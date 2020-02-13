NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Washington Capitals and Colorado Avalanche. Coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
This is the second and final meeting between these teams this season. The Avalanche beat the Capitals 6-3 on October 14 in their first meeting. The Avs jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the game’s opening ten minutes as Braden Holtby was pulled after eight minutes, allowing three goals on Colorado’s first three shots. Alex Ovechkin had a goal and assist in the loss.
Washington is coming off a four-game homestand, losing three of the four games. They have lost two straight, allowing five-plus goals in both losses, and are coming off a 5-3 loss against the Islanders on Monday in which they allowed three goals in the first period.
After struggling during their recent homestand, this is the first of a three-game road trip for the Capitals, who have the best road record in the NHL this season (20-6-1, 41 points). The Caps have won three straight road games entering Thursday night.
Colorado has won five straight games and eight of their last nine (8-1-0). They are coming off a 3-0 shutout win against the Senators on Tuesday.
Nazem Kadri has been ruled out indefinitely after suffering a lower-body injury in Sunday’s win against Minnesota. Kadri’s 19 goals this season are second on Colorado behind MacKinnon’s 32.
WHAT: Washington Capitals at Colorado Avalanche
WHERE: Pepsi Center
WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 13, 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Capitals-Avalanche stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
CAPITALS
Alex Ovechkin – Nicklas Backstrom – Tom Wilson
Jakub Vrana – Lars Eller – T.J. Oshie
Carl Hagelin – Travis Boyd – Richard Panik
Brendan Leipsic – Nic Dowd – Garnet Hathaway
Michal Kempny – John Carlson
Dmitry Orlov – Nick Jensen
Jonas Siegenthaler – Radko Gudas
Starting goalie: Braden Holtby
AVALANCHE
Andre Burakovsky – Nathan MacKinnon – Mikko Rantanen
Gabriel Landeskog – J.T. Compher – Joonas Donskoi
Matt Calvert – Pierre-Edouard Bellemare – Valeri Nichushkin
Matt Nieto – Tyson Jost – Vladislav Kamenev
Ryan Graves – Cale Makar
Samuel Girard – Erik Johnson
Ian Cole – Nikita Zadorov
Starting goalie: Philipp Grubauer