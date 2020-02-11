MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning
Getty Images

The Buzzer: Kucherov carries Lightning; Hart makes victorious return

By Scott CharlesFeb 11, 2020, 1:05 AM EST
Three Stars

1) Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Kucherov scored twice including the overtime winner in Tampa Bay’s 2-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Russian winger has collected 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) during an 11-game point streak as the Lightning have climbed up the standings. The Bolts also extended their point streak to nine games (8-0-1) and moved to within three points of the Boston Bruins for first place in the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference. Captain Steven Stamkos did not play due to a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day.

2) Anthony Beauvillier, New York Islanders

The focus was on Alex Ovechkin’s chase for 700 goals but Beauvillier and the Islanders quickly stole the spotlight with two early goals in a 5-3 victory against the Capitals. The 22-year-old forward set a new career high with his six-game point streak. No. 18 scored the opening goal after a beautiful tic-tac-toe passing sequence 3:30 into the game. He added his second less than three minutes later when he gathered a rebound during a scramble in front of Ilya Samsonov. His linemates Josh Bailey and Brock Nelson each had three assists in the victory.

3) Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers

After a nine-game absence due to a strained abdominal muscle, Hart returned with 30 saves in the Flyers’ 4-1 win against the Florida Panthers at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia improved to 7-2-1 over its last eight games and passed the Carolina Hurricanes for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Hart and the Flyers have been dreadful away from home this season and will need to improve in a hurry if they expect to keep up in the Eastern Conference Playoff race.

Highlights of the Night

You have to see it to believe what Matthew Tkachuk pulled off in the third period against the San Jose Sharks.

Nelson left a perfect drop pass for Bailey before he slid the puck over to Beauvillier who completed the brilliant sequence to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead early in the first period.

Brayden Point stole the puck from Zach Werenski preceding a marvelous string of passes that allowed Kucherov to slam home the overtime winner.

Ivan Provorov could not have fired the puck into a better spot for his 10th goal of the season.

There are times when all you have to do is put your stick on the puck, but in this situation Milan Lucic wisely redirected a pass to the top portion of the net to give the Flames an early one-goal lead.

Stats of the Night

Scores

New York Islanders 5, Washington Capitals 3

Arizona Coyotes 3, Montreal Canadiens 2

Philadelphia Flyers 4, Florida Panthers 1

Tampa Bay Lightning 2, Columbus Blue Jackets 1 (OT)

Vancouver Canucks 6, Nashville Predators 2

Calgary Flames 6, San Jose Sharks 2

Ovechkin’s quest for 700:


Beauvillier, Nelson lead Islanders past Capitals, 5-3

By Scott CharlesFeb 10, 2020, 11:05 PM EST
The New York Islanders did not forget what happened against the Washington Capitals in their last meeting.

Alex Ovechkin recorded his second hat trick of 2020 as Washington erased a three-goal third-period deficit with five unanswered goals.

On Monday, the Islanders took a two-goal lead into the third period and buckled down defensively to leave Capital One Arena with a 5-3 victory. Anthony Beauvillier scored twice in the opening period, Brock Nelson added three assists and the Islanders picked up their third win in the previous four games.

Ovechkin failed to push his goal total past 698 as the Capitals closed out a four-game homestand with a 1-3 record. Ilya Samsonov was chased from the net after he allowed five goals on 20 shots. John Carlson, Lars Eller, T.J. Oshie scored for Washington and Nicklas Backstrom recorded two assists in Washington’s second consecutive loss.

Beauvillier producing

The 22-year-old scored twice in the opening period and extended his point streak to a career high six games. The Islanders moved into third place of the Metropolitan Division with three games in hand on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Beauvillier is often looked at as an afterthought in a series of trades that eventually brought Mathew Barzal to the Islanders. But, he is quickly becoming the additional scorer that New York desperately needs.

The Islanders have proven that they can play a structured game while severely limiting chances from the opposition. However, consistent offensive production has been a lingering question since Barry Trotz took over behind the bench.

The Islanders are 28-2-3 this season when they score at least three goals (including overtime winners).

Beauvillier’s increased scoring is a great starting point as the trade deadline approaches. But, if the Islanders are looking to play deep into the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, they’ll likely need reinforcements.

 


Ovechkin’s chase for 700th goal continues Thursday on NBCSN

By Scott CharlesFeb 10, 2020, 10:00 PM EST
GR8NESS: OVI’S CHASE FOR 700: As Alex Ovechkin approaches 700 career NHL goals, PHT is going to examine all aspects of his goal-scoring prowess. We’ll break down and provide context for his amazing stats, project if he can top Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894, and take a look at his most important goals.

The chase for 700 will have to wait at least a few more days as Alex Ovechkin failed to find the back of the net in the Washington Capitals’ 5-3 loss to the New York Islanders Monday.

The Capitals ended a four-game homestand with a 1-3 record and will travel west for a three-game road trip. NBCSN will air Washington’s next game against the Colorado Avalanche Thursday evening following the Philadelphia Flyers and Florida Panthers matchup.

Earlier this month, Ovechkin became only the second player to score 40 goals in 11 seasons, trailing Gretzky’s record of reaching that feat 12 times. He is 10 goals shy of reaching 50 goals for the ninth time in his 15-season career.

While Ovechkin attempts to join an illustrious group, the Capitals must remain focused on winning and collecting points. The Boston Bruins recently became the top team in the Eastern Conference and the Pittsburgh Penguins are only four points shy of their Metropolitan Division lead.

Ovechkin’s quest for 700:


Penguins bolster depth by acquiring Zucker from Wild

By Scott CharlesFeb 10, 2020, 8:50 PM EST
Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford had his eyes on Jason Zucker this summer and finally pulled off the acquisition Monday evening.

NHL insider Bob McKenzie broke that story and reported that the Pittsburgh Penguins sent Alex Galchenyuk, Calen Addison and a conditional 2020 first-round pick to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Zucker.

The 28-year-old forward has 3 years remaining on his contract after this season with a $5.5 million cap hit. He erupted offensively in the 2017-18 season when he recorded a career high 33 goals and 64 points, but has been unable to replicate that production since.

Pittsburgh hopes to unlock that offensive potential by pairing him with either Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin. Rutherford was likely not enthused about surrendering a premium draft pick, but the strategy is to extend the Penguins’ championship window for as long as possible.

“Jason Zucker is a top-six forward that we think will be a great fit for our group,” Rutherford said in the team’s press release. “He’s a proven goal scorer, and with three more years on his current contract, he has the potential to make an impact for us moving forward.”

Rutherford originally tried to acquire Zucker this summer in a trade for Phil Kessel, but the deal was nixed due to a no-movement clause.

From Minnesota’s perspective, the team unloads a long-term contract and will see if Galchenyuk can find his stride. He will become an unrestricted free agent when his contract expires at the end of this season.

If Pittsburgh does not qualify for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, they have the option to move the first-round selection to Minnesota from the 2020 NHL Draft to the 2021 NHL Draft.

Pierre LeBrun reported that no salary was retained in the deal.

WATCH LIVE: Ovechkin goes for 700 vs. Islanders on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyFeb 10, 2020, 6:30 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Alex Ovechkin is two goals shy of becoming the eighth player in NHL history to reach 700 goals. He’ll have the opportunity to reach the milestone on Monday night when the Capitals host the Islanders in the final game of a four-game homestand.

If Ovechkin reaches 700 tonight (or in any of his next 18 games), he’ll be the second-fastest to reach the milestone in NHL history, behind Wayne Gretzky (886 GP) and above Brett Hull (1,157 GP). He’s currently on pace to be the quickest player to go from 600 to 700 goals. If he does it against the Islanders tonight, it will have taken him just 150 games to go from No. 600 to No. 700.

Of the seven players with 700-plus career goals, three scored their 700th goal against the New York Islanders: Marcel Dionne (October 1987), Wayne Gretzky (January 1991) and Jaromir Jagr (March 2014).

Ovechkin, the No. 1 overall pick in 2004, has 698 goals in 1,138 career NHL games.

If Ovechkin reaches 50 goals this season, he will tie Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky for the most 50-goal seasons in NHL history (9). Ovi would become the second-oldest player to have a 50-goal season, behind only Johnny Bucyk, who scored 51 goals at 35 years old in 1970-71 season.

The originally-scheduled matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets will be shown on NBCSN in the Tampa Bay, Columbus and New York local markets. Viewers in the Washington D.C. market can find Caps-Islanders on NBC Sports Washington. You can watch the livestream of Lightning-Blue Jackets here.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: New York Islanders at Washington Capitals
WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: Monday, Feb. 10, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

ISLANDERS
Anders LeeMathew BarzalJordan Eberle
Anthony BeauvillierBrock NelsonJosh Bailey
Ross JohnstonDerick BrassardMichael Dal Colle
Matt MartinCasey CizikasLeo Komarov

Devon ToewsRyan Pulock
Nick LeddyJohnny Boychuk
Noah DobsonScott Mayfield

Starting goalie: Thomas Greiss

CAPITALS
Alex Ovechkin – Nicklas BackstromTom Wilson
Jakub VranaEvgeny KuznetsovT.J. Oshie
Carl HagelinLars EllerRichard Panik
Brendan LeipsicNic DowdGarnet Hathaway

Michal KempnyJohn Carlson
Martin Fehervary – Dmitry Orlov
Jonas SiegenthalerNick Jensen

Starting goalie: Ilya Samsonov

Joe Beninati will handle play-by-play duties alongside analysts Craig Laughlin and Alan May at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Kathryn Tappen will host studio coverage with Anson Carter and Ben Lovejoy.

 