MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

WATCH LIVE: Wild host Avalanche on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyFeb 9, 2020, 6:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This is the fourth of five meetings between these Central Division teams this season. Colorado won 4-2 in the first meeting on October 5, which was just the second game of the season for both teams. Minnesota has won the last two games against Colorado, winning 3-2 on November 21 and 6-4 on December 27.

Minnesota has won three straight games, their second-longest winning streak of the season. They have won four of their last five (4-1-0) and six of their last eight games (6-2-0). They are coming off a 3-2 win at Dallas on Friday in which Minnesota came back from two goals down to win 3-2. Joel Eriksson Ek had his first career two-goal game and scored the game-winner with 27 seconds remaining.

The Wild are currently in a 12-game stretch in which 11 of those games are played at home. They had a seven-game homestand before playing at Dallas on Friday, while this game against Colorado is the first of another four-game homestand.

This is the final game of a five-game road trip for the Avalanche coming out of the All- Star break. Following this game, Colorado has a five-game homestand, which includes their outdoor game against the LA Kings at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Feb 15 in the 2020 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series.

Nathan MacKinnon, who was voted an All-Star captain for the second straight season this year, is having another MVP caliber season (was the Hart Trophy runner-up two seasons ago). The No. 1 overall pick from the 2013 Draft leads the Avalanche in all major offensive categories (31G-44A, 75 points).

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild
WHERE: Xcel Energy Center
WHEN: Sunday, Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Wild stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

AVALANCHE
Gabriel Landeskog – Nathan MacKinnon – Mikko Rantanen
Valeri NichushkinNazem KadriAndre Burakovsky
Matt NietoTyson JostJoonas Donskoi
Matt CalvertPierre-Edouard BellemareJ.T. Compher

Ryan GravesCale Makar
Samuel GirardErik Johnson
Ian ColeNikita Zadorov

Starting goalie: Pavel Francouz

WILD
Zach PariseEric StaalMats Zuccarello
Ryan DonatoLuke KuninKevin Fiala
Jordan Greenway – Joel Eriksson Ek – Marcus Foligno
Jason ZuckerMikko KoivuRyan Hartman

Ryan SuterJared Spurgeon
Jonas BrodinMathew Dumba
Greg PaterynBrad Hunt

Starting goalie: Devan Dubnyk

Chris Cuthbert and Pierre McGuire will have the call from Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul., Minn. Liam McHugh hosts studio coverage with Mike Milbury and Keith Jones.

Bernier burns Bruins: Red Wings end Boston’s winning streak at six

By James O'BrienFeb 9, 2020, 3:34 PM EST
1 Comment

The Bruins carried much of the play on Sunday, but the Red Wings ended Boston’s winning streak at six games. Jonathan Bernier and Andreas Athanasiou propelled Detroit to an upset 3-1 win on Sunday.

Busy weekend for Rask

Tuukka Rask earned a win as the Bruins beat the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. Rask didn’t expect to play again on Sunday, but Jaroslav Halak had a setback with an upper-body injury. Sunday ended up being bumpy at times for Rask, including allowing a shaky goal by Brendan Perlini. Sometimes the bumps were literal, such as this puck hitting Rask in the head:

Rask stayed in the game, which is generally a good sign. Moments like those cement it being a long weekend for the veteran goalie, though.

Bernier the difference in Bruins winning streak ending

You could argue that Jonathan Bernier faced a weekend’s worth of work on Sunday. The Bruins generated 26 shots on goal through the first two periods, yet Bernier stood strong for the first 40 minutes. Boston couldn’t beat Bernier until Torey Krug broke through 33 seconds into the third.

Bernier was already enjoying sneaky-strong work in February (1-2-0 in previous three games, but with a .935 save percentage), and this ranks as one of his best efforts of 2019-20. He ended up stopping 39 out of 40 shots overall.

Speaking of breaking through, the Red Wings enjoyed serious moments of relief.

That Perlini goal was his first goal with Detroit, and just his third with the Red Wings — in his 30th game. It’s difficult to believe that a fairly talented player like Perlini (12th pick of 2014) would need that much time to finally score, but it’s been that type of season for Perlini — and the Red Wings.

Andreas Athanasiou also ended a slump by connecting on the power play, scoring his first goal since Nov. 16. Athanasiou then iced the game with an empty-netter. (Fittingly, he scored two goals on Nov. 16, too.)

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Burakovsky finding his fit with Avalanche after summer move

By Sean LeahyFeb 9, 2020, 1:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

It became clear last season that Andre Burakovsky did not have a future in Washington. The winger was in the final year of his contract, but the team owned his rights as a restricted free agent. But inconsistent production and the Capitals’ need for salary cap space fueled a trade to the Avalanche.

After five seasons of inconsistencies, Burakovsky’s trade to Colorado and his one-year deal was a classic change of scenery move. The Capitals had other priorities heading into the 2019 off-season and it was clear it was time to move on.

In Colorado Burakovsky is taking advantage of the chance that he couldn’t keep hold of in Washington. Through 51 games he’s recorded a career high 40 points. His 17 goals is tied for the highest total in his six-season NHL career. 

“I think I have been fitting in pretty good with this team. I like everyone and everyone is good to me, so that helps,” said Burakovsky this week via the Avalanche website. “Feeling comfortable here, coming to the rink every day, you are looking forward to it and that wasn’t something I had in the past. It was not always the best time to go to the rink, but like this year I just want to go see the boys all the time.”

[COVERAGE OF AVS-WILD BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

It’s not just Burakovsky, who has 12 points in his last seven games, having a resurgent year on that second line. Valeri Nichushkin has bounced back from zero goals in 57 games last season in Dallas to 10 in 47 games in Colorado. Factor in veteran Nazem Kadri’s presence and 19 goals, and you have a line that’s been together for a month adding to the team’s depth up front. Also of note: none of those three players were with the team a season ago.

“I think we have the keys that we need to have a successful line,” said Burakovsky. “We got Val, he is like a horse out there. It is tough to get the puck from him, he is working really hard and making plays and he is having a really good year too. Obviously Naz, making all the plays and is so, so good with the puck and finding open lanes and just give it to us.”

As the Avalanche enter Sunday’s meeting with the Wild (6:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN) they sit only a few points behind the Blues for the Central Division lead with games in-hand. The division race will be something to watch down the stretch, especially in a year where many are expecting Colorado to take another big step forward.

With much of the focus on the top dogs in Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen, the Avalanche will need Burakovsky to continue delivering scoring depth. It will not only pay off for the team, but also for the soon-to-be restricted free agent.

Chris Cuthbert and Pierre McGuire will have the call from Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul., Minn. Liam McHugh hosts studio coverage with Mike Milbury and Keith Jones.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Bruins’ Lauzon suspended two games for hit on Coyotes’ Stepan

By James O'BrienFeb 9, 2020, 12:56 PM EST
5 Comments

The NHL suspended Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon two games for his hit on Coyotes forward Derek Stepan.

The hit initially drew a match penalty during Boston’s 4-2 win on Saturday. The Department of Player Safety notes that Stepan’s head was the main point of contact, and could have been avoided. Additionally, the video explains that Lauzon elevated “unnecessarily,” thus making head contact.

Lauzon lacks a history of NHL suspensions, although Saturday marked just his 23rd game at this level. While it wasn’t mentioned in the video, Stepan returning to the game may have limited the suspension.

The league needed a quick turnaround on the decision, as the Bruins are facing the Red Wings on NBC (stream here) on Sunday.

Bruins fans responded to the announcement by sharing a Lawson Crouse hit on Charlie McAvoy from that same game:

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

WATCH LIVE: Bruins visit Red Wings on NBC

By Sean LeahyFeb 9, 2020, 12:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

NBC’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After beating Buffalo on Thursday to snap a nine-game losing streak, the Red Wings lost 2-0 at Columbus on Friday. Detroit was outshot 44-16 against Columbus, the second time in the past three games that the Red Wings have been held to just 16 shots. They have now been shut out in three of their last four games.

The Red Wings, perennial contenders during their recent 25-season playoff streak, are headed towards missing the postseason for the fourth straight year. They are currently in their longest playoff drought since 1979 to 1983, when they missed the postseason in five straight seasons.

The Bruins have won six straight games, outscoring their opponents 21-7. It is their third winning streak of at least six games this season. They have the best defense in the NHL this season, allowing 2.38 goals/game. They have allowed two or fewer goals in each of their last six games during this current winning streak.

David Pastrnak has 38 goals this season (3rd in NHL). However, Pastrnak has just one goal in his last six games as he looks to become the first Bruin to score 40 goals in a season since Glen Murray in 2002-03 (44 goals). Pastrnak, who held a four-goal lead over Auston Matthews as the top scorer in the league on January 12, now sits two goals behind both Matthews and Alex Ovechkin (40 goals).

With Tuukka Rask playing against Arizona on Saturday, Jaroslav Halak is set to start against Detroit. Halak has been excellent as Rask’s backup, going 14-6-6 with a 2.36 GAA and .921 SV% this season.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC]

WHAT: Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings
WHERE: Little Caesars Arena
WHEN: Sunday, Feb. 9, 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Red Wings stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BRUINS
Brad MarchandPatrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak
Jake DeBruskDavid KrejciKarson Kuhlman
Sean KuralyCharlie CoyleAnders Bjork
Anton BlidhPar LindholmChris Wagner

Zdeno CharaCharlie McAvoy
Torey KrugBrandon Carlo
Matt GrzelcykJohn Moore

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

RED WINGS
Justin AbdelkaderDylan LarkinRobby Fabbri
Tyler BertuzziValtteri FilppulaBrendan Perlini
Taro Hirose – Andreas AthanasiouLuke Glendening
Adam ErneChristoffer EhnGivani Smith

Patrik NemethAlex Biega
Madison BoweyFilip Hronek
Trevor Daley – Gustav Lindstrom

Starting goalie: Jonathan Bernier

Mike Emrick and Brian Boucher will call the matchup from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. Kathryn Tappen hosts studio coverage with Mike Milbury and Keith Jones. 