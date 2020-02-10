NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Alex Ovechkin is two goals shy of becoming the eighth player in NHL history to reach 700 goals. He’ll have the opportunity to reach the milestone on Monday night when the Capitals host the Islanders in the final game of a four-game homestand.
If Ovechkin reaches 700 tonight (or in any of his next 18 games), he’ll be the second-fastest to reach the milestone in NHL history, behind Wayne Gretzky (886 GP) and above Brett Hull (1,157 GP). He’s currently on pace to be the quickest player to go from 600 to 700 goals. If he does it against the Islanders tonight, it will have taken him just 150 games to go from No. 600 to No. 700.
Of the seven players with 700-plus career goals, three scored their 700th goal against the New York Islanders: Marcel Dionne (October 1987), Wayne Gretzky (January 1991) and Jaromir Jagr (March 2014).
Ovechkin, the No. 1 overall pick in 2004, has 698 goals in 1,138 career NHL games.
If Ovechkin reaches 50 goals this season, he will tie Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky for the most 50-goal seasons in NHL history (9). Ovi would become the second-oldest player to have a 50-goal season, behind only Johnny Bucyk, who scored 51 goals at 35 years old in 1970-71 season.
The originally-scheduled matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets will be shown on NBCSN in the Tampa Bay, Columbus and New York local markets. Viewers in the Washington D.C. market can find Caps-Islanders on NBC Sports Washington. You can watch the livestream of Lightning-Blue Jackets here.
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]
WHAT: New York Islanders at Washington Capitals
WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: Monday, Feb. 10, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
ISLANDERS
Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Jordan Eberle
Anthony Beauvillier – Brock Nelson – Josh Bailey
Ross Johnston – Derick Brassard – Michael Dal Colle
Matt Martin – Casey Cizikas – Leo Komarov
Devon Toews – Ryan Pulock
Nick Leddy – Johnny Boychuk
Noah Dobson – Scott Mayfield
Starting goalie: Thomas Greiss
CAPITALS
Alex Ovechkin – Nicklas Backstrom – Tom Wilson
Jakub Vrana – Evgeny Kuznetsov – T.J. Oshie
Carl Hagelin – Lars Eller – Richard Panik
Brendan Leipsic – Nic Dowd – Garnet Hathaway
Michal Kempny – John Carlson
Martin Fehervary – Dmitry Orlov
Jonas Siegenthaler – Nick Jensen
Starting goalie: Ilya Samsonov
Joe Beninati will handle play-by-play duties alongside analysts Craig Laughlin and Alan May at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Kathryn Tappen will host studio coverage with Anson Carter and Ben Lovejoy.