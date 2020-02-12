MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
NHL Trade Deadline
NHL Trade Deadline primer: Joe Thornton, San Jose Sharks

Feb 12, 2020
With the NHL trade deadline getting close (February 24, 3 p.m. ET) the Pro Hockey Talk crew will be taking a closer look at some individual players that could be on the move. Today we focus on San Jose Sharks forward Joe Thornton.

Player: Joe Thornton
Current Team: San Jose Sharks
Position: Center
Contract: Unrestricted free agent after this season with a $2 million salary cap number

Why the Sharks might trade him: Because Joe Thornton could possibly ask to be traded. He has a no-movement clause  and holds all the cards.

This season started in San Jose with Stanley Cup expectations as the team tried to make another run at a championship. They were in the Western Conference Final just last season, and even though they lost a couple of key players from last year’s team (Joe Pavelski, Joonas Donskoi) there was still a good core in place, even if it was a flawed one due to its goaltending situation.

They spent big money, and they intended to win.

But once the puck dropped absolutely nothing has gone as planned or hoped.

The Sharks now find themselves with the second-worst record in the Western Conference, one of the worst records in the entire league, and almost zero chance of making the playoffs this season.

They are not going to tear everything down, but some changes will be made.

Thornton, though, may not have many run chances at a Stanley Cup, which is still the only thing his Hall of Fame resume is lacking to be complete.

Does he go for his Ray Bourque moment and ask for a trade to a team that still has a chance this season? TSN’s Frank Seravali reported this week that both the Boston Bruins (his former team) and Tampa Bay Lightning have had internal discussions about potentially adding him.

Teams that could/should be interested: Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning

What he provides: It wasn’t that long ago that Thornton was still a legitimate MVP candidate, but he is not that player anymore. He is 40, father time has slowed him down, and his goal-scoring ability has all but evaporated (he has two goals in 55 games this season).

But he could still has some value as a depth center.

While he is no longer much of a threat to score goals, he still has some of the playmaking and vision that made him one of the NHL’s greatest passers ever. This season he is averaging 0.67 primary assists per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 ice-time, a number that puts him among the top-half of the league’s forwards (112th out of 289 forwards with at least 500 minutes). He also still has a strong defensive impact and ability to drive possession, currently sitting 22nd among the aforementioned group of forwards in shot attempts against per 60 minutes, and also in the top half of the league in scoring chances against. He is also on the positive end of every shot attempt and scoring chance differential.

In other words: Not a bad third-or fourth-line center for a Stanley Cup contender.

Predicted destination: Even though the idea of a Thornton reunion in Boston is fascinating, and the chance for him to end his career with a championship in the city where it all began is a perfect storybook ending, he ultimately remains right where he is in San Jose.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blues say Jay Bouwmeester is ‘doing well’ and undergoing more tests

Jay Bouwmeester update
Feb 12, 2020
St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong issued an update on the health and status of Jay Bouwmeester on Wednesday after the veteran defenseman collapsed on the team’s bench due to a “cardiac episode” on Tuesday night in Anaheim.

According to Armstrong, Bouwmeester is “doing well” and still undergoing several tests in Anaheim to figure out what caused the episode. He also added that the outlook is very positive.

Armstrong said Bouwmeester became unresponsive on the team’s bench and that a defibrillator needed to be used to revive him. Bouwmeester immediately regained consciousness at that point and was transported to UC Irvine Medical Center where he is still undergoing tests on Wednesday.

Bouwmeester collapsed after returning to the bench mid-way through the first period following a shift. The game was immediately stopped and postponed. The league is working with the Blues and Ducks to reschedule that game. Armstrong said he immediately called Bouwmeester’s wife (who was not watching the game at the moment) to update her on what was happening. Bouwmeester’s dad was in attendance at the game as part of the Blues’ annual dad’s trip.

The Blues will return to the ice on Thursday in Vegas where they will play the Golden Knights.

Bouwmeester, 36, has played for the Blues since the middle of the 2013-14 season and won his first ever Stanley Cup with the team during the 2018-19 season. He re-signed with the Blues this summer on a one-year contract.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

 

Canadiens’ Shea Weber sidelined 4-6 weeks with ankle sprain

Shea Weber
Feb 12, 2020
Following a report on Wednesday that the future of Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber could be in doubt, the team issued an update announcing that the defenseman will be sidelined for the next four-to-six weeks due to an ankle sprain.

Weber has missed the team’s past three games and it was already announced that he would miss the next two games this week in Boston (Wednesday) and Pittsburgh (Saturday).

Earlier on Wednesday a report from Nick Kypreos said Weber’s season could be over and that his future is in doubt due a foot injury that was related to the one that required surgery in 2018. The Canadiens issued a brief statement following that report and simply said they will be able to provide an update by the end of the week and will have no further comment at the present time.

Not even two hours later, they issued their most recent update on Weber’s status.

So while this news is more promising than the initial report, it is still not exactly good.

Weber was having a great season for the Canadiens and is still their best, most impactful defenseman. They do not have anyone that can replace him now or in the immediate future. When healthy, he has still been an outstanding player in Montreal but injuries have severely limited him since arriving via trade prior to the 2016-17 season, having already missed 87 games (and now counting) since then.

Weber is still signed for six more seasons at an annual salary cap hit of $7.857 million dollars.

Because of that, the Nashville Predators also have to always be watching his health and career closely. In the (unlikely) event that Weber decides to retire before his contract expires, they would be on the hook for a massive cap recapture penalty that could significantly impact their roster. That decision is still probably quite a ways off (and Weber simply going on LTIR so he can continue to be paid is a far more likely outcome than an official retirement in the event that he could no longer play) but it is still something that could be a factor in the future.

The Predators traded Weber to Montreal in a one-for-one deal involving P.K. Subban.

In the short-term, though, this would situation would seem to put a pretty significant dent in the Canadiens’ already fading playoff chances. Despite a 9-4-0 record since January 10, the Canadiens enter Wednesday’s game against Boston eight points out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Related: How quickly can Canadiens turn things around?

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

 

After Ovechkin who could be next for 700 goals?

Feb 12, 2020
GR8NESS: OVI’S CHASE FOR 700: As Alex Ovechkin approaches 700 career NHL goals, PHT is going to examine all aspects of his goal-scoring prowess. We’ll break down and provide context for his amazing stats, project if he can top Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894, and take a look at his most important goals.

Alex Ovechkin gets his next shot at reaching the 700-goal mark on Thursday night when the Washington Capitals visit the Colorado Avalanche in what could be a potential Stanley Cup Final preview.

Scoring 700 goals is obviously significant because it’s only been done by seven other players in league history (Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe, Jaromir Jagr, Brett Hull, Marcel Dionne, Phil Esposito, and Mike Gartner).

It takes a nearly impossible combination of elite, Hall of Fame talent to be that sort of impact goal scorer, as well as the durability and good fortune to remain healthy and play long enough in the NHL to compile that many goals.

After Ovechkin reaches the mark, it may be a long time before we see another player hit the 700-goal mark.

Even 600  goals seems like it could be a long way off from happening again.

Here, we take a look at the top-16 active goal scoring leaders in the NHL after Ovechkin and how far away they are from the two milestones.

San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau is the next closest player to 600, but his age and current goal scoring pace (15 goals per 82 games the past two years) make even that seem like an impossible task. He would need to maintain his current pace for another two full seasons (taking him through his age 42 season) after this one to reach it.

After that, who else here has a realistic shot?

Ovechkin's chase for 700th goal continues Thursday on NBCSN

Ilya Kovalchuk, Eric Staal, Joe Thornton, Zach Parise, Jeff Carter, Corey Perry, Phil Kessel, Joe Pavelski, and Patrice Bergeron are probably out due to their ages and the number of goals still standing between them.

Sidney Crosby would still seem to have a track to 600, but he would need to average 30 goals per season for the next eight years to reach 700. He is a legend and one of the best all-time players, but that is asking way too much. Injuries taking out so much of his prime will keep him from joining that club. The same is probably true for his Pittsburgh teammate Evgeni Malkin, as well as Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos (both of whom would need to average at least 30 goals over the next seasons). Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, and John Tavares are the other three youngest players on the list, and even they would need to average 30 goals per season over the next seven-eight years to hit the 600-mark.

This is what makes Ovechkin’s pursuit of the mark — as well as Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal record — so impressive. He has not only been the most dominant and consistent goal scorer in the league, but he has to this point remained remarkably healthy.

The next 600-or 700-club member is probably in the next wave of NHL superstars: The group of Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, David Pastrnak, Leon Draisaitl, Auston Matthews, Patrik Laine, and Jack Eichel.

Here is where they are right now.

In terms of the number of goals MacKinnon is the closest out of this group, but he is also the oldest. It took him a few years to become the superstar offensive force that he is now, but he is one of the league’s best.

Pastrnak, McDavid and Matthews are all on the right trajectory given their age, production, and long-term upside. But even they have a huge path ahead of them that is going to require consistent production and, most importantly, the good fortune to avoid injury and remain on the ice.

It is possible that one or two players on that list could do it, but we are probably more than a decade (or more) away from actually seeing it. If it even happens for any of them.

Thursday night’s coverage of Capitals-Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET) will be the second half of an NHL doubleheader on NBCSN, immediately following originally-scheduled coverage of Flyers-Panthers, which begins at 7 p.m. ET. Pre-game coverage at 6 p.m. ET with NHL Live.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Wild’s Dumba fined $5,000 for slashing Vegas’ Reaves

Feb 12, 2020
NEW YORK — Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba was fined $5,000 by the NHL on Wednesday for slashing Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the punishment, which is the maximum allowable amount under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The incident occurred in the first period of the Golden Knights-Wild game on Tuesday night, when Dumba hit Reaves with his stick in the midsection. Reaves was doubled over in pain for a bit before leaving the ice. Dumba had taken a big hit from Reaves along the boards just before the slash. Neither of those plays drew a penalty.

Reaves took two penalties in the game, roughing and high-sticking, for different incidents. The Wild beat the Golden Knights 4-0.