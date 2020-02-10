MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

NHL Power Rankings: Alex Ovechkin’s top 10 goals

By Adam GretzFeb 10, 2020, 1:08 PM EST
Leave a comment

GR8NESS: OVI’S CHASE FOR 700: As Alex Ovechkin approaches 700 career NHL goals, PHT is going to examine all aspects of his goal-scoring prowess. We’ll break down and provide context for his amazing stats, project if he can top Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894, and take a look at his most important goals.

In this week’s edition of the NHL Power Rankings we keep the focus on Washington Capitals forward and his pursuit of 700 NHL goals.

We will be taking a look at the top-10 goals of his career (so far) with a focus on the brilliant and the important.

We are also not limiting this to just regular season goals. Playoff goals are also included, even though they do not technically count toward his pursuit of 700 goals.

Which goals do we like the best?

To the rankings!

SIMPLY THE BEST

1. “The Goal.” Even before he played a game in the NHL everyone that followed the sport had an idea as to what he could be capable of. He was one of the most anticipated prospects since Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux, and was so sought after that the Florida Panthers attempted to draft him a year early arguing that because of leap years he should have been eligible for the 2003 NHL draft (obviously it did not work). He wasted no time in making his presence felt in the NHL, scoring 50 goals and 100 points in his rookie season. That rookie season was highlighted by the signature goal of Ovechkin’s career when he did this against the Arizona Coyotes.

It is not just the absurdity of the goal that puts it at the top of the list. It’s the fact that this is the goal and the play that really started to put him on the NHL’s map as the next great superstar.

The opposing coach in Arizona that night? None other than Wayne Gretzky, the player whose all-time goals record Ovechkin is chasing down.

2. Starting the postseason comeback. This one checks both boxes for brilliance and importance. April 24, 2009, Game 5 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals against the New York Rangers. The Capitals entered the game trailing the series 3-1 and facing elimination. They would go on to win the next three games to advance. During that important Game 5 win, Ovechkin did this.

This turned out to be the Capitals’ first postseason series win with Ovechkin.

3. Spin-o-rama pass to himself. This goal does not get enough attention, and I almost thought about putting it at the very top. Ovechkin passes the puck to himself off the boards while doing a spin-o-rama, then beats Canadiens goalie Carey Price while getting hauled down and falling to the ice.

4. Dangling the Devils during the 2014 season. A random mid-December game against the New Jersey Devils provided one of the most electrifying goals of Ovechkin’s career. After picking up a loose puck at his own blue line, Ovechkin went 1-on-2 against Jon Merril and Travis Zajac, split them ease, and then effortlessly beat Cory Schneider on the back hand.

Watch it here

[NHL on NBCSN: Ovechkin’s chase for 700th goal continues Monday at 7 p.m. ET]

5. The Hot Stick Goal. The goal itself isn’t anything out of the ordinary for Ovechkin. Of the 698 goals he has scored in his career probably probably 150 of them (or more) have looked just like this: A quick shot off the rush the just flat out beats an opposing goal. But what makes this one such a top goal is that it was his 50th goal of the season (third time for him) and was followed with his famous “hot stick” celebration.

Watch it here.

THE IMPORTANT AND MILESTONE GOALS

6. Starting the championship run. During the 2017-18 playoffs Ovechkin and the Capitals finally cleared the biggest postseason hurdle: Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. While Evgeny Kuznetsov‘s Game 6 overtime series-clincher is the one that Capitals fans will remember, this is the goal that helped set the stage for it. Game 3, in Pittsburgh, with series tied 1-1, Ovechkin scored the game-winning goal with 67 seconds to play in regulation to give the Capitals the series lead and help swing the series in their favor. It was a pretty awesome goal, too, as he batted the puck in out of mid-air after the initial shot hit the post. He has never scored an overtime playoff goal, but this is just as good.

7. Setting the tone in Game 7. Beating the Penguins seemed to lift the weight of the world off the Capitals’ shoulders and gave them an opportunity to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning (by overcoming a 3-2 series deficit) in the Eastern Conference Final. They won Game 7, on the road, with Ovechkin setting the tone just one minute into the game with a signature goal from his office.

Watch it here

8. Dueling hat tricks. The best and most memorable head-to-head game of the Ovechkin-Crosby era came during the second round of the 2009 playoffs when both players recorded hat tricks in a 4-3 Capitals win. Ovechkin completed his hat trick (with the eventual game-winning goal) on this shot.

9. 500th goal. One of his big milestone goals scored in the most fitting way for him: On the power play, from the circle, standing there all by himself. The way it is meant to be.

Watch it here.

10. 1,000th point. Ovechkin entered the 1,000 point club in style with a goal against Pittsburgh, scoring just 35 seconds into the game.

Watch it here.

MORE:
By the Numbers: Ovechkin’s 698 NHL goals
Stunning Numbers as Alex Ovechkin closes in on 700 goals 
Can Alex Ovechkin break Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 goals?
My Favorite Goal: Ovechkin scores ‘The Goal’

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Oilers sign Darnell Nurse to two-year, $11.2M extension

Oilers
Getty
By Adam GretzFeb 10, 2020, 2:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Edmonton Oilers were able to avoid a potential restricted free agent headache this summer by signing defenseman Darnell Nurse to a two-year contract extension on Monday.

Nurse’s new deal will pay him an average salary of $5.6 million during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. He will be eligible for unrestricted free agency when this deal ends. Had he not signed a new contract before July 1 of this year he would have been a restricted free agent this summer.

The Oilers drafted Nurse in the first round (No. 7 overall) of the 2013 draft. Over the past five years he has become one of the Oilers’ top defensemen, averaging more than 23 minutes per night. He has not missed a game since the 2016-17 season. In 55 games this season he has four goals and 20 assists.

Nurse said on Monday (via the Athletic’s Daniel Nugent-Bowman) that he did not want contract negotiations to carry over to the summer, and that the shorter term deal helped keep his salary cap number down. At 25 years old and with already 334 games in the NHL on his resume it seems unlikely that he has much development ahead of him. What you see at this point is probably what you are going to get, and what you are going to get is a good second-pairing defenseman on a contender. But if he can maintain this level of play during this contract, and perhaps show even some improvement, he could be in line to cash in as an unrestricted free agent given his age.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Flyers keep confident as playoff push continues

By Sammi SilberFeb 10, 2020, 11:45 AM EST
Leave a comment

WASHINGTON – How will we respond? That was the message in the Flyers locker room on Saturday as they again found themselves in a critical position against the Capitals.

After falling 5-0 to the Devils on Thursday, Philadelphia seized the opportunity to not only rebound from one of the toughest losses of the season, but to continue their playoff push and keep momentum alive.

“There’s not much to say. When you get to this level, you should know when you have one bad loss, you need to regroup and get back to it,” captain Claude Giroux said. “We talked about coming out of bye week, if we lose one, we need to regroup and get the next one, so hopefully it’s something we’re going to do for the rest of the year.”

It’s that mentality that helped the Flyers pull together one of their best overall performances. They dominated Washington at both ends of the ice en route to a commanding 7-2 victory to tie the Hurricanes for the second wild card spot in the East.

Their play was evident of a team that could pose a major threat come April. The Flyers dominated in the face-off circle, winning over 70 percent of their draws, while they also got key performances from critical players – most notable Giroux, who was able to end a four-game scoreless drought, notch his first goal since Jan. 2 and register his 800th career point with a goal and two assists.

[NHL on NBCSN: Ovechkin’s chase for 700th goal continues Monday at 7 p.m. ET]

“The win feels the best… and I haven’t been playing that great lately,” Giroux admitted. “t’s good to be able to contribute to a team win and we have to keep it going here.”

Beyond their stars, though, they also got a strong offensive performance from all four lines, from Sean Couturier’s two goals to a Gordie Howe hat trick for Nicolas Aube-Kubel.

Even more impressive was the defense. In his return to Washington since being traded to Philadelphia in the offseason, Matt Niskanen and Robert Hagg – who led the team with four blocked shots — helped lead the blue line put together a wall that shut down Alex Ovechkin, who was held at bay as he approaches 700 career goals, and kept Washington scoreless on three of four power play opportunities.

Brian Elliott also had another strong showing in net, stopping 25 of 27 shots for his third win in five games.

“Really proud of the guys. I think we approached it the exact right way that we needed to,” Niskanen said. “We acknowledged how embarrassing and how bad we were the other night and brought one of our best efforts of the season… that’s a good sign that we have a lot of character in here and something to build on.”

“You’re going to have a game now and then where it doesn’t go your way, you have a stinker – whatever it is – but if you can bounce back and get a couple wins the next time out, that’s a good quality.”

Although the Flyers are tied with Carolina in the standings, the Hurricanes currently hold the tiebreaker, meaning Philly is still looking from the outside in and can’t afford to slow down, with the division race tight and the wild card race even tighter.

“[This] was important… this time of year, you really can’t lose two, three in a row,” Couturier said.

“It’s Saturday night in a tough rink, and we wanted to bring it. I thought we came [to D.C.] with our A-game, you could tell everybody was into it right away,” Elliott added. “That’s what we want to bring every night. It’s tough in an 82-game schedule, but these are the types of games and this time of year that you need to bring it.”

Heading into another tough matchup on Monday against the Panthers – who are in a major playoff push of their own – the Flyers’ mentality stays the same as they look to not only collect points, but maintain the same play and success they’ve shown against top teams so far this season.

“We’re a good team. This is a tough league and there are no bad teams and everybody works hard and everybody prepares,” head coach Alain Vigneault said. “We were fortunate we capitalized on some of our looks and got a big game from Giroux and Couturier, so [we’ll] build off that.”

————

Sammi Silber is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop her a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow her on Twitter @sammisilber.

PHT Face-Off: Petersen’s opportunity; Can Elvis enter Calder race?

By Joey AlfieriFeb 10, 2020, 11:13 AM EST
2 Comments

It’s Monday, which means it’s time for the PHT Face-Off to break down some of the trends and topics around the NHL.

Ilya Kovalchuk is making his case to stick in Montreal

By now, if you pay attention to the NHL at all, you’ve probably heard about Kovalchuk’s incredible comeback. After parting ways with the Los Angeles Kings earlier this season, the veteran waited until January to sign with the Montreal Canadiens. It was a one-year, two way contract for “small” money.

At the time, it wasn’t viewed as a terrible signing, but it wasn’t expected to be a home run, either. Things couldn’t have worked out much better for the Habs and Kovalchuk.

He has six goals and six assists in 15 games with Montreal. He’s scored three game-winning goals, including Saturday’s overtime goal against the rival Toronto Maple Leafs. He’s also added two key goals during shootouts. He’s helped the Habs get back into the playoff picture. They have a long way to go, but whether or not they make the playoffs is irrelevant in Kovalchuk’s case.

He’s been so good that general manager Marc Bergevin has to consider keeping him beyond this season. It might be a simple one-year deal with performance bonuses attached.

Check out the passion after the goal against Toronto. Holding on to him beyond the trade deadline almost looks like a no-brainer right now.

Elvis is in the building

Elvis Merzlikins have given the Blue Jackets hope. The 25-year-old has five shutouts in his last nine games and he’s given up two goals or fewer in seven of his last nine outings. Look, head coach John Tortorella gets a lot of credit for keeping his team afloat because most franchises would’ve crumbled after losing Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky.

But you can’t deny that rockstar goaltending has helped get the Jackets back in a playoff spot. There’s credit that needs to go all over, but Merzlikins’ play has been shocking.

[NHL on NBCSN: Ovechkin’s chase for 700th goal continues Monday at 7 p.m. ET]

He owns a 12-7-4 record with a 2.19 goals-against-average and a .930 save percentage this season. Those are incredible numbers in a small sample size. Can he keep it up? Can he turn the Calder Trophy race on its head?

Yes, Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar and Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes are the front-runners to win the rookie of the year award, but what happens if Merzlikins keeps this up? What if he keeps the Blue Jackets in one of the top three spots in the Metropolitan Division?

He might not win the Calder, but he might just be the most valuable rookie when the 2019-20 season is all said and done.

Door is open for Cal Petersen

Last week, the Los Angeles Kings traded Jack Campbell to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Yes, the Kings need to accumulate draft picks, but they also had to make room for one of their top prospects.

Petersen made his first start of the season on Saturday against the New Jersey Devils. He allowed three goals on 34 shots and he lost the game. The Kings aren’t going to win much between now and the end of the season, but that doesn’t mean this period of time won’t be valuable to the youngster.

The 25-year-old might be the goalie of the future. For now, he’ll split the workload with veteran Jonathan Quick, but the Kings would be wise to give him an extended look between now and the end of the season.

“It’s time to get him games in the NHL,” Kings General Manager Rob Blake said on Thursday, per the team’s website. “He’s done what we had expected in the American League. So, if we project him to be the starter in a few years, he’s now going to learn from a Hall of Famer in Jonathan Quick, the competitive nature and how he prepares every day.”

“We understand where we want to go with him, we want him to learn from Jonathan Quick, and Jonathan’s going to push him every day because he’s so competitive,” Blake added. “So that, going forward, kind of solidifies what we’re going to do for the next few years, but we felt a need to get Cal in games this year. We had to get a look at him and get him growing into that role.”

It’ll be interesting to see just how much he’ll develop over the next few months.

Flyers getting healthy

This is a big week for the Flyers. They’ve found a way to stick around in the playoff race despite losing some key bodies to injury, but they’re finally getting healthy.

It sounds like Carter Hart will be back in the lineup tonight. The 21-year-old has missed the last nine games with an abdominal injury. Brian Elliott has done a good job in his place, but they need Hart to play some critical games going forward.

19-year-old Joel Farabee has missed the last two games with an illness. He expected to return at some point in the near future, but he was at practice today.

And the really good news is that Nolan Patrick is continuing to practice with his teammates. Shayne Gostisbehere is still banged up. It’s unclear when he’ll return.

But give the Flyers some credit. They’re not in a playoff spot right now, but they’re tied for the final Wild Card spot with the Carolina Hurricanes. As they get healthier, the Flyers should only get better. They’re a long way from securing a playoff spot, but things are looking up for them.

What’s coming up this week?
• Ovechkin closing in on 700 goals: Ovie is two goals away and the Caps have the Islanders (Monday), the Avalanche (Thursday) and the Coyotes (Saturday).
• Sedin tribute night: The Canucks are retiring Henrik and Daniel’s jersey numbers on Wed. Feb. 12, 10:30 p.m. ET
• Crosby, Malkin vs. Stamkos, Kucherov: Tue. Feb. 11, 7 p.m. ET.

NHL on NBCSN
• Blue Jackets vs. Lightning, Mon. Feb 10, 6:30 p.m. ET (livestream)
• Islanders vs. Capitals, Mon. Feb. 10, 6:30 p.m. ET (livestream)
• Flyers vs. Islanders, Tue. Feb. 11, 7 p.m. ET
• Flyers vs. Panthers, Thu. Feb. 13, 7 p.m. ET

WEDNESDAY NIGHT HOCKEY
• Canadiens vs. Bruins, Wed. Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m. ET
• Flames vs. Kings, Wed. Feb. 12, 10 p.m. ET

NHL on NBC
• 2020 Stadium Series: Kings vs. Avalanche, Sat. Feb. 15, 8 p.m. ET

HOCKEY DAY IN  AMERICA – SUN FEB. 16
• Red Wings vs. Penguins, 12:30 p.m. ET (NBC)
• Bruins vs. Rangers, 3:30 p.m. ET (NBC)
• Blues vs. Nashville, 6 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Blue Jackets’ Seth Jones on IR with ankle injury

Associated PressFeb 10, 2020, 10:54 AM EST
Leave a comment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets star defenseman Seth Jones has been sidelined indefinitely with an ankle injury.

The team said Monday that Jones was injured in Saturday night’s game loss to Colorado. The announcement came hours before the Blue Jackets face the surging Tampa Bay Lightning.

The three-time All-Star has six goals and 24 assists this season while leading the club in ice time.

Gabriel Carlsson was recalled from Cleveland (AHL) to take Jones’ place.

The Blue Jackets also announced that they brought up prospect Liam Foudy on emergency recall from the Ontario Hockey League’s London Knights. The 20-year-old Foudy will play center to replace the injured Alexander Wennberg.

Columbus has been plagued by injuries this season but has still managed to play its way into contention in the tough Metropolitan Division.