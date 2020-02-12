The Sedin twins received fantastic treatment — and some razzing — during their jersey retirement ceremony. Naturally, the Canucks paid a wonderful tribute to their careers, and even the Blackhawks did their part.
Plenty of memorable Canucks showed up for this great jersey retirement ceremony. Kevin Bieksa provided the light bit of roasting. Contemporary Canucks worse Henrik Sedin’s 33 or Daniel Sedin’s 22 before the game. Roberto Luongo, Markus Naslund, Mason Raymond, Mike Gillis ranked among those at hand. Really, it’s tough to think of anything that was missing from the Sedin twins jersey retirement ceremony.
(Canucks fans even “forgave” Kesler with a rousing ovation.)
The Sedins began their speech sharing their thoughts for Jay Bouwmeester. From there, they hit the high notes, and sprinkled in cliches about best fans in the world. They also acknowledged their rivalry with the visiting Blackhawks, “even Duncan Keith.”
Odes spanned beyond the Blackhawks and Canucks, with fellow Swedes paying respects to the Sedins:
Nordstrom, Zibanejad, Hornqvist, Lundqvist, Karlsson, Hedman, Nylander, Karlsson & Backstrom talk Sedins. #ThankYouSedins 👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/qYJOl1j0Dm
— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 13, 2020
The ceremony presents a golden opportunity to look back at what may end up as a truly one-of-a-kind combination.
The Sedins have combined to win six major NHL awards, including back-to-back seasons in which they each won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s top point-getter. #NHLStats #ThankYouSedins pic.twitter.com/IimCQpPhe1
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 13, 2020
—
James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.