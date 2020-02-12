MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

WATCH LIVE: Kings host Flames on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyFeb 12, 2020, 9:40 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This is the third of a four-game road trip for the Flames. They won both of the first two games by a 6-2 scoreline (at Vancouver on Saturday, at San Jose on Monday). After facing the Kings, they play at Anaheim on Thursday night in a back-to-back. In their last game at San Jose, Calgary jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the opening ten minutes of the first period.

Matthew Tkachuk and Drew Doughty have formed a heated rivalry, which all started when Tkachuk was suspended two games during his rookie season for an elbow on Doughty. Last season, Doughty said he was “pretty sure” that Tkachuk was the most hated player in the NHL. In their first meeting this season, both Tkachuk and Doughty had three points each. Doughty scored the OT winner for LA, putting in a big celebration in front of the Calgary fans after being booed nearly every time he touched the puck.

In their second meeting this season, the duo caused a line brawl after Tkachuk took exception to a hip check from Doughty. Prior to the game, Doughty had downplayed their feud, saying he was “sick” of all the media coverage on the duo.

Geoff Ward was named interim head coach on November 29 following the resignation of Bill Peters. Including their win against Buffalo on November 27, in which Ward was behind the bench before officially being named interim head coach, the Flames have gone 18-10-2 in their last 30 games with Ward behind the bench.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 10 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings
WHERE: STAPLES Center
WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 12, 10 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flames-Kings stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

FLAMES
Johnny GaudreauSean MonahanElias Lindholm
Andrew MangiapaneMikael Backlund – Matthew Tkachuk
Milan LucicDerek RyanDillon Dube
Zac RinaldoMark JankowskiTobias Rieder

Noah HanifinRasmus Andersson
T.J. BrodieMark Stone
Oliver KylingtonAlexander Yelesin

Starting goalie: David Rittich

KINGS
Alex IafalloAnze KopitarTyler Toffoli
Adrian KempeJeff CarterDustin Brown
Trevor MooreBlake LizotteAustin Wagner
Carl Grundstrom – Mike Amadio – Nikolai Prokhorkin

Joakim Ryan – Drew Doughty
Alec MartinezSean Walker
Kurtis MacDermidMatt Roy

Starting goalie: Jonathan Quick

Alex Faust will call the action from STAPLES Center alongside analyst Brian Hayward. Liam McHugh hosts the night’s studio coverage alongside analysts Keith Jones and Patrick Sharp, and NHL insider Bob McKenzie.

With Alex Ovechkin just two goals shy of reaching 700 goals for his NHL career, NBC Sports has flexed into its second Capitals game this week, adding Washington’s game against the Colorado Avalanche at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo, on Thursday night.

Thursday night’s coverage of Capitals-Avalanche will be the second half of an NHL doubleheader on NBCSN, immediately following originally-scheduled coverage of Flyers-Panthers, which begins at 7 p.m. ET. Pre-game coverage at 6 p.m. ET with NHL Live.

Canucks treat Sedin twins to great jersey retirement ceremony

By James O'BrienFeb 12, 2020, 11:34 PM EST
The Sedin twins received fantastic treatment — and some razzing — during their jersey retirement ceremony. Naturally, the Canucks paid a wonderful tribute to their careers, and even the Blackhawks did their part.

Plenty of memorable Canucks showed up for this great jersey retirement ceremony. Kevin Bieksa provided the light bit of roasting. Contemporary Canucks worse Henrik Sedin’s 33 or Daniel Sedin’s 22 before the game. Roberto Luongo, Markus Naslund, Mason Raymond, Mike Gillis ranked among those at hand. Really, it’s tough to think of anything that was missing from the Sedin twins jersey retirement ceremony.

(Canucks fans even “forgave” Kesler with a rousing ovation.)

The Sedins began their speech sharing their thoughts for Jay Bouwmeester. From there, they hit the high notes, and sprinkled in cliches about best fans in the world. They also acknowledged their rivalry with the visiting Blackhawks, “even Duncan Keith.”

Odes spanned beyond the Blackhawks and Canucks, with fellow Swedes paying respects to the Sedins:

The ceremony presents a golden opportunity to look back at what may end up as a truly one-of-a-kind combination.

 

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Pastrnak beefs up Bruins’ Atlantic lead; Things look grim for hurting Habs

Pastrnak hat trick Habs lose Bruins boost Atlantic lead
Getty Images
By James O'BrienFeb 12, 2020, 10:21 PM EST
The Habs simply had no answer for David Pastrnak on Wednesday. With the Bruins winning 4-1, the Canadiens receive another push to undergo painful soul-searching.

Pastrnak surges to Richard lead; Habs can’t stop Bruins’ stars

In this case, Pastrnak was doing the soul-scorching.

Pastrnak skyrocketed to first in the Maurice Richard Trophy race at 41 goals thanks to a brilliant hat trick. Other Bruins certainly helped, particularly when Brad Marchand (three assists) made a tremendous move setting up the 1-0 goal. “Pasta” showed great finish and anticipation on all three goals, though, and figures to give Alex Ovechkin and Auston Matthews a run for their money.

Boston’s top trio combined for all of Boston’s goals, as Patrice Bergeron finished with an empty-netter and an assist.

The Bruins improved their chances of winning the Atlantic Division with this win.

Boston sits at the top spot with 82 points (35-11-12 in 58 games played) ahead of the Lightning (79 points, 37-15-5 in 57 GP).

Pastrnak, Bruins hurt playoff chances for Habs

In the uncomfortably likely event that the Habs miss the playoffs, Pastrnak will rank as one of the leading reasons why.

Pastrnak ended Wednesday with a ridiculous eight goals in four games against the Habs this season.

Montreal is also reeling following news of Shea Weber being injured. While the four-to-six week prognosis beat more pessimistic estimates, it’s another brutal blow to their chances. The Canadiens fell to 27-25-7 (61 points in 59 games played) in 2019-20. It’s tough to imagine them catching other bubble teams, including the Flyers (second wild-card spot with 69 points in 57 GP).

Zdeno Chara and Brendan Gallagher: not friends

Gallagher isn’t quite the pest that Marchand can be, yet he can get under opponents’ skin. Sometimes, that style means losing the benefit of the doubt.

In a moment that would have been more controversial if the game ended up closer, Chara and Gallagher received matching minor penalties from this exchange:

Chara moved his head back in a gesture to imply that Gallagher embellished. It sure seemed like Gallagher and Montreal received a raw deal, with some calling for Chara to be suspended.

No doubt, there was some of that rivalry nastiness on Wednesday. The odds of the Canadiens meeting the Bruins in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs look slim thanks to nights like these, however.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Marchand baffles Habs, sets up Bruins goal with absurd move

By James O'BrienFeb 12, 2020, 9:03 PM EST
David Pastrnak moved into the goals lead by reaching 41 on Wednesday, with time for more. It will take something special for someone to top the move and assist from Brad Marchand for highlight of the night.

Marchand displayed much of what makes him such a superstar to put Boston up 1-0.

To start, he spotlighted his smarts by jumping on a puck for a turnover. Marchand then made an absurd move to get around Montreal’s defense, particularly (but really not just) Jeff Petry. Marchand proceeded to somehow find Pastrnak with a beautiful pass for one of the most primary primary assists you’ll see.

Watch that spectacle in the video above, because it needs to be seen.

Pastrnak then took over the show from there.

That second tally pushes Pastrnak to 40 on the season. With that, Pastrnak became the first Bruin to hit 40 goals since Glen Murray in 2002-03. Murray reached 44 that year, with Joe Thornton playing the role of a slightly taller Marchand in that case.

Pastrnak then completed a hat trick during the second period. With 41 goals (and counting?) Pastrnak now leads the Maurice Richard Trophy race.

There’s still time for Marchand and Pastrnak to make more magic. Watch the game on NBCSN and/or stream it live here.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Bruins host Canadiens on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyFeb 12, 2020, 6:30 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This will be the 750th regular season meeting between the Bruins and Canadiens, and including their 177 playoff games, this will be the 927th all-time meeting in any game. In the regular season, Montreal has won 363 games, Boston has won 283, and there have been 103 ties. Of their 34 playoff meetings, Montreal has won 25 series and Boston has won nine.

The Canadiens currently sit five points behind the Maple Leafs for third place in the Atlantic and sit eight points outside the second Wild Card in the East. Montreal finished last season with 96 points, the most by any team that did not make the playoffs. The Canadiens are looking to avoid missing the playoffs in three straight seasons for the first time since 1999-2001.

Montreal is coming off a 3-2 loss against Arizona on Monday, snapping their three-game winning streak. The Canadiens scored two goals in the opening two minutes to jump out to a 2-0 lead, but allowed three unanswered goals to lose, including Jakob Chychrun’s game-winning goal with one minute to play.

The Bruins have the best record in the NHL. They have not won a division title since 2013-14, when they won the Presidents’ Trophy with 117 points. They have finished second in the Atlantic in each of the previous two seasons. They are currently three points ahead of the Lightning in the Atlantic, although Tampa has a game in hand.

Boston is coming off a surprise 3-1 loss on Sunday against Detroit, the league’s worst team. The loss snapped Boston’s 6-game winning streak. The Bruins are 0-2-0 against Detroit this season, while Montreal is 0-3-0 against the Wings.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins
WHERE: TD Garden
WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canadiens-Bruins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

CANADIENS
Tomas TatarPhillip DanaultBrendan Gallagher
Ilya KovalchukNick SuzukiJoel Armia
Jonathan DrouinMax DomiArtturi Lehkonen
Nick CousinsNate Thompson – Jake Evans

Ben ChiarotVictor Mete
Brett KulakJeff Petry
Marco Scandella – Xavier Ouellet

Starting goalie: Carey Price

BRUINS
Brad MarchandPatrice BergeronDavid Pastrnak
Jake DeBruskDavid KrejciKarson Kuhlman
Danton HeinenCharlie CoyleAnders Bjork
Joakim NordstromSean KuralyChris Wagner

Zdeno CharaCharlie McAvoy
Torey KrugBrandon Carlo
Matt GrzelcykJohn Moore

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

John Forslund will call the matchup alongside Pierre McGuire and Mike Milbury. Liam McHugh hosts the night’s studio coverage alongside analysts Keith Jones and Patrick Sharp, and NHL insider Bob McKenzie.

