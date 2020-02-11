MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Getty Images

WATCH LIVE: Flyers visit Islanders on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyFeb 11, 2020, 6:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

With their win last night, the Flyers moved into the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. They are just one point behind the Islanders, who sit third in the Metro. The Islanders moved into third place in the Metro with their win over the division-leading Capitals last night. They are looking to make the playoffs for the second straight season under Barry Trotz after reaching the Second Round last year.

The Flyers have alternated missing and making the playoffs in each of the past seven seasons. Last season, Philadelphia finished 16 points outside the playoffs but have turned things around under new head coach Alain Vigneault, who led each of his previous two teams (Vancouver and New York Rangers) to the Stanley Cup Final.

After going 13 games without a goal, Flyers captain Claude Giroux has now scored in two straight games. With three points (1G-2A) in Saturday’s win against Washington, Giroux reached 800 points for his NHL career (now 801 points in 876 games). He is the 4th player in Flyers history to reach 800 points.

This is the first of a three-game road trip for the Flyers, facing the Islanders tonight before heading down to Florida to take on the Panthers and Lightning. The Flyers have recently improved their play on the road, winning two straight road games and taking points in each of their last five on the road (3-0-2).

This game will be played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as the Islanders continue to split their home games with Nassau Coliseum. Despite the complaints from both fans and players, the Islanders have been excellent at the Barclays Center recently. They’ve not lost in regulation in Brooklyn this season (6-0-3).

The Islanders have continued to rotate Thomas Greiss and Semyon Varlamov in net. With Greiss earning the win last night against Washington, it looks to be Varlamov’s turn tonight. While the two have had almost identical numbers this season, Varlamov has struggled as of late, losing seven of his last nine starts (2-6-1).

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers at New York Islanders
WHERE: Barclays Center
WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Flyers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

FLYERS
Claude Giroux – Sean CouturierJakub Voracek
Joel FarabeeKevin HayesTravis Konecny
James van RiemsdykScott LaughtonTyler Pitlick
Michael RafflConnor BunnamanNicolas Aube-Kubel

Ivan ProvorovMatt Niskanen
Travis SanheimPhilippe Myers
Robert HaggJustin Braun

Starting goalie: Brian Elliott

ISLANDERS
Anders LeeMathew BarzalJordan Eberle
Anthony BeauvillierBrock NelsonJosh Bailey
Kiefer Bellow – Derick BrassardMichael Dal Colle
Matt MartinCasey CizikasLeo Komarov

Devon ToewsRyan Pulock
Nick LeddyJohnny Boychuk
Noah DobsonScott Mayfield

Starting goalie: Semyon Varlamov

Brendan Burke and Brian Boucher will call the action at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Kathryn Tappen will anchor studio coverage alongside analysts Patrick Sharp and Ben Lovejoy.

Blue Jackets suffer worst injury yet: Seth Jones out 8-10 weeks

By James O'BrienFeb 11, 2020, 3:48 PM EST
The Blue Jackets received their worst injury news yet: Seth Jones is expected to miss 8-10 weeks after surgery. The surgery addressed a sprain and hairline fracture of his ankle. It’s the latest bit of injury news on a tough Tuesday for such updates.

Seth Jones injury likely keeps him out of Blue Jackets playoff push

If that recovery window holds, Jones would miss the remainder of the regular season (which ends on April 4). Hockey players sometimes beat even optimistic recovery windows, though, so we’ll see.

Jones suffered the injury during this play on Saturday:

Jones leads the Blue Jackets in average time on ice (25:17), ranking sixth overall in the NHL. Jones earned his third All-Star appearance in 2019-20, generating 30 points in 56 games.

John Tortorella must find a way to replace a versatile player, not just a star. Jones spends almost as much time on the PK (2:25 SH TOI per game) as he does on the power play (2:34).

It will be interesting to see who steps up in Jones’ jarring absence. Zach Werenski has already been logging more than an extra minute of ice time per night (23:44 to 24:52) since Ryan Murray went down with an injury, with David Savard and Vladislav Gavrikov seeing similar increases. We’ll see if Torts can spread out that added burden in a way that keeps the Blue Jackets competitive.

About the only (weak) argument you can muster is that perhaps Jones’ loss might be exaggerated by some. There are certain measures, such as Evolving Hockey’s RAPM charts, where Jones looks great, but maybe not mind-blowing:

Seth Jones RAPM injury

To clarify: I don’t think such an argument goes very far, aside from maybe if you’re trying to choose between Jones vs. other of the NHL’s best.

The Blue Jackets have done a marvelous job limiting high-danger chances against (maybe carrying over from their sweep of the Lightning?). If the Blue Jackets can hang in there without Jones, it would be one heck of an argument for Torts as a Jack Adams candidate.

Banged-up Blue Jackets

Again, Columbus already faced waves of injuries this season.

Alexander Wennberg recently joined a list that includes Murray, Joonas Korpisalo, Cam Atkinson, Josh Anderson, Alexandre Texier, Brandon Dubinsky, and Dean Kukan. Jones shows that their injury list is a galling mix of quality and quantity.

The Blue Jackets deserve ample credit for hanging in the East playoff races, but they don’t enjoy much margin for error:

There are at least occasional reasons for optimism, mind you. Jackets Insider’s Jeff Svoboda reports that Anderson, Atkinson, and Korpisalo all were on the ice on Tuesday, if nothing else.

The larger point remains: it would be quite the story if the Blue Jackets can make the playoffs, especially after losing Jones.

McDavid headlines brutal injury list with Weber, Kuznetsov, Kadri

McDavid injury list Kadri Weber Kuznetsov
Getty Images
By James O'BrienFeb 11, 2020, 1:47 PM EST
Tuesday’s injury list is a doozy, with news about Connor McDavid headlining a trio of impact losses. Nazem Kadri and Shea Weber also stand out as injuries with playoff and/or trade deadline implications. The same goes for Evgeny Kuznetsov if his situation is worse than “day-to-day.”

McDavid injury estimated to sideline him for 2-3 weeks

Oilers GM Ken Holland delivered the bad news of McDavid being out two-to-three weeks:

“He’s two to three weeks. That’s a normal timeline for this injury,” Holland said. “We’re hoping less … It’s not long-term. We’ll double-back a week from now.”

Lower-body injuries can be tricky, however, so it’s fair to say they “hope” that isn’t long-term. For what it’s worth, the Oilers insist that McDavid’s quad injury is unrelated to recent knee issues. McDavid suffered the injury during Saturday’s win against the Predators.

Even in the short term, this is big. Merely glance at the ocean-sized gulf between McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the rest of the Oilers’ leading scorers:

Not ideal. Edmonton’s schedule makes things worse. While this view would reflect a pessimistic injury timeline, it’s still worth noting that the Oilers play nine of their next 13 games on the road (home games in bold):

Feb. 11 vs. Chicago
Feb. 13 at Tampa Bay
Feb. 15 at Florida
Feb. 16 at Carolina
Feb. 19 vs. Boston
Feb. 21 vs. Minnesota
Feb. 23 at Los Angeles
Feb. 25 at Anaheim
Feb. 26 at Vegas
Feb. 29 vs. Winnipeg
Mar. 2 at Nashville
Mar. 3 at Dallas
Mar. 5 at Chicago

Glance at how tight the Pacific and West standings are, and despair (if you’re an anxious Oilers fan):

No, it’s not all doom and gloom. The Oilers lack a big buffer in standings points, but they hold two or three games in hand on the teams closest to them.

Still, they face plenty of bubble opponents down the stretch, including the Blackhawks on Tuesday. Things could unravel if they lose many of those McDavid-less games, particularly during regulation.

Weber injury situation sounds ominous

A cruel season of injuries continues for the Montreal Canadiens. TSN’s Bob McKenzie reports that Shea Weber’s lower-body injury doesn’t look “encouraging.” McKenzie notes that the Habs haven’t been forthcoming with information about the situation.

Some of that might boil down to Weber’s status being murky at the moment. McKenzie explained further:

Often times, when a player is sidelined for a week or more without a definitive prognosis/announcement from the club, it’s because the doctors/club/player are weighing the options (rehab vs. surgery etc) or getting additional medical opinions on what can be complicated injuries.

This stings deeper because Weber had been enjoying a healthy, fantastic season after years of injury issues since joining the Canadiens. If Weber misses significant time, it would represent the third straight season derailed by ailments.

To me, this attaches a neon flashing sign to what was already probably true: the Canadiens should suck it up and sell at the trade deadline.

Injuries to Kadri, Kuznetsov

  • Avalanche coach Jared Bednar told Altitude Sports Radio that Nazem Kadri is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. Bednar stated that Kadri is expected to miss “weeks, not days.”

“I think that Kadri’s a big loss,” Bednar said, via Sportsnet’s transcription. “You’ve got a face-off guy, you got a power-play guy, you got a second-line centre down the middle that adds some experience and, like you said, that grit and sandpaper.”

The Avs were pushing the Blues quite a bit for the Central crown lately. Colorado’s on a four-game winning streak, and while St. Louis holds a three point standings edge (73-70), the Avs have played two fewer games. Losing Kadri makes it a tougher hill to climb.

Washington already lost three of its last four games and four of six. The Capitals lead the Metro with 77 points to Pittsburgh’s 73, but the Penguins hold two games in hand.

Overall, quite a few races could be influenced by Tuesday’s bad injury news.

NHL on NBCSN: Flyers, Islanders fight for playoff positioning

Getty Images
By James O'BrienFeb 11, 2020, 12:17 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Flyers and Islanders are both engaged in challenging battles for playoff positioning. On Tuesday, they get to test each other.

Flyers, Islanders among teams stuck in tight playoff races

While the Isles rest in a more comfortable position thanks to games in hand, they cannot take that position for granted. They face serious threats from the likes of the Blue Jackets and Flyers for the Metro’s third spot, and maybe wild-card seeding as well:

Flyers Islanders playoff implications

In the case of the Islanders and Flyers specifically, the Isles’ one-point edge and two games in hand both rank as relevant advantages. Even so, the Flyers could squeeze the Islanders quite a bit if Philly wins in regulation on Tuesday.

Projections at sites like Money Puck give the Islanders (22 percent) a better chance than the Flyers (15.7) to nab that third seed, but the gap could close quickly.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

Flyers, Islanders hope to continue momentum through key stretches

Each team closes out back-to-back sets with wins against formidable opponents from Monday. The Islanders beat the Capitals in Washington, keeping Alex Ovechkin from the 700 goal plateau. Meanwhile, the Flyers defeated the Panthers 4-1. The Islanders took the first two games between these teams so far this season.

Credit the Flyers with starting a tough set of games on a high note:

Feb. 8: at Washington (7-2 win for Flyers)
Feb. 10: vs. Florida (4-1 win for Flyers)
Feb. 11: at Islanders
Feb. 13: at Florida
Feb. 15: at Tampa Bay
Feb. 18: vs. Columbus
Feb. 20: at Columbus

Philly’s enjoyed an upward trajectory in general lately, managing a promising 9-3-2 record over its last 14 games. James van Riemsdyk believes the Flyers are thriving under pressure, as The Athletic’s Charlie O’Connor reports (sub required).

“I don’t think we have guys that get nervous in those situations,” van Riemsdyk said. “I think those games are fun for us to play, and the games you want to be in as a player.”

There had been some troubling signs for the Islanders lately, as they’ve stumbled while working their style of gutting out close games. Perhaps the All-Star break helped them take a breath and turn things around, however.

After dropping five of six (1-3-2) from Jan. 11-19, the Islanders have only failed to gain a standings point once in their last six (4-1-1).

The Islanders follow this significant home game with a four-game trek out West. Long story short, this game is important for both teams.

A hot streak for each team

  • Anthony Beauvillier is playing some of his best hockey lately. He scored two goals to extend a career-high point streak to six games (five goals, three assists). Beauvillier also has 13 points in his last 10 games, and already tied his career-high for points in a season with 36.
  • Sean Couturier enters Tuesday with a feast-or-fame stretch (six points in five games; two with three points, three games with none). Zooming out, the big picture is pretty, including Couturier generating 19 points over his past 16 games.

Brendan Burke and Brian Boucher will call the action at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Kathryn Tappen will anchor studio coverage alongside analysts Patrick Sharp and Ben Lovejoy.

‘Worth the price of admission’: Ovechkin made presence felt in NHL debut

By Sean LeahyFeb 11, 2020, 11:00 AM EST
GR8NESS: OVI’S CHASE FOR 700: As Alex Ovechkin approaches 700 career NHL goals, PHT is going to examine all aspects of his goal-scoring prowess. We’ll break down and provide context for his amazing stats, project if he can top Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894, and take a look at his most important goals.

It was puck watching at its finest. Alex Ovechkin’s first NHL goal came due to an incredibly bad defensive breakdown by the Blue Jackets. 

As Dainius Zubrus skated toward the corner, four Blue Jackets were caught watching the puck, all while the Capitals rookie phenom waited between the circles. What happened next was goal No. 1 by a future Hall of Famer.

The debut of a ‘special player’

Oct. 5, 2005 was an historic night for the NHL. All 30 teams played on the same day for the first time in league history, a big way to return after the season-long 2004-05 lockout. Ovechkin made his debut for the Capitals and we saw the first ever regular season shootout when the Senators beat the Maple Leafs 3-2.

For Blue Jackets goaltender Pascal Leclaire, that night was meaningful as well. It was the first time in his young professional career that he began the season in the NHL. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2001 draft spent parts of three seasons with AHL Syracuse. He made two starts in Columbus in 2003-04 but earned a bigger workload in 2005-06 as he shared the net with Marc Denis.

The scouting report the Blue Jackets had on Ovechkin was that he was an explosive player, one to certainly keep an eye on. But as Leclaire told Sportsnet in 2017, hev was focusing more on his own game and they weren’t expected for the Russian rookie to make his presence felt that soon into the start of his career.

“I think right off the bat you could see he was a special player,” Leclaire told The Washington Post in 2016. “For me, I’m not surprised at all that he’s had the career he’s having so far. It just made sense. Special players are special players and you can see it pretty early on how good they are.”

[MORE: Ovechkin’s chase for 700 continues vs. Avs Thursday on NBCSN]

The memorable first shift

While the offensive side would show itself later, Ovechkin first NHL shift gave us a glimpse into the physical presence he possessed. 

A Rick Nash shot caromed around the boards and deep into the Blue Jackets’ zone 30 seconds into the game. Ovechkin saw he could potentially win the puck so he began sprinting from his own blue line to beat Radoslav Suchy. The Columbus defenseman had possession for about two seconds before the Capitals rookie laid a big hit, knocking loose a stanchion behind the net.

Not done yet

It took Ovechkin 441 seconds to record his first NHL goal. We didn’t have to wait long for No. 2 as 270 later he delivered the first of his 259 power play goals.

“He was worth the price of admission tonight,” said Blue Jackets head coach Gerard Gallant afterward. “He was real good.”

Now here we are — fifteen years and 696 goals later. Ovechkin is on the cusp of history and a legitimate threat to break Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goals record of 894. He’s reached 50 goals eight times (this season will more than likely be the ninth), hit 60 once, and the fewest goals he scored in one season was 32, which he reached twice, including during the lockout-shortened 48-game 2013 campaign.

Oct. 5, 2005 was the beginning of something special. Ovechkin has his Stanley Cup, his Richard Trophies, his Harts. No. 895 is possible as he rises to the occasion.

“He’s pretty well been groomed for this,” said Capitals head coach Glen Hanlon via the Washington Times in 2005. “The bigger the moment, the bigger he’s going to play.

“He thrives on it — as all the great ones do.”

MORE OVECHKIN:
By the Numbers: Ovechkin’s 698 NHL goals
Stunning Numbers as Alex Ovechkin closes in on 700 goals 
My Favorite Goal: Ovechkin scores ‘The Goal’ as a rookie in 2006
NHL Power Rankings: Ovechkin’s top 10 goals
Can Alex Ovechkin break Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 goals?

————

