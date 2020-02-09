NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
This is the fourth of five meetings between these Central Division teams this season. Colorado won 4-2 in the first meeting on October 5, which was just the second game of the season for both teams. Minnesota has won the last two games against Colorado, winning 3-2 on November 21 and 6-4 on December 27.
Minnesota has won three straight games, their second-longest winning streak of the season. They have won four of their last five (4-1-0) and six of their last eight games (6-2-0). They are coming off a 3-2 win at Dallas on Friday in which Minnesota came back from two goals down to win 3-2. Joel Eriksson Ek had his first career two-goal game and scored the game-winner with 27 seconds remaining.
The Wild are currently in a 12-game stretch in which 11 of those games are played at home. They had a seven-game homestand before playing at Dallas on Friday, while this game against Colorado is the first of another four-game homestand.
This is the final game of a five-game road trip for the Avalanche coming out of the All- Star break. Following this game, Colorado has a five-game homestand, which includes their outdoor game against the LA Kings at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Feb 15 in the 2020 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series.
Nathan MacKinnon, who was voted an All-Star captain for the second straight season this year, is having another MVP caliber season (was the Hart Trophy runner-up two seasons ago). The No. 1 overall pick from the 2013 Draft leads the Avalanche in all major offensive categories (31G-44A, 75 points).
WHAT: Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild
WHERE: Xcel Energy Center
WHEN: Sunday, Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Wild stream on NBC Sports' live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
AVALANCHE
Gabriel Landeskog – Nathan MacKinnon – Mikko Rantanen
Valeri Nichushkin – Nazem Kadri – Andre Burakovsky
Matt Nieto – Tyson Jost – Joonas Donskoi
Matt Calvert – Pierre-Edouard Bellemare – J.T. Compher
Ryan Graves – Cale Makar
Samuel Girard – Erik Johnson
Ian Cole – Nikita Zadorov
Starting goalie: Pavel Francouz
WILD
Zach Parise – Eric Staal – Mats Zuccarello
Ryan Donato – Luke Kunin – Kevin Fiala
Jordan Greenway – Joel Eriksson Ek – Marcus Foligno
Jason Zucker – Mikko Koivu – Ryan Hartman
Ryan Suter – Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin – Mathew Dumba
Greg Pateryn – Brad Hunt
Starting goalie: Devan Dubnyk
Chris Cuthbert and Pierre McGuire will have the call from Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul., Minn. Liam McHugh hosts studio coverage with Mike Milbury and Keith Jones.