With their win last night, the Flyers moved into the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

With their win last night, the Flyers moved into the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. They are just one point behind the Islanders, who sit third in the Metro. The Islanders moved into third place in the Metro with their win over the division-leading Capitals last night. They are looking to make the playoffs for the second straight season under Barry Trotz after reaching the Second Round last year.

The Flyers have alternated missing and making the playoffs in each of the past seven seasons. Last season, Philadelphia finished 16 points outside the playoffs but have turned things around under new head coach Alain Vigneault, who led each of his previous two teams (Vancouver and New York Rangers) to the Stanley Cup Final.

After going 13 games without a goal, Flyers captain Claude Giroux has now scored in two straight games. With three points (1G-2A) in Saturday’s win against Washington, Giroux reached 800 points for his NHL career (now 801 points in 876 games). He is the 4th player in Flyers history to reach 800 points.

This is the first of a three-game road trip for the Flyers, facing the Islanders tonight before heading down to Florida to take on the Panthers and Lightning. The Flyers have recently improved their play on the road, winning two straight road games and taking points in each of their last five on the road (3-0-2).

This game will be played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as the Islanders continue to split their home games with Nassau Coliseum. Despite the complaints from both fans and players, the Islanders have been excellent at the Barclays Center recently. They’ve not lost in regulation in Brooklyn this season (6-0-3).

The Islanders have continued to rotate Thomas Greiss and Semyon Varlamov in net. With Greiss earning the win last night against Washington, it looks to be Varlamov’s turn tonight. While the two have had almost identical numbers this season, Varlamov has struggled as of late, losing seven of his last nine starts (2-6-1).

WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers at New York Islanders

WHERE: Barclays Center

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

You can watch the Islanders-Flyers stream on NBC Sports' live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

FLYERS

Claude Giroux – Sean Couturier – Jakub Voracek

Joel Farabee – Kevin Hayes – Travis Konecny

James van Riemsdyk – Scott Laughton – Tyler Pitlick

Michael Raffl – Connor Bunnaman – Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ivan Provorov – Matt Niskanen

Travis Sanheim – Philippe Myers

Robert Hagg – Justin Braun

Starting goalie: Brian Elliott

ISLANDERS

Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Jordan Eberle

Anthony Beauvillier – Brock Nelson – Josh Bailey

Kiefer Bellow – Derick Brassard – Michael Dal Colle

Matt Martin – Casey Cizikas – Leo Komarov

Devon Toews – Ryan Pulock

Nick Leddy – Johnny Boychuk

Noah Dobson – Scott Mayfield

Starting goalie: Semyon Varlamov

Brendan Burke and Brian Boucher will call the action at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Kathryn Tappen will anchor studio coverage alongside analysts Patrick Sharp and Ben Lovejoy.