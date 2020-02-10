MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Blue Jackets’ Seth Jones on IR with ankle injury

Associated PressFeb 10, 2020, 10:54 AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Blue Jackets star defenseman Seth Jones has been sidelined indefinitely with an ankle injury.

The team said Monday that Jones was injured in Saturday night’s game loss to Colorado. The announcement came hours before the Blue Jackets face the surging Tampa Bay Lightning.

The three-time All-Star has six goals and 24 assists this season while leading the club in ice time.

Gabriel Carlsson was recalled from Cleveland (AHL) to take Jones’ place.

The Blue Jackets also announced that they brought up prospect Liam Foudy on emergency recall from the Ontario Hockey League’s London Knights. The 20-year-old Foudy will play center to replace the injured Alexander Wennberg.

Columbus has been plagued by injuries this season but has still managed to play its way into contention in the tough Metropolitan Division.

PHT Face-Off: Petersen’s opportunity; Can Elvis enter Calder race?

By Joey AlfieriFeb 10, 2020, 11:13 AM EST
It’s Monday, which means it’s time for the PHT Face-Off to break down some of the trends and topics around the NHL.

Ilya Kovalchuk is making his case to stick in Montreal

By now, if you pay attention to the NHL at all, you’ve probably heard about Kovalchuk’s incredible comeback. After parting ways with the Los Angeles Kings earlier this season, the veteran waited until January to sign with the Montreal Canadiens. It was a one-year, two way contract for “small” money.

At the time, it wasn’t viewed as a terrible signing, but it wasn’t expected to be a home run, either. Things couldn’t have worked out much better for the Habs and Kovalchuk.

He has six goals and six assists in 15 games with Montreal. He’s scored three game-winning goals, including Saturday’s overtime goal against the rival Toronto Maple Leafs. He’s also added two key goals during shootouts. He’s helped the Habs get back into the playoff picture. They have a long way to go, but whether or not they make the playoffs is irrelevant in Kovalchuk’s case.

He’s been so good that general manager Marc Bergevin has to consider keeping him beyond this season. It might be a simple one-year deal with performance bonuses attached.

Check out the passion after the goal against Toronto. Holding on to him beyond the trade deadline almost looks like a no-brainer right now.

Elvis is in the building

Elvis Merzlikins have given the Blue Jackets hope. The 25-year-old has five shutouts in his last nine games and he’s given up two goals or fewer in seven of his last nine outings. Look, head coach John Tortorella gets a lot of credit for keeping his team afloat because most franchises would’ve crumbled after losing Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky.

But you can’t deny that rockstar goaltending has helped get the Jackets back in a playoff spot. There’s credit that needs to go all over, but Merzlikins’ play has been shocking.

[NHL on NBCSN: Ovechkin’s chase for 700th goal continues Monday at 7 p.m. ET]

He owns a 12-7-4 record with a 2.19 goals-against-average and a .930 save percentage this season. Those are incredible numbers in a small sample size. Can he keep it up? Can he turn the Calder Trophy race on its head?

Yes, Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar and Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes are the front-runners to win the rookie of the year award, but what happens if Merzlikins keeps this up? What if he keeps the Blue Jackets in one of the top three spots in the Metropolitan Division?

He might not win the Calder, but he might just be the most valuable rookie when the 2019-20 season is all said and done.

Door is open for Cal Petersen

Last week, the Los Angeles Kings traded Jack Campbell to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Yes, the Kings need to accumulate draft picks, but they also had to make room for one of their top prospects.

Petersen made his first start of the season on Saturday against the New Jersey Devils. He allowed three goals on 34 shots and he lost the game. The Kings aren’t going to win much between now and the end of the season, but that doesn’t mean this period of time won’t be valuable to the youngster.

The 25-year-old might be the goalie of the future. For now, he’ll split the workload with veteran Jonathan Quick, but the Kings would be wise to give him an extended look between now and the end of the season.

“It’s time to get him games in the NHL,” Kings General Manager Rob Blake said on Thursday, per the team’s website. “He’s done what we had expected in the American League. So, if we project him to be the starter in a few years, he’s now going to learn from a Hall of Famer in Jonathan Quick, the competitive nature and how he prepares every day.”

“We understand where we want to go with him, we want him to learn from Jonathan Quick, and Jonathan’s going to push him every day because he’s so competitive,” Blake added. “So that, going forward, kind of solidifies what we’re going to do for the next few years, but we felt a need to get Cal in games this year. We had to get a look at him and get him growing into that role.”

It’ll be interesting to see just how much he’ll develop over the next few months.

Flyers getting healthy

This is a big week for the Flyers. They’ve found a way to stick around in the playoff race despite losing some key bodies to injury, but they’re finally getting healthy.

It sounds like Carter Hart will be back in the lineup tonight. The 21-year-old has missed the last nine games with an abdominal injury. Brian Elliott has done a good job in his place, but they need Hart to play some critical games going forward.

19-year-old Joel Farabee has missed the last two games with an illness. He expected to return at some point in the near future, but he was at practice today.

And the really good news is that Nolan Patrick is continuing to practice with his teammates. Shayne Gostisbehere is still banged up. It’s unclear when he’ll return.

But give the Flyers some credit. They’re not in a playoff spot right now, but they’re tied for the final Wild Card spot with the Carolina Hurricanes. As they get healthier, the Flyers should only get better. They’re a long way from securing a playoff spot, but things are looking up for them.

What’s coming up this week?
• Ovechkin closing in on 700 goals: Ovie is two goals away and the Caps have the Islanders (Monday), the Avalanche (Thursday) and the Coyotes (Saturday).
• Sedin tribute night: The Canucks are retiring Henrik and Daniel’s jersey numbers on Wed. Feb. 12, 10:30 p.m. ET
• Crosby, Malkin vs. Stamkos, Kucherov: Tue. Feb. 11, 7 p.m. ET.

Welcome to our weekly Adds/Drops column, where I focus on highlighting players you should consider grabbing or be concerned about in fantasy leagues. As always, the goal here isn’t to recommend 10 players you must add and five players that need to be dropped. Context is everything and the context of each league is different. What this is instead is a guideline so that if you’re looking to make a change, you have potential players to target and if you see players I’ve suggested to drop, you can evaluate your potential alternates.

Players Worth Adding

Jimmy Vesey, Sabres – LW/RW: Vesey has just eight goals and 18 points in 52 games this season, but he might end up having a strong end to the campaign. Through Jan. 30 he averaged a mere 13:38 minutes, but that’s skyrocketed to 19:37 minutes per contest over his last five games. He’s been put on a line with Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart and the trio has done well with Vesey scoring two goals and four points in his last three contests. If that line stays intact, then it should continue to mean great things for Vesey.

Derick Brassard, Islanders – C/LW/RW: Brassard has been a hot-and-cold player this season who has unfortunately spent a bit more time on the cold side of the spectrum. Right now though, he’s doing well with two goals and four points in his last three games. He’d need to get a bigger role with the Islanders for him to be worth holding onto for the rest of the season and that seems unlikely for him to get at this time. So if you do decide to pick him up, you’ll need to be willing to drop him at the first sign of trouble.

Chandler Stephenson, Golden Knights – C/LW/RW: Stephenson started the season with Washington and had just three goals and four points in 24 contests, but he was also averaging only 11:50 minutes. On Dec. 2, the Capitals dealt Stephenson to Vegas in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick and the Golden Knights had bigger plans for him. He’s averaged 15:58 minutes since joining Vegas and he’s rewarded them for that expanded role by scoring eight goals and 17 points in 28 contests. Along with his eligibility in every offensive position, he’s a decent pick up, especially right now that he’s hot with two goals and five points in his last five games.

Anthony Cirelli, Lightning – C: I mentioned Cirelli last week too, but he’s still only owned in 32% of Yahoo leagues, so if you wanted to pick him up now while he’s still hot, you can do so. He has five goals and 12 points over his last 10 games and has only been held off the scoresheet twice over that stretch. It helps that the Lightning will play on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Monday Feb. 17, so if you pick him up now, you’ll get a lot of use out of him in short order.

Ondrej Palat, Lightning – LW: And given how active the Lightning will be in the coming week, you might want to consider Palat as well. Like Cirelli, Palat has been very effective lately with two goals and 10 points in his last nine games. Palat’s left wing eligibility will also make him more appealing than Cirelli to certain fantasy owners. If you’re hurting for hits, Palat is worth considering in that regard too given that he has 111. He is owned already in 47% of leagues though, so there will be some of you who have the option to take Cirelli, but not Palat.

Kevin Fiala, Wild  – LW/RW: Fiala is on a four-game point streak and three of those contests have been multi-point contests for him. He was doing fairly well even before this point streak though. Fiala’s only significant cold spell came at the beginning of the season when he was limited to an assist in his first eight games. Since then he has 13 goals and 34 points in 42 contests while never enduring a point drought longer than back-to-back games. So while the hot streak makes it an easier decision to grab him now, there’s value in holding onto him even beyond that.

Jakob Chychrun, Coyotes – D: Chychrun is only owned in 24% of Yahoo leagues, but he’s a decent fallback option for owners who are hurting defensively either due to blueliners who have disappointed or are injured. His 11 goals and 22 points in 57 contests are nothing great, but those are decent numbers and it helps that he’s also accumulated 131 shots. Right now he’s also on a little bit of a hot streak with a point in each of his last three games. He’s no one’s ideal fantasy option, but in a pinch, he’s worth keeping in mind.

Damon Severson, Devils – D: Severson had three goals and seven points in his first 33 games this season, but since then he’s started to contribute at a solid pace offensively. From Dec. 20 onward, he has four goals and 15 points in 21 games. The Devils don’t exactly have a lot of bright spots right now, but he’s one of them.

Colton Parayko, Blues – D: Parayko is a big part of the Blues’ defense, but not a major offensive contributor. He has six goals and 18 points in 49 games and endured a terrible offensive drought from Nov. 30-Feb. 1 where he was limited to just an assist in 19 contests. He’s bounced back recently though with five goals and six points in his last three games. I have doubts about him as a long-term pickup, but it might be worth grabbing him for now in the hopes that the hot streak will last a little bit longer.

Jake Gardiner, Hurricanes – D: Gardiner has been effective recently with five assists in his last four games. He also might end up being of some use for the rest of the season if you decide to pick him up and then hold onto him beyond just this hot streak. He was averaging 16:14 minutes before Dougie Hamilton suffered a broken left fibula and that’s jumped to 19:50 minutes since the injury. That increased role gives him the potential to be a significant contributor going forward, especially given his past offensive success when he was getting big minutes in Toronto.

Players You May Want To Drop

Rasmus Sandin, Maple Leafs – D: Sandin is an exciting defenseman, but for now he’s a pretty big gamble. He has a goal and seven points in 16 contests, which is pretty good, but he has just one assist in his last six games. More importantly, he’s averaging 13:40 minutes, which is a very small role for a defenseman to have. The 19-year-old has value in keeper leagues, but if you’re in a single season league you might want to consider other options.

Esa Lindell, Stars – D: Lindell had a goal and nine points in seven contests from Dec. 29-Jan. 14, but that hot streak is well in the rear view mirror at this point. He has just two assists in his last nine games and no points in his last four contests. He’s still worth keeping an eye on even if you do drop him given that he’s a decent defenseman who might be worth reacquiring at a later time.

Antti Raanta, Coyotes – G: Darcy Kuemper will be a game-time decision on Monday, but even if he doesn’t play, it’s pretty clear that his return is imminent. That means Antti Raanta’s time as the de facto starter is at an end. On top of that, Raanta is having injury problems of his own. He was a last minute scratch on Saturday due to a lower-body issue. Lower-body injuries have plagued Raanta this season, which makes his latest setback of particular concern.

Valeri Nichushkin, Avalanche – LW/RW: Nichushkin’s success this season has come in short spurts. His latest hot streak lasted just three games from Feb. 1-6 with him scoring two goals and five points over that span. If you picked him up hoping that his streak would continue, unfortunately that’s not likely to be the case. He’s been held off the scoresheet in each of his last two games.

Devan Dubnyk, Wild – G: This has easily been Dubnyk’s worst season since he joined the Wild. He has a 10-14-2 record, 3.33 GAA, and .893 save percentage in 27 games. He’s showing no signs of bouncing back either. He’s allowed at least three goals in seven of his last 10 games.

If you’re looking for fantasy hockey information, Rotoworld is a great resource. You can check the player news for the latest information on any player and insight into their fantasy outlook.

Every week Michael Finewax looks ahead at the schedule and offers team-by-team notes in The Week Ahead. I have a weekly Fantasy Nuggets column where I basically talk about whatever’s captured my attention that week. Gus Katsaros does an Analytics columns if you want to get into detailed statistical analysis. If you’re interested in rookies and prospects, there’s a weekly column on that written by McKeen’s Hockey.

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Semyon Varlamov experiment got off to a relatively good start this year. After the Islanders handed him a four-year, $20 million deal in the summer, they managed to get a lot of him in the first half of the season. Things have cooled off considerably though.

From October through the end of December, the Islanders were playing their signature stingy brand of hockey. Varlamov was playing well, the Islanders were winning games and everything was going well. If there were any doubts about their ability to make the playoffs, again, they were being put to bed.

Varlamov had a 14-3-3 record with a 2.43 goals-against-average and a .920 save percentage through Dec. 31. Everything is good, right? Sort of.

The new year hasn’t been as kind to the veteran netminder.

Varlamov has gone 2-6-1 since the start of the new year. For a good chunk of this season, head coach Barry Trotz had decided to split starts between his two goalies. Varlamov and Thomas Greiss were rotating in the Isles crease at times. The Russian also went through long stretches where he was the starting netminder.

Lately, that hasn’t been the case. Before starting two of the last three contests, Varlamov was on the bench for three consecutive games, and it’s easy to see why. He has four regulation losses in his last five outings and he has one win in his last six games.

[NHL on NBCSN: Ovechkin’s chase for 700th goal continues Monday at 7 p.m. ET]

In fairness to him, he had a stronger showing in Saturday’s loss to Tampa Bay, but they need him to build on that performance.

According to the splitting schedule, Greiss would be between the pipes tonight against Washington. Whether or not that ends up happing is irrelevant because the Isles need points in the standings. Heading into tonight’s game against their division rival, they’re currently in the first Wild Card spot in the East. They do have two games in hand on the Hurricanes and Flyers, but both teams are just one point behind them.

Tonight and tomorrow’s clashes against the Capitals and Flyers are the first of three back-to-back games remaining on the schedule, but they’re pretty much playing a game every other day. Their schedule is going to be hectic. So splitting games might be the wisest decision, but they’ll have to settle on a goalie heading into the playoffs (if they make it there).

Rolling with Greiss isn’t a huge issue, but it would be silly to have to leave your $20-million goalie on the bench if you make the playoffs.

There’s no other way to spin it, Trotz and his team need Varlamov to get back to playing like he did in the first half of the season or it might be a short playoff run or no playoff run at all. Of course, the team in front of the goalies can be tighter and that would help them a lot, too.

The Islanders have been one of the biggest surprises in the NHL since the start of last season. Can they keep that going or will they continue to fade? Stay tuned.

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Hockey News looks at the top 10 pending RFA defenders. (The Hockey News)

• The Anaheim Ducks could move Ryan Miller, but he would have to be up for it. (The Fourth Period)

Jesperi Kotkaniemi needs to feel like “the guy” again. (Sportsnet)

• Who is the best scorer of all-time?. (ESPN)

• The St. Louis Blues will retire Chris Pronger’s no. 44 next season. (NHL.com/Blues)

• Expect Tyler Seguin to finish the season strong after a slow start. (The Point)

[NHL ON NBCSN: Ovechkin’s chase for 700th goal continues Monday]

• The upcoming NHL Stadium Series will put a spotlight on Air Force Hockey. (NHL.com)

• Longtime Montreal Canadiens doctor David Mulder has been on the job for 50 years. Hist first patient was Bobby Orr. (Montreal Gazette)

• It took her some time, but Alex Carpenter is finally making a name for herself with Team USA’s Women’s team. (New York Times)

• Can Alex Ovechkin, Auston Matthews and David Pastrnak hit the 60-goal mark this season? (Yahoo)

Morgan Rielly‘s health will affect the way the Leafs approach the trade deadline. (Toronto Sun)

