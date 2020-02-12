MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Marchand baffles Habs, sets up Bruins goal with absurd move

By James O'BrienFeb 12, 2020, 9:03 PM EST
David Pastrnak moved into the goals lead by reaching 41 on Wednesday, with time for more. Pastrnak showed great finish on both goals so far, but he probably owes Brad Marchand dinner tonight. It will take something special for someone to top the move and assist from Marchand for highlight of the night.

Marchand displayed much of what makes him such a superstar to put Boston up 1-0.

To start, he spotlighted his smarts by jumping on a puck for a turnover. Marchand then made an absurd move to get around Montreal’s defense, particularly (but really not just) Jeff Petry. Marchand proceeded to somehow find Pastrnak with a beautiful pass for one of the most primary primary assists you’ll see.

Watch that spectacle in the video above, because it needs to be seen.

The duo managed a reprise in the second period, as Marchand found Pastrnak for another great goal.

That second tally pushes Pastrnak to 40 on the season. With that, Pastrnak became the first Bruin to hit 40 goals since Glen Murray in 2002-03. Murray reached 44 that year, with Joe Thornton playing the role of a slightly taller Marchand in that case.

Pastrnak then completed a hat trick during the second period. With 41 goals (and counting?) Pastrnak now leads the Maurice Richard Trophy race.

There’s still time for Marchand and Pastrnak to make more magic. Watch the game on NBCSN and/or stream it live here.

WATCH LIVE: Bruins host Canadiens on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyFeb 12, 2020, 6:30 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This will be the 750th regular season meeting between the Bruins and Canadiens, and including their 177 playoff games, this will be the 927th all-time meeting in any game. In the regular season, Montreal has won 363 games, Boston has won 283, and there have been 103 ties. Of their 34 playoff meetings, Montreal has won 25 series and Boston has won nine.

The Canadiens currently sit five points behind the Maple Leafs for third place in the Atlantic and sit eight points outside the second Wild Card in the East. Montreal finished last season with 96 points, the most by any team that did not make the playoffs. The Canadiens are looking to avoid missing the playoffs in three straight seasons for the first time since 1999-2001.

Montreal is coming off a 3-2 loss against Arizona on Monday, snapping their three-game winning streak. The Canadiens scored two goals in the opening two minutes to jump out to a 2-0 lead, but allowed three unanswered goals to lose, including Jakob Chychrun’s game-winning goal with one minute to play.

The Bruins have the best record in the NHL. They have not won a division title since 2013-14, when they won the Presidents’ Trophy with 117 points. They have finished second in the Atlantic in each of the previous two seasons. They are currently three points ahead of the Lightning in the Atlantic, although Tampa has a game in hand.

Boston is coming off a surprise 3-1 loss on Sunday against Detroit, the league’s worst team. The loss snapped Boston’s 6-game winning streak. The Bruins are 0-2-0 against Detroit this season, while Montreal is 0-3-0 against the Wings.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins
WHERE: TD Garden
WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canadiens-Bruins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

CANADIENS
Tomas TatarPhillip DanaultBrendan Gallagher
Ilya KovalchukNick SuzukiJoel Armia
Jonathan DrouinMax DomiArtturi Lehkonen
Nick CousinsNate Thompson – Jake Evans

Ben ChiarotVictor Mete
Brett KulakJeff Petry
Marco Scandella – Xavier Ouellet

Starting goalie: Carey Price

BRUINS
Brad MarchandPatrice BergeronDavid Pastrnak
Jake DeBruskDavid KrejciKarson Kuhlman
Danton HeinenCharlie CoyleAnders Bjork
Joakim NordstromSean KuralyChris Wagner

Zdeno CharaCharlie McAvoy
Torey KrugBrandon Carlo
Matt GrzelcykJohn Moore

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

John Forslund will call the matchup alongside Pierre McGuire and Mike Milbury. Liam McHugh hosts the night’s studio coverage alongside analysts Keith Jones and Patrick Sharp, and NHL insider Bob McKenzie.

With Alex Ovechkin just two goals shy of reaching 700 goals for his NHL career, NBC Sports has flexed into its second Capitals game this week, adding Washington’s game against the Colorado Avalanche at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo, on Thursday night.

Thursday night’s coverage of Capitals-Avalanche will be the second half of an NHL doubleheader on NBCSN, immediately following originally-scheduled coverage of Flyers-Panthers, which begins at 7 p.m. ET. Pre-game coverage at 6 p.m. ET with NHL Live.

Blues say Jay Bouwmeester is ‘doing well’ and undergoing more tests

Jay Bouwmeester update
Getty
By Adam GretzFeb 12, 2020, 5:33 PM EST
St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong issued an update on the health and status of Jay Bouwmeester on Wednesday after the veteran defenseman collapsed on the team’s bench due to a “cardiac episode” on Tuesday night in Anaheim.

According to Armstrong, Bouwmeester is “doing well” and still undergoing several tests in Anaheim to figure out what caused the episode. He also added that the outlook is very positive.

Armstrong said Bouwmeester became unresponsive on the team’s bench and that a defibrillator needed to be used to revive him. Bouwmeester immediately regained consciousness at that point and was transported to UC Irvine Medical Center where he is still undergoing tests on Wednesday.

Bouwmeester collapsed after returning to the bench mid-way through the first period following a shift. The game was immediately stopped and postponed. The league is working with the Blues and Ducks to reschedule that game. Armstrong said he immediately called Bouwmeester’s wife (who was not watching the game at the moment) to update her on what was happening. Bouwmeester’s dad was in attendance at the game as part of the Blues’ annual dad’s trip.

The Blues will return to the ice on Thursday in Vegas where they will play the Golden Knights.

Bouwmeester, 36, has played for the Blues since the middle of the 2013-14 season and won his first ever Stanley Cup with the team during the 2018-19 season. He re-signed with the Blues this summer on a one-year contract.

NHL Trade Deadline primer: Joe Thornton, San Jose Sharks

NHL Trade Deadline
Getty
By Adam GretzFeb 12, 2020, 5:02 PM EST
With the NHL trade deadline getting close (February 24, 3 p.m. ET) the Pro Hockey Talk crew will be taking a closer look at some individual players that could be on the move. Today we focus on San Jose Sharks forward Joe Thornton.

Player: Joe Thornton
Current Team: San Jose Sharks
Position: Center
Contract: Unrestricted free agent after this season with a $2 million salary cap number

Why the Sharks might trade him: Because Joe Thornton could possibly ask to be traded. He has a no-movement clause  and holds all the cards.

This season started in San Jose with Stanley Cup expectations as the team tried to make another run at a championship. They were in the Western Conference Final just last season, and even though they lost a couple of key players from last year’s team (Joe Pavelski, Joonas Donskoi) there was still a good core in place, even if it was a flawed one due to its goaltending situation.

They spent big money, and they intended to win.

But once the puck dropped absolutely nothing has gone as planned or hoped.

The Sharks now find themselves with the second-worst record in the Western Conference, one of the worst records in the entire league, and almost zero chance of making the playoffs this season.

They are not going to tear everything down, but some changes will be made.

Thornton, though, may not have many run chances at a Stanley Cup, which is still the only thing his Hall of Fame resume is lacking to be complete.

Does he go for his Ray Bourque moment and ask for a trade to a team that still has a chance this season? TSN’s Frank Seravali reported this week that both the Boston Bruins (his former team) and Tampa Bay Lightning have had internal discussions about potentially adding him.

Teams that could/should be interested: Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning

What he provides: It wasn’t that long ago that Thornton was still a legitimate MVP candidate, but he is not that player anymore. He is 40, father time has slowed him down, and his goal-scoring ability has all but evaporated (he has two goals in 55 games this season).

But he could still has some value as a depth center.

While he is no longer much of a threat to score goals, he still has some of the playmaking and vision that made him one of the NHL’s greatest passers ever. This season he is averaging 0.67 primary assists per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 ice-time, a number that puts him among the top-half of the league’s forwards (112th out of 289 forwards with at least 500 minutes). He also still has a strong defensive impact and ability to drive possession, currently sitting 22nd among the aforementioned group of forwards in shot attempts against per 60 minutes, and also in the top half of the league in scoring chances against. He is also on the positive end of every shot attempt and scoring chance differential.

In other words: Not a bad third-or fourth-line center for a Stanley Cup contender.

Predicted destination: Even though the idea of a Thornton reunion in Boston is fascinating, and the chance for him to end his career with a championship in the city where it all began is a perfect storybook ending, he ultimately remains right where he is in San Jose.

Canadiens’ Shea Weber sidelined 4-6 weeks with ankle sprain

Shea Weber
Getty
By Adam GretzFeb 12, 2020, 4:05 PM EST
Following a report on Wednesday that the future of Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber could be in doubt, the team issued an update announcing that the defenseman will be sidelined for the next four-to-six weeks due to an ankle sprain.

Weber has missed the team’s past three games and it was already announced that he would miss the next two games this week in Boston (Wednesday) and Pittsburgh (Saturday).

Earlier on Wednesday a report from Nick Kypreos said Weber’s season could be over and that his future is in doubt due a foot injury that was related to the one that required surgery in 2018. The Canadiens issued a brief statement following that report and simply said they will be able to provide an update by the end of the week and will have no further comment at the present time.

Not even two hours later, they issued their most recent update on Weber’s status.

So while this news is more promising than the initial report, it is still not exactly good.

Weber was having a great season for the Canadiens and is still their best, most impactful defenseman. They do not have anyone that can replace him now or in the immediate future. When healthy, he has still been an outstanding player in Montreal but injuries have severely limited him since arriving via trade prior to the 2016-17 season, having already missed 87 games (and now counting) since then.

Weber is still signed for six more seasons at an annual salary cap hit of $7.857 million dollars.

Because of that, the Nashville Predators also have to always be watching his health and career closely. In the (unlikely) event that Weber decides to retire before his contract expires, they would be on the hook for a massive cap recapture penalty that could significantly impact their roster. That decision is still probably quite a ways off (and Weber simply going on LTIR so he can continue to be paid is a far more likely outcome than an official retirement in the event that he could no longer play) but it is still something that could be a factor in the future.

The Predators traded Weber to Montreal in a one-for-one deal involving P.K. Subban.

In the short-term, though, this would situation would seem to put a pretty significant dent in the Canadiens’ already fading playoff chances. Despite a 9-4-0 record since January 10, the Canadiens enter Wednesday’s game against Boston eight points out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

