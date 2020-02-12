MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

PHT Morning Skate: 10 coolest goals; Bruins need to be all-in

Feb 12, 2020
Gaudreau needs to find offensive touch

Feb 12, 2020
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Los Angeles Kings. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Having a player on your team produce enough to be a on 65-point pace is nothing to scoff at most of the time. But for Johnny Gaudreau and the Calgary Flames, those are disappointing numbers. Can he turn this season around before it’s too late? He almost doesn’t have a choice.

The 26-year-old posted a career-high 36 goals and 99 points in 82 games last season. The Flames were heavy favorites heading into their first-round series against Colorado, but they ended up getting bounced in the first round. That playoff exit isn’t all on Gaudreau’s shoulders, but his one assist in five games certainly didn’t help make matters easier.

You have to wonder whether or not that underwhelming playoff performance has impact his game this season.

He’s heading into tonight’s game against the Kings with three assists in his last two games, but he’s scored just once in his last 10 outings.

If he scores the 20 goals he’s currently on pace for, that would be his second-lowest total since he made the leap to the NHL (he found the back of the net 18 times in 2016-17, but he missed 10 games that season).

As you’d imagine, his numbers are down across the board from last season. According to Natural Stat Trick, his CF% has gone from 54.49 percent to 50.31, his GF% went from 56.15 percent to 45.59 percent, his XGF% is down from 54.16 percent to 48.83 percent and his high-danger chances went from 53.8 percent to 46.24 percent.

Getting their star forward back on track will be key. The Flames are sitting in third in the Pacific Division with 64 points in 57 games this season. Their spot is far from secure though, as the Golden Knights and Coyotes, who are both in Wild Card spots, are tied with them. The Winnipeg Jets are one point behind the Flames.

The fact that they’re in a playoff spot with Gaudreau producing the way he has is impressive. Calgary’s a deep team and they’ve been in able to spread out their scoring pretty evenly. They have four players with more than 40 points (Matthew Tkachuk, Elias Lindholm, Sean Monahan and Gaudreau). They also have six players with double digit goals (Tkachuk, Lindholm, Monahan, Gaudreau, Mangiapane and Derek Ryan).

For them to secure a postseason berth they’ll need their elite offensive players to be…well…elite. They might be able to sneak in with these players producing below expectations, but they need Gaudreau to turn things around if they’re going to do some damage come April.

Alex Faust will call the action from STAPLES Center alongside analyst Brian Hayward. Liam McHugh hosts the night’s studio coverage alongside analysts Keith Jones and Patrick Sharp, and NHL insider Bob McKenzie.

Blues’ Jay Bouwmeester undergoing tests after cardiac episode

Feb 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, Calif. — St. Louis defenseman Jay Bouwmeester was hospitalized and undergoing tests early Wednesday after suffering a cardiac episode and collapsing on the bench during the first period of the Blues’ game against the Ducks.

The team said in a statement late Tuesday night that the 36-year-old Bouwmeester was conscious and alert. Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said Bouwmeester was awake, alert and moving his arms and legs as he was transported from the arena.

The Blues were supposed to fly to Las Vegas, where they are scheduled to play Thursday, but remained in Southern California over night. The team is expected to provide an update on Bouwmeester’s condition Wednesday morning.

”Thankfully, with the quick response of our medical trainers, Anaheim medical trainers and their team physicians, they were able to stabilize Jay,” Armstrong said.

The hockey community sent tweets of support as word of the episode spread throughout the NHL.

Washington Capitals forward and former teammate T.J. Oshie wrote ”Praying for Bo!” while teams around the league sent out best wishes.

Teammates Vince Dunn and Alex Pietrangelo immediately called for help after Bouwmeester slumped over with 7:50 left in the first period. After a couple of minutes, Bouwmeester was taken out on a stretcher through a tunnel next to the Blues bench and transported to an Orange County hospital.

Bouwmeester appeared to be grabbing a drink of water when he began to slowly fall. Emergency medical personnel rushed to the Blues bench. Bouwmeester was skating in his 57th game this season and the 1,241st of his NHL career. He skated 1:20 in his last shift before collapsing and logged 5:34 of ice time in the game.

St. Louis’ radio announcer Chris Kerber said during an interview with the team’s flagship station that a defibrillator was used.

Bouwmeester’s father was at the game as part of the team’s annual Dads Trip. He went with his son to the hospital while teammates and their fathers remained at the arena awaiting updates.

Ducks and Blues players gathered to see what was wrong before Bouwmeester was taken away. The teams then went to their dressing rooms, and the game was called off a few minutes later tied at 1.

Players from both teams met for hugs and well-wishes after changing out of their gear. The game will be made up at a later date.

The last player to collapse on an NHL bench was Dallas forward Rich Peverley in 2014. Peverley had an irregular heartbeat, and the quick response of emergency officials made sure he was OK.

The NHL has pages of emergency medical standards that spell out in specific detail that at least two doctors must be in attendance for every game and one must be within 50 feet of the bench. A defibrillator, which was used when Detroit’s Jiri Fischer collapsed in 2005, must be available, along with a triage room and ambulances.

Bouwmeester is in his 17th NHL season and has for that time been known for his strong skating and conditioning. He helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup last season and won an Olympic gold medal with Canada in 2014.

The Blues signed the veteran defenseman to a $3.25 million, one-year deal for this season.

Bouwmeester held one of the longest ironman streaks in NHL history with 737 consecutive regular-season games played until a lower-body injury in 2014. He missed time in 2015-16 with a concussion, and a hip injury ended his 2017-18 season.

He played all but four games last year and hadn’t missed a game this season.

Wednesday Night Hockey: How quickly can Habs turn things around?

Feb 12, 2020
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Canadiens are well on their way to missing the playoffs for the fourth time in five years. The last time they made the playoffs was in 2017 and that year they got bounced in the first round. Why are the Habs in this situation and how quickly can they fix this? Let’s take a look.

Montreal got off to a strong enough start this year, but things fell apart once Jonathan Drouin and Paul Byron got hurt in mid-November. Once those two went down, the Canadiens proceeded to go on an eight-game winless streak. Joel Armia also missed a stretch of games and Jesperi Kotkaniemi was injured on two different occasions.

Sure, it helped when general manager Marc Bergevin signed Ilya Kovalchuk and traded for Marco Scandella in early January, but the damage had already been done. That’s why the Habs are in a tricky spot. Their team has veterans like Carey Price, Shea Weber, Jeff Petry, Tomas Tatar and Brendan Gallagher on the roster, but they’re not willing to part with future assets for immediate help.

Now that Weber (lower body) is out indefinitely and the team is seven points out of a playoff spot, there isn’t much hope left for this season.

So what do they do?

Bergevin can sell off expiring contracts at the deadline. Kovalchuk, Scandella, Nate Thompson and Nick Couins could all be on the move. All four are set to become unrestricted free agents at the end of the season. Maybe they hang on to Kovalchuk because he’s been that good and maybe Scandella, who is from Montreal, wants to continue his career at home, but if the right offers come along, those guys could be moved.

Things get way more interesting when you consider whether or not they’d move key players with term remaining on their contracts. For example, Petry and Tatar both have one-year remaining on their deals after this season. Would Bergevin consider moving those guys? When you look at the haul that Minnesota got for Jason Zucker, who has more years remaining on his deal, it might be tempting for Bergevin to make a similar deal.

It all comes down to how close they think they are to being a playoff team as soon as next season. What we know is that Bergevin isn’t interested in trading Weber and Price. If that continues to be the case, they almost have no choice but to go for it because those two aren’t getting any younger.

They tried landing Sebastian Aho with an offer sheet last summer, but that didn’t work. Typically, Montreal isn’t a free-agent destination of choice, so it’ll be difficult to add quality players that way. What it comes down to is whether or not they can land a high-end talent via trade. And would they be willing to part with certain young assets to make that happen before Price and Weber are no longer cornerstone players?

Assuming Bergevin gets to keep his job, this will be a massive period for him. Not only does he have to trade/acquire the right players, he has to make sure he’s taking the right approach with this team.

John Forslund will call the matchup alongside Pierre McGuire and Mike Milbury. Liam McHugh hosts the night’s studio coverage alongside analysts Keith Jones and Patrick Sharp, and NHL insider Bob McKenzie.

Wild’s Guerin: ‘If there is quit, there will be more trades’

Feb 12, 2020
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota general manager Bill Guerin, after trading one of the team’s most productive players, said he’s still expecting the Wild to make a strong push for the postseason.

Guerin, who sent left wing Jason Zucker to Pittsburgh for his first deal on the job, will be watching.

”I can promise you this: If there is quit, there will be more trades,” Guerin said. ”So I wholeheartedly expect this team to compete for a playoff spot. We’re right there, and if there’s any signs of anybody taking their foot off the gas, that will be an indication.”

Zucker, who was second on the Wild in goals per game with 14 goals in 45 games, was shipped on Monday night to the Penguins for left wing Alex Galchenyuk, defenseman prospect Calen Addison and a conditional 2020 first-round draft pick.

Guerin met with reporters before the Wild hosted Vegas on Tuesday. They entered the evening tied for 11th place in the Western Conference, five points below the top-eight cut but with fewer games played than most of the teams ahead of them. Guerin, who was hired in August following the firing of Paul Fenton after just one season in the position, left open the possibility of further moves before the trade deadline on Feb. 24.

”I have to plan for anything. If a deal makes sense, whether it’s for futures or whether it’s for right now, if it’s going to help us either way, we’re going to have to weigh the pros and cons of going either direction,” Guerin said. ”I felt that this deal did a little bit of both. It set us up for the future, and we got help for right now, too.”

Galchenyuk, the third overall pick by Montreal in the 2012 draft, spent just seven months with Pittsburgh after being acquired in a trade with Arizona. The 25-year-old struggled to find a niche with the Penguins, managing just five goals and 12 assists in 45 games. His ice time decreased as the season wore on, playing fewer than 10 minutes in seven of the team’s last eight games, but Wild coach Bruce Boudreau immediately put him in the lineup against the Golden Knights.

”He’s one of these young kids that came into the league and instantly had a major impact,” Guerin said. ”The last year and a half maybe hasn’t gone the way he’s wanted it to, but that’s our job to help build him back up and resurrect his career and find his scoring touch again.”

Zucker was the subject of on-and-off trade speculation for the last year.

”I think everyone’s pretty surprised,” left wing Zach Parise said. ”There’s always talk, but you never really believe it. Rumors, they’re always rumors, until something like that happens.”

There are several others on the roster undoubtedly wondering if they’re going to be next, with Guerin trying to restock the pool of young talent for an organization that has long been stuck in the middle of the pack.

”They’ve got to be professionals. They have to show up and play tonight,” Guerin said. ”This is part of the business.”

Boudreau, who watched Fenton trade forwards Charlie Coyle, Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter in separate deals before the deadline last winter, said he wasn’t sensing any resignation in the locker room.

”We loved Jason Zucker for the four years I had him, but hopefully the two wingers equal out and then all of a sudden it’s a real bona fide win for our team,” Boudreau said.