NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This is the third of a four-game road trip for the Flames. They won both of the first two games by a 6-2 scoreline (at Vancouver on Saturday, at San Jose on Monday). After facing the Kings, they play at Anaheim on Thursday night in a back-to-back. In their last game at San Jose, Calgary jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the opening ten minutes of the first period.

Matthew Tkachuk and Drew Doughty have formed a heated rivalry, which all started when Tkachuk was suspended two games during his rookie season for an elbow on Doughty. Last season, Doughty said he was “pretty sure” that Tkachuk was the most hated player in the NHL. In their first meeting this season, both Tkachuk and Doughty had three points each. Doughty scored the OT winner for LA, putting in a big celebration in front of the Calgary fans after being booed nearly every time he touched the puck.

In their second meeting this season, the duo caused a line brawl after Tkachuk took exception to a hip check from Doughty. Prior to the game, Doughty had downplayed their feud, saying he was “sick” of all the media coverage on the duo.

Geoff Ward was named interim head coach on November 29 following the resignation of Bill Peters. Including their win against Buffalo on November 27, in which Ward was behind the bench before officially being named interim head coach, the Flames have gone 18-10-2 in their last 30 games with Ward behind the bench.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 10 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings

WHERE: STAPLES Center

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 12, 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flames-Kings stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

FLAMES

Johnny Gaudreau – Sean Monahan – Elias Lindholm

Andrew Mangiapane – Mikael Backlund – Matthew Tkachuk

Milan Lucic – Derek Ryan – Dillon Dube

Zac Rinaldo – Mark Jankowski – Tobias Rieder

Noah Hanifin – Rasmus Andersson

T.J. Brodie – Mark Stone

Oliver Kylington – Alexander Yelesin

Starting goalie: David Rittich

KINGS

Alex Iafallo – Anze Kopitar – Tyler Toffoli

Adrian Kempe – Jeff Carter – Dustin Brown

Trevor Moore – Blake Lizotte – Austin Wagner

Carl Grundstrom – Mike Amadio – Nikolai Prokhorkin

Joakim Ryan – Drew Doughty

Alec Martinez – Sean Walker

Kurtis MacDermid – Matt Roy

Starting goalie: Jonathan Quick

Alex Faust will call the action from STAPLES Center alongside analyst Brian Hayward. Liam McHugh hosts the night’s studio coverage alongside analysts Keith Jones and Patrick Sharp, and NHL insider Bob McKenzie.

With Alex Ovechkin just two goals shy of reaching 700 goals for his NHL career, NBC Sports has flexed into its second Capitals game this week, adding Washington’s game against the Colorado Avalanche at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo, on Thursday night.

Thursday night’s coverage of Capitals-Avalanche will be the second half of an NHL doubleheader on NBCSN, immediately following originally-scheduled coverage of Flyers-Panthers, which begins at 7 p.m. ET. Pre-game coverage at 6 p.m. ET with NHL Live.