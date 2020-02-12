NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This will be the 750th regular season meeting between the Bruins and Canadiens, and including their 177 playoff games, this will be the 927th all-time meeting in any game. In the regular season, Montreal has won 363 games, Boston has won 283, and there have been 103 ties. Of their 34 playoff meetings, Montreal has won 25 series and Boston has won nine.

The Canadiens currently sit five points behind the Maple Leafs for third place in the Atlantic and sit eight points outside the second Wild Card in the East. Montreal finished last season with 96 points, the most by any team that did not make the playoffs. The Canadiens are looking to avoid missing the playoffs in three straight seasons for the first time since 1999-2001.

Montreal is coming off a 3-2 loss against Arizona on Monday, snapping their three-game winning streak. The Canadiens scored two goals in the opening two minutes to jump out to a 2-0 lead, but allowed three unanswered goals to lose, including Jakob Chychrun’s game-winning goal with one minute to play.

The Bruins have the best record in the NHL. They have not won a division title since 2013-14, when they won the Presidents’ Trophy with 117 points. They have finished second in the Atlantic in each of the previous two seasons. They are currently three points ahead of the Lightning in the Atlantic, although Tampa has a game in hand.

Boston is coming off a surprise 3-1 loss on Sunday against Detroit, the league’s worst team. The loss snapped Boston’s 6-game winning streak. The Bruins are 0-2-0 against Detroit this season, while Montreal is 0-3-0 against the Wings.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

CANADIENS

Tomas Tatar – Phillip Danault – Brendan Gallagher

Ilya Kovalchuk – Nick Suzuki – Joel Armia

Jonathan Drouin – Max Domi – Artturi Lehkonen

Nick Cousins – Nate Thompson – Jake Evans

Ben Chiarot – Victor Mete

Brett Kulak – Jeff Petry

Marco Scandella – Xavier Ouellet

Starting goalie: Carey Price

BRUINS

Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk – David Krejci – Karson Kuhlman

Danton Heinen – Charlie Coyle – Anders Bjork

Joakim Nordstrom – Sean Kuraly – Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara – Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug – Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk – John Moore

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

