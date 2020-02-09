MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Capitals seek consistency as Metro race tightens

By Sammi SilberFeb 9, 2020, 8:59 AM EST
WASHINGTON – For the Washington Capitals, Saturday’s game with the Philadelphia Flyers was poised to be a key matchup. While the main attraction was Alex Ovechkin, who remains within two goals of 700, the team had the chance to face off in a potential playoff and improve on what’s been a so-so start to the second half of the season.

In the end, the game lived up to the promise of being significant in result, but it wasn’t in the way Washington hoped.

Entering the second period of Saturday’s game tied 1-1, Washington gave up seven unanswered goals, including three early over a span of 1:45. The night ended in a 7-2 loss and a lackluster effort that’s become something of a pattern of late.

Since the bye week, it’s been a tough stretch for the Capitals, who are 3-3-0 in their last six games, five of which they saw themselves trailing at one point or another. In three of those, Washington faced multi-goal deficits, and all of those – despite comeback efforts – resulted in regulation losses. 

“We’re where we are in the standings, but I’ve said it and said it a number of times that we’re not where we need to be,” head coach Todd Reirden said. “[Saturday’s 7-2 loss] was a really good example of it. So if you’re going to lose in all areas of the game, then you’re not going to pull out wins. We didn’t deserve that win. We deserved what we got.”

The Caps’ inconsistency isn’t exactly something that can be attributed to one issue; in fact, there are several problem areas that need fixing. Offensively, the main issue is the power play, which is 4-for-21 since the break. On the other side of the puck, their defense is struggling, as the team has given up at least three goals in six of their last 10 decisions.

Their woes have led to several changes to the lineup, including shuffled defense pairings and different assignments on the man advantage, from Ovechkin being moved to the right side to defenseman John Carlson being swapped out for Dmitry Orlov.

Washington has even made changes in goal, giving rookie Ilya Samsonov more playing time as Braden Holtby continues to struggle and have a career-worst season in net with a .893 save percentage and 3.21 GAA.

Despite tweaks and changes to their systems, the Capitals continue to fall into the same tendencies, and the main solution is to address the lack of proper execution by putting together a full 60 minutes and simplifying their overall game, according to Carlson.

“I think we’ve had enough dominating efforts from our team like we’re capable or used to. We’re clawing back, we’re showing a lot of fight, a lot of resiliency making some great plays and putting together some great stretches of hockey, but I just don’t think we’re where we need to be in terms of a full effort,” Carlson said. “I think certainly we’ve been talking leading up to this game and meeting and now we’ve just got to continue to find ways to keep ourselves accountable and figure it out.”

Washington still sits among the top teams in the league, their once-comfortable cushion is slipping away; the Bruins have claimed first-place in the league thanks to a six-game winning streak, and the Penguins are just four points out of first in the Metropolitan Division.

The Capitals will look to respond when they face the New York Islanders on Monday, a game they believe will give them the chance to put changes in motion as they brace for the postseason.

“I think [we’re] definitely not panicked, but we would really like to see a better, consistent game out of ourselves,” Carlson said.

You can catch Ovechkin’s pursuit of 700 goals when the Capitals host the Islanders Monday at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

————

Sammi Silber is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Can Alex Ovechkin break Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 goals?

By James O'BrienFeb 9, 2020, 9:30 AM EST
GR8NESS: OVI’S CHASE FOR 700: As Alex Ovechkin approaches 700 career NHL goals, PHT is going to examine all aspects of his goal-scoring prowess. We’ll break down and provide context for his amazing stats, project if he can top Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894, and take a look at his most important goals.

For years, it felt like an impossible task, even for Alex Ovechkin.

Could Ovechkin really do it? Could Ovechkin really break Wayne Gretzky’s NHL-record of 894 goals?

Now that Ovechkin stands a stride away from 700 at 698, the question feels far less absurd. Yet, when numbers pile up, it’s easy to forget that it’s a lot to ask of a 34-year-old: score 200 additional goals. Er, it’s a lot to ask of a human. But what about the Russian Machine Who Never Breaks?

Collecting the Ovechkin – Gretzky projections

As of Sunday, Ovechkin sits at 40 goals in 2019-20, and (again) 698 overall. The Capitals have already played 55 regular-season games, giving them 27 more.

At Ovechkin’s current (.74 goals per game) pace, he’d finish 2019-20 with 60 goals. Calming things down to “just” his outrageous career average (.691), he’d end up with 56 or 57. If healthy, it’s easy to imagine at least 50 goals overall.

While it’s interesting to ponder this season, what about the future? In projecting toward 894+ goals from 698, I threw out a wide net to include:

This chart collects those projections, keying on guesses for 2020-21 and beyond:

Season  Hockey Graphs  Buccigross  Dom L early  Dom L recent  Actual
2019-20 45 40 44 59 40 (and counting)
2020-21 38 37 42 50 ?
2021-22 41 32 37 47 ?
2022-23 38 40 32 43 ?
2023-24 34 32 28 38 ?
2024-25 34 28 24 33 ?
2025-26 29 27 20 27 ?
2026-27 ? ? 16 21 ?
2020-21 to end 214 196 199 259 ?

Add 698 with whatever you expect from the rest of 2019-20 to those totals and … it sure looks like Ovechkin has a real chance. Those older projections end at 2025-26, too, possibly making them too pessimistic.

Then again, what about other factors like, say, chicken parm?

Ovechkin vs. Father Time

Honestly, it’s already amazing that Ovechkin has avoided injuries so frequently.

Just compare Ovechkin with Sidney Crosby, his eternal (narrative) rival. They both entered the NHL in 2005-06, yet Ovechkin has played in 1,138 regular-season games versus 969 for Crosby.

Ovechkin almost taunts fate with his style, too. Yahoo places Ovechkin at 5,485 hits since 2009-10, and he certainly wasn’t a wallflower before then. Combine those collisions with hits taken and blocked shots and Ovechkin continues to marvel.

What if that luck runs out, though? Ovechkin parallels Jaromir Jagr in several ways, including as a superstar who went from scapegoat as a youngster to beloved as an elder statesman.

On the other hand, Jagr extended his career by simply being hungrier than others; stories of workouts with weighted vests now feel like Bunyanesque legends. With Ovechkin, it’s tough to shake the (admittedly funny) stories about his hunger … for chicken parm.

Brooks Orpik provided a vivid account in The Players’ Tribune in 2018:

Ovi always orders the same thing — Mama Lucia, which is this pasta dish that’s like chicken parm with noodles, bread, cheese, the kind of thing you want to take a five-hour nap after eating. He makes a big display of it too. There’s no shame. It’ll be eleven in the morning, way before anyone is really thinking about eating lunch, and Ovi will walk into the dining area yelling, “Mama Lucia! Mama Lucia!” I don’t know. It’s weird, but it seems normal now.

Look, Ovechkin burns off those chicken parm calories, and then some. Still, it might not be unfair to wonder: if Father Time beats Ovechkin before he hits 894, will Mama Lucia deserve a primary assist?

Factors beyond aging and injuries

Consider some other obstacles, likely or not:

  • Ovechkin’s contract (approx. $9.54M AAV) ends after 2020-21. What if he wants (a lot) more from the potentially cap-strapped Caps?
  • Also consider that Ovechkin could eventually take as much away from the table as he brings to it. Evolving Hockey spurred recent debates about Ovechkin’s overall impact already, and such discussions might only get more uncomfortable considering charts like these:

What if the Capitals conclude that they’re more likely to contend without Ovechkin, at least at the price he’s likely to command?

That’s not much of a worry now, of course. It could, however, be a tougher call when Ovechkin pushes 40. What if physical decline sneaks up on Ovechkin like some rising star wrecking Jagr during the 2010 Olympics?

So, can Ovechkin pass Gretzky?

Only a fool would dismiss Ovechkin’s chances. When Ovechkin chased numbers before, he almost always reached his goals. And he’s admitted that 894 goals ranks somewhere on his “To-do list.”

That said, it won’t be easy if everything goes as planned, and life rarely goes as planned.

You can catch Ovechkin’s pursuit of 700 goals when the Capitals host the Islanders Monday at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL on NBC: McAvoy excelled even as goal drought continued

By Sean LeahyFeb 9, 2020, 9:10 AM EST
NBC's coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Sunday's matchup between the Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

There was a period of 27 days when Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne had more goals this season than Charlie McAvoy.

The Bruins defenseman, who scored seven in each of his first two NHL seasons, had not recorded a goal in his first 50 games this season and had last lit the lamp in Game 1 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. So you could imagine the weight that was released when he netted the winner Wednesday against the Blackhawks.

“It’s nice. It was tough. It weighs [on you],” McAvoy said. “As much as you don’t want to say, you think about it and your confidence and everything. You feel like you can contribute a set amount and sometimes when it’s not there it takes a bit of a hit. But I said to these guys ‘thanks for keeping my confidence high,’ they all do. Everybody was saying it’s coming, it’s coming. Their response there was pretty neat. They were all busting my chops. Hopefully from there [I get] a little bit more confidence and maybe see more things go in for me.”

[COVERAGE OF BRUINS-RED WINGS BEGINS AT 12:30 P.M. ET – NBC]

While McAvoy’s goal drought weighed on him, the other parts of his game were just fine. He now has 20 assists and 21 points, second among Bruins defensemen, and leads the entire team with 23:12 of average ice time. His positive possession stats (52% Corsi via Natural Stat Trick) show that he’s been valuable in his top-pairing role, even if the goals weren’t there.

“He does a lot for us,” said Bruins defenseman Torey Krug. “Just from talking to him, he was getting a little anxious about [not scoring]. That’s natural and to be expected. But he hasn’t let it affect what he rest of the way, as far as being a great defenseman for this team and shutting down other team’s top lines and moving the puck and doing everything else well.”

The Bruins enter Sunday’s afternoon matchup with Detroit (12:30 p.m. ET; NBC) with the most points in the NHL, but within the Atlantic Division the Lightning are on their heels five points back. Saturday’s win over Arizona gives Boston six in a row with an upcoming schedule that is very friendly to them. With Tampa on the rise, no team can be overlooked as they try to keep a hold on the division lead.

Mike Emrick and Brian Boucher will call the matchup from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. Kathryn Tappen hosts studio coverage with Mike Milbury and Keith Jones.  

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bozek’s power-play goal in OT lifts U.S. to win over Canada

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 9, 2020, 8:45 AM EST
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Megan Bozek provided a perfect ending to the Rivalry Series for the United States.

The defenseman’s power-play goal 42 seconds into overtime gave the U.S. a 4-3 victory over Canada on Saturday night in front of the largest crowd to watch a women’s national team game in America.

The game drew 13,320, surpassing the previous mark of 10,158 for a 2002 game against Canada in Detroit. It also gave U.S. four wins in the five games against its heated rivals.

”It seems like most our games end with some kind of power play, a scrum and a goal,” U.S. forward Amanda Kessel said. ”We had a lot of space with (Megan) Keller and Bozek up top. I’m really happy for her that she found the back of the net.”

Bozek had a goal and an assist for the U.S., which was down 3-2 after two periods before rallying. They tied it up nine minutes into the third when Monique Lamoureux-Morando deflected in Emily Matheson’s shot from the point.

Hilary Knight and Dani Cameranesi also scored for the U.S., and Emily Matheson had a pair of assists. Alex Cavallini made 17 saves to pick up her second win in the series.

Jill Saulnier had a goal and an assist, while Loren Gabel and Melodie Daoust also scored for Canada. Genevieve Lacasse made 26 saves.

”What we learned from this series is there are still some positives and we have to keep tweaking certain aspects of our game,” Daoust said.

U.S. coach Bob Corkum, who was part of the first Anaheim Mighty Ducks team, said his team was sloppy in the neutral zone the first 40 minutes before making adjustments.

”We were more clean out of the zone in the third period and let most of our work be done in the offensive zone,” he said. ”Our blue line was solid. Alex weathered the storm and the team helped her out until she got her feet under her.”

Canada coach Troy Ryan thought his squad came out tentative before settling in.

”I told them we have nothing to lose and to be aggressive,” he said.

Both teams scored their first goal 24 seconds apart in the first period. Hilary Knight opened the scoring at 2:37 with a deflection of Bozek’s shot from the point. Knight finished as the leading goal-scorer in the series with three and tied for the most U.S. points with four.

Canada quickly tied it with Saulnier’s shot from slot off a pass from Rebecca Johnston.

Canada grabbed a 2-1 advantage with 3:28 remaining in the first when Gabel finished a two-on-one by beating Cavallini on her glove side. Cameranesi evened it with 1:36 left with a shot that got past Lacasse on her short side.

Daoust put Canada back on top 2:56 into the second period with a backhand from in front of the net. The goal was set up when Jessie Eldridge forced a turnover behind the U.S. net and fed it to Daoust.

NOTES: Alex Carpenter also had four points in the series for the U.S. (two goals, two assists). … Annie Pankowski, who grew up in Laguna Hills, California, and played in the Ducks girls youth hockey programs, had an assist on Lamoureux-Morando’s goal. … The U.S. outscored Canada 15-9 in the series.

The Buzzer: McDavid injury scare; More Kovalchuk magic

Kovalchuk magic McDavid injury scare The Buzzer
Getty Images
By James O'BrienFeb 9, 2020, 2:21 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Patrik Laine, Winnipeg Jets

Consider a handful of Jets as the true recipients of this first star.

To begin, Laine generated a hat trick on Saturday. This marks the eighth hat trick of Laine’s young career, although it’s remarkably his first since Nov. 24, 2018. Laine improved to 51 points (in 54 games) this season, already exceeding last season’s 50. As promising as it is to see Laine become more of a playmaker, it also must be thrilling to see him fill the net like he did against Ottawa:

Other Jets give Laine plenty of competition for the first star of that win, and of Saturday in general. Kyle Connor actually scored more points with four, collecting one goal and three assists. Neal Pionk authored a three-point game of his own (1G, 2A). Laine nabbed a hat trick, including the game-winner, giving him a slight edge.

(Interestingly, Laine scored all three goals on the power play.)

2. Sean Couturier, Philadelphia Flyers

Couturier comes out on top in another situation where multiple teammates present an argument. Couturier generated one more goal (2G, 1) than Claude Giroux (1G, 2A) as both managed three-point outputs.

And, really, Couturier deserves all the plaudits one can provide as a perennial Selke candidate. Beyond the three points, Couturier enjoyed a +2 rating, fired five SOG, and went 14-4 on faceoffs. Even casual hockey fans should know Couturier is a star by now.

Coutrier and the Flyers blew the game open during this stretch, pushing Alex Ovechkin‘s pursuit of 700 to Monday.

3. Dillon Dube, Calgary Flames

It was tough to leave Mackenzie Blackwood (37-save shutout) and Jake Gardiner (three assists in Carolina’s comeback) out of the three stars.

Dube factored heavily in Calgary’s win and Vancouver’s fourth loss in a row on Saturday, however. Dube scored the game-winning goal and two assists, not needing an empty-netter to pump up his totals.

If Dube can put together NHL-quality work down the stretch, it would be huge for Calgary. He’s been a productive AHL scorer (at least a point-per-game in 2018-19 and 2019-20). There would be serious value in Dube merely becoming a useful supporting cast member for the depth-challenged Flames.

McDavid gets an injury scare

The Oilers are no strangers to crossing their fingers about Connor McDavid‘s knees. McDavid suffered a scare on Saturday, but the early word is optimistic. Dave Tippett told reporters that McDavid only suffered a bruised knee, and that it’s nothing serious.

Still, it’s a situation to watch, what with McDavid getting the knee iced during the game and also afterward.

Pronger honored

The Blues announced that Chris Pronger’s number 44 will be retired. It’s remarkable to ponder just how much Pronger accomplished with the Blues — including winning a Hart Trophy — and yet just as many people remember him most for impressive playoff runs with the Ducks, Oilers, and Flyers.

(On that note: I still believe Pronger should own at least one Conn Smythe Trophy.)

Saturday’s other best highlight

Honestly, this warrants a mention for Ilya Kovalchuk‘s celebration alone. It’s as if Kovalchuk is a totally new person (or his old self?) with the Montreal Canadiens.

Factoids

  • Kovalchuk moved into third place in NHL history with his 17th overtime goal (Sportsnet Stats).
  • Blackwood became the second Devil to generate shutouts in consecutive appearances. Good luck catching Martin Brodeur, though, being that he’s done so on eight different occasions. (NHL PR)
  • Nikita Kucherov ranks as the fifth player during the last 30 years to generate at least five different point streaks of 10+ games during the span of three seasons. Wayne Gretzky managed six from 1989-90 through 1991-92. (NHL PR)
  • Tanner Pearson continues to quietly produce for the Canucks. He’s tied for the second-highest total of points on the team since Nov. 12 with 34. (Sportsnet Stats)
  • Giroux generated his 800th regular-season point on Saturday. That places him fourth in Flyers history, and only 83 behind Bill Barber for second. Bobby Clarke will be tough to catch at 1,210, though. (NHL PR)

Scores

WPG 5 – OTT 2
BOS 4 – ARI 2
MTL 2 – TOR 1 (OT)
TBL 3 – NYI 1
PIT 3 – FLA 2
NJD 3 – LAK 0
PHI 7 – WSH 2
COL 2 – CBJ 1
EDM 3 – NSH 2
DAL 3 – STL 2 (OT)
CGY 6 – VAN 2
CAR 6 – VGK 5 (SO)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.