Our Line Starts podcast: Impact of Connor McDavid’s injury; Who won Zucker trade?

Feb 13, 2020
Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp and Ben Lovejoy react to Connor McDavid’s quad injury and wonder whether the Oilers can still make the playoffs. They analyze the Jason Zucker trade between the Penguins and Wild. Ahead of the Stadium Series game at Air Force, Ben shares an outdoor game story about having a front-row seat being a healthy scratch. Plus, a conversation with Golden Knights winger Max Pacioretty.

Start-1:50 Intros
1:50-8:40 Oilers, Blue Jackets move on without McDavid/Jones
8:40-12:15 Did Penguins or Wild win the Jason Zucker trade?
12:15-18:20 Sharp and Lovejoy tell stories about playing outdoors
18:20-26:00 Michael Farber interviews Max Pacioretty
30:00-end Patrick Kane, the greatest US-born player ever?

Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ growing roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The new weekly podcast, which will publish Wednesdays, will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.

PHT Morning Skate: Celebrating the Sedins; When will Canadiens sell?

Feb 13, 2020
NHL, players schedule more labor talks for next week

Feb 13, 2020
The NHL and NHL Players’ Association have scheduled another round of labor talks next week after concluding two days of negotiations in Toronto on Wednesday.

In an email to The Associated Press, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly wrote he wasn’t prepared to comment on what was discussed and whether the additional meetings reflect any signs of progress being made.

”I’m not sure the fact that we scheduled additional meetings reflects anything more than we have a lot of topic areas to discuss,” Daly wrote.

”We look forward to resuming discussions with the league next week.” the NHLPA said in a statement to The AP.

The current labor agreement runs through September 2022, after both sides last year elected not to use an opt-out clause that would have terminated the CBA this September.

There remains a sense of urgency in reaching an agreement to extend the current deal through either 2025 or 2026, which would mark the league’s longest period of labor peace in decades. The NHL has had seasons disrupted by lockouts in each of the past three decades, most recently in 2012-13, when the regular season was shortened from 82 to 48 games.

One of the more pressing issues, however, is whether the NHL elects to send players to compete in the 2022 Beijing Games after not participating in the 2018 Olympics in South Korea. The league participated in the five previous Olympics.

The NHL continues to be reluctant to reverse course, despite Olympic officials providing assurances of being ready to lift various major stumbling blocks during a meeting that included NHLPA representatives.

On Monday, Daly called the meeting ”positive,” but said the league continues to have ”valid reservations” over how Olympic participation disrupts its schedule by having to shut down the regular season for two weeks once every four years.

”We aren’t there yet. In fact, we aren’t even close to being there,” Daly said. ”At this point in time, we continue to believe that the negatives outweigh the positives.”

He raised another concern by suggesting the issue of Olympic participation might be resolved easier if it were tied to a labor agreement.

A person familiar with discussions told The AP that the subject of the 2022 Games was not discussed this week, and not expected to be brought up in talks next week. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the negotiations are private.

The NHLPA is in favor of going to China especially after the assurances provided by International Ice Hockey Federation chief Rene’ Fasel last week.

Among the long-standing issues Fasel addressed included paying for players’ travel and insurance costs. Another issue was providing the league and union access to video and still images to allow both to market its players.

NHLPA executive director Don Fehr questioned why the NHL can’t address the Beijing Games separately, rather than fold it into labor talks.

”I can’t figure out why anybody would not want to go and take advantage of this opportunity because it doesn’t come around every day,” Fehr said ”We think and have always thought that a matter like this should be addressed on its own merits, and it seems to us that the merits on this one are crystal clear.”

The Buzzer: Pastrnak hat trick; Markstrom does Swede job honoring Sedin twins

Jacob Markstrom points to retired Sedin twins jerseys
Getty Images
Feb 13, 2020
Three Stars

1. Jacob Markstrom, Vancouver Canucks

Consider this a 1a/1b situation with the player listed next. Really, though, it’s matter of taste.

Either way, Markstrom produced one heck of a performance. Markstrom managed a 49-save shutout after watching the Sedin twins’ retirement ceremony.

When you look at the Canucks’ 3-0 record, you might assume that Vancouver fed off the energy of that ceremony. If they did, they had a funny way of showing it. The Blackhawks managed a 49-20 shots on goal advantage, yet couldn’t beat Markstrom one time.

Markstrom stands out as rock for Vancouver, especially lately. In winning two games in a row, Markstrom stopped 85 out of 87 shots faced.

2. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

Again, this is a tough call. Pastrnak generated a hat trick on Wednesday, leading Boston to a helpful win against the hated Habs. “Pasta” now has two hat tricks against Montreal this season, and eight goals against the Canadiens in four games.

By scoring three goals, Pastrnak stands alone as the goals leader this season with 41.

That said, he got some help, particularly when Brad Marchand set the table for Pastrnak with a ludicrous display of skill.

3. Brandon Sutter, Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks faced off against the Blackhawks, and the Bruins prevailed. It really was a fitting jersey retirement night for the Sedins, eh?

Markstrom carried the Canucks on his back, but Sutter was involved in all three Vancouver goals. Sutter collected an empty-net goal and two assists. That included a primary assist on the game-winner. While the Flames squandered a chance to earn breathing room, Vancouver is in a solid position to win the Pacific.

Highlight of the Night

Marchand pounced on a turnover, bamboozled a bunch of Canadiens, then sent a tremendous assist to Pastrnak:

Sedin jerseys retired

This post has more on the speeches, appearances, and ribbing, but check out the Sedin ceremony here:

Factoids

  • Markstrom generated a 43-save shutout against Carolina on Dec. 12. Factoring in that, Markstrom became the first Canucks goalies to generate two 40+ save shutouts during the same season. Naturally, Markstrom drew attention to the Sedin twins when the crowd honored his big night. (NHL PR)
  • The Canucks note that Markstrom’s 49-save shutout is the most in franchise history.
  • Here is a fun side-by-side comparison of Henrik and Daniel Sedin from the league:

  • Pastrnak didn’t just jump into the Maurice Richard Trophy lead on Wednesday. Pastrnak joined Alex Ovechkin (tied for second at 40 goals) as the only two players with four hat tricks this season. The winger would need three more to match Phil Esposito’s seven from 1970-71 as the most in Bruins’ history, though. (NHL PR)
  • Hey, Pastrnak joined Ovechkin in another specific-yet-impressive category. Pastrnak and Ovechkin rank as the only active players to reach nine hat tricks (playoffs + regular season) before turning 24. “Pasta” has time to earn more, as he doesn’t turn 24 until May 25. Wayne Gretzky holds the overall record with a patently absurd 36. (NHL PR)

Scores

BOS 4 – MTL 1
LAK 5 – CGY 3
VAN 3 – CHI 0

Flames cough up costly loss to Kings

Getty Images
Feb 13, 2020
Todd McLellan’s crew can argue that they are better than their record indicates. Even so, the Flames may rue a loss like this to the Kings, with Los Angeles winning 5-3 on Wednesday.

Flames could regret this loss to Kings

Calgary came into the night with a chance to distance themselves in the Pacific and West bubble races. Instead, the Flames dropped from the Pacific’s third spot, and squandered quite a bit of margin for error:

Pacific 3: Golden Knights (28-22-8, 64 points in 58 games played)

West Wild 1: Flames (29-23-6, 64 points, 58 GP)
West Wild 2: Coyotes (28-23-8, 64 points, 59 GP)

9th: Jets (29-24-5, 63, 58 GP)
10th: Wild (27-23-6, 60, 56 GP)
11th: Predators (26-22-7, 59, 55 GP)
12th: Blackhawks [in progress] (25-23-8, 58 in 56 GP)

Again, the Kings stand as a scrappier opponent than their worst-in-the-West record indicates. Really, they could carry real upset potential down the stretch.

Even so, the Kings beat the Flames in three of four games this season, with Calgary only managing three of a possible eight points. Los Angeles broke a five-game losing streak and earned just their second win in 12 games. Since Dec. 19, the Kings are now 5-15-2.

Flames missed opportunities in loss to Kings

A few factors stand out in Calgary’s defeat:

  • The Flames began the game a little flat, losing the shots on battle 13-8 during the first period. Eventually Calgary finished with an edge of 38-33.
  • Calvin Peterson was sharp for the Kings … aside from the Flames’ 1-0 goal. Yes, Calgary opened with a lead.
  • The teams combined for the first three goals in less than 90 seconds, including two Kings goals in 39 seconds. David Rittich looked incensed by the Flames’ defensive lapses during that span.
  • Calgary received a lengthy 5-on-3 power play opportunity during the third period, but couldn’t connect.

Quite a night for Kurtis MacDermid

Players stood out for both teams, even beyond Peterson. Elias Lindholm gave the Flames life with two late goals, cutting the Kings’ lead to 3-2 and 4-3. Jeff Carter nabbed an all-too-rare point, scoring the game-winning goal. MacDermid may not forget this one, though:

  • MacDermid fought with Milan Lucic early in the game. No word on if they fought because of a joke about Lucic’s frosted tips.
  • While it wasn’t the game-winner, MacDermid’s 3-1 goal was significant.
  • Overall, he finished with that goal, the fight, a +3 rating, three hits, and a blocked shot in 12:17 of time on ice.

