to carry around the “undersized” label) do not typically get many opportunities to stick.

If they do not make a strong first impression, there may not be a second one.

Garland not only seized his chance last season, he has run with it and over the past calendar year become one of the Arizona Coyotes’ best offensive players and a significant part of their up-and-coming core.

“Something me, and my dad, and my trainer always discussed a lot is that you have to be ready for your first chance in the NHL whenever it comes,” Garland told NBC Sports Wednesday.

“As a smaller guy, and as someone that was drafted in the fifth round, you might only get one or maybe two chances at most. So when I got that call I was obviously ecstatic about getting to play in the NHL, but also realizing that if you have three or four average games you might get sent back to the AHL and never get a call again. I just wanted to play my game, play my style, and do what got me called up to try and stay every day.”

That initial call to the NHL was the result of an unending run of injuries to the Coyotes’ roster, as well as Garland himself showing steady development in the AHL, building confidence, and starting to regain the scoring touch he displayed in his final two years in the QMJHL when he was one of the league’s top scorers and the 2014-15 MVP.

“The Coyotes put so much work into me, especially in that first year and a half where things weren’t going well and I was struggling and not scoring,” said Garland. “But after Christmas my second year as a pro, I really took off offensively and got my confidence back and started to become the player I was in Juniors. The more games you get, the more confidence you get and I feel that way up here in the NHL now. You just have to focus on getting better every day, and I think I did. It took a while, but I finally got there.”

Now that he is there, he hasn’t stopped scoring.

Entering Thursday, Garland leads the team with 19 goals, while his 32 since his debut are 13 more than any other player on the team during that stretch.

He has also been one of the most efficient scorers in the entire league.

Since making his NHL debut, he has averaged 1.20 goals per 60 minutes of even-strength hockey, while averaging more than 10 shots on goal per 60 minutes. Both of those numbers place him in the top-15 of the entire NHL (out of nearly 600 players with at least 500 minutes of ice-time).

And there is not really much to suggest it is a fluke or not sustainable. The shot volume is there, he has strong underlying numbers across the board, and a knack for getting to the net.

“One thing you notice about all the smaller players in the league that have success, they are all tenacious,” said Garland. “There are not many small perimeter players in the NHL. Obviously I don’t have a great shot so I have to get to the net.”

Even though the Coyotes have slumped over the past month (3-7-4 since January 9) they occupy a playoff spot in the Western Conference and have a promising core to build around. It’s a core that Garland has rapidly become part of.

He has spent the past 20 games playing on the Coyotes’ top line next to their big in-season addition, Taylor Hall, a duo that has developed an instant chemistry and been — by far — Arizona’s most dangerous line combination offensively. When they are together the Coyotes shot attempt and scoring chance share climb to over over 56 percent, while they average nearly three-and-a-half goals per 60 minutes, a massive increase over what the team produces when one (or neither) is on the ice.

“I don’t think he’s going to have a hard time building chemistry with anyone,” said Garland. “He can carry a line on his own. Sometimes he definitely does stuff that wows me. You can be thinking it’s time for a change and there’s nothing there, and then all of a sudden he breaks free and it’s a 3-on-2 for us. His raw speed, his power, his ability to handle the puck is just crazy.

“I just want to keep getting him the puck more and more and keep finding him. I think there’s more opportunities for me to find him, and that’s something I’m working on. I’m definitely fortunate to be able to play next to him.”

Detail-oriented DeBoer hoping to get Vegas back in playoffs

Associated PressFeb 13, 2020, 10:00 AM EST
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Peter DeBoer could have chosen a life inside a courtroom arguing in front of a judge’s bench, considering he has law degrees from th the University of Windsor and the University of Detroit.

Instead, he’s enjoyed a mostly successful career behind an NHL bench. In each of his first seasons with the New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks, he took his team to the Stanley Cup final.

But in December, just 33 games into his fifth season with San Jose, the Sharks fired him after a lackluster start. He wasn’t out of work long. The Vegas Golden Knights hired him just over a month later.

The 51-year-old veteran coach can make strong arguments he can guide the three-year old franchise back to the postseason.

”They’re right in the middle of being one of those teams that has the opportunity to win now and for the near future,” DeBoer said. ”Sometimes when you’re bringing in some new concepts and some new ideas there’s some hesitation in the play that shows up on the ice just because guys are overthinking instead of reacting. The one thing I’ve appreciated, (this is a) really smart group. They’ve seemed to have incorporated what we’re asking them to do without slowing them down, and that’s been important.”

Vegas was 24-19-6 when Gerard Gallant was fired as coach last month. Under DeBoer, the Golden Knights are 4-3-2 and have outscored their opponents 31-27, even after back-to-back losses, including Tuesday’s 4-0 setback in Minnesota. Their shots per game have increased slightly from 34.0 to 34.9, while their shots-allowed have decreased from 30.5 to 27.8 per contest.

The Golden Knights have shown a commitment to hustling, they’re making an extra effort to block shots, they exit the defensive zone and they move in transition quicker and more cleanly.

Since DeBoer’s arrival, forwards Paul Stastny and Mark Stone are tied for 28th in the league with 10 points each, while defenseman Shea Theodore has registered nine of his 37 points (24.3%)

”The second he stepped into that room he had a lot of good things to say,” Theodore said. ”I think he’s got some really important systems that he put in place that makes us a stronger team. A lot of times it forces us to communicate. Maybe work a little bit harder towards the puck and I think key things that bring our game together.”

In a stacked Pacific Division, the Golden Knights will need to get through an upcoming tough slate if they want to make the postseason for a third consecutive season.

”There’s always a game plan for whatever team we’re playing against,” Vegas forward Chandler Stephenson. ”He’s just very detailed and I think that that shows because we got a lot of speed on the team and a lot of guys with high hockey IQs. That helps with the playing style that he’s come in and tried to push on us. It’s been working and we’re having fun with it.”

If they need further convincing they’ve got the right man, the Knights need only look at what he’s done after breaks in play, whether it’s been the All-Star Break, an Olympic break or the 2012 lockout.

DeBoer is 174-137-49 overall after those breaks, an average record of 15-12-4 with his three previous teams. In his more successful tenures, with New Jersey and San Jose, he is 138-96-36, an average mark of 17-12-4 after the breaks.

”I got to spend three years with him, he’s a great coach there’s no doubt in my mind,” Sharks forward Timo Meier said after DeBoer was hired. ”I think everybody here knew he was gonna get a job somewhere else. Obviously, they’re a good team. They’ve got loud fans. … It’s a good chance for him.”

The consensus is that DeBoer’s mindset and attention to detail will steer the Golden Knights in the right direction. He admits he uses his law background to his advantage, an important edge to have in convincing a group that was fond of Gallant, many of whom took the blame for his ousting.

DeBoer believes it’s not just their job to prove themselves, but also his job to persuade his players he’s the right person to lead the charge.

”I definitely apply my legal degree every day,” DeBoer said. ”Both in preparation for what we’re giving the players, but also in actually sitting down and making a case to them why we’re asking them to do certain things, both for their own good and for the good of the team.

”That’s today’s athlete, you have to tell them why and you have to convince them why it’s good for them and why it’s good for the team.”