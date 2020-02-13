MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Flames cough up costly loss to Kings

By James O'BrienFeb 13, 2020, 1:17 AM EST
Todd McLellan’s crew can argue that they are better than their record indicates. Even so, the Flames may rue a loss like this to the Kings, with Los Angeles winning 5-3 on Wednesday.

Flames could regret this loss to Kings

Calgary came into the night with a chance to distance themselves in the Pacific and West bubble races. Instead, the Flames dropped from the Pacific’s third spot, and squandered quite a bit of margin for error:

Pacific 3: Golden Knights (28-22-8, 64 points in 58 games played)

West Wild 1: Flames (29-23-6, 64 points, 58 GP)
West Wild 2: Coyotes (28-23-8, 64 points, 59 GP)

9th: Jets (29-24-5, 63, 58 GP)
10th: Wild (27-23-6, 60, 56 GP)
11th: Predators (26-22-7, 59, 55 GP)
12th: Blackhawks [in progress] (25-23-8, 58 in 56 GP)

Again, the Kings stand as a scrappier opponent than their worst-in-the-West record indicates. Really, they could carry real upset potential down the stretch.

Even so, the Kings beat the Flames in three of four games this season, with Calgary only managing three of a possible eight points. Los Angeles broke a five-game losing streak and earned just their second win in 12 games. Since Dec. 19, the Kings are now 5-15-2.

Flames missed opportunities in loss to Kings

A few factors stand out in Calgary’s defeat:

  • The Flames began the game a little flat, losing the shots on battle 13-8 during the first period. Eventually Calgary finished with an edge of 38-33.
  • Calvin Peterson was sharp for the Kings … aside from the Flames’ 1-0 goal. Yes, Calgary opened with a lead.
  • The teams combined for the first three goals in less than 90 seconds, including two Kings goals in 39 seconds. David Rittich looked incensed by the Flames’ defensive lapses during that span.
  • Calgary received a lengthy 5-on-3 power play opportunity during the third period, but couldn’t connect.

Quite a night for Kurtis MacDermid

Players stood out for both teams, even beyond Peterson. Elias Lindholm gave the Flames life with two late goals, cutting the Kings’ lead to 3-2 and 4-3. Jeff Carter nabbed an all-too-rare point, scoring the game-winning goal. MacDermid may not forget this one, though:

  • MacDermid fought with Milan Lucic early in the game. No word on if they fought because of a joke about Lucic’s frosted tips.
  • While it wasn’t the game-winner, MacDermid’s 3-1 goal was significant.
  • Overall, he finished with that goal, the fight, a +3 rating, three hits, and a blocked shot in 12:17 of time on ice.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Pastrnak hat trick; Markstrom does Swede job honoring Sedin twins

Jacob Markstrom points to retired Sedin twins jerseys
By James O'BrienFeb 13, 2020, 1:58 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Jacob Markstrom, Vancouver Canucks

Consider this a 1a/1b situation with the player listed next. Really, though, it’s matter of taste.

Either way, Markstrom produced one heck of a performance. Markstrom managed a 49-save shutout after watching the Sedin twins’ retirement ceremony.

When you look at the Canucks’ 3-0 record, you might assume that Vancouver fed off the energy of that ceremony. If they did, they had a funny way of showing it. The Blackhawks managed a 49-20 shots on goal advantage, yet couldn’t beat Markstrom one time.

Markstrom stands out as rock for Vancouver, especially lately. In winning two games in a row, Markstrom stopped 85 out of 87 shots faced.

2. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

Again, this is a tough call. Pastrnak generated a hat trick on Wednesday, leading Boston to a helpful win against the hated Habs. “Pasta” now has two hat tricks against Montreal this season, and eight goals against the Canadiens in four games.

By scoring three goals, Pastrnak stands alone as the goals leader this season with 41.

That said, he got some help, particularly when Brad Marchand set the table for Pastrnak with a ludicrous display of skill.

3. Brandon Sutter, Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks faced off against the Blackhawks, and the Bruins prevailed. It really was a fitting jersey retirement night for the Sedins, eh?

Markstrom carried the Canucks on his back, but Sutter was involved in all three Vancouver goals. Sutter collected an empty-net goal and two assists. That included a primary assist on the game-winner. While the Flames squandered a chance to earn breathing room, Vancouver is in a solid position to win the Pacific.

Highlight of the Night

Marchand pounced on a turnover, bamboozled a bunch of Canadiens, then sent a tremendous assist to Pastrnak:

Sedin jerseys retired

This post has more on the speeches, appearances, and ribbing, but check out the Sedin ceremony here:

Factoids

  • Markstrom generated a 43-save shutout against Carolina on Dec. 12. Factoring in that, Markstrom became the first Canucks goalies to generate two 40+ save shutouts during the same season. Naturally, Markstrom drew attention to the Sedin twins when the crowd honored his big night. (NHL PR)
  • The Canucks note that Markstrom’s 49-save shutout is the most in franchise history.
  • Here is a fun side-by-side comparison of Henrik and Daniel Sedin from the league:

  • Pastrnak didn’t just jump into the Maurice Richard Trophy lead on Wednesday. Pastrnak joined Alex Ovechkin (tied for second at 40 goals) as the only two players with four hat tricks this season. The winger would need three more to match Phil Esposito’s seven from 1970-71 as the most in Bruins’ history, though. (NHL PR)
  • Hey, Pastrnak joined Ovechkin in another specific-yet-impressive category. Pastrnak and Ovechkin rank as the only active players to reach nine hat tricks (playoffs + regular season) before turning 24. “Pasta” has time to earn more, as he doesn’t turn 24 until May 25. Wayne Gretzky holds the overall record with a patently absurd 36. (NHL PR)

Scores

BOS 4 – MTL 1
LAK 5 – CGY 3
VAN 3 – CHI 0

Canucks treat Sedin twins to great jersey retirement ceremony

By James O'BrienFeb 12, 2020, 11:34 PM EST
The Sedin twins received fantastic treatment — and some razzing — during their jersey retirement ceremony. Naturally, the Canucks paid a wonderful tribute to their careers, and even the Blackhawks did their part.

Plenty of memorable Canucks showed up for this great jersey retirement ceremony. Kevin Bieksa provided the light bit of roasting. Contemporary Canucks worse Henrik Sedin’s 33 or Daniel Sedin’s 22 before the game. Roberto Luongo, Markus Naslund, Mason Raymond, Mike Gillis ranked among those at hand. Really, it’s tough to think of anything that was missing from the Sedin twins jersey retirement ceremony.

(Canucks fans even “forgave” Kesler with a rousing ovation.)

The Sedins began their speech sharing their thoughts for Jay Bouwmeester. From there, they hit the high notes, and sprinkled in cliches about best fans in the world. They also acknowledged their rivalry with the visiting Blackhawks, “even Duncan Keith.”

Odes spanned beyond the Blackhawks and Canucks, with fellow Swedes paying respects to the Sedins:

The ceremony presents a golden opportunity to look back at what may end up as a truly one-of-a-kind combination.

 

Pastrnak beefs up Bruins’ Atlantic lead; Things look grim for hurting Habs

Pastrnak hat trick Habs lose Bruins boost Atlantic lead
By James O'BrienFeb 12, 2020, 10:21 PM EST
The Habs simply had no answer for David Pastrnak on Wednesday. With the Bruins winning 4-1, the Canadiens receive another push to undergo painful soul-searching.

Pastrnak surges to Richard lead; Habs can’t stop Bruins’ stars

In this case, Pastrnak was doing the soul-scorching.

Pastrnak skyrocketed to first in the Maurice Richard Trophy race at 41 goals thanks to a brilliant hat trick. Other Bruins certainly helped, particularly when Brad Marchand (three assists) made a tremendous move setting up the 1-0 goal. “Pasta” showed great finish and anticipation on all three goals, though, and figures to give Alex Ovechkin and Auston Matthews a run for their money.

Boston’s top trio combined for all of Boston’s goals, as Patrice Bergeron finished with an empty-netter and an assist.

The Bruins improved their chances of winning the Atlantic Division with this win.

Boston sits at the top spot with 82 points (35-11-12 in 58 games played) ahead of the Lightning (79 points, 37-15-5 in 57 GP).

Pastrnak, Bruins hurt playoff chances for Habs

In the uncomfortably likely event that the Habs miss the playoffs, Pastrnak will rank as one of the leading reasons why.

Pastrnak ended Wednesday with a ridiculous eight goals in four games against the Habs this season.

Montreal is also reeling following news of Shea Weber being injured. While the four-to-six week prognosis beat more pessimistic estimates, it’s another brutal blow to their chances. The Canadiens fell to 27-25-7 (61 points in 59 games played) in 2019-20. It’s tough to imagine them catching other bubble teams, including the Flyers (second wild-card spot with 69 points in 57 GP).

Zdeno Chara and Brendan Gallagher: not friends

Gallagher isn’t quite the pest that Marchand can be, yet he can get under opponents’ skin. Sometimes, that style means losing the benefit of the doubt.

In a moment that would have been more controversial if the game ended up closer, Chara and Gallagher received matching minor penalties from this exchange:

Chara moved his head back in a gesture to imply that Gallagher embellished. It sure seemed like Gallagher and Montreal received a raw deal, with some calling for Chara to be suspended.

No doubt, there was some of that rivalry nastiness on Wednesday. The odds of the Canadiens meeting the Bruins in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs look slim thanks to nights like these, however.

WATCH LIVE: Kings host Flames on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyFeb 12, 2020, 9:40 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This is the third of a four-game road trip for the Flames. They won both of the first two games by a 6-2 scoreline (at Vancouver on Saturday, at San Jose on Monday). After facing the Kings, they play at Anaheim on Thursday night in a back-to-back. In their last game at San Jose, Calgary jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the opening ten minutes of the first period.

Matthew Tkachuk and Drew Doughty have formed a heated rivalry, which all started when Tkachuk was suspended two games during his rookie season for an elbow on Doughty. Last season, Doughty said he was “pretty sure” that Tkachuk was the most hated player in the NHL. In their first meeting this season, both Tkachuk and Doughty had three points each. Doughty scored the OT winner for LA, putting in a big celebration in front of the Calgary fans after being booed nearly every time he touched the puck.

In their second meeting this season, the duo caused a line brawl after Tkachuk took exception to a hip check from Doughty. Prior to the game, Doughty had downplayed their feud, saying he was “sick” of all the media coverage on the duo.

Geoff Ward was named interim head coach on November 29 following the resignation of Bill Peters. Including their win against Buffalo on November 27, in which Ward was behind the bench before officially being named interim head coach, the Flames have gone 18-10-2 in their last 30 games with Ward behind the bench.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 10 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings
WHERE: STAPLES Center
WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 12, 10 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flames-Kings stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

FLAMES
Johnny GaudreauSean MonahanElias Lindholm
Andrew MangiapaneMikael Backlund – Matthew Tkachuk
Milan LucicDerek RyanDillon Dube
Zac RinaldoMark JankowskiTobias Rieder

Noah HanifinRasmus Andersson
T.J. BrodieMark Stone
Oliver KylingtonAlexander Yelesin

Starting goalie: David Rittich

KINGS
Alex IafalloAnze KopitarTyler Toffoli
Adrian KempeJeff CarterDustin Brown
Trevor MooreBlake LizotteAustin Wagner
Carl Grundstrom – Mike Amadio – Nikolai Prokhorkin

Joakim Ryan – Drew Doughty
Alec MartinezSean Walker
Kurtis MacDermidMatt Roy

Starting goalie: Jonathan Quick

Alex Faust will call the action from STAPLES Center alongside analyst Brian Hayward. Liam McHugh hosts the night’s studio coverage alongside analysts Keith Jones and Patrick Sharp, and NHL insider Bob McKenzie.

With Alex Ovechkin just two goals shy of reaching 700 goals for his NHL career, NBC Sports has flexed into its second Capitals game this week, adding Washington’s game against the Colorado Avalanche at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo, on Thursday night.

Thursday night’s coverage of Capitals-Avalanche will be the second half of an NHL doubleheader on NBCSN, immediately following originally-scheduled coverage of Flyers-Panthers, which begins at 7 p.m. ET. Pre-game coverage at 6 p.m. ET with NHL Live.