Where does Alex Ovechkin sit in MVP race?

By Adam GretzFeb 13, 2020, 9:15 AM EST
GR8NESS: OVI’S CHASE FOR 700: As Alex Ovechkin approaches 700 career NHL goals, PHT is going to examine all aspects of his goal-scoring prowess. We’ll break down and provide context for his amazing stats, project if he can top Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894, and take a look at his most important goals.

When it comes to the 2019-20 NHL MVP race Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin has not yet received a ton of attention.

The discussion at this point is mostly centered around players like Nathan MacKinnon, Edmonton teammates Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and Boston’s David Pastrnak.

As the season goes on, and assuming Ovechkin continues on his current path, that should begin to change.

At least if the voting follows the same trend it has in recent years.

Entering the Capitals’ game on Thursday against the Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET NBCSN), Ovechkin is in the middle of a back-and-forth goal-scoring race with Pastrnak and Toronto’s Auston Matthews for the top spot.

As he continues his pursuit of 700 career goals (just two away), he is on track to score 50 goals for the ninth time in his career (which would tie an NHL record) and has a very real shot at his second 60-goal season.

He also has a very good chance of winning an NHL record ninth goal scoring crown.

That is where his name is going to get put into the MVP race.

The argument for him

Leading the league in goals isn’t always enough to win the award, but it is almost certainly enough to get a player near the top-five of the voting. Especially if they play on a good team, as Ovechkin currently is.

We can look at past voting results to get a sense for how Ovechkin’s season might be perceived when ballots are due at the end of the regular season.

Going back to the 1999-00 season, players that finished with at least a share of the NHL’s goal-scoring crown had an average finish of 6th in the Hart Trophy voting, while 12 of those players finished somewhere in the top-five. All but four finished inside the top-10. The only ones that finished outside of the top-10 were Ovechkin during the 2013-14 season (team missed playoffs), Jonathan Cheechoo in 2005-06 (his teammate and linemate, Joe Thornton, won) Rick Nash in 2003-04 (team missed playoffs), and Milan Hejduk in 2002-03.

Among players that won the goal scoring crown outright during that stretch, they averaged a top-five finish in the MVP voting.

The bottom line here is goals ultimately get noticed, and when you score the most goals for a good team that is going to put you in the discussion. The Capitals are leading the Metropolitan Division (again) and in contention for yet another Presidents’ Trophy, and Ovechkin has doubled up every other player on his team in goals and has scored 20 percent of the Capitals’ total goals.

The argument against him

What’s interesting about Ovechkin in that context, however, is he hasn’t always received quite as many votes as other top goal scorers in recent years.

Of the 17 players to win the goal-scoring crown outright since the start of the 1999-00 season, only six of them did not receive at least one first-place vote. Ovechkin represents three of those occasions, including three of the past four since the start of the 2005-06 (and each of the past two seasons).

The only other outright winners to not get at least one first-place vote were Cheechoo, Hejduk, and Pavel Bure. Ovechkin and Bure were the only players to not receive a first-or second-place vote, something that has happened to Ovechkin twice during that stretch (including this past season).

Bure played on a team that missed the playoffs, while Cheechoo and Hejduk were teammates of the winners that season (Thornton-Cheechoo; Hejduk-Peter Forsberg).

I think a lot of it comes down to the negative perception of Ovechkin’s game and playing style from critics that followed him around for a significant portion of his career.

When the Capitals did not win, it was always about Ovechkin not playing the right way, or being too one-dimensional, or not doing enough to lift his team whether it was fair or not.

The problem for Ovechkin this year is there are several players around the league that truly have been more impactful in all phases of the game, while Ovechkin’s biggest value right now is driven almost entirely by his ability to score goals.

In the end, it is probably going to play out for him the way it has in recent years: If he wins the goal crown outright he will probably get enough third, fourth, and fifth places votes to get a top-10 (maybe even top-five) finish in the Hart Trophy race, but ultimately end up behind some combination of MacKinnon and McDavid and another couple of contenders.

Detail-oriented DeBoer hoping to get Vegas back in playoffs

Associated PressFeb 13, 2020, 10:00 AM EST
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Peter DeBoer could have chosen a life inside a courtroom arguing in front of a judge’s bench, considering he has law degrees from th the University of Windsor and the University of Detroit.

Instead, he’s enjoyed a mostly successful career behind an NHL bench. In each of his first seasons with the New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks, he took his team to the Stanley Cup final.

But in December, just 33 games into his fifth season with San Jose, the Sharks fired him after a lackluster start. He wasn’t out of work long. The Vegas Golden Knights hired him just over a month later.

The 51-year-old veteran coach can make strong arguments he can guide the three-year old franchise back to the postseason.

”They’re right in the middle of being one of those teams that has the opportunity to win now and for the near future,” DeBoer said. ”Sometimes when you’re bringing in some new concepts and some new ideas there’s some hesitation in the play that shows up on the ice just because guys are overthinking instead of reacting. The one thing I’ve appreciated, (this is a) really smart group. They’ve seemed to have incorporated what we’re asking them to do without slowing them down, and that’s been important.”

Vegas was 24-19-6 when Gerard Gallant was fired as coach last month. Under DeBoer, the Golden Knights are 4-3-2 and have outscored their opponents 31-27, even after back-to-back losses, including Tuesday’s 4-0 setback in Minnesota. Their shots per game have increased slightly from 34.0 to 34.9, while their shots-allowed have decreased from 30.5 to 27.8 per contest.

The Golden Knights have shown a commitment to hustling, they’re making an extra effort to block shots, they exit the defensive zone and they move in transition quicker and more cleanly.

Since DeBoer’s arrival, forwards Paul Stastny and Mark Stone are tied for 28th in the league with 10 points each, while defenseman Shea Theodore has registered nine of his 37 points (24.3%)

”The second he stepped into that room he had a lot of good things to say,” Theodore said. ”I think he’s got some really important systems that he put in place that makes us a stronger team. A lot of times it forces us to communicate. Maybe work a little bit harder towards the puck and I think key things that bring our game together.”

In a stacked Pacific Division, the Golden Knights will need to get through an upcoming tough slate if they want to make the postseason for a third consecutive season.

”There’s always a game plan for whatever team we’re playing against,” Vegas forward Chandler Stephenson. ”He’s just very detailed and I think that that shows because we got a lot of speed on the team and a lot of guys with high hockey IQs. That helps with the playing style that he’s come in and tried to push on us. It’s been working and we’re having fun with it.”

If they need further convincing they’ve got the right man, the Knights need only look at what he’s done after breaks in play, whether it’s been the All-Star Break, an Olympic break or the 2012 lockout.

DeBoer is 174-137-49 overall after those breaks, an average record of 15-12-4 with his three previous teams. In his more successful tenures, with New Jersey and San Jose, he is 138-96-36, an average mark of 17-12-4 after the breaks.

”I got to spend three years with him, he’s a great coach there’s no doubt in my mind,” Sharks forward Timo Meier said after DeBoer was hired. ”I think everybody here knew he was gonna get a job somewhere else. Obviously, they’re a good team. They’ve got loud fans. … It’s a good chance for him.”

The consensus is that DeBoer’s mindset and attention to detail will steer the Golden Knights in the right direction. He admits he uses his law background to his advantage, an important edge to have in convincing a group that was fond of Gallant, many of whom took the blame for his ousting.

DeBoer believes it’s not just their job to prove themselves, but also his job to persuade his players he’s the right person to lead the charge.

”I definitely apply my legal degree every day,” DeBoer said. ”Both in preparation for what we’re giving the players, but also in actually sitting down and making a case to them why we’re asking them to do certain things, both for their own good and for the good of the team.

”That’s today’s athlete, you have to tell them why and you have to convince them why it’s good for them and why it’s good for the team.”

Carter Hart’s new mask honors late Ray Emery

By Sean LeahyFeb 13, 2020, 9:51 AM EST
Carter Hart returned to the Flyers’ net Monday after missing a month due to an abdominal strain. During the 4-1 win over the Panthers, he debuted a new lid that honors a former NHL goalie.

Along with a tribute to teammate Oskar Lindblom, who’s battling Ewing’s sarcoma, Hart’s mask features images of the late Ray Emery and his nickname, “Razor.” Painted by artist Franny Drummond of PaintZoo, who has done masks for Steve Mason, Devan Dubnyk, Brian Elliott, and Jimmy Howard, among others, Hart asked for one honoring the former Flyers netminder.

“I wanted to pay tribute to a guy who was, from what I heard … the boys said they loved him,” Hart via NHL.com. “I never met him, but any time you lose a guy in the goalie fraternity of that importance, it’s very sad. I just wanted to pay tribute to him.”

Emery was 35 when he died in July 2018 after drowning in Lake Ontario. He played 88 games for the Flyers over two different stints in Philadelphia.

Our Line Starts podcast: Impact of Connor McDavid’s injury; Who won Zucker trade?

By Sean LeahyFeb 13, 2020, 8:30 AM EST
Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp and Ben Lovejoy react to Connor McDavid’s quad injury and wonder whether the Oilers can still make the playoffs. They analyze the Jason Zucker trade between the Penguins and Wild. Ahead of the Stadium Series game at Air Force, Ben shares an outdoor game story about having a front-row seat being a healthy scratch. Plus, a conversation with Golden Knights winger Max Pacioretty.

Start-1:50 Intros
1:50-8:40 Oilers, Blue Jackets move on without McDavid/Jones
8:40-12:15 Did Penguins or Wild win the Jason Zucker trade?
12:15-18:20 Sharp and Lovejoy tell stories about playing outdoors
18:20-26:00 Michael Farber interviews Max Pacioretty
30:00-end Patrick Kane, the greatest US-born player ever?

PHT Morning Skate: Celebrating the Sedins; When will Canadiens sell?

By Adam GretzFeb 13, 2020, 8:05 AM EST
